China Well Ahead of the USA and Australia in a German Climate Policy League Table

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In a league table prepared by the the German advocacy group Germanwatch, China scored 37/64, well ahead of the USA (55/64) and Australia (58/64).

Australia scores zero on climate policy in latest Climate Change Performance Index

By Michael Doyle

Australia’s latest climate policies are failing to “take advantage of its potential” and rank last among nations in the latest Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI).

Key points:

The CCPI is released every year and ranks countries in four categories

Overall, Australia was ranked as one of the worst-performing countries

Australia received a rating of “very low” in all four categories, the worst ranking

The annual rankings — published by German-based advocacy group Germanwatch — rank the performance of 63 nations and the European Union on greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy, energy use and climate policy.

The performance index is measured by consulting experts in each country, according to the organisation, and evaluates each country’s progress working towards goals in the Paris Agreement.

Australia ranked 55th, overall, but was dead last in climate policy, the only country to receive no score in that category.

In its assessment, Australia received a “very low” rating across the board and was “trailing many developed economies”.

“The government does not have any policies on phasing out coal or gas, but CCUS [carbon capture, utilisation and storage] and hydrogen are being promoted as low-emissions technologies,” the report said.

“Even though the renewables electricity is growing, the experts believe that Australia has failed to take advantage of its potential, and other countries have outpaced it.”