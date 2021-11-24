April 1st: The Day of Extinction Rebellion’s Great Civil Disobedience Uprising

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Mark April 1st in your diary as the day everything changes: Inspired by Suffragettes, Ghandi and Martin Luther King, Extinction Rebellion has announced their intention to recruit 2.3 million non-violent climate activists, to force real climate action.

Extinction Rebellion say they will mobilise 2MILLION protestors to take part in ‘largest act of civil resistance in UK history’ starting in April

Extinction Rebellion says it wants to recruit 3.5% of UK population to its cause

Group says its activity slowed during pandemic but targets 2022 for a comeback

XR wants to mobilise the ‘largest act of civil resistance in UK history’ next April

By KATIE FEEHAN FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 00:37 AEDT, 24 November 2021 | UPDATED: 03:33 AEDT, 24 November 2021

Extinction Rebellion has pledged to mobilise two million protestors to launch what it says will be ‘the largest act of civil resistance in UK history’ in April next year.

The environmental campaign group made the pledge today after criticising this month’s climate summit, claiming it did not go far enough to tackle the crisis.

The group said that the number of activists taking part in their demonstrations had dwindled during the pandemic but that they hoped to rely on record numbers in 2022.

In a video which draws on images of the Suffragettes, Ghandi and Martin Luther King, XR spokesperson Nuala Gathercole Lam calls for action and says: ‘When millions of people come together to demand change, governments have no choice but to act.

‘This is what’s needed now. Let’s do what works – prolonged, disruptive, non-violent civil resistance.’

…