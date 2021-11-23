Climate Communications Satire

UK PM Explains how Old Soviet Catchphrases Apply to his Green Revolution

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
33 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to UK PM Boris Johnson, the words of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin, who ushered in seventy years of famine and oppression, offer worthwhile guidance to supporters of his British green revolution.

Absolutely a Conservative, Honest! Boris Quotes Lenin to Promote Build Back Greener

Speaking at the Port of Tyne in South Shields at the opening session of the annual Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Monday morning, Mr Johnson used a quote from the former Soviet Union dictator to frame his vision for a “green industrial revolution”.

“Lenin once said that the communist revolution was Soviet power plus the electrification of the whole country,” Johnson said.

“Well, I hesitate to quote Lenin at the Confederation of British Industry, but the coming industrial revolution is green power plus the electrification of the whole country,” he continued.

Mr Johnson said that his green agenda is a “moral mission”, explaining that he has become “more idealistic” as he has grown older.

“It’s a moral thing but it’s also an economic imperative. Because if this country could achieve the same kind of geographical balance and dispersion of growth and wealth that you find in most of our most successful economic comparators… then there would be absolutely no stopping us and what we would achieve,” the prime minister said.

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/11/22/boris-quotes-lenin-to-promote-build-back-greener-agenda/

What can I say – Lenin was a very persuasive speaker, the only problem is he was wrong about pretty much everything. Reminds me of someone.

I look forward to next week, when Boris Johnson will no doubt quote Joseph Stalin’s advice on the best way to implement Covid lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Maybe one of Stalin’s more famous quotes, like “Education is a weapon …”.

Tom Halla
November 23, 2021 10:03 am

BoJo is a terrible disappointment.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 23, 2021 10:18 am

You are far too polite.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 23, 2021 10:22 am

For idiots like BoJo, all this electricity he envisions for the UK simply comes from a socket in the wall with no consideration of reliability or how it is generated.

MarkW
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
November 23, 2021 11:16 am

No doubt his electricity will always be reliable. The rest of us, no guarantees.

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 23, 2021 11:17 am

BoJo is a big empty Ego.

Stephen Wilde
November 23, 2021 10:04 am

I don’t think Johnson is a well man.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 23, 2021 10:08 am

Like the many others who think like him, he’s more easily manipulated by fake emotional appeals than by the ground truth.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  co2isnotevil
November 23, 2021 10:19 am

Married to Carrie Aintoinette, a greentard.

Neil Lock
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
November 23, 2021 10:40 am

“Let them eat fake.”

fretslider
November 23, 2021 10:11 am

Boris , his party and Parliament as a whole are left wing with a totally globalist outlook

They used to get their instructions from the EU. Now they get them directly from the UNhinged

Not one dissenting voice

Jay Willis
Reply to  fretslider
November 23, 2021 10:57 am

There are some dissenters. I heard the incredible on the BBC the other day, a politician, I think it was the conservative MP for one of the Thanets was just faded out as he began to say something along the lines “UK only accounts for 1% of global emissions anyhow…….faded”. That’s a properly elected Member of Parliment just switched off, while talking. I can’t believe the depths to which the BBC will go.

S Baz
November 23, 2021 10:14 am

“Well, I hesitate to quote Lenin at the Confederation of British Industry, but the coming industrial revolution is green power plus the electrification of the whole country,” he continued.
Does he have the same script writer as Biden?!

Paul Penrose
Reply to  S Baz
November 23, 2021 10:16 am

Hesitation usually comes from that little voice in your head that says, “I have a bad feeling about this.” He should have listened to that voice.

HotScot
Reply to  S Baz
November 23, 2021 11:00 am

You should have seen the rest of the speech, it was worse than PedoJoe, including telling the assembled audience about his visit to Peppa Pig World.

Yep, really.

The irony is he went on to explain how the BBC 🙄 had turned down Peppa Pig but despite that it had gone onto be a global phenomenon; describing how this could not have been achieved with government (BBC) intervention. All the while proposing the government intervene impose crippling climate policies on the country and how successful that will be.

Actually, not the government, just him!

There was an embarrassing 25 second pause in the speech whilst he shuffled through the papers of his speech (obviously no one had thought to number them for the idiot) repeating three times “forgive me”.

I will be shocked to my boots if there isn’t a back bench revolt against the dolt sometime in the near future.

richardw
November 23, 2021 10:16 am

Utopians in government = totalitarianism.
Pragmatists in government = democracy.

Joel O'Bryan
November 23, 2021 10:18 am

Little by little, the Green mask is being peeled away from the climate scam to expose its true Marxist nature beneath.
Things are going to get real ugly if voters don’t wake up soon from the gaslighting being used to impose ever-more authoritarian regimes the Left is slowly putting in-place to control us. The COVID lockdowns, to now vaccine mandates and vaccine passports and face masks a fealty markers, being shoved down on us, seemingly without recourse, are just a glimmer of what they Left is about to try with its climate scam anti-fossil fuel schemes.
China is laughing its butt off at what is unfolding.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
November 23, 2021 11:12 am

I think people in the US are waking up, and hopefully the Rittenhouse trial may end up being the Progressives’ version of Pickett’s Charge. If so, there’s a good chance we can start walking back the CAGW nonsense.

MarkW
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
November 23, 2021 11:19 am

According to one BLM activist, this weekends attack on a Christmas parade may be the start of “the revolution”.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/milwaukee-blm-activist-christmas-parade-attack-revolution-waukesha

Neo
November 23, 2021 10:21 am

Time to get rid of all of those without a Pangaean heritage.

Shoki Kaneda
November 23, 2021 10:23 am

How is Boris different from Jeremy Corbin?

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
November 23, 2021 10:49 am

Boris is fat

HotScot
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
November 23, 2021 11:08 am

He hasn’t slept with Diane Abbott – that we know of.

Diane was the Shadow Home Secretary from 2016 to 2020 and is the one on the left in the photo.

You can easily identify her without my direction though, she’s the one wearing two left shoes, one of which is a different style from the other.

Bless……..

Duane
November 23, 2021 10:27 am

Has this been verified true? It is rather incredible that a British PM would quote the founder of the Soviet Union as any justification for any policy whatsoever.

John Tillman
Reply to  Duane
November 23, 2021 10:37 am

https://www.thejournal.ie/british-pm-boris-johnson-5608781-Nov2021/

If only he took after Boris Yeltsin rather than Vladimir Ilych. Except for the drunk all the time bit.

Rud Istvan
November 23, 2021 10:41 am

BoJo apparently has aspirations to be like Biden.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 23, 2021 10:51 am

Brain dead? or just sniffing little girls hair?

JimG1
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
November 23, 2021 11:09 am

Both have room temperature IQs. One is possibly due to age the other genetic?

HotScot
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 23, 2021 11:09 am

We did vote for a PM called Boris.

What did we expect?

AGW is Not Science
November 23, 2021 10:47 am

“Well, I hesitate to quote Lenin at the Confederation of British Industry, but the coming industrial revolution is green power plus the electrification of the whole country,”

So, apparently the “revolution” consists of virtue signalling wind and solar expansion while simultaneously providing the actual power using gas, nuclear and coal? That being the, you know, “electrification” part – since wind and solar certainly can’t meaningfully provide that.

To bed B
November 23, 2021 11:03 am

Interesting that developing the electricity grid was important to the Tsarist government, and while trailing the West because of bureaucracy, only faltered because of WW1.

It would have contributed to support from the intellectual classes for a change in government. While Lennon talked the talk, things got worse before they got better starting in 1926. Just guessing but I would say that a Tsarist government might have had Russia ahead of where the Soviets were by the 30s.

Its more an example of how tempting it is use government to force advancement when individuals doing the hard yards is what’s needed, and a totalitarian government gives more power to a bureaucracy when less is needed.

Renewable sources of energy, and electric vehicles require innovations from individuals to make them viable first, not government interference to force their adoption to force the innovation required to make them a suitable alternative to fossil fuels.

Timo, not that one
November 23, 2021 11:07 am

Over here, across the pond, in the Demented Dominion, we have been told we should “Do it for your children” (with regards to getting jabbed). This was, word for word, the communist slogan for joining the Communist Party.

Wade
November 23, 2021 11:10 am

Isn’t it interesting how so many politicians all over the world use the phrase “build back better”? That alone shows that the “green” revolution is actually a globalist revolution.

And then the phrase “build back better” itself implies that something is destroyed. You cannot build something back that is still intact. What this is saying is the globalist want to destroy the world so that they can remake it by their definition of “better”. Not your definition of better.

It is no coincidence that the message charges at the exact same time all over the world. For instance, it was no coincidence that face masks were suddenly required at the same time by every country last year. The globalist are well coordinated.

John the Econ
November 23, 2021 11:19 am

Nice. So instead of simply starving, Brits will be freezing in the dark.

It’s hard to imagine that only a century ago, these people ruled most of the civilized world. Now they’re scared of the weather. It’s amazing how socialism can both economically and socially destroy a country in only a couple of generations.

