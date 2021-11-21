Climate News

Bad Weather Station Siting – Even on #Yellowstone

3 hours ago
Anthony Watts
9 Comments

As you know, I’ve covered a lot of badly sited wetaher stations here on WUWT, and as a rule, there are far more badly sited wetaher stations close to asphalt, concrete, air conditioners and other heat sinks and sources than there are properly sited stations. The ratio is about 8 to one, with the bad outnumbering the good.

Tonight, I’ve watching TV, the series “Yellowstone” on Paramount network, and a weather station caught my eye. It is a Davis Vantage Pro2 with a solar powered fan aspirated radaiation shield for the temperature sensor.

Davis Weather Station – next to the road

I was a bit surprised to see it, but what came in the next scene was truly a suprise – an MMTS – The instrument used by NOAA to record the high and low temperature for the day. It’s often called a beehive. Here is an example:

MMTS sensor. Source: https://www.climate.gov/sites/default/files/mmts.jpg

Here it is in the scene:

MMTS on the pole to the right of the person – next to the road and the ground level power transformer.

Fortunately, the episode of the program repeated about two hours later, and I was able to snap the shots off my TV as you see above. The MMTS is next to the road and the ground level power transformer. One wonders how much waste heat that transformer imparts to the sensor?

The location is the Four Sixes ranch in Guthrie, Texas. https://www.6666ranch.com/about/

According to NOAA’s HOMR database, it is indeed at the ranch: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/homr/#ncdcstnid=20025681&tab=MSHR

You can see it on Google Earth here:

https://www.google.com/maps/@33.626473,-100.3371247,217m/data=!3m1!1e3


I just found it interesting that such a thing would show up in a popular TV show, and I’m probably the only one that noticed.

Wayne Raymond
November 21, 2021 10:11 pm

Two stations for the price of one. In the story line, the first image was at the Yellowstone Ranch, but the second image was representing a ranch down in Texas, I believe.

Mr.
November 21, 2021 10:21 pm

Now that you’ve publicized it Anthony, its outputs will be adjusted to match those of say Denver.

dk_
November 21, 2021 11:01 pm

The 6666 has a substantial and well equipped private airstrip (apparently now listed as Guthrie Airport). I wonder if it also has a weather station, and if so, how well readings from the two correlate with each other and with those from nearby DIckson, Lubbock, and the former Reese AFB. From memory, the stations I’ve noticed in those locations are not sited terribly well either, and ones near the Texas Tech campus have had a load of road construction in the vicinity in recent years. .

Redge
November 21, 2021 11:02 pm

The ratio is about 8 to one, with the bad outnumbering the good.

The good, the bad, and the ugly

Rod Evans
November 21, 2021 11:07 pm

Clearly sited on a piece of open grassland away from any heat absorbing tarmac or influence from ca/lorry exhausts parked next to it.
Well it beats just making up numbers I guess……

Geoff Sherrington
November 21, 2021 11:15 pm

Anthony,
It would be interesting to find and show some weather stations where changes over time led to decreases of temperature, however invalid they might he. Geoff S

Mike Dubrasich
November 21, 2021 11:28 pm

Once a weather station detective, always a weather station detective.

Some nostalgia: the surface station project was how I originally got introduced to WUWT. My friend George Taylor, then the OR State Meteorologist, showed me slides of poorly sited stations, accompanied by his laid back funny commentary. He was a cool dude. That was 2007.

A preliminary report was issued in 2009:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/05/10/a-report-on-the-surfacestations-project-with-70-of-the-ushcn-surveyed/

The landmark paper was finally published in 2012:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/07/29/press-release-2/

PRESS RELEASE – Chico, CA July 29th, 2012 – U.S. Temperature trends show a spurious doubling due to NOAA station siting problems and post measurement adjustments. …

… Today, a new paper has been released that is the culmination of knowledge gleaned from five years of work by Anthony Watts and the many volunteers and contributors to the SurfaceStations project started in 2007.

This pre-publication draft paper, titled An area and distance weighted analysis of the impacts of station exposure on the U.S. Historical Climatology Network temperatures and temperature trends, is co-authored by Anthony Watts of California, Evan Jones of New York, Stephen McIntyre of Toronto, Canada, and Dr. John R. Christy from the Department of Atmospheric Science, University of Alabama, Huntsville, is to be submitted for publication. ...

Bad siting = bad data = erroneous conclusions. Great work by volunteers busted NOAA. They became just another tainted agency and have never recovered their credibility.

Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
November 21, 2021 11:58 pm

George was State Climatologist until a pathetic Goober forced him out for being a climate realist. And he is a cool dude though health issues have slowed him down.

LdB
November 22, 2021 12:15 am

Talking of heat island effect the state of New South Wales in Australia is banning dark coloured roofing.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/blistering-temperatures-dark-roofing-banned-on-sydney-s-urban-fringe-20210820-p58kma.html

