Climate Economics

Aussie ABC: "A renewable energy revolution is powering Australia's $720bn mining and resources industry"

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Except when it isn’t: “fossil fuels — particularly gas — would still be needed at many remote resources projects for some time yet.”

A renewable energy revolution is powering Australia’s $720bn mining and resources industry

ABC Rural / By Daniel Mercer and Tom Edwards

On a remote mine site in the desert of central Western Australia, the winds of change are blowing.

Along with a solar farm and a battery, five giant wind turbines are powering much of the operations at the Agnew gold project, about 1,000 kilometres north-east of Perth.

It is the first resources project anywhere in Australia to have a wind farm, but it is unlikely to be the last.

What’s more, the mix of renewable energy sources to increasingly meet the needs of mines such as Agnew is set to be replicated across the country.

“It’s been great,” says Stuart Mathews, the executive vice president of Gold Fields, the South African company which owns the Agnew project.

Despite the bullish outlook, Mr Harman cautioned that fossil fuels — particularly gas — would still be needed at many remote resources projects for some time yet.

He noted that most mines ran around the clock, meaning they required uninterrupted power supplies.

And while renewable energy was capable of meeting many of those needs, he said fossil fuels would be needed to fill in the gaps until green technology caught up.

“The real challenge is the scale of storage,” Mr Harman said.

“You have to have back-up available when the sun isn’t shining, and the wind isn’t blowing.

“The capital you would have to put in to have renewables available all the time is just too high.

“So, storage is key.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2021-11-15/green-mines-a-renewable-energy-evolution/100613266

I suspect this rush to embrace green mining is more aspirational than practical.

It makes sense in some remote locations to use renewable energy. I’ve used solar power in the past, to operate remote sensor devices which were inconveniently distant from a power point. So maybe the solar panels will save a little natural gas or diesel or whatever consumable the mine site uses for power.

But the sheer magnitude of the energy needs of mines makes this a little difficult to take seriously. Maybe the PR value outweighs the cost. But I strongly suspect the value to the bottom line value of mine adjacent renewables in terms of the profitability of the mining operations will be marginal at best.

Gregory Woods
November 15, 2021 2:09 pm

Hope triumphs over common sense…

Willem Post
Reply to  Gregory Woods
November 15, 2021 2:29 pm

PR releases Trump all

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Gregory Woods
November 15, 2021 3:15 pm

Because what you want when you are deep in a mine is to have all the power go out when the wind stops blowing🤪

n.n
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
November 15, 2021 5:25 pm

Lights out when the wind blows below viable and above tolerable limits. Suitable for social causes and activities where reliable power does not matter.

Mike
November 15, 2021 2:12 pm

“So, storage is key.”
Indeed! and how much will that cost?

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Mike
November 15, 2021 2:49 pm

Too much, is the correct answer. It will be the death of unreliables.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Mike
November 15, 2021 3:39 pm

See comment below. The storage does not do what the article implies it does. Nope.

n.n
November 15, 2021 2:26 pm

Intermittent energy, a Green blight, and rape the land to recover diverse but disparate resources. Not quite the wicked solution, for what is clearly a problem constructed by social progress with green motives.

Robert W Turner
Reply to  n.n
November 15, 2021 3:58 pm

Agreed. The “Green Revolution” will be the great wasting of the world’s economically viable Li deposits. All to prevent an imaginary disaster that ironically would be mankind’s salvation from the return to glacial conditions if it were true.

J Mac
November 15, 2021 2:30 pm

This would seem to be a unique location, highly favorable to wind/solar generation. Love the immediate claim that the whole “720bn dollar mining industry is being revolutionized” by this!

commieBob
Reply to  J Mac
November 15, 2021 2:46 pm

Revolutionized … you mean like the Russian Revolution? Not all revolutions are desirable.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  J Mac
November 15, 2021 2:52 pm

There are plenty of places in the outback, where most mines are, that have very little cloud cover and will benefit from solar. They typically work 24/7,so obviously need additional power, and they’ll use fossil fuels. The savings will probably be slight, but subsidies will help make it viable for a while.

TonyL
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 15, 2021 3:06 pm

but subsidies will help make it viable

No, subsides do not help make anything viable.
Subsidies do one thing, and one thing only.
Subsidies clobber the poor taxpayer who gets no say in the matter and derives no benefit from the expenditure.
For the person getting the subsidy, the money is pure profit straight to the bottom line, with positive press and virtue signalling thrown in as a bonus.
If these renewable energy schemes had any value at all, even at the margins, they would exist without subsidies. The truth of the matter is that whenever subsidies and tax credits are withdrawn, sales of these renewable installations collapses.

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 15, 2021 3:17 pm

“subsidies will make it viable”

Until they run out of other-people’s-money.

Anon
Reply to  J Mac
November 15, 2021 4:42 pm

Revolutionized in the sense that normally they would need to string hundreds of miles of electrical transmission lines, through wilderness areas, to get to a remote ore rich region. And that is often prohibitively expensive, thus putting the deposit out of reach until the necessary infrastructure materializes.

However, with GREEN MINING, this obstacle in now removed, this opening up vast new tracts of land to these companies. And this time the mines will be “environmentally friendly”. (lol)

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 15, 2021 2:48 pm

The capital you would have to put in to have renewables available all the time is just too high.

This is the money shot. The world will soon wake up to this undeniable and unavoidable fact. Unreliables will be crushed.

Iain Russell
November 15, 2021 2:49 pm

Just been chuckling at the snow covered solar panels in Victoria and Tasmania – in the middle of November! And gosh those birdkillers aren’t twirling in China again. What’s a gel to think?

chickenhawk
November 15, 2021 2:53 pm

Just a PR move. Try to keep the wolves at bay. More and more push to divest from these “horrible” industries.

The green blight is here to stay.

Brad-DXT
Reply to  chickenhawk
November 15, 2021 5:33 pm

Of course its a PR move. Mining is one of the most ecologically damaging industries there is – especially gold mining using cyanide in the processing. Its a good thing for this company that it is in the boondocks.
It helps that the company can virtue signal using taxpayer money to subsidize the PR move.
I wonder if they are required to restore the land after they’re done mining like other countries require.

ATheoK
November 15, 2021 3:03 pm

Along with a solar farm and a battery, five giant wind turbines are powering much of the operations at the Agnew gold project, about 1,000 kilometres north-east of Perth.”

Sounds extremely expensive.
What does a giant wind turbine cost? Over a million $ each?
Maintenance costs will not be cheap.

Local bird and bat llfe will suffer. Their carcasses will attract vermin and predators.

Savings are unlikely. Just the capital costs will take years to pay back, if ever.

They could’ve bought a fossil fueled generator and gotten dependable consistent quality 24/7 energy.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  ATheoK
November 15, 2021 3:41 pm

Western Australia is probably the best place in Australia for wind energy. In places, trees grow sideways due to the constant wind.

The outback is probably one of the best places in the Australia for solar. Cloud cover is rare in many places.

There are plenty of remote mines in these locations. The rest of Australia, unreliables are not going to cut it.

Mr.
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 15, 2021 5:18 pm

Remote outback mines and cattle stations have been using solar & wind for decades to charge up their huge arrays of lead acid battery banks and supplement their huge reliable diesel generators which are what they ultimately rely on for on-demand electric power.

Diesel is expensive to transport to such remote locations, so any chance they have to reduce the cost is taken.

Plus, during the big wet monsoon seasons, you wouldn’t bank on having strong sunlight to produce solar charging or winds moderate enough that you don’t have to shut down your wind blades.

Diesel generators will have to do the job.

(Just like they do for Sth Aust’s and Vic’s power grids, but curiously the govts don’t say much about this)

Rud Istvan
November 15, 2021 3:35 pm

I researched this before commenting. The Agnew mine is fairly ‘small’, producing about 195,000 oz of gold/year with 140 employees. It is both a newer open pit and older underground workings, and from recent images ALL that mining machinery is diesel powered. Classic big open pit mine trucks.

The gold is recovered from crushed ore using a CIP process cyanide leaching plant. This is where the ‘renewable’ electricity is consumed. The EDL owned ‘hybrid Agnew microgrid’ comprises 4 MW solar (good for a CF of maybe 25% or 1MW per day), 17MW of wind (at a CF of maybe 30% so about 5MW), plus a 4MWh battery farm.

Why the battery farm? Needed to bridge to night/no wind backup using 21MW of Agnew diesel generation, which is what Agnew used before the new renewable boondoggle was completed in 2020. The CIP plant cannot go down; bad for gold.

Why this EDL renewable boondoggle? Because EDL got $13.5 million cash up front from Aus ARENA to fund it. Use other people’s money (Aus taxpayers) whenever possible for boondoggles. Remember Solyndra and Ivanpah.

TonyL
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 15, 2021 5:34 pm

Once again, a Hat tip to Rud Istvan.
Help me see if I read this correctly.

The mine produces 195,000 oz gold/year.
The government gave them $13.5 million.
Because Environmental, Sustainable.
They give taxpayer money to a gold mine.

Chris Hanley
November 15, 2021 4:43 pm

A renewable energy revolution is powering Australia’s $720bn mining and resources industry …

Headline: Tail Wags Dog.
“Clean energy demand for critical minerals set to soar as the world pursues net zero goals” (IEA 5 May 2021).

Keith Woollard
November 15, 2021 4:56 pm

And of course they are only talking about the electricity generation. It’s somewhat difficult to run haulpacks underground on wind and solar, not to mention the hundreds of other vehicles.

I lived in Agnew 40 years ago before the federal Labor government invented FIFO

Anti-griff
November 15, 2021 5:02 pm

Australia needs to try a thorium Molten Salts Reactor…that’s all.

Geoff Sherrington
November 15, 2021 5:16 pm

Personally, I was involved in the discovery and development of several Australian mines. We (the company) repeatedly investigated and rejected both solar and wind powered electricity for all but minor applications.
We built and/or operated some smelters for sulphide ores. Solar and wind were not even considered as ways to power them
The reasons for the elimination of solar and wind that applied then, apply today.
I cannot comprehend the silliness or lack of engineering expertise displayed by those miners who find otherwise. The sad conclusion is that there must be a monetary incentive, like a subsidy, at play.
Subsidies are a major evil and barrier to the operation of the proven free enterprise style. Free enterprise has shown its excellence over and over. Why junk it?

Geoff S

Duker
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
November 15, 2021 5:27 pm

Would still have a grid connection, so have nothing to lose

Lrp
November 15, 2021 5:42 pm

Oh, another revolution by their ABC! Champagne and caviar revolutionaries

