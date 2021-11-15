Climate cash

Australia Begs for Foreign Investment to Fund Aussie Net Zero

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Everyone who slammed Australia in the lead up to COP26, for failing to realise our renewable energy “superpower” potential, are now being asked to put up some of their own money.

Australia calls for foreign investment to fund its clean energy target

By Eryk Bagshaw
November 15, 2021 — 5.00am

Singapore: Finance Minister Simon Birmingham will plead for foreign investors to return to Australia as Chinese investment evaporates and the Morrison government relies on the private sector to fund its net zero plan.

The pitch to foreign investors at a major Asian investment conference in Singapore on Monday will aim to recast Australia from climate laggard to climate leader.

The government’s technology investment road map is expected to result in up to $20 billion being invested over the next 10 years, but the government is targeting $60 billion in investment from the private sector – much of it from overseas.

“Inbound investment into Australia is so crucial if we are to realise the potential business growth in these sectors,” Birmingham will tell the Milken Institute on Monday.

Australia is the world’s 13th largest economy but is ranked 53rd by population size, leaving it reliant on foreign capital to pump up its economy and investments in expensive clean energy technology such as hydrogen. The Milken Institute Asia Summit also features former US treasury secretaries Steven Mnuchin and Lawrence Summers, along with representatives from two of the world’s largest investment fund managers, BlackRock and Blackstone.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/australia-calls-for-foreign-investment-to-fund-its-clean-energy-target-20211114-p598sv.html

The sad part is Australian politicians mostly actually believe in the hydrogen economy hype, and Australia’s imaginary renewable energy potential.

I would have loved to present this story as a political joke, a successful geopolitical point scoring move against the climate hypocrite leaders of Europe.

But the real joke is on Australia, and Australia’s politicians, who mostly appear to genuinely believe that if they put up $20 billion of Aussie taxpayer’s money, private capital shall rush in and help Australia to create a lucrative new green hydrogen export industry.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Shoki Kaneda
November 15, 2021 10:07 am

I would rank that in the same risk category as investing in China.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
November 15, 2021 10:08 am

If Australia really believed the global warming models, they would go nuclear. But of course the green blob opposes nuclear, demonstrating their other motives.

7
Reply
n.n
November 15, 2021 10:27 am

Take a knee, beg, good boy, girl? Perhaps.

The Green lever.

Last edited 43 minutes ago by n.n
0
Reply
Gerry
November 15, 2021 10:37 am

The Canberra “leaders” got fed slops by their green masters in Treasury and thought it was prime steak. Now they want the rest of us to eat it too.

0
Reply
markl
November 15, 2021 10:43 am

“Sure, we’ll do it if you’ll pay for it” is code for “give us money and we’ll spend it as we please with just enough results to show we’re trying”. The UN promised gobs of money from the West and every nation wants in on it. So who’s going to pay AGW bill for the West when they give all their money away? Typical Marxist demand …….. give us the money you earned through Capitalism so we can spend it on what we want until you run out then we’ll rob the people until there’s nothing but squalor remaining.

1
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
November 15, 2021 10:45 am

“The government’s technology investment road map is expected to result in up to $20 billion being invested over the next 10 years, but the government is targeting $60 billion in investment from the private sector – much of it from overseas.”

**********

Among governments of the world and the environmental movement, the lack of scientific literacy is getting more and more costly as time goes by. Unless they are talking nuclear power here, stupidity and and the squandering of vast amounts of money seem to be going hand in hand.

2
Reply
Mr.
November 15, 2021 10:46 am

So they learned nothing from the previous Rudd Labor government’s vaporization of a paltry $90 million of taxpayers’ money on Tim Flannery’s “Hot Rocks” thermal power generation bullsh1t?

A visionary leader would see Oz as a burgeoning island of cheap, reliable coal-fired electricity just made for heavy industry production using readily available iron ore and all other necessary ingredients, girt by sea and peppered with reliable ports.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate cash COP conferences

China and India Demand a TRILLION Dollars to Reduce CO2 Emissions

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate cash

Guardian Demands a 100x Increase in British Climate Investment

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate cash

SMH: Young People Are Pouring Their Money into Climate Charities

5 months ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate cash United Nations

Study: Hollywood Movies Demonstrate the UN Needs More Funding to Prevent Climate Disasters

8 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate cash

Australia Begs for Foreign Investment to Fund Aussie Net Zero

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Greenland ice sheet

Greenland Sees Significant Snow, Ice Mass Loss Slowdown Over Past Decade, Danish Data Show

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #479

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
COP conferences

COP26 Ends In Humiliating Failure

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: