Energy Fail

October Cool-Down In Ireland, France…Analysts: “Already Straining Natural Gas Supplies” For Europe!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
34 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 16. November 2021

Charts by Kirye
Text by Pierre Gosselin

Cooling October trend. And read below why Europe maybe facing a winter from hell. 

Global warming is supposed to mean warmer autumns and milder winters, and thus we should expect a warming trend for October.

Today we look at the latest October data now available from the Japan Meteorology Agency (JMA) for France, and Ireland.

20 years of October data in France

First we plot the mean temperature data for the 14 surface stations in France for which the JMA has sufficient (untampered) data – going back to 2000:

Data source: JMA.

As the above chart shows, 8 of the 14 stations plotted show no warming or cooling for October. Like in other regions over the northern hemisphere, autumn in France appears not to have warmed at all since 2000.

Ireland –  26 years of October cooling

Next we plot the October mean temperature for the stations in Ireland going back 26 years, also for which the JMA has sufficient data.

Due to its location in the Northeast Atlantic and its rural characteristics, Ireland so can tell us what’s really happening:

. Data source: JMA.

All seven stations in Ireland show cooling or almost flat trends. None have been warming in October.

“Europe’s first winter cold spell already straining natural gas supplies”

So reports World Oil here.

Unless leaders get real with the energy supply problems. Europeans could be looking at a winter from hell.

Temperatures are set to drop starting across Europe next week as a high pressure system could also bring colder air flows over central and southern Europe by the end of the month, according to meteorological simulations.

“The region will be particularly sensitive to cold snaps in the coming months, with gas prices up for a second week after surging to records in October,” reports World Oil here. “The arrival of cold weather in Europe would follow freezing temperatures and snow in China, the world’s biggest energy consumer. Higher heating demand could intensify the already fierce battle for liquefied natural gas cargoes, with prices for flexible U.S. LNG still more attractive in Asia.”

4.8 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
34 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joe Bastardi
November 17, 2021 6:19 am

This is childs play. I have the biggest deicing company in Europe as a client. One of the great things about this May analog package for December is it works in Europe, since almost all the time it is cold in Europe if its cold in the US. In fact in patterns like what you are seeing develop now, which is line with the 14 May analog/high impact hurricane season blend we have been showing on weatherbell.com since back in May, very often it gets coolder in Europe first. I would love to get in front of people and show how this works ( the warm analog low impact hurricane season yields warms Decembers). In any case from when I was at Penn State western Europe and the far east were always places that we looked at to telegraph US weather ( which btw if Dr Mann understood that he would understand why you cant just have “local” warm areas as is his claim for the medieval warm period, there are no independent warm areas on the globe as if one area gets warm it triggers response in other areas, or is a product of what is going on) But then again he does not forecast and he was not at PSU when I was. So look at what is going on in europe and what is coming. That positive in Iceland back to Greenland as it backs means the attack usually evolves so the US gets hammered. But this is a known response in years when one has High amplitude spring MJOs’. cool US Mays, high impact hurricane seasons, then very warm Octobers. the analog years we identified in May ( and you had to have the high impact hurricane season on NAMER so it involved that forecast being right). were 1950,1954,1955,1960,1969,1979,1985,1989,1995,1996,1998,1999,2003,2004,2005,2008,2010,2017,2020 If you want to read a July 7th issuance on this for the public Here it is. so you can see how this pattern that you are seeing was dissected. https://www.cfact.org/2021/07/09/if-only-i-believed-man-was-the-reason/

obviously, you can’t use it every year but I have 14 analogs ( now 15 given last May the hurricane season, and October) and 10 antilogs. which are great tools also. Then again no team calls the same play every time. BTW we had a huge. and I mean huge climate signal and what I call a daisy ( its what I am shooting out of my toy gun on the cover of my book, climate daisies the events that are positive). The almost total shutdown on a GLOBAL scale of tropical cyclone production in October thru now is mind boggling. one thing for the Atlantic to shut down but the wpac with only 1 landfalling typhoon hit this year is tHE BIGGEST CLIMATE STORY imo ( I am partial to the tropics obviously as I believe tropical inputs rule the climate and weather..I am my fathers son and he was always pushing that). Peace out

ecmwf-ensemble-c00-europe_wide-t2m_c_anom_7day-8403200.png
15
Reply
Joe Bastardi
Reply to  Joe Bastardi
November 17, 2021 6:20 am

by that I mean the cooling October ( chllds play) what is coming to europe is like the Jack Nicholson version of the Joker saying :Waitll they get a load of me). Coldest early shot since winter of 2010

6
Reply
Rah
Reply to  Joe Bastardi
November 17, 2021 6:37 am

Thanks so much Joe. Don’t miss your weekend summary ever. The more I watch the more I learn.

Anyway it sure looks like a day of reckoning is coming for much o Europe sooner or later this winter.

1
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Joe Bastardi
November 17, 2021 6:44 am

… you cant just have “local” warm areas …

Agreed. My favorite metric is glaciers. They expand and shrink at pretty much the same times all over the globe.

It’s like the alarmists say whatever they need to prop up their theory, almost in the face of zero supporting evidence. (A real expert can always find some evidence to support her theory, no matter how crazy it is.)

0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Joe Bastardi
November 17, 2021 7:14 am

Now there you go again, Joe, using historical data and facts. The wokeunistas are going to be very cross with you. Yet again. Or is it still? Since they are continually cross with everybody about everything I guess it qualifies as still.

Here in western PA we are getting a little warm up, which inevitably will lead to cold and snow. Hopefully. Tired of all our snow going to other places!

0
Reply
Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Joe Bastardi
November 17, 2021 7:36 am

An absence of tropical activity would be a by product of back to back La Ninas which, by my hypothesis, results from wavier jet stream tracks and more clouds reducing solar input to the oceans.
That will mean less warmth moving from equator to poles in air and water so the Polar cold pools at the surface will increase in size and intensity.
The recent record cold in Antarctica is evidence of that happening.
In Western Europe thus far the persistent high pressure blocking (solar induced in my opinion) just to the West of UK has prevented oceanic warm air from flowing into northern Eurasia which has led to severe early Chinese snowfalls and much of Russia already covered. The increase in ice in the Barents Sea region is a result of that.
It has been a bit milder than usual in Western Europe because the polar air is more to the East.
With the quiet sun encouraging blocking of the merifional flows in the atmosphere the position of the high pressure cells becomes critical and I suspect that the dominant such cell near the UK at present will move towards Iceland or Greenland and direct persistent cold down across Europe and Asia leading to a more severe winter than seen for many years.
No guarantee because we do not know all the natural forcing elements but it surely is not down to our emissions.

0
Reply
griff
November 17, 2021 6:21 am

There is currently no gas shortage in Europe – but there are very high prices.

and it isn’t any cooler than usual in Europe this time of year -in fact as is usual these days it is warm for time of year in the UK.

-18
Reply
Redge
Reply to  griff
November 17, 2021 6:34 am

There is currently no gas shortage in Europe

Playing hard and fast with the truth there, mate, a few weeks ago there was

3
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  griff
November 17, 2021 6:39 am

griff: do you change your thermometer every year, or what? Every six months? (you know, thermometers to be efficient must be boosted, like vaxes). Do you take the time to calibrate the new gadgets againts the old ones? You only look at the historical records (history started in 1985, as you know) when the prices of gas go up?

3
Reply
Aidan
Reply to  Joao Martins
November 17, 2021 7:43 am

You are forgetting Griff adjust his thermometer at the same time he adjusts his clock 😉 Mostly so it says ‘Weather’ not ‘Climate Change’

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Aidan
0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  griff
November 17, 2021 6:42 am

And right on que grifftard toddles in to spew lies like the lie spewing liar it is. So very predictable.

3
Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  griff
November 17, 2021 6:42 am

Griff is so stupid he doesn’t realize that high prices are the direct effect of a gas shortage.

7
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  griff
November 17, 2021 6:42 am

Griffy, you are completely delusional. What on earth do you think is driving the high prices up across Europe? Wishful thinking? If there was a glut of gas then the prices would’ve dropped. As it is there is a shortage – most countries are using gas reserves now and waiting for deliveries from anywhere they can get them. The market in China being favourable for US gas exports has meant that the majority of those are going to China rather than Europe, which is now having to rely on occasionally diverted ships and Russian gas supplies. As to current temperatures – they have become noticeably cooler outside of the big UK towns and cities (I can only assume you are living in a city if you think it’s still warm) and look set to drop much further before the end of November.

4
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
November 17, 2021 6:53 am

Take a bath at Brighton if it’s to warm 😀

2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  griff
November 17, 2021 6:59 am

Way to not connect the dots.
It’s almost as if you were being paid to make a fool of yourself.

BTW, the reason why there are high gas prices, is because there is a shortage.

Who cares what the data shows, griff stuck his nose outside his mom’s basement and determined what the weather for all of Europe is.

0
Reply
Alba
Reply to  griff
November 17, 2021 7:09 am

“Typically gas storage sites are replenished in the summer when demand and prices are lower, but this year high prices meant less was sent to storage sites and owners with gas in storage have been keen to hang on to it in case demand and prices rise even more, leaving Europe facing winter with lower stocks than usual.”
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/why-russian-exports-hold-sway-over-european-british-gas-prices-2021-11-03/

“The record prices being paid by suppliers in Europe and shortfalls in gas supply across the continent have stoked fears of an energy crisis should the weather be even marginally colder than normal.”
https://www.ft.com/content/72d0ec90-29e3-4e95-9280-6a4ad6b481a3

And in response to griff’s frequent assertion that the rise in the price of natural gas has nothing to do with renewables, the Financial Times says:

“The transition to cleaner energy such as wind and solar has had the effect of pushing up demand for gas — often viewed by the industry as a medium-term “bridging fuel” between the eras of hydrocarbons and renewables. But the long-term target of creating net zero economies in the UK and Europe has also sapped investors’ willingness to put money into developing supplies of a fossil fuel they believe could be largely obsolete in 30 years. Meanwhile, Europe’s domestic gas supplies, run low by decades of rapid development, have declined by 30 per cent in the past decade.”
https://www.ft.com/content/72d0ec90-29e3-4e95-9280-6a4ad6b481a3

0
Reply
Shanghai Dan
Reply to  griff
November 17, 2021 7:41 am

Yes, because everyone KNOWS that high supply and low demand pushes prices up…

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  griff
November 17, 2021 7:45 am

The highest prices in the world, and the biggest price increase evah in Germany. To top this the German Net Agency just put Nordsteam 2 on ICE, with Belarus threatening a pipeline shutdown (a taste of what means with a maintenance shutdown right now). And what does the war party do – more Belarus sanctions!
All of this to distract from the utter failure of FLOP26!

So the UK readies 600 troops for Ukraine and Poland, Brexit be-damned!

With all this war-noise it really does not matter what climatologists say

Meanwhile Macron called Putin, Merkel called Lukashenko and Biden called XI. The war-party is having a fit because of these 3 simultaneous calls.

Last edited 1 minute ago by bonbon
0
Reply
Alasdair Fairbairn
November 17, 2021 6:29 am

In July this year I placed a bet with myself and went on to a two year fixed price tariff with Octopus. This resulted in a doubling of my direct debit instruction, which was eye watering.
It remains to be seen whether my bet pays off; but, if so, it will be a pyrrhic victory.

2
Reply
observa
November 17, 2021 6:31 am

Psssst! Would you like some cheap sun power up there in the Arctic?
Queensland calls for multiple four hour batteries to deal with solar duck curve | RenewEconomy
This was all sooooooo predictable.

2
Reply
Redge
Reply to  observa
November 17, 2021 6:36 am

I think I’ll bid AUS$1, do nothing and pocket the subsidies

Or have I missed the boat on that bid?

2
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  observa
November 17, 2021 6:51 am

to get through 16hrs of no/low solar PV output, one of course needs (16/4=) 4x fully charged banks to use in succession. If you want to charge those using solar PV you then need 4x solar PV farms. The costs are enormous and there’s still very high probability of long blackout period, unless fossil fuel generators are kept in ready reserve, at hugh cost.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
November 17, 2021 7:02 am

I just have one question, why are we keeping the generators at Hugh Cost’s place?

1
Reply
Redge
Reply to  MarkW
November 17, 2021 7:22 am

🤣

0
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
November 17, 2021 6:43 am

In case you missed it….IPCC’s methodology for validating attribution studies for the past 20 years is invalid and most likely invalidates their absolute conclusions such as “unequivocal human influence”…Ross McKitrick, Ph.D, October 16, 2021
https://youtu.be/WjxFeh5SUt0

Last edited 1 hour ago by TEWS_Pilot
0
Reply
Peta of Newark
November 17, 2021 6:46 am

I just had to go see my Excel of Wundergrounds

And for October over the last 20 years they are all flat-lining. No trend worth talking about

Which is really quite interesting because looking at them over a full year, the ones on the Western side of England are falling while the Eastern ones are rising.
‘more research’ methinks, while trying NOT to confuse weather with climate 🙂

(At least my figure for 2021 stacks up with the graphs shown – for all of England, October 2021 was really quite warm when averaged over the month)

What are farmers in Ireland doing – keeping more cows or growing more wheat, barley & potatoes?

0
Reply
2hotel9
November 17, 2021 6:53 am

Oh. My. Gawd. It is cooling in October in the Northern Hemisphere! We are all going to die!!!!!!!! Like really, man!!!!!

As Mr Bastardi so eloquently explains below winter is coming, just as it always does, and actual meteorologists predicted this one will probably be nasty. Problem arises from the fact the only “meteorologists” news media report are the ones screeching that we are all going to die because humans are evilblahblahblahblahblah. People’s heads are being filled with lies by “journalists” and as long as that is allowed to continue we are all well and truly screwed.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  2hotel9
November 17, 2021 7:04 am

Didn’t we just get finished ridiculing some of our trolls for making a big deal about warmest September ever, somewhere or other?

0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  MarkW
November 17, 2021 7:23 am

It honestly never gets old, my finger is getting sore from poking it in their eye. As for a warm September our furnace kicked on for first time this year in September. Oh, well, hopefully we will get hammered with snow this year, I am tired of having to go up to Alleghany National Forest to have any winter fun. 😉

0
Reply
TheFinalNail
November 17, 2021 7:07 am

According to UKMO, Northern Ireland its warmest October since 2007 this year; its 11th warmest October on record, which starts in 1885.

And UAH has already had its global October values published on this very site. Temperatures were well above average both globally and in the N hemisphere. In UAH NoExt-land, the region in which both France and Ireland exist, temps were +0 75C above average for October, making it the warmest NoExt- land October on record!

Why does anyone take anything NTZ says seriously?

0
Reply
Doug S
November 17, 2021 7:10 am

It looks to me like the Climate catastrophe religion is not sustainable as a political position. Once the people in the western democracies begin to suffer disastrous economic and health consequences from political parties pushing the religion, the votes will move to restore the heat and basic comfort. Here in the US we may see this shift in the next election cycle.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy Fail

German Energy Prices “Going Through The Roof”, Supply Tightens As Leaders Botch Energy Policy

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail Opinion

It’s the 1970s all over again, and Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Coal Energy Fail Government idiocy natural gas

Chinese and Indian Climate Policy Power Crisis Worsens

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Fail

Column: European Cargo Cults? Standing On The Shore, Waiting For ‘Energy Cargo’…A Full Circle Of Colonial Irony

1 month ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Energy Fail

October Cool-Down In Ireland, France…Analysts: “Already Straining Natural Gas Supplies” For Europe!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Paleoclimatology

Claim: Climate Changed Abruptly at Tipping Points in Past

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Delusion

BBC Believes a Conspiracy Drives Climate Conspiracy Theories

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

Be Thankful That COP26 Has Ended

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: