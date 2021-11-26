Alarmism Ridiculae

Ridiculae: Climate Change Threatens Cranberries

Next installment of the Rud Ridiculae series.

By Rud Istvan

Once you know the messaging methods climate alarmists use, they become very predictable and easy to ridicule.

Weather events become climate. Too hot, too cold, too wet, too dry…it is all evil anthropogenic CO2 caused climate change.

Alarmists invariably also have climate change threaten important seasonal customs. Since this week is Thanksgiving in the US, it has to be threatened by climate change. And right on cue, we learn from (among others) WaPo, NatGeo, YaleClimateChange, CBS, and Yahoo News that indeed it is; climate change threatens the traditional Thanksgiving New England cranberry garnish.

National Geographic’s illustrated article is captioned, “Climate Change is coming for New England’s cranberries”. It says hotter summers and wimpier winters are the culprits. Ah, good old anthropogenic global warming (aka AGW).

On the other hand, Daily Progress’ says that colder winters are the culprit. Which explains why anthropogenic global warming morphed to climate change.

WaPo says the problem is late spring frosts and mild fall harvest conditions. Who knew CO2 could shift the seasons, miraculously overcoming the enormous inertia in Earth’s orbital tilt? Alarmists claim to rely on ‘climate science’. Dodgy ‘science’.

Yale says the culprit is shifts in precipitation, both too much and not enough. Cranberries, you see, need the Goldilocks climate before AGW.

Whatever the details, just remember climate change is bad for cranberries.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/article/climate-change-affecting-massachusetts-cranberries

A quick google of the topic turned up no less than 11 different November 2021 articles/videos about climate endangering cranberries on just the first page of the search results. In the first two pages, it also turned up 7 similar articles from November 2020. Cranberry alarm has become a Thanksgiving tradition!

I got curious as to how long cranberry alarm has been annually trotted out around Thanksgiving. Well, at least since 21 November 2012 (I did not bother to dig further back in the google search results), where an organization named ecoRI News (at ecori.org) wrote about cranberries being hit by ‘climate whiplash’. It said cranberry bogs need acid peat soils, abundant fresh water, and sand—true, and Cape Cod has them in abundance. But bogs are geography, not climate, related. Then the article said cranberries also need winter, spring, summer, and fall—all four of which New England also has in abundance. Not clear what the dreaded cranberry ‘climate whiplash’ exactly is; ordinary whiplash comes from car wrecks, which most climate change ‘science’ certainly resemble.

Or, as my favorite old Richard Lindzen slide showed 13 years ago, you cannot discern climate change in Boston, Massachusetts—near Thanksgiving’s ground zero exactly 400 years ago. But you can sure discern its seasons. So the Massachusetts’ ‘climate whiplashed’ cranberries remain thankfully plentiful.

bill Johnston
November 26, 2021 6:20 pm

I survived the great cranberry/cancer scare of the late 50’s. I can survive this also.

3
Reply
Carlo, Monte
November 26, 2021 6:29 pm

Just think of the cranberries while plonking down your $120 Gs for that brand-new electric battery Bidenmobile, it won’t hurt so much.

Let’s go Brandon!

2
Reply
lee
November 26, 2021 6:34 pm

Double posted

[fixed~cr]

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  lee
November 26, 2021 6:41 pm

In part. I called Charles about,the,problem, but he was rightfully otherwise preoccupied. Enjoy it anyway despite the multi paragraph repeat goof.

0
Reply
Grant
November 26, 2021 6:43 pm

And in two weeks it’ll be about trouble coming for Christmas trees.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Grant
November 26, 2021 6:49 pm

Already started. But I wait for their Crescendo, to publish another Ridiculae.

0
Reply
another ian
Reply to  Grant
November 26, 2021 6:51 pm

Won’t the reindeer be under covid quarantine this year?

0
Reply
chickenhawk
Reply to  another ian
November 26, 2021 7:28 pm

They’re a victim of climate change too, and will be served with the last of the cranberry relish.

1
Reply
Doonman
November 26, 2021 6:59 pm

Massachusetts Cranberries United States Department of Agriculture
NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE
NEW ENGLAND FIELD OFFICE
53 Pleasant Street, Rm 3450 Concord, NH 03301-9902

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Pam Hird
August 13, 2020 202-615-9845

USDA Forecasts Record-High Cranberry Production
in Massachusetts in 2020
CONCORD, NH — Massachusetts cranberry growers are expected to produce a record-high cranberry crop this year, according to Pam Hird, State Statistician of the USDA’S National Agricultural Statistics Service, New England Field Office. Up 11 percent from 2019, cranberry production is forecast at 2.40 million barrels, compared to 2.16 million barrels last year. As of August 2, sixty percent of Massachusetts’ cranberry crop was rated in good to excellent condition.

United States 2020 total cranberry production is forecast at 8.97 million barrels, up 13 percent from 2019.

Wisconsin production is forecast at 5.50 million barrels, up 18 percent from 2019 as growers reported more favorable growing conditions than last year.

1
Reply
Doug Danhoff
November 26, 2021 7:00 pm

I have always believed that alarmism is hubris and intended to convince all that we don’t need a God …we the al powerful human race can destroy climate ( not possible) and we can fix it again ( you can’t fix what isn’t broken ).
You may disagree, but this is my take ….I’m sure others have there own .
These alarmists are perhaps not able intellectually to grasp the obvious 60 year and 100 year cycles so obvious in shaping climate. Along with the influence of other shorter cycles, and very much longer cycles , Paleo climatologists and paleo geologists can read the past of climate, and much of the future . But alarmists can’t even see the basic problem of their hypothesis…..The fact that CO2 changes FOLLOW temperature changes, buffered by the oceans .
of course they see this …But fame and fortune is imagined to be forthcoming. In reality ridicule is what they receive

0
Reply
philincalifornia
November 26, 2021 7:11 pm

Well right then, if the cranberries are going to be lower standard, then let’s not buy them anymore. The Cranberry Committee should be informed of this:

https://www.uscranberries.com

I actually cooked a large leg of lamb roast this year so didn’t bother with them anyway.

Bye bye cranberries it was good knowing you.

0
Reply
dk_
November 26, 2021 7:16 pm

Wasn’t it strawberries, just a couple months back?

0
Reply
John Hultquist
November 26, 2021 7:30 pm

Are cranberries grown in New England?
Okay, Massachusetts, but a much greater amount come from Wisconsin.
While they are sort of a neat crop, I wouldn’t eat them. A slingshot is a better tool for getting rid of them.

0
Reply
