“Slow Disaster Playing Out” As Germany Moves To Shut Down 8.5 GW Of Baseload Nuclear Capacity

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 28. November 2021

At FaceBook, Dane Peter Bardland presents a chart and commentary on Germany’s upcoming rapid nuclear power phaseout.

By the end of 2022, the government will have shut down another 6 plants with a total (baseload) capacity of 8.54 gigawatts!


Chart: Presented by Peter Bardland

Yesterday we commented here that Germany will in fact be shutting down all the baseload power sources, which ironically kept the country from blacking out in 2021 because wind and solar power failed to deliver as expected.

“Disaster playing out”…”pretty crazy”

Bardland writes:

In just over a month, Germany will close 3 of its newest and best nuclear power plants and more than 4050 MW of electricity will disappear from northern Europe’s power grid. 4050 MW is equivalent to the average electricity consumption of all of Denmark.

It will put supply security further under pressure and them choosing to do so in the middle of winter is pretty crazy.
Not only will the 4050 MW of shut off nuclear power lead to more CO2 emissions, but it will cause much more pollution from the burning of biomass and fossil fuels. Next winter, Germany will close the last 3 nuclear power plants, also 4000 MW.

Anyone who has followed the energy and climate political debate, even superficially, over the last 10-20 years can see that Germany, Denmark and other ‘green crazy countries’ are doing it vigorously AGAINST what logic and science dictates.

We see a slow disaster playing out with The Greens in the lead role as the crazy villain, hell-bent in their eagerness to wipe out life and prosperity.

(PS. Buy warm clothes, food, water and candles, for the coming winter).”

On top of the baseload power shutdown madness, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he favored a one-year complete lockdown of unvaxxed Germans. There’s definitely something in someone’s water.

Eric Worrall
Admin
November 28, 2021 10:10 pm

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, Merkel’s predecessor, was promptly employed by Putin as his Western energy supply emissary after he was dumped from Germany’s government Bundestag in a no confidence vote.

Schroeder, who is likely insanely rich by now, is still a Putin confidante and an important person in Russia’s energy industry.

If I was German I might be asking myself just whose interests are Schroeder’s old buddies in the German government serving. But this would all just be speculation, of course.

Duker
Reply to  Eric Worrall
November 28, 2021 10:24 pm

Schroeder and his party engineered the no confidence vote in 2005 in order to have early elections before the standard 4 yr term was up.
The end result was SPD was back in government but as they had 1 seat less than the Union parties were the junior party in government

Duker
November 28, 2021 10:16 pm

The CDU were very cunning , the first shutdown occurs as the new SPD led government takes office. Of course no need to fret as SPD were a partner in those previous CDU led governments

nicholas tesdorf
November 28, 2021 10:17 pm

Germany’s Energiewende is continuing on the suicidal tendency that the country displayed in the closing stages of the Second World War under the GloriousLeader Herr Hitler. The coming energy disaster might be not quite as serious but should still be memorable for the Germans.

Doug Danhoff
November 28, 2021 10:20 pm

I’m surprised at the timing of the shut drown …awful cold if you have a delay

Graham
Reply to  Doug Danhoff
November 28, 2021 10:47 pm

This is crazy,where the he!! do they think their electric power will come from to replace these nuclear power plants .
It really looks like the inmates are in charge of the asylum.
How many power cuts and blackouts will the Germain population put up with untill the realize that they are being ruled by green fanatics .It will be an interesting watch and it should deter other countries following suit .

Tony Taylor
November 28, 2021 10:47 pm

I can understand not building new nuclear reactors given the current cost (although I’m a bit damn the torpedoes re nuclear – just build them), but I cannot understand shutting down existing reactors unless there is something wrong with them.

Climate believer
Reply to  Tony Taylor
November 28, 2021 11:54 pm

Many decades of anti nuclear rhetoric by Communists and Greens have created a demon in the minds of most German people.

Chernobyl helped to confirm those fears, Fukushima just sent them over the edge, it’s a mass delusion created by a political contagion.

Reality will trump their ideologies as always.

StephenP
November 28, 2021 10:53 pm

It is just like watching a slow car crash developing.
The Greens’ inclusion in the government and their influence on energy policy may eventually lead to a ‘ reductio ad absurdum ‘ where the effects of their policy might wake the Germans to their baleful influence.

Dennis G Sandberg
November 28, 2021 11:08 pm

Lots of EU meetings, lots of talk, agree to do nothing, stay the course, more renewables and imports.

Markit, October28,2021

The EC is not backing down. It is looking to ensure that whatever form the market takes, renewable energy remains key. “We all agree the only solution to price volatility is more renewable energy,” said Simson.
Green group European Environmental Bureau agreed in an open letter ahead of the TTE meeting noting that “the current energy prices emergency in Europe is a wake-up call for more climate action, not less” and suggested transitioning to a 100%-renewable electricity supply…

…But the EU’s “net energy import dependency” increased to 60.6% in 2019 compared with 56% in 2000, which was the highest level in the past three decades, the report found.

Vuk
November 28, 2021 11:13 pm

Vlad Grozny will be laughing all the way to GosBank.

AntonyIndia
Reply to  Vuk
November 28, 2021 11:31 pm

Him or Joe Fracker

Rory Forbes
November 28, 2021 11:40 pm

Why am I not surprised? It’s Germany, after all … so many of them will insist on being German and shooting at their own feet.

Vincent Causey
November 28, 2021 11:52 pm

It must be the German “fanatical will”, Hitler talked about. Supposedly it can overcome reality itself.

pigs_in_space
Reply to  Vincent Causey
November 29, 2021 12:17 am

Only one thing new in Germany.
“der Wille zur Macht”, except it now acquired a subtle nuance, they are phasing out “kraft”.

according to German philosophy,-
Kraft is primordial strength that may be exercised by anything possessing it, while Macht is, within Nietzsche’s philosophy, closely tied to sublimation and “self-overcoming”, the conscious channeling of Kraft for creative purposes.

Nietzsche’s early thinking was influenced by that of Schopenhauer.

Schopenhauer puts a central emphasis on will and in particular has a concept of the “will to live”..
Writing a generation before Nietzsche, he explained that the universe and everything in it is driven by a primordial will to live, which results in a desire in all living creatures to avoid death and to procreate.

(I include splitting the atom in this).

However, Nietsche couldn’t procreate cos he caught syphilis in a brothel, and this led to his insanity.

German greenies are against pretty much all of the above, while I suggest their syphilitic like behaviour is similar to those in the final stages of the disease,- insanity.
There’s no antidote to that condition, not even penicilin can save them.

Dean
November 29, 2021 12:15 am

As terrible as this is, maybe a large number of dead Germans will help the dolts in other governments understand that reliable power is critical.

pigs_in_space
Reply to  Dean
November 29, 2021 12:32 am

Plenty of dead Germans have always been available and dying faster thanks to the againg population.

Now there’s plenty of pressure to replace them with syrians, turkish, iraqi, sudanese…etc etc.
The German gov doesn’t car about Germans because they don’t have enough children and like to be paid a lot.

Imported labour can be bought for 1/3 of the minimum wage and they produce a favourable demographic curve.
We are a long way from the Hitlerjugend and “Triumph des Willens”.

