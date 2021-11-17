Sea level

Sea Level Rise Misinformation: Fear Mongering By Cop26, DOD, NPR & Mainstream Media

Guest Blogger
Jim Steele


This video examines the dishonest misinformation regarding sea level rise.
Disturbingly, the UN members of the COP26 Climate Conference, America’s Department of Defense, National Public Radio, and mainstream media have all been intensifying sea level rise fear-mongering to amplify the COP26 climate crisis agenda.

All their fearful narratives ignore measurements of Absolute Sea Level which is the only relevant measurement by which to measure climate change. Absolute sea level rise reveals their fear mongering

A transcript is available at

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/11/sea-level-rise-misinformation-fear.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition

