China Well Ahead of the USA and Australia in a German Climate Policy League Table

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In a league table prepared by the the German advocacy group Germanwatch, China scored 37/64, well ahead of the USA (55/64) and Australia (58/64).

Australia scores zero on climate policy in latest Climate Change Performance Index 

By Michael Doyle

Australia’s latest climate policies are failing to “take advantage of its potential” and rank last among nations in the latest Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI).

Key points:

  • The CCPI is released every year and ranks countries in four categories
  • Overall, Australia was ranked as one of the worst-performing countries
  • Australia received a rating of “very low” in all four categories, the worst ranking

The annual rankings — published by German-based advocacy group Germanwatch — rank the performance of 63 nations and the European Union on greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy, energy use and climate policy.

The performance index is measured by consulting experts in each country, according to the organisation, and evaluates each country’s progress working towards goals in the Paris Agreement.

Australia ranked 55th, overall, but was dead last in climate policy, the only country to receive no score in that category.

In its assessment, Australia received a “very low” rating across the board and was “trailing many developed economies”.

“The government does not have any policies on phasing out coal or gas, but CCUS [carbon capture, utilisation and storage] and hydrogen are being promoted as low-emissions technologies,” the report said.

“Even though the renewables electricity is growing, the experts believe that Australia has failed to take advantage of its potential, and other countries have outpaced it.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-10/australia-scores-zero-on-climate-policy-in-latest-report/100608026

The league table is available here.

China achieved a high ranking despite massive coal use, a rapidly expanding coal fleet, and efforts to accelerate the rate of coal use, such a recent order to coal mines to dig more coal as fast as possible, regardless of cost.

Perhaps greens are trying to signal we should all use more coal.

Terry
November 9, 2021 10:06 pm

This is so ridiculous comments are unnecessary.

Alexy Scherbakoff
November 9, 2021 10:18 pm

I think the Germans can go f@ck themselves. Actually, I think they already have.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Alexy Scherbakoff
Lrp
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
November 9, 2021 11:12 pm

Them, and our ABC together

Retired_Engineer_Jim
November 9, 2021 10:51 pm

If the PRC is ranked against it’s 2015 commitments, and Australia is ranked against it’s 2015 commitments, and the Us is also ranked against its 2015 commitments, then the PRC will come out best, as it committed so little.

nicholas tesdorf
November 9, 2021 11:05 pm

There we are, to improve our ranking in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI). we should be using much more coal and should have stayed well away from the COP26 in Glasgow just like China.

spock
November 9, 2021 11:12 pm

Please read these books, the two best books debunking climate change crap. Click the links to download a free copy. Please share with your family and friends.

The moral case for fossil fuels
http://library.lol/main/95AC3FC1E1D3768A2FF58A9556284B4E

Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom
http://library.lol/main/62F19352A7FD8FA7830C90D187094289

