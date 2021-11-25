NASA Space

DART Mission Launched to Test “Armageddon” Asteroid Deflection Capability

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Following recent concerns that the risk of dangerous Asteroid impacts may have been underestimated, NASA appears to be stepping up its plans to develop the capability to deflect inbound space rocks.

NASA DART MISSION LAUNCHES TO SEE IF IT CAN SHUNT AN ASTEROID AND SAVE US FROM ARMAGEDDON

Andrew Griffin

Nasa has successfully launched its Dart mission, which aims to crash into an asteroid and see whether it could save us from destruction.

The robot spacecraft launched as planned on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 10.20pm local pacific time from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the California coast, about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The Dart mission will test Nasa’s ability to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with kinetic force – crashing a robot spacecraft into it at high speed and nudging the space boulder just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.

Dart’s target is an asteroid “moonlet” the size of a football stadium that orbits a much larger chunk of rock – about five times bigger – in a binary asteroid system named Didymos, the Greek word for twin.

The moonlet, called Dimorphos, is one of the smallest astronomical objects to receive a permanent name. But at 525 feet (160 km) in diameter, its size is typical among the known asteroids – rubble-like remnants left over from formation of the solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

Scientists chose the Didymos system because its relative proximity to Earth and dual-asteroid configuration make it ideal to observe the results of the impact.

Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/nasa-dart-asteroid-launch-mission-b1963314.html

I’m glad someone is finally taking this problem seriously. City buster impactors or worse are extremely unlikely on human timescales, even if scientists are still discussing exactly where to put the decimal point. But unlikely is not zero risk – its worth a few million to ensure we have the capability to address such a threat if it arises.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bonbon
November 25, 2021 6:09 am

Over at the Cosmic Tusk are mentioned 2 new movies, Greenland and Don’t Look up, both about incoming objects. Only Greenland actually shows the real threat – a comet tail of rubble like the Taurid Stream 1 and 2.
We got hit by such a tail in the Holocene.
The difference between a cannon ball and a shotgun, all at hypervelocity.
Airbursts of such debris – witness Chelyabinsk, Tunguska, are well studied.

What NASA has planned for that I do not know – but it will have to involve nukes.
Nice graphic here :
https://phys.org/news/2021-11-nasa-spacecraft-asteroid.html

Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
1
Reply
Tom Halla
November 25, 2021 6:15 am

If I recall correctly, one issue is whether asteroids have enough structural integrity to hold together after an impact.

3
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 25, 2021 6:22 am

I think those concerns have been amplified after the recent sampling missions. There appear to be some large individual rocks in asteroids, but not a lot of structure.

2
Reply
Gregory Woods
November 25, 2021 6:20 am

But what effect does global warming have on asteroid strikes?

0
Reply
Leonard Weinstein
Reply to  Gregory Woods
November 25, 2021 6:32 am

Obviously driving SUVs attracts asteroids

1
Reply
Doug Danhoff
November 25, 2021 6:25 am

Hopefully there is success in this mission. If thr kinetic approach fails will the try to destroy on , or possibly land some form of rocket booster

0
Reply
Harry Passfield
November 25, 2021 6:40 am

There we have an innocent little asteroid going about its celestial business, innocently staying in its own orbit, when along comes a psycho who knocks him(OK-her) over and accidentally changes his/her orbit. Next thing we know, it won’t be a climate emergency but a deep impact one. 🙂

2
Reply
ATheoK
November 25, 2021 6:48 am

The Dart mission will test Nasa’s ability to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with kinetic force – crashing a robot spacecraft into it at high speed and nudging the space boulder just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.”

Sounds like a mission to cause unintended consequences… Like causing Dimorphos to orbit elsewhere and likely collide with a planet.

1
Reply
Leonard Weinstein
November 25, 2021 6:53 am

Blowing an asteroid into pieces (or blowing a significant chunk off) soon enough before it would hit Earth would not produce a shotgun of collisions, but cause a clear miss of most if not all of the pieces. Any explosion that removes even one large chunk or many smaller pieces that constitute a significant fraction of the mass of the asteroid would cause either a slowing or speeding up from the previous trajectory or cause a lateral velocity of the pieces, including the main body, of from a fraction to several meters per sec. Any change would cause the segments to arrive too soon, too late or miss to the side if enough time remained before collision. As an example a change of 1 meter/sec in any direction over 1 year time moves the object 31,500 km (19,600 miles) from the previous trajectory location and easily misses Earth. Remember Earth is moving also and orbits cross only at 1 point and one time.

0
Reply
Leonard Weinstein
Reply to  Leonard Weinstein
November 25, 2021 6:56 am

I want to point out that this only works if the time to collision is large enough. You can’t do any good in the few days or even weeks before collision. You need months unless the object is small enough to blow all od it in small pieces with very high velocities away from the initial trajectory.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
November 25, 2021 6:55 am

Quote:NASA appears to be stepping up its plans to develop the capability to deflect inbound space rocks”

Methinks an ‘inbound squirrel‘ deflection system would be much more useful

maybe its coz they’re all nuts at NASA, is that what’s attracting so many recently?

0
Reply
fretslider
November 25, 2021 7:08 am

I’m sorry, what scale are we using here?

525′ is 160m not 160km

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Astronomy NASA

Hubble Witnesses Shock Wave of Colliding Gases in Running Man Nebula

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Space

Exotic Non-Rocket US Launcher Conducts a Successful 20% Power Test

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
NASA

NASA, USGS Release First Landsat 9 Images

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

NASA’s Juno: Science Results Offer First 3D View of Jupiter Atmosphere

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

NASA Space

DART Mission Launched to Test “Armageddon” Asteroid Deflection Capability

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Astronomy NASA

Hubble Witnesses Shock Wave of Colliding Gases in Running Man Nebula

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Forecasting

BBC and Met Office at War over ‘Deep Freeze’ Winter Weather Forecasts

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models Paleoclimatology

Arctic Ocean Started Getting Warmer Decades Earlier Than We Thought – Study

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: