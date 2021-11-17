Paleoclimatology

Claim: Climate Changed Abruptly at Tipping Points in Past

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
20 Comments

Statistical method more accurately determines whether jumps in ice core data significant or merely noise.

Peer-Reviewed Publication

AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF PHYSICS

North Greenland Ice Core Project record showing the end of the last ice age
IMAGE: NORTH GREENLAND ICE CORE PROJECT RECORD SHOWING THE END OF THE LAST ICE AGE. VERTICAL LINES MARK THE DETECTED ABRUPT TRANSITIONS (RED FOR WARMING, BLUE FOR COOLING). GRAY SHADING REPRESENTS WARM PERIODS. view more  CREDIT: WITOLD BAGNIEWSKI

WASHINGTON, November 16, 2021 — Abrupt changes in ice core samples and other records indicate dramatic changes in climate occurred at certain points in the past.

In Chaos, by AIP Publishing, climate scientists identify abrupt transitions in climate records that may have been caused by the climate system crossing a tipping point. This happens when self-reinforcing feedbacks in a system push it away from a stable state, leading to dramatic change.

Identifying these events in the Earth’s past is critical to understanding the tipping points likely to be encountered this century as a warming climate destabilizes the Earth’s physical systems and ecosystems.

The researchers from CNRS (France), UCLA, and Columbia University devised a statistical method to determine whether transitions seen in climate records such as ice cores are simply noise or evidence of a more significant change. This has typically been done by visual inspection, a process that is time-consuming and subjective.

Their method is less error-prone, since it doesn’t rely on human determination of whether a jump is a significant transition. It allows comparing different records consistently and can identify important events that may have been overlooked in older studies.

An augmented Kolmogorov-Smirnov (KS) test, a statistical technique named after its original authors, provided an alternative approach to recurrence analysis. The KS test has been successfully applied to other inherently noisy systems, such as finance and signal processing.

The method compares two samples taken before and after the potential transition point to test whether they come from the same continuous distribution. If they don’t, the transition point is identified as a significant abrupt change indicative of a true climactic shift.

“We applied our method to two paleoclimate records of the last climate cycle, a Greenland ice core and a speleothem composite record from China,” said author Witold Bagniewski.

Analysis of ice cores reveals that the ratio of two oxygen isotopes varies over time. This ratio depends on the local temperature at the time the ice formed, providing a measurement of the climate at that particular time.

Speleothems are mineral deposits in caves showing a similar pattern of isotope ratios varying as the climate changes.

“Many of the abrupt transitions in the Greenland ice core record correspond to shifts between a warmer climate, known as Greenland Interstadials (GIs), and a colder climate, the Greenland Stadials (GSs),” said Bagniewski.

The existence of these two climate states, GI and GS, is an example of a bistable climate system, in which two distinct states are both stable. The climate may jump abruptly from one to the other when crossing a tipping point.

“Our methodology is very effective in correctly detecting abrupt transitions in climate records,” said Bagniewski. “Its wider application may help reconstruct the chronology of Earth’s climatic events.”

###

The article “Automatic detection of abrupt transitions in paleoclimate records” is authored by Witold Bagniewski, Michael Ghil, and Denis-Didier Rousseau. The article will appear in Chaos on Nov. 16, 2021 (DOI: 10.1063/5.0062543). After that date, it can be accessed at https://aip.scitation.org/doi/full/10.1063/5.0062543.

ABOUT THE JOURNAL

Chaos is devoted to increasing the understanding of nonlinear phenomena in all areas of science and engineering and describing their manifestations in a manner comprehensible to researchers from a broad spectrum of disciplines. See https://aip.scitation.org/journal/cha.

###

JOURNAL

Chaos An Interdisciplinary Journal of Nonlinear Science

DOI

10.1063/5.0062543 

ARTICLE TITLE

Automatic detection of abrupt transitions in paleoclimate records

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

16-Nov-2021

Joao Martins
November 17, 2021 2:16 am

“Tipping Point” is an assertion without standing in science.
For me, it rings the alam bell that indicates superstition, bad science, propaganda.

I stop reading when I see that expression, whatever the publication, whatever the peer review that it passed.

13
Reply
Ozonebust
Reply to  Joao Martins
November 17, 2021 2:38 am

I agree.
My tolerance of the use of the term tipping point, is at a tipping point.

The same applies to the term stable state when describing earth’s climate. Take a gander at the image at top. Stable, please point out a time when it was stable, and please don’t tell me between 1850 and 1980.

Greenland is located on the super highway of ocean and wind movements toward the Arctic.

6
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Joao Martins
November 17, 2021 3:24 am

“Tipping Point” is one of those assertions that appeals to warmists because it implies potential for catastrophe. There are very few examples in the real world that one can point to and exclaim, “See, you just pushed it over the tipping point!” Allowing the bath tub to overflow, might be one such example…. But as applies to the planet, gradual change seem to rule the day. Sea level slowly increases or decreases, temperatures rise or decrease slowly over years. We don’t go to bed one balmy day and wake up the next day in the midst of a full-blown ice age.

5
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
November 17, 2021 4:58 am

It is also a way to make dire claims when the historical trends do not support that claim. One can have constant sea level rise that will cause no problems, but if we are approaching a “tipping point”, one can claim meters rather than centimeters of rise.

0
Reply
Howard Dewhirst
November 17, 2021 2:48 am

All without human emissions …

7
Reply
Beagle
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
November 17, 2021 3:28 am

And we are still here.

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
November 17, 2021 4:28 am

It’s different this time and worse than we thought. /s

2
Reply
Rah
November 17, 2021 2:53 am

Believe it or not there is a tipping point in driving combination vehicles as with semis. The tipping point is reached when backing. When the rotation or lateral motion of the trailer exceeds it’s rearward motion the tipping point has been passed. A drivers ability to judge when to pass that tipping point and when and how much to counter steer to straighten back out again are key factors in determining their ability to back into tight spots.

1
Reply
Loren Wilson
Reply to  Rah
November 17, 2021 4:37 am

I am always impressed while watching a truck driver back a 53′ trailer up to a loading dock. However, it turns out that the shorter trailers are harder to back up, due to the shorter wheel base. Back to the paper, are the authors looking at the Dannsgaard-Oeshger events and do they line up with other chronologies? If not, can they explain the difference? How much did the climate change and how quickly? This will have real-world implications as we are probably on the verge of the next ice age, perhaps initiated by whatever causes the D-O events.

0
Reply
zee raja
November 17, 2021 3:10 am

great and nice sharing, it will help me in my business excellent 

0
Reply
lee
November 17, 2021 3:17 am

“abrupt transitions in climate records that may have been” to “This happens”. And all that without missing a beat.
I may have been a dragon in a previous life. This happens when I eat the magic mushroom.

0
Reply
Damon
November 17, 2021 3:24 am

The mere existence of a tipping point at some time in the past is irrelevant to human influence on the future.

0
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Damon
November 17, 2021 3:53 am

It demonstrates that the evidence for human influence is fundamentally flawed.

If climate models cannot simulate the current warming without CO2 – and can only simulate no change without CO2 – then the models assume no chaotic tipping points with unseen causes.
The models assume that this can never happen – without CO2.

But it can.

2
Reply
fretslider
November 17, 2021 3:30 am

“may have”

Got to get that caveat out of the way

“as a warming climate destabilizes the Earth’s physical systems and ecosystems.”

This is not based in fact, they have a real blind spot when it comes to the year on year record crop yields around the world – even in Africa. Not to mention the general greening.

They speak of these tipping points but have no actual idea on what is behind them. Statistical analysis won’t tell them that.

For me the first paragraph was a tipping point towards the exit.

1
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
November 17, 2021 3:45 am

The polar vortex will soon split into two centers consistent with the geomagnetic field. This is characteristic of periods of low solar activity.comment image

0
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
November 17, 2021 4:00 am

Perhaps another tipping point is approaching.comment imagecomment image

0
Reply
Richard S Courtney
November 17, 2021 4:04 am

The article says,
“Many of the abrupt transitions in the Greenland ice core record correspond to shifts between a warmer climate, known as Greenland Interstadials (GIs), and a colder climate, the Greenland Stadials (GSs),” said Bagniewski.

I write to explain that Bagniewski is wrong to imply this has any relationship to present day.

A basic assumption of climate models is that climate change is induced by change to atmospheric CO2 concentration. The longest data series of atmospheric CO2 concentration measurements is less than 63 years: it began at Mauna Loa in 1958.

But the Greenland ice core has a temporal resolution of more than 63 years: the IPCC says 86 years.

So, if one wishes to compare the ice core data with modern measurements then an “abrupt” change cannot be compared. This is because,
(a) if “abrupt” change is defined as taking less than 63 years then the ice core data cannot indicate it,
and
(b) if “abrupt” change is defined as taking more than 63 years then the modern measurements cannot indicate it

Richard

3
Reply
bonbon
November 17, 2021 4:08 am

Paper funded by EU Horizon 2020 budget of Euro95 billion.
¨It tackles climate change, helps to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and boosts the EU’s competitiveness and growth.¨
This is contribution number 126 of :

https://www.tipes.dk/tipping-points/

And :
https://www.tipes.dk/climate-change-tipping-points-back-to-the-drawing-table/
So back to the drawing table, then.

2
Reply
David Dibbell
November 17, 2021 4:26 am

“Tipping points?” Sure. There are about 1,800 thunderstorms active at any point in time on the planet (from NOAA.) Every single one of them began because a “tipping point” is reached in an unstable atmosphere as a source of lift emerges. Do non-condensing GHG’s have the ability to suppress this phenomenon to produce a dangerous shift in the overall operation of the climate system? I don’t see how. If anything, the incrementally increased strength of the radiative coupling between the atmosphere and the surface would promote the initiation of the convective response wherever it is ready to start.

Last edited 29 minutes ago by David Dibbell
1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
November 17, 2021 4:46 am

If I reverse the section between 14700 and 11700 ybp I get a smooth transition from cold to warm. I wonder if the record as presented was properly verified against the raw ice core data.

Just saying.

0
Reply
