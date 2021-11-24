Ridiculae

April 1st: The Day of Extinction Rebellion’s Great Civil Disobedience Uprising

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
41 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Mark April 1st in your diary as the day everything changes: Inspired by Suffragettes, Ghandi and Martin Luther King, Extinction Rebellion has announced their intention to recruit 2.3 million non-violent climate activists, to force real climate action.

Extinction Rebellion say they will mobilise 2MILLION protestors to take part in ‘largest act of civil resistance in UK history’ starting in April

  • Extinction Rebellion says it wants to recruit 3.5% of UK population to its cause
  • Group says its activity slowed during pandemic but targets 2022 for a comeback
  • XR wants to mobilise the ‘largest act of civil resistance in UK history’ next April

By KATIE FEEHAN FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 00:37 AEDT, 24 November 2021 | UPDATED: 03:33 AEDT, 24 November 2021

Extinction Rebellion has pledged to mobilise two million protestors to launch what it says will be ‘the largest act of civil resistance in UK history’ in April next year.

The environmental campaign group made the pledge today after criticising this month’s climate summit, claiming it did not go far enough to tackle the crisis.

The group said that the number of activists taking part in their demonstrations had dwindled during the pandemic but that they hoped to rely on record numbers in 2022. 

In a video which draws on images of the Suffragettes, Ghandi and Martin Luther King, XR spokesperson Nuala Gathercole Lam calls for action and says: ‘When millions of people come together to demand change, governments have no choice but to act. 

‘This is what’s needed now. Let’s do what works – prolonged, disruptive, non-violent civil resistance.’

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10234059/Extinction-Rebellion-plans-largest-act-civil-resistance-UK-history-April.html

My question: Given Extinction Rebellion’s unfortunate experience last time they tried to mingle with normal people, will the recruitment drive include East London? Or will they stick to recruiting from their base of posh upper middle class elitists?

Another higher quality video is available here.

4.9 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
41 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Garrett
November 24, 2021 6:04 am

It’ll be an effective method for enumerating the number of climate crackpots in Britain.

Last edited 3 hours ago by John Garrett
10
Reply
Steve swales
Reply to  John Garrett
November 24, 2021 8:16 am

I haven’t checked yet, but I assume that it’ll coincide with the school holidays. Enrolling gullible kids and students is always an effective way to add to your numbers.

1
Reply
Doug Danhoff
November 24, 2021 6:17 am

Well meaning Stupidity on display …When you mess with someone’s ride to work or home, you will never win their heart to your cause . In the United States, Global Warming often does not make it cut when asked to name the most critical problems to be dealt with….not sure if that includes the UK .
I call this emotional science …As most scientists know emotion is perhaps the most useless tool that can be used in Research.

5
Reply
Brian R Catt
Reply to  Doug Danhoff
November 24, 2021 7:42 am

Its not well meaning. Its Marxist impostion of minority beliefs, because,of course, they have no grounding in reality so are unsupportable in any reasoned way..

2
Reply
Jean Meeus
Reply to  Brian R Catt
November 24, 2021 7:50 am

its should be it’s, I presume.

-1
Reply
John Bell
November 24, 2021 6:19 am

I thought they WANT us to use public transport? Self immolation would be more effective.

7
Reply
Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  John Bell
November 24, 2021 9:17 am

Send them the Jim Jones playbook.

0
Reply
bonbon
November 24, 2021 6:20 am

Just one look at todays weather at that web site, and it is clear why XR waits for April.
Will XR boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Feb as Biden is considering?
No wonder Sharma wept at FLOP26′ utter failure – he knows what’s coming!

2
Reply
Oldseadog
November 24, 2021 6:21 am

So this will all be arranged without using any fossil fuel derivatives, yes?
No use of mobile phones.
No use of glue made from plastics.
No use of public or private transport that uses any type of fossil fuel as a power source.
All clothing will be made from natural fibres.
Etc., etc., etc. …… .
Should be interesting.

7
Reply
Andy Espersen
November 24, 2021 6:31 am

Eric – excellent question re that base of exclusive “posh, upper middle class elitists”. And fresh after a year of devastating disruption to work and production the ordinary public will be even less prepared to put up with their antics.
And just how courageous would these upper class idiots be if exposed to powerful water cannons and rubber bullets, I wonder. They would soon run for cover – home to Mum and Dad.

3
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  Andy Espersen
November 24, 2021 9:13 am

To be fair, Andy, many of them, to judge from the clip, seem to be pensioners, so “running home to Mum and Dad” would seem problematical.

0
Reply
Ian Magness
November 24, 2021 6:32 am

With mass civil disobedience planned which will disrupt so many people’s lives, it’s time to proscribe XR and related organisations like IB. That way, any evidence that the ringleaders are active should lead to instant arrest and imprisonment and will prevent most of the action taking place. The membership will plummet too. Britain has been far too soft on these loony extremists for far too long.

7
Reply
Wade
Reply to  Ian Magness
November 24, 2021 9:19 am

Why would the politicians punish their mindless pawns? The people who are in a position to punish these people are the same people who support and promote the Marxist ideals of these people.

0
Reply
billtoo
November 24, 2021 6:33 am

april fools

11
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  billtoo
November 24, 2021 6:50 am

What a perfect day to show the foolishness of their cause and of themselves.

Regards,
Bob

8
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  billtoo
November 24, 2021 9:24 am

billtoo,
We need to be very careful here! We are either being punked by XR, or they are stupider than anyone realized!

Last edited 23 seconds ago by Abolition Man
0
Reply
Vuk
November 24, 2021 6:38 am

T
he family of a jailed Insulate Britain protestor have pleaded for donations to help cover his rent costs.
Oliver Rock, from Berkshire, was among nine activists imprisoned after blockading the M25 in defiance of a High Court injunction in November.
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/insulate-britain-jailed-activist-family-public-donation-rent-costs-oliver-roc-b967771.html

3
Reply
Brian R Catt
Reply to  Vuk
November 24, 2021 7:52 am

These ignorant sociopaths deserve everything bad that happens to them. But the people who organise them behind the scenes deserve much worse. Who are they, where do they live? etc. Cut their gas and electricity? Do they use cars with ICEs? How about active response to direct action. Glue their cars to the road? Glue their front gates shut? Glue them to their cars, etc.

3
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Brian R Catt
November 24, 2021 8:38 am

I gather one is wife of a London Transport exec, and another went on months long trip (EuroAsia I assume) in a diesel SUV. Google details if want to know more.

0
Reply
Citizen Smith
November 24, 2021 6:50 am

very cringy and hard to watch

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 24, 2021 6:59 am

Go for it and demand a new official holiday named Crackpot Day.

4
Reply
fretslider
November 24, 2021 6:59 am

“April 1st”

Traditionally, April fools day

Not only is your average XR activist very middle class and wealthy, but when their apparent untouchability disappears and they are eventually jailed for their harassment of the ordinary working bloke…

Insulate Britain protester sets up CROWDFUNDER to help pay his rent while in jail

The sister of a blatant Insulate Britain eco-zealist imprisoned for helping to bring chaos to Britain’s roads has set up a crowdfunder to pay his £700 a month’s rent while he spends Christmas in prison.

Rebel carpenter Oliver Rock has been sentenced to four months in prison for being one of nine activists from the Extinction Rebellion offshoot group that took part in a protest on the M25 on 8 October. But 41-year-old Isabel Rock’s sister claims he has no savings and has set up a crowdfunder to pay his rent while behind bars.”

https://ukmail24.com/news/insulate-britain-protester-sets-up-crowdfunder-to-help-pay-his-rent-while-in-jail/

His father owns a drinks company and says he has other children to consider too.

Ouch.

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
3
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 24, 2021 7:11 am

Why wait till April 1st given the global climate emergency? Feb.1st would be better given the global warming that has already taken place and the ice-free Arctic and end of snow in our times.

5
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 24, 2021 7:40 am

Hmmm . . . I have advised by many talking heads that humanity has already passed the “point of no return” in terms of FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE.

So, waiting until April 1, 2022, for Extinction Rebellion to rabble rouse seems most appropriate.

1
Reply
Andy Pattullo
November 24, 2021 7:15 am

I suggest they all undergo rigorous survival training in the middle of rapidly warming East Antarctica so they are ready for anything. They should all remember to bring their sunscreen sandals and shorts. I am happy to draw them a map in case they get lost on the way.

3
Reply
M Courtney
November 24, 2021 7:20 am

2.3 Million people is a lot.
The UK population is 67.2 Million people.
They are asking for 3.4% of the population to protest.
It’s somewhat unlikely to happen.

6
Reply
Coach Springer
Reply to  M Courtney
November 24, 2021 8:33 am

They only need 10,000 to create a big problem, 3.4% is on the low side of any British polling for support, and they have the always future King and all the media on their side. It’s all they need to keep the political ball in play.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Coach Springer
0
Reply
Sunderlandsteve
Reply to  M Courtney
November 24, 2021 9:14 am

Their logic, so they say is that research has shown that whenever a cause attracts 3.5% support it has never failed.
I guess they can always ask the ipcc to calculate the numbers for them then they can claim 3.5% regardless of the actual numbers involved.

0
Reply
Ian Smith
Reply to  M Courtney
November 24, 2021 9:18 am

The BBC will report it as the 2.3 million that they want so long as they get a reasonable 5000 that can be filmed at a low camera angle.

They will also spent the entire month of March promoting it.

0
Reply
Brian R Catt
November 24, 2021 7:41 am

Seems the rational population with jobs need a rapid response organisation to infiltrate the lunatics and get to them before the police do, keep the police away while it is explained to them how much their actions are unwanted and unwelcome, in the traditional way?

2
Reply
John K. Sutherland
November 24, 2021 7:52 am

Export them to Scott Base, Antarctica, so they can practice what they preach. At least identify them publicly, with some background of their privileged upbringing and true lack of hardship, and how they will go back to the ‘good life’ when they think they’ve made their point.
Be well prepared to ‘pepper’ them with excreta, if they do not move.
Thanks for the warning, idiots.

2
Reply
Alba
November 24, 2021 8:29 am

Over the past couple of days I spent almost 2 hours listening to Roger Hallam expounding how it will be possible to stop the climate crisis in six months.

Basically his idea boils down to getting several hundred people in prison. He thinks that this will have the same impact as the methods used by the suffragettes and those campaigning for civil rights in the USA. He recommends putting out lots of leaflets. 5,000 leaflets, he claims, will get 40-50 people to attend a meeting. At the meeting 4 people will commit themselves to getting arrested and 2 will go to prison. And this will stop the ‘climate crisis’. On the other hand, I watched a programme this afternoon called ‘Blitz on Britain’. I reckon that if Hitler couldn’t break the spirit of Londoners with thousands of bombs, their spirit is unlikely to be affected by blocking a few roads.
Hallam claims his methods will work in six months. So it will be interesting to see where we are in October next year.

0
Reply
Newminster
November 24, 2021 8:53 am

Where to start!? We already know that climate activists are going beyond what the IPCC reports claim. Yet here is a group of activists, few of whom (I expect) are qualified to pontificate on the subject, planning to recruit 2 million citizens who likewise are probably misled by extreme activist distortion of what the science does actually tell us is happening/probably will happen to get up the noses of their fellow-citizens …
Has nobody in ER stopped to think this idiocy through? Or is it just possible that this has nothing to do with climate and everything to do with undermining western civilisation? I really think we ought to be told!

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Newminster
November 24, 2021 9:15 am

Has nobody in ER stopped to think this idiocy through? Or is it just possible that this has nothing to do with climate and everything to do with undermining western civilisation? I really think we ought to be told!
______________________________________

“Hey hey, Ho ho, Western culture has got to go!” The people who chanted that 50 years ago are in charge now. Hard-core left wing operatives have infiltrated most of our institutions.

Here’s a link to a post at Free Republic:

The Sky is Green

As satire goes, it’s a pretty good run-down of what appears to be happening.

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
November 24, 2021 9:00 am

XR’s demands:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/oct/08/what-are-extinction-rebellion-key-demands-climate-emergency

“What are Extinction Rebellion’s demands?The UK group has three core demands:
1) Tell the truth
The government must tell the truth about the scale of the ecological crisis by declaring a climate emergency, “working with other groups and institutions to communicate the urgent need for change”.
2) Net zero emissions by 2025
The UK must drastically cut its greenhouse gas emissions, hitting net zero by 2025.
3) Citizens’ assembly
The government must create a citizens’ assembly to hear evidence and devise policy to tackle the climate crisis.”

********

The British Parliament has already given in to XR’s 1st demand by declaring a climate emergency. That has not yet been done here in the U.S. that I know of.

If Parliament plans on caving to their 2nd demand, then I suggest that it pass a law which requires the phaseout of fossil fuels in Britain starting on 1 January next year. They still have time to pass the legislation by the end of this year.

When the British economy has collapsed by 2025 and you Brits are all starving to death and/or freezing in the winter cold, be rest assured that you are making those sacrifices for the climate emergency as required by XR.

The problem is when you are all starving and freezing, you probably won’t give a damn about what the climate is doing…..or isn’t doing. But I doubt if XR will care. What scares me is the prospect that it could happen here in the U.S. as well.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
November 24, 2021 9:20 am

CD,
I rather like XR’s demands, if one makes a few minor revisions!
1. Tell the truth
Force the government to acknowledge that there is NOTHING dangerous or unprecedented about our current weather OR climate cycles!
2. Net Zero HARMFUL Emissions
Since CO2 isn’t harmful in ANY way until you reach levels that are far beyond our ability with present technologies, let’s concentrate on solving REAL pollution of our air and water!
3. Citizen’s Assembly
An assembly of citizens to hear about the waste, damage and destruction wrought by climate alarmists would be the first step to demanding repayment of monies fraudulently obtained! Maybe we could also go after the hucksters and charlatans that have pushed lockdowns and ineffective, leaky and improperly tested vexxines on humanity!

0
Reply
Andy H
November 24, 2021 9:01 am

What would the man on the Clapham Omnibus do when XR try and stop him getting home? The same thing as the good and reasonable commuters of Canning Town did when XR stopped their tube trains. A standard has been set. I look forward to more reasonable behaviour by members of the public when XR start protesting again.

0
Reply
4E Douglas
November 24, 2021 9:02 am

After this winter, they may find even less support. I suggest instead to protesting by gluing themselves to something they stick out their tongues
to say street lamps and flag poles..I “triple dog dare” them!

0
Reply
MarkW
November 24, 2021 9:05 am

Here in the US, the leftists are just as crazy. A professor is advising Biden that the best way to unite the country would be to declare war on Republicans.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/liberal-college-professor-biden-republicans-civil-war-slaveholders

0
Reply
Vuk
November 24, 2021 9:08 am

Germany is finally going to have new government and as far as I understand it they are planning to ruin Europe’s premier economy.
Viel Glück damit Freunde!

0
Reply
Ian Smith
November 24, 2021 9:21 am

I want to recruit 2 million people to collect a container of piss/slurry/fish guts etc to dump on anyone gluing themselves to raids or buildings.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

EU to Restrict Coffee Imports to Combat Climate Change

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae Tabloid Climatology

REBUTTAL to Doctor Merritt: ‘Climate Change’ Does Not Affect Human Health, Weather Does

2 weeks ago
Anthony Watts
Ridiculae

B.C. doctor clinically diagnoses patient as suffering from ‘climate change’

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Ridiculae

Greta Thunberg: The West Owes Former Colonies a Climate Debt

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae

April 1st: The Day of Extinction Rebellion’s Great Civil Disobedience Uprising

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Wildfires

Media Promotes Badly Flawed Science Spreading It Like Wildfire

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Weather

Alaska Suffering Through Some Intense Cold And There Is No Relief Coming Anytime Soon

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Bad science

$40 Million Government Scientist Referred to Queensland Corruption Commission

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: