Climate Politics

23/25 Top GHG Emitting Cities are in Red China

2 hours ago
David Middleton
18 Comments

Guest “Let them fix the problem” by David Middleton

World’s Dirtiest Cities List Raises Issue: Why Don’t Politicians Call Out China?
By David Holt
September 02, 2021

Ponder this: A new tally of global cities’ emissions finds that the top 25 are responsible for 52% of the planet’s urban greenhouse gas emissions. Twenty-three of those are in China.

New York City is the first American city to appear, at No. 26. Out of the top 75, just four other American cities are listed – San Diego, Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles – all of them ranked 41 or higher. In other words, the U.S. – including each of our major cities – is outperforming the world when it comes to emissions.

All this data begs a question of our elected leaders who say we have to do more for our environment…

[….]

We are already leading the world in terms of environmental regulations and controls, and again, we’ve – by far – reduced our emissions more than any country year after year for more than 20 years. By 2025, we will be more than two-thirds of the way to reaching our targeted emissions reduction of 28% from 2005 levels under the Paris Climate Agreement, according to Bloomberg Philanthropies. Part of that is owing to the good work we’ve done in our cities to reduce emissions.

Contrast this with the facts about China, which recently won plaudits from many in the “we must do more” crowd for promising to stop increasing emissions before 2030. While we’re cutting our emissions, China’s pollution by then will have surged an estimated 14%-25%. On top of that, China’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 exceeded those of the entire developed world.

Say that again: more than the entire developed world.

Those are facts, undisputed by even the most hardcore anti-business zealot masquerading as an environmentalist.

[…]

Real Clear Energy

“Dirtiest cities” isn’t the correct phrase to use because the “new tally” is of urban greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, not actual pollutants; however the author raises a very good question…

All this data begs a question of our elected leaders who say we have to do more for our environment…

Why are our politicians (particularly the Communists Democrats) badgering us about pollution? Particularly, the non-pollutant CO2? Whether or not you view GHG emissions to be a problem, the United States have done more to reduce GHG emissions than has any other nation.

UPDATE: U.S. Led World in CO2 Reductions For 10th Time This Century Last Year
DECEMBER 3, 2020 | BY SETH WHITEHEAD

[…]

BP’s recently released Statistical Review of World Energy 2020 shows that in 2019 the United States led all nations in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reductions for the 10th time this century. U.S. CO2 emissions fell 152 million metric tons in 2019, three percent below 2018 levels, according to BP.

This continues a trend that has been observed more often than not since since the turn of the century. In fact, BP data show that the U.S. has reduced CO2 emissions a world-leading 755 million metric tons since 2000, outpacing the next four leading nations combined.

Experts agree that fuel-shifting to clean-burning natural gas from higher-emitting fuels in the power sector is the primary reason the U.S. has achieved these reductions over the past decade-plus. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA) recently noted:

“The United States saw the largest decline in energy-related CO2 emissions in 2019 on a country basis – a fall of 140 Mt, or 2.9%, to 4.8 Gt. US emissions are now down almost 1 Gt from their peak in the year 2000, the largest absolute decline by any country over that period. A 15% reduction in the use of coal for power generation underpinned the decline in overall US emissions in 2019. Coal-fired power plants faced even stronger competition from natural gas-fired generation, with benchmark gas prices an average of 45% lower than 2018 levels. As a result, gas increased its share in electricity generation to a record high of 37%.”

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data show that from 2005 to 2018, a rapid shift to natural gas in the power sector reduced U.S. CO2 emissions 57 percent more than the emissions reductions realized through renewables, as the following Energy In Depth graphic shows.

[…]

Illinois Petroleum Resources Board

Yet, we’re supposed to blithely starve to death while freezing in the dark because the wind doesn’t always blow at just the right speed and the Sun doesn’t always shine, so that Red China can do whatever they want?

This from the “new tally” (Wei, Wu & Chen, 2021)…

“Sector contribution to GHG emissions of global cities.” Wei, Wu & Chen, 2021

If there is a GHG emissions problem, it’s in Red China.

Reference

Wei T, Wu J and Chen S (2021) Keeping Track of Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Progress and Targets in 167 Cities Worldwide. Front. Sustain. Cities 3:696381. doi: 10.3389/frsc.2021.696381

Vuk
September 3, 2021 2:07 pm

There isn’t much the world can do about it except “wait for roast duck to fly into its mouth but that might take very long time”.
The climate change does ‘wonders’ with everything else, so there is always hope, don’t bother calculating probability.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
4
Reply
Tom Halla
September 3, 2021 2:09 pm

The attitude of the zealot is that “We should just set a good example”, and trust that which has never occurred in recorded history will happen this time.
Whether it is disarmament or unilateral reductions in GHGs, they will insist on the same course of action.

5
Reply
Anon
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 3, 2021 2:29 pm

I just saw this today:

China Rebuffs Kerry In Climate Talks: ‘We’ll Follow Our Own Roadmap”

During talks with Chinese leaders in Tianjin, US climate envoy John Kerry presented a list of proposals for Beijing to accelerate its climate efforts. They included a public commitment to the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit of global warming targeted in the 2015 Paris Agreement, a definite time frame for carbon emissions to peak before 2030, and a moratorium on financing overseas coal-fired projects.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/china-warns-spiraling-ties-us-will-imperil-climate-cooperation

Obviously the Chinese have access to all that we see on WUWT and other blog’s like Tony Heller’s… so Kerry is asking them to essentially play along with the “Emperor’s New Clothes“… the arrogance and buffoonery of America’s Foreign Policy is monumental. IMHO

Last edited 1 hour ago by Anon
5
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Anon
September 3, 2021 2:53 pm

Yep, how do you commit to 1.5 degrees Celsius without having an equally accurate number for climate sensitivity? I suspect it’s one of the following a) the Chinese, as with our elitist nitwits, also have magic calculators or b) everything associated with this Paris crap is a complete pile of shiite.

2
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Anon
September 3, 2021 2:58 pm

For good reason, John Kerry is known as the “Stupidest man in DC”.

1
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
September 3, 2021 3:37 pm

Dumber than Biden?!?

Now that is stupid.


Why would any nation receive Kerry with anything more than tea and cookies and an invitation to leave ASAP?

“We’ll think about it…… for a nanosecond. Buh-bye, John.”

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Anon
September 3, 2021 2:58 pm

I think Buffoon is Kerry’s maiden name.

0
Reply
Mr.
September 3, 2021 2:13 pm

So, if the big cities are the source of most of the pollution in the air, why aren’t rural towns granted relaxations from all “climate-saving” restrictive laws, taxes & regulations?

2
Reply
R Taylor
Reply to  Mr.
September 3, 2021 2:53 pm

Because it’s amusing to watch urbanites lecture the hayseeds, who feed them, about sustainability.

1
Reply
Ron Long
September 3, 2021 2:48 pm

Kinda makes one wonder what the agenda is, if pollution of various sorts (not plant food, please) is dominated by China, if the USA is going in the right direction and China is going in the wrong direction. A heretic (you know who you are) might be tempted to think the whole CAGW issue is really one of control of the people and destruction of the Western economy.

1
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Ron Long
September 3, 2021 3:10 pm

Ron take some time and check out what these guys research, some answers for you.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/

0
Reply
n.n
September 3, 2021 3:07 pm

Shared/shifted responsibility. China will not take a knee.

0
Reply
goldminor
September 3, 2021 3:08 pm

The SO2 emissions stand out on earthnullschool. They are easily #1 on that score. … https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/chem/surface/level/overlay=so2smass/orthographic=-240.36,26.50,672/loc=-129.443,42.984

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
September 3, 2021 3:14 pm

… Why are our politicians (particularly the Communists Democrats) badgering us about pollution? Particularly, the non-pollutant CO2? …

The conflation of CO2 and genuine air pollution is an ongoing propaganda ruse designed to bamboozle the (intentionally?) scientifically illiterate public.
Paradoxically (or not) the annual averaged CO2 concentrations measured in Beijing ‘in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 were 374.4, 382.7, 389.0, and 392.8 ppm respectively’ at least according to the Chinese, about the same as measured at the South Pole, but of course CO2 is globally ‘a well mixed gas’.
If the actual measured CO2 levels in various cities were published widely it would help to dispel the lie that CO2 is pollution.

0
Reply
Richard M
September 3, 2021 3:22 pm

Let me be the first to congratulate China on their efforts to revitalize the biosphere through CO2 enrichment. Almost all life will benefit.

0
Reply
aussiecol
September 3, 2021 3:28 pm

And China is laughing at us all the way to the bank.

0
Reply
markl
September 3, 2021 3:30 pm

China couldn’t hold their stonewalling forever, even with the help of a compliant Western MSM. And when confronted their answer to the rest of the world is a big middle finger. Let’s see how long it takes for the ROW to figure out what their real intent is ….. manufacturing dominance. The best way to fight this arrogance is to buy what you can made in your own country, or countries aligned with your ideology. Isn’t that what China’s doing? China will have to figure out how to feed its’ growing population without stealing from others. We, the West, will have to get use to paying more for goods now instead of later when there is no choice.

0
Reply
H B
September 3, 2021 3:37 pm

looks like china may be about to turn hard left

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

