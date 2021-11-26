Opinion

Help, what is happening with our universities?

Guest Blogger
By Prof. Dr. IR. Guus Berkhout

This is an English translation of a letter by Guus Berkhout of CLINTEL that was published in De Telegraaf, the largest newspaper in The Netherlands earlier this week.

In recent years we have seen the strangest things happening to our universities. Professors must be extremely careful about what they teach. If they present scientific results that do not fit the ideology of activist movements, their lives are made difficult and they even run the risk of being excommunicated. Joining the consensus is by far the safest. The Boards of Governors do not protect their professors; on the contrary, they are solidly behind the activists.

The University of Amsterdam believes that every student should become ‘woke’. It is no longer about developing talents, but about making white, heterosexual, serious students feel guilty. After all, their ancestors have blood on their hands and they are the new generation of oppressors. Radboud University in Nijmegen has bowed to climate activism and has just decided that all students must be taught the sustainability narrative. The climate crisis is central to this, whether that is scientifically correct or not, that does not matter in Nijmegen.

My own university, TU Delft, has recently adopted the fashionable label ‘climate university’. This university also indoctrinates its students by telling them that there is a man-made climate crisis that must be solved with solar panels, windmills and biomass plants. Criticism is not tolerated. But I say to the Board of Governors, surely the university must be a sanctuary for the unbiased exchange of knowledge? How free is the discussion at TU Delft if everyone is pushed into an ideological straightjacket? Do you still want to send your child to such a university?

Honorary Doctorate
But the worst is yet to come. TU Delft has just announced that it will award EU Vice President Frans Timmermans an honorary doctorate (doctoratus honoris causa), because of the extraordinary achievements he has made with his energy transition policy. But I say to the Board of Governors, Frans Timmermans has done untold damage with his energy policy! He is the great champion of biomass plants, which have been destroying unique ecosystems for many years by massive logging.

Timmermans also believes that sustainability can be achieved with windmills. A technical university such as Delft University of Technology knows perfectly well that such a policy is technically and scientifically nonsensical! Hard figures show that wind farms incur heavy losses; their operating costs are seriously underestimated. Partly due to Timmermans’ policy, energy prices are skyrocketing. And then grant such a person an honorary doctorate? It is an insult to all Delft alumni.

Intertwined interests
Universities have moved in a direction unworthy of science. The interests of science and politics have become strongly intertwined. As a result, critical thinking and truth-finding have not been the starting point for years. Boards of Directors should bear in mind that universities are supposed to be breeding grounds for new ideas. This requires an inspiring research and teaching environment, where new concepts are welcomed and students can develop their talents. Filtering out bad ideas should be done by exposition, argument and observation, not by muzzling creative minds.

Guus Berkhout is a member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW) and cofounder of CLINTEL.

Editor’s note: “critical thinking and truth-finding have not been the starting point for years.” How very true.

Curious George
November 26, 2021 2:03 pm

Socialists of all countries have united.

commieBob
Reply to  Curious George
November 26, 2021 2:50 pm

Except maybe China. WUWT?

Harves
November 26, 2021 2:04 pm

Well, Guus just blew his chance of getting a job at any Australian university.

Pauleta
November 26, 2021 2:07 pm

From the perspective of the students, they are glorified high schools now, with immature, spoiled young people that have no knowledge and still think they know more than professors.

From the perspective of professors, hard left indoctrinators that do not care about actual Science but know really well how to play the woke narrative.

From the perspective of management, a bloated, inefficient machinery that doesn’t work and it’s full of the same hard left idiots, just without MSc and PhD degrees like the faculty.

MARTIN BRUMBY
November 26, 2021 2:07 pm

Brave man.
I wish him very well.
Perhas society will reach peak stupid soon.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  MARTIN BRUMBY
November 26, 2021 2:37 pm

There are two things that are infinite according to Einstein: The universe and human stupidity. Einstein wasn’t sure about the universe, though.

richardw
November 26, 2021 2:18 pm

We need to stop recruiting the graduates from these universities.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  richardw
November 26, 2021 2:38 pm

It’s ALL universities these days. The value of a degree is also sinking fast. They give them away for being woke.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 26, 2021 3:24 pm

Feminist glacial studies comes to mind. A bright spot is that the feminists are beginning to push back against the transgender crowd.

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  richardw
November 26, 2021 4:02 pm

My two universities have gone full-woke – I wrote them to say my donations wallet just slammed shut. They can drown in their own bullsh!t, but not on my dollar.

co2isnotevil
November 26, 2021 2:18 pm

This is the result of endlessly repeating ‘settled science’ in order to guide the science in a politically favorable direction and coerce a ‘consensus’ on the wrong side of the laws guiding and quantifying science. This kind of political anti-science bias is so powerful, it leads many to deny that the most divisive scientific controversy of all time even exists.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  co2isnotevil
November 26, 2021 2:41 pm

Don’t forget that the IPCC’s whole reasoning behind CAGW is founded on one very simple assumption. They literally stated that they couldn’t see any reason for 20th century warming, so it must be CO2. It’s worth repeating often. If you just dwell on that for a few minutes you can see the enormous stupidity involved.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
Gyan1
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 26, 2021 3:01 pm

They willfully didn’t look at any other variables which didn’t support the narrative.

MarkW
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 26, 2021 3:26 pm

The sad thing is that they also admit that they don’t know what caused the previous warm periods, and admit that it couldn’t have been CO2.

Then they will turn around and tell you that this ignorance doesn’t matter because the models have proven that the modern warm period is being caused by CO2.

Philo
Reply to  co2isnotevil
November 26, 2021 3:31 pm

The IPCC did not use reason.

They followed orders from the UN. Only examine human-caused climate warming.

Warming caused by a humans was to be studied. Nothing else need apply.
CO2 was the most popular approach since it had been in the scientific literature for nearly a century.

John Sandhofner
November 26, 2021 2:37 pm

Good article. Thanks. Only wish more universities would start to see things this way.

jon2009
November 26, 2021 2:42 pm

Surely the “fairest” redistribution of wealth would come from taxing the “oppressed” at a significantly lower rate than the “oppressors”?
That would cut to the chase indeed.
Once the scam is put in those terms, everyone would know what it is about!
It would perhaps mobilise the well-paid (or at least better-paid than their “victims”) professors to move to a different approach.
And it would certainly mobilise the normal person against woke-ism to the point of political involvement with “their” Congressional Representatives.
And if we all demand that the woke promulgate the idea of different tax rates then they in turn would be hoist on their own political petards.

Dave Fair
Reply to  jon2009
November 26, 2021 3:28 pm

Jon, what exactly is the current progressive tax code if not your proposed lower rate to the “oppressed?”

ChrisB
November 26, 2021 2:51 pm

Mass delusion is a characteristic of human societies. It almost repeat itself every 3rd generation, or around 80-90 years. Looking back 1930s, 1860s, 1780s, 1700s etc. You may count back to BC.

As if the first generation builds, second generation adds and the third generation destroys.

Why? I dont know.

But surely we are now depending on the compassion of the third generation.

Philo
Reply to  ChrisB
November 26, 2021 3:34 pm

The Romans took a little longer though. Poor communications.

leowaj
Reply to  ChrisB
November 26, 2021 4:32 pm

I believe it coincides with this idiom (sorry, I don’t remember who it is attributed to):

Weak men make hard times.
Hard times make strong men.
Strong men make good times.
Good times make weak men.

There is a notable cycle in humanity.

Gyan1
November 26, 2021 2:56 pm

Universities today are indoctrination centers for woke fragility. Contrary evidence creates an unsafe environment for their ideological insanity.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Gyan1
November 26, 2021 3:30 pm

Regrettably, the K-12 system (soon to be the K-2 to 12 system?) has already indoctrinated the students, so they expect a safe, sensitive, woke university experience.

On a related note, I heard a news report on the raido a week or two ago that male enrollment in US universities has decreased a good deal since the beginning of the pandemic. No one knows why, but at least some will be saved from the final touch of woke-ism.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
November 26, 2021 3:54 pm

The percentage of male enrollment has been declining for some time. My guess is that with ‘woke’ hiring practices, many young men question whether it is reasonable to spend the time and money when they will lose out to a woman for a job opening.

MarkW
Reply to  Gyan1
November 26, 2021 3:36 pm

I read the other day tha.t the Levi Strauss company hired grief counselors to help their employees deal with the emotional trauma of the Rittenhouse verdict.

I fear for the future of this country

WXcycles
November 26, 2021 2:57 pm

My own university, TU Delft, has recently adopted the fashionable label ‘climate university’. 

This used to be called “jumping the shark”, a sure sign of having nothing left in the tank, so resort to BS and gimmicks that no one wants.

Go woke, go broke.

David Gerken
November 26, 2021 3:11 pm

Go to Liberals of TickTock and see what they thought about the Rittenhouse verdict

Dave Fair
November 26, 2021 3:21 pm

Universities receive much (most?) funding from governments. They must adhere to governmental politics or lose such funding. President Dwight D. Eisenhour described the dangers of governments capturing university research and vice versa. Hard reality is the only solution. But that will cost us all dearly.

CD in Wisconsin
November 26, 2021 3:22 pm

“The interests of science and politics have become strongly intertwined. As a result, critical thinking and truth-finding have not been the starting point for years.”

***********

The suppression and/or destruction of critical thinking and free thought is at the core of oppressive totalitarian and authoritarian regimes. It is vital policy if dictators and oppressive regimes are to maintain power and control over the masses. Just ask Kim Jung Un in North Korea or the communist regime in Havana.

Making science the subordinate plaything of government and political and activist movements at the U.N. and at national levels is what has enabled the climate alarmist narrative to survive for over 30 years along with plenty of money. The co-operation of academia and the media play a vital role in having the masses believe questionable or unsound narratives in science and other areas that serve the purposes of those who crave power and control in pursuit of their political or activist ends.

I know that I sound like a broken record when I keep referencing George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four again and again, but the warning he left behind with us is still as important today as it has ever been…..and maybe more so. This boils down to whether we are teaching our young people what to think or how to think. I fear it is becoming far more the former than the latter.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
November 26, 2021 3:32 pm

“1984” was NOT a textbook.

CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
November 26, 2021 3:48 pm

I like to say that it has become an instruction manual rather than a work of fiction.

Philo
November 26, 2021 3:24 pm

Good Luck, Dr. Burkhout.

Alastair gray
Reply to  Philo
November 26, 2021 4:32 pm

Guus, I hope they have not relegated you to the broom cupboard at Delft, like Roger Pielke in Boulder and Harry Potter in Little Snoring.
Keep fighting the good fight, and we may win through before it is too late. alas we have only 18 months to save the world from woke ecofascism

Doug Danhoff
November 26, 2021 3:41 pm

Universities are not the place to send your children unless you want activist liberals in your family . One of my children had a very strong desire to learn finance , and fortunately one of my friends was a retired PhD in the subject …I paid him well and in 2 years he challenged for a degree at a Good University , Passed with a 4.0 and is now working in that field .. I encouraged my other Son to go into the trades and he is now a project superintendent rebuilding hydro electric generators and making more than $50 per hour . Both are conservative feet on the ground guys ,
. if you can afford this way , I would consider it .
Universities are no longer a place for free speech and the search for truth

Michael in Dublin
November 26, 2021 3:43 pm

It takes an engineer, that is interest in getting things to work in the real world, to point this out.

Every lecturer should be forced to spend every full seventh year working in a real job. Every student should be forced to work in a real job for the year before going to university to help pay the cost of their studies.

Those young men who fought in WWII and so could only begin studies as mature age students after the war would not have put up with any of this nonsense on the campuses. This began with the next generations.

SxyxS
November 26, 2021 3:51 pm

It is more the roadmap of the marxist think tank Frankfurt School.

Critical Theory combined with polymorphic perversion.
And as one of the Frankfurt School members said : We need to bring feelings into science and universities.

And as soon as the protowoke movement(hippies) was started in France and Germany by Daniel Cohn Bendit (The Abbie Hoffman) ,
the hippie Lemmings were told to worship Adorno,Marcuse, Lukasc – Leaders of the Frankfurt School.And the teachings of the Frankfurt School were gradually implemented into universities and the education system.

After Adorno fled Frankfurt(where Marx was born)
he went yo New York (where the guys lived who sponsored the russian revolution)
and then moved to pacific palisades,LA – the place where Hollywood celebrities and producers live.
But what does Hollywood has to do with all of this(except the bias).
Next to Hollywood is Laurel Canyon where the hippie movement started.

In terms of global marxism the world is a small small place with ever repeating patterns of same locations and actors.

Wade
November 26, 2021 4:03 pm

It seems to me that many universities are no longer about education, but only about profit and indoctrination. We have been lied to and told a college education always equals financial freedom. It is not true. Young people go to college, take a useless major whose only career path is to be a teacher in that major, and then come out still working at McDonald’s, but now with loads of debt. Thus, these people are disillusioned because in their high school they were promised financial success with a college degree.

Even worse, since everybody gets a trophy, these same young people really and truly believe they are special. They had no discipline at home and the lazy were rewarded the exact same as the hard working. These people really believe they are special. Since they are special and since they have a college degree, the fact that they are still working at McDonald’s means that it is society’s fault for their failure. It is never their own fault, for you see, they are special. They are not wrong, society is wrong. To them, capitalism is wrong. The propaganda their college professors spewed is confirmed to be true.

I went to college and took a useful major. I graduated but came out in a recession. I couldn’t get a job. But I didn’t blame society, I did something about it. I started my own business based on the education I received. I make less money than I would have if I worked for a business, but I have job security and I have no pressure to work too hard. Better still, I have other perks. For instance, I don’t have to worry about taking a poorly tested rushed treatment for a disease I have greater than a 99.99% chance of surviving. And all this good thinking came about because my parents didn’t pander to me, didn’t insist I was special, and disciplined me.

John Bell
November 26, 2021 4:05 pm

But does this corruption happen in the engineering departments? I would think it only happens in the gender and oppression studies departments.

Martin Clark
Reply to  John Bell
November 26, 2021 4:36 pm

Happens in engineering departments. “environmental engineering” = “engineering with moccasins on”. I recall runnung into an old engineering colleague who had done cutting edge, life- and money-saving research in the field of systems engineering, but just mouthed off about the 97% stuff. Very sad.

Boris
November 26, 2021 4:19 pm

Everyone should read a good book by John Ringo “The Road To Damascus”. Set on a world in a distant future where the left have indoctrinated Children in schools and later as adults in the universities that the state will look after them and it knows what is right.

After the left takes over the planet politics they apply their views on the population to the point that anybody who speaks out against these flawed policies is persecuted, striped of their rights and property. The environmental propaganda is handled by an organization called the “Young Pioneers” who brain wash children to turn their parents in to the planet police for supposed violations. After the parent are removed these mindless children become wards of the state.

This science fiction book has so many parallels to what is happening in our country now it is scary. The majority of the population in the cities is left leaning and a greater part of those are on the government dole. The majority of the people in the rural areas do not agree with these tactics so they are made the enemy of the state and are been forced from their properties at gunpoint by the state police.

This should become required reading in schools along with Animal Farm and 1984.

RickWill
November 26, 2021 4:37 pm

In Australia, there is constant stream of cow manure being spouted about “renewables” finally bringing the price of electricity down. This week we were told that electricity prices will again increase in 2022 but there will be big savings in 2024.

This same story has been pedalled for more than a decade- just the years change – expect mild price increase next year but a gradual decline after that. THERE IS NEVER A DECLINE IN PRICE.

It is as silly as the CSIRO agreeing that the Nino34 region has not warmed in the past 40 decades but guaranteeing it will warm tremendously in the next four decades. It is clear they have ZERO understanding of the dynamics of Earth’s atmosphere over oceans.

Tom Abbott
November 26, 2021 4:57 pm

Another authority figure speaking out against the intolerant, radical Left.

We need more of this.

Honest people need to speak up and speak out against the insanity our governments are trying to foist on us.

Speak out while you still can.

