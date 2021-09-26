Energy Fail

Europe is switching back to coal to survive bleak winter

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

From the GWPF

Date: 25/09/21

GWPF International

Having banned fracking in much of Europe and with low wind speeds compounding the continent’s energy crisis, gas prices in the UK and much of Europe are going through the roof. A shortage of affordable natural gas is forcing European companies to switch to coal to survive a bleak winter.

Low wind speeds have compounded the continent’s energy crisis, prompting utilities to turn to coal to bridge the shortfall.

The deepening energy crisis comes at a time when Western governments are trying to push emerging and developing countries to agree Net Zero targets at COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

Europe’s embarrassing coal comeback will make any Net Zero demands almost impossible for politicians from the UK and Europe not least because they are also dealing with the growing fear of a voter backlash from the cost of Net Zero and rising energy bills.

The Spectator’s editorial this week as spot on when it warned Boris Johnson that instead leading the world on Net Zero he “should be prepared for other countries to see, in his energy policy, an example of what not to do”.

Europe’s energy crisis: A switch back to coal is on the cards

UK among nations facing a ‘bleak winter’ with consumers at risk of being unable to heat their homes

European utility providers are preparing to switch to alternative energy sources to meet demand, including carbon-rich coal, as gas supply problems continue, analysts have said.

If energy providers are forced to compete for the limited amount of gas supply, prices will continue to soar with costs “inevitably” passed down to consumers.

“The long and short of it is that, unless there is a mild winter or an ease in demand, the EU utilities will have to look to alternative energy sources to meet the demand,” said Slava Kiryushin, global head of energy at DWF, an international provider of legal and business services.

“While most may read ‘alternative energy sources’ as “renewables”, the energy market may have an alternative definition: coal,”

While upping coal production will not be welcomed by many as Europe looks to lower its carbon emissions to meet climate change targets, it is a far more economic source of fuel, Mr Kiryushin said.

“It remains to be seen how the European utilities will balance the rise in carbon emissions and consumer sentiment against the unavailability or unaffordability of power from less carbon-intensive sources.”

European coal for lined up for delivery next year rose to its highest level since 2008 on Friday, on strong demand from power stations and low stockpiles.

Read the full story here.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Philip Mulholland
September 26, 2021 6:07 am

Given the number of volcanoes that are now becoming active maybe geothermal energy will fill the gap /sarc

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
September 26, 2021 6:46 am

There’s potential energy in clouds of sulfur dioxide. (Not the useful kind.)

https://www.windy.com/-SO2-tcso2?tcso2,33.219,4.395,5,i:temp

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
September 26, 2021 6:08 am

Just sing this song, and all will be A-OK:

In the bleak midwinter
Frosty wind made moan
Earth stood hard as iron
Water like a stone
Snow had fallen
Snow on snow on snow
In the bleak midwinter
Long, long ago

3
Reply
John Garrett
September 26, 2021 6:24 am

I’m sending a link to this story to NPR.

They’ll ignore it (of course).

3
Reply
Ben Vorlich
September 26, 2021 6:32 am

The UK might find it tricky firing up some old coal fired power stations, they are all well decommisioned and many demolished apart from two in England and one in Northern Ireland.

Despite being closed for 20 years the one up the road from where I live still has its cooling towers standing. Giving an impression it might be brought back to life quite easily.

3
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
September 26, 2021 7:16 am

That reminds me of a news story that I half remember (and can’t easily find with a web search) …

There hadn’t been a big snow fall for a few years so Buffalo (or Toronto, I can’t remember which) sold all its snow plows. You get no extra points for guessing what happened next.

1
Reply
bill Johnston
Reply to  commieBob
September 26, 2021 7:44 am

They obviously listened to that genius who said it was warming so fast our grand kids will not know what snow is.

0
Reply
Rich Davis
September 26, 2021 6:43 am

Will the zealots relent from only a few deaths due to exposure? I fear that they will not. Rather I’d expect that those will be classified as Covid deaths.

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Rich Davis
September 26, 2021 6:54 am

Solar powered ventilators are effective.

1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Rich Davis
September 26, 2021 6:56 am

Judging by the damage done to the Nation by insane covid policies, our government will have no compunction over murdering people in the scientific folly of NetZero and saving the planet.

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  HotScot
September 26, 2021 7:54 am

This cultural state of “hoping to survive a bleak winter” is a retrograde signal that only a CAGW fool would ignore. So, of coarse, they will ignore it.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
September 26, 2021 6:46 am

Some hundreds of windmills will be shut down in Germany as subsidize runs out.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
3
Reply
Pflashgordon
Reply to  Krishna Gans
September 26, 2021 7:04 am

If you examine a wind potential map of Germany, it shows that as a whole, the potential for wind power in Germany was poor from the start. That didn’t stop the politicians though.

3
Reply
HotScot
September 26, 2021 6:52 am

Will NeZero meet it’s Waterloo at COP26?

The world is laughing at the UK. No amount of Boris bluster can extricate him from this humiliation of the Nation.

He was elected to complete one job, get Brexit done, but that went to his head and he’ll suffer for it, but not nearly as much as the Nation.

2
Reply
HotScot
September 26, 2021 6:58 am

Will it be a bleak winter?

I watched the Russian F1 race today and noticed snow on the hills in the background. Even the commentators stated they had never seen that at this time of year.

Make up your own mind.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  HotScot
September 26, 2021 7:06 am

The coming days:

comment image

0
Reply
Gary
September 26, 2021 7:45 am

I’ve just bought a 800w suitcase generator – I’m pretty sure there will be power cuts this winter in the UK

0
Reply
J Mac
September 26, 2021 7:48 am

Hmmm… Using low cost coal to power the electrical grid or committing the ultimate ‘virtue signalling’ by letting the old folks freeze to death because your ‘green’ energy is fatally unreliable. Tough choice, eh? Not for any moral soul.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy Fail

Record Power Prices & Blackouts Hit Germany

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

Green Britain faces food shortages as energy crisis shuts down factories

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Energy Fail Government idiocy

Britain Hypes the Green Hydrogen Economy

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Fail

Toxic Horror Show Geelong Grid Backup Battery Fire Finally Extinguished

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Energy Fail

Europe is switching back to coal to survive bleak winter

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Green Energy Companies Fold

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA

Lucy Is Going to Space!

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

New Evidence That Humans Populated the Americas During the Last Glacial Maximum

14 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: