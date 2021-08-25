Coal Emissions

China To Build 43 New Coal-Fired Power Plants

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
34 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

AUGUST 24, 2021

By Paul Homewood

And still they build more:

image

China is planning to build 43 new coal-fired power plants and 18 new blast furnaces — equivalent to adding about 1.5% to its current annual emissions — according to a new report. The new projects were announced in the first half of this year despite the world’s largest polluter pledging to bring its emissions to a peak before 2030, and to make the country carbon neutral by 2060.

The news shows that at least some in China are prioritizing economic growth over emissions reductions — although some analysts say they are still optimistic that China will reach its climate targets. “There is this desire in the Chinese political and economic system to keep on building, to continue the infrastructure fever,” says Li Shuo, a senior global policy adviser for Greenpeace in Beijing.

The report on China’s new coal plants was written by the Helsinki-based research organization the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the U.S. group Global Energy Monitor (GEM) and released on Aug. 13. It came just days after the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published an alarming report that concluded human-caused climate change is an “unequivocal” reality. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the IPCC report a “code red for humanity.”

China is leading the world in new coal power plants, building more than three times as much new coal power capacity as all other countries in the world combined in 2020. It isn’t alone in its reliance on coal, however. China and four other countries, India, Indonesia, Japan and Vietnam, account for more than 80% of the coal power stations planned across the world, according to a June report by the think-tank Carbon Tracker.

But it’s not all bad news. China has pledged to reduce its energy intensity — measured by comparing total energy consumed to GDP — and its carbon intensity — the carbon-dioxide produced per dollar of GDP — by 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in April the country will also reduce coal use beginning in 2026.

Despite the development of coal power plants, China is a renewable energy leader,accounting for about 50% of the world’s growth in renewable energy capacity in 2020

https://time.com/6090732/china-coal-power-plants-emissions/?mc_cid=4013cbbc49&mc_eid=870a48a53b

The gullible greens still try to convince themselves that China really is going to cut emissions eventually. They cling on to the pledge of reducing energy  and carbon intensity, but they really ought to realise that this is a meaningless promise, as all maturing economies do this as they expand into consumer goods and services. This does not mean though that energy consumption will actually decline, simply that the economy will grow faster than energy use does.

Then there is the nonsense about China being the world’s leader in renewable energy. Naturally, given the size of their economy, everything thing they do is big. But the sad reality is that wind and solar power still only contributed a paltry 4% of China’s energy last year.

As for Xi’s “promises”, we might recall that Senile Joe actually believed the Taliban.

The report reckons that these new coal plants and blast furnaces will add 150 million tonnes to China’s CO2 emissions. This is roughly half the UK’s total emissions.

4.6 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
34 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MarkW
August 25, 2021 6:14 am

But they were originally planning to build 44. This reduction proves that China has given up on coal.

11
Reply
Paul Johnson
Reply to  MarkW
August 25, 2021 6:43 am

Exactly. They are “bending the curve”. Once they dominate the world, they will actively work to reduce carbon emissions to near zero in their vassal states.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Paul Johnson
6
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Paul Johnson
August 25, 2021 8:42 am

Chinese are communists, their ideology is to look after poor and deprived around the world. Best way to do that is to pump as much CO2 as they can afford to do to help agriculture prosper and feed the poor and the hungry. With another 100 + coal power stations they might be in position to eliminate food banks in less prosperous countries as USA, the UK, France etc. /sc

0
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  MarkW
August 25, 2021 6:55 am

Mark, you’ve stolen Griff’s comment. He won’t have anything to say in this thread now.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Bill Toland
4
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Bill Toland
August 25, 2021 8:28 am

Just pulled the rug out from underneath him! 🙂

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  MarkW
August 25, 2021 7:07 am

One is just ready 😀

2
Reply
LdB
Reply to  MarkW
August 25, 2021 7:11 am

Lucky they are getting out of coal because the coal price has hits records this month and China still has a tantrum on with Australia. Australia only made $4.1 billion in export revenue for the June 2021 quarter compared with $3.6 billion in the same period last year. Asian markets are consuming what would have usually been sold to China.

Griff tells us it’s going to end but don’t mind us while we rake in the billions of dollars in the meantime … forecast for this year is $17 Billion.

Last edited 1 hour ago by LdB
2
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  LdB
August 25, 2021 9:05 am

“Australia only made $4.1 billion in export revenue for the June 2021 quarter compared with $3.6 billion in the same period last year.”

Well, let’s see here. That would mean that Australia is doing better now than in the past.

That Chicom boycott does not seem to be working very well.

0
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  MarkW
August 25, 2021 8:31 am

I used to have a V6, now I have a IL4 turbo, I am comiitted to stop using gas.

1
Reply
Ronald Stein
August 25, 2021 6:28 am

It gets worse as the population and economic growth of China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam that plan to build more than 600 coal power units and African countries that are planning to build more than 1,250 new coal and gas-fired power plants by 2030. 
 
more than 600 coal power units: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jun/30/five-asian-countries-80-percent-new-coal-power-investment
 
more than 1,250 new coal and gas-fired power plants: https://www.thegwpf.com/african-nations-planning-1250-new-coal-and-gas-power-plants-study-reveals/?mc_cid=ae7ffba38b&mc_eid=aa96fcfc4f
 

 

 

1
Reply
AGW is Not Science
August 25, 2021 6:31 am

Good for China – that’s what they should be building, not worse-than-useless wind mills and solar panels.

6
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
August 25, 2021 7:26 am

And they know we’re in a CO2 famine.

0
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
August 25, 2021 8:40 am

Yah, but… only 43? Pphhtttt!

They’ll come up with some lame excuse like “the coal shortage” or something.
😜

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
August 25, 2021 8:52 am

They build windmills components (mostly steel) and completed solar panels for export to the countries ruled by ‘climafia’ where universities and science institutions practice omertà against any learned person prepared to give evidence against enforcers of the rapidly spreading energy depriving dictatorship.

0
Reply
TonyL
August 25, 2021 6:40 am

“But it’s not all bad news. China has pledged to reduce its energy intensity — measured by comparing total energy consumed to GDP — and its carbon intensity — the carbon-dioxide produced per dollar of GDP — by 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in April the country will also reduce coal use beginning in 2026.”

Reducing energy intensity. OK, so they are making power more efficiently, retiring older coal plants and replacing them with more modern ones.
Reducing carbon intensity. OK again, they are using their energy more efficiently with better processes across the board. We expect this as technology improves.

Reduce coal use beginning in 2026.
This could be the game changer. For years now, we have heard a steady rumbling about a huge and intense R+D effort in nuclear power. Even more, there seems to be keen interest in Thorium and in Molten Salt reactor designs. Many of us have been wondering when we might see the results of an effort which has been reportedly going on for a decade. It may well be that 2025-2026 will see the roll out of a huge nuclear power program more advanced than anything the West is even imagining. What happens when China takes it’s total dominance in manufacturing and marries it to a new power source which is both cheaper and more abundant than anything else on the table? We will find out soon enough when they start building in a few years.

“Despite the development of coal power plants, China is a renewable energy leader,accounting for about 50% of the world’s growth in renewable energy capacity in 2020″

And the greenies really think China is going to go with “renewables”. That thinking is just dumb.

Last edited 2 hours ago by TonyL
1
Reply
Spetzer86
August 25, 2021 6:52 am

I think it’s amazing the people that want our political system to be more like Chinas. Can you imagine living in a totalitarian country where the political leaders say you are to do something and then they turn around and do the opposite? A country where leaders are mandating you be exposed to experimental medication and information regarding side effects and negative outcomes can be wiped away from social media? Oh, wait….nevermind.

3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Spetzer86
August 25, 2021 7:00 am

Can you imagine living in a totalitarian country 

Yes. I read Orwell when I was at school for O Level English.

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
1
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  Spetzer86
August 25, 2021 8:16 am

The Marxists/Communists/Socialists/Progressives that have taken over the Democratic party seem to think that by taking rights away a little at a time, the people wont notice they’re becoming slaves to the government. The need to do this arises because all of these oppressive ideologies suffer from the same fatal flaw, which is replacing freedom and personal responsibility with one size fits all centralized control.

0
Reply
fretslider
August 25, 2021 6:58 am

I’ve already bet £100 that the CoP fails

This just makes the odds seem that much more certain!

2
Reply
LdB
Reply to  fretslider
August 25, 2021 7:15 am

COP was dead before it was even rescheduled and post covid it couldn’t get enough support to anything more than lip service. The highlight will be “how dare you” … well sorry we dare love.

Last edited 1 hour ago by LdB
2
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  fretslider
August 25, 2021 7:38 am

Be part of the excitement! Rally your climate representatives today for COP27-Fargo today!

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
August 25, 2021 8:09 am

The global heating brigade are in for a shock. It’s been a cool year and if that trend continues they are going to need some warm clothing in Glasgow in November.

0
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  fretslider
August 25, 2021 8:16 am

Everybody always needs warm clothing in Glasgow in November.

3
Reply
Ron Long
August 25, 2021 7:19 am

“This is roughly half of the UK’s emissions.” So, if the UK (and Kalifornia et al) think they must save the world and we are at the tipping point, they should go instantly to carbon zero. If they don’t think they are saving the world with their nonsense they should shut up. Paul is right, trusting China is the same as trusting the Taliban.

2
Reply
LdB
August 25, 2021 7:22 am

One of those fun graphs around … We run out of coal in 133 years at current rate of use
https://www.worldometers.info/coal/

0
Reply
fretslider
August 25, 2021 7:30 am

Things must be serious…

The Guardian’s climate crisis page has gone 404

Sorry – we haven’t been able to serve the page you asked for.
You may have followed an outdated link, or have mistyped a URL. If you believe this to be an error please report it.

The Guardian homepage

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-change

0
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  fretslider
August 25, 2021 7:35 am

It’s dead, Jim.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  TonyL
August 25, 2021 8:11 am

I was sure it was a zombie, bones.

Last edited 46 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
LdB
Reply to  fretslider
August 25, 2021 7:48 am

It’s either powered by unreliables or the climate disaster got it … news at 5.

Last edited 1 hour ago by LdB
1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  LdB
August 25, 2021 8:12 am

They must have gone to join the XR battle lines….

0
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  fretslider
August 25, 2021 8:20 am

Don’t trust any Foreigners:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNDLBetg3kc

Urgent, urgent, emergency
Urgent, urgent, urgent, urgent, emergency
Urgent, urgent, urgent, urgent, emergency
So urgent, emergency

1
Reply
Oldseadog
August 25, 2021 8:00 am

” ….. nonsense about China being the world’s leader …. etc.”
China probably IS the world’s leader in renewable energy, although it doesn’t use much itself, it just makes most of the components and sells them to us.
And they can promise anything for 2060 – they know that the whole AGW scam will be long dead by then.

3
Reply
Bruce Cobb
August 25, 2021 8:11 am

Confucious say; “Just because you don’t like coal doesn’t mean I have to. Different strokes for different folks”.

0
Reply
michel
August 25, 2021 8:58 am

Yes, the classic nonsensical argument one sometimes hears. They are leading the world in installing solar, therefore their extra emissions in coal don’t count.

Here is a list again, with that one added:

1) Their per capita is lower and that’s what matters
No it isn’t lower, its at EU levels, and its tonnage that matters

2) Their historical emissions are lower so its only fair they catch up
This is the argument its only fair they destroy civilization…

3) Their CO2 intensity as function of GDP is falling
Maybe, but the GDP is rising, so tonnage is rising

4) They are installing lots of solar and wind
Maybe they are, but they are also increasing their emission tonnage

This is all about pretending that the thing driving physics is the tonnage, while trying desperately to find a reason why this does not mean the biggest emitter, by tonnage, must reduce. They are burning and mining more coal than the rest of the world put together. They are emitting about one third of the global CO2 emissions.

And the green idiots are wrapping themselves into insane contortions trying to argue that tonnage is all that matters, without drawing the conclusion that they should be demonstrating not in Oxford Circus but outside the Chinese Embassy.

Or maybe there is a square in Beijing….?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coal

The coal price has skyrocketed in 2021 – what does it mean for net zero?

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Coal petroleum

Forbes: “Forget About Peak Oil – We Haven’t Even Reached Peak Coal Yet”

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Emissions

California’s carbon mitigation efforts may be thwarted by climate change itself

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Emissions

China’s carbon-monitoring satellite reports global carbon net of six gigatons

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Coal Emissions

China To Build 43 New Coal-Fired Power Plants

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Sea ice

Claim: Climate change threatens seal hunting by Indigenous Alaskans

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Hypocrisy

Extinction Rebellion Co-founder Drives a Diesel

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
COP conferences nuclear power

Nuclear Power Not Welcome at COP26

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: