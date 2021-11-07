Mark Zuckerberg. By Presidência do México - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, Link
Climate Communications Opinion

Facebook Considering Editorialising Climate Change Posts

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Facebook have upped the ante in their ongoing challenge to the limits of Section 230 of the Communication Act, part of the law which shields social media giants from lawsuits over posts which contain libellous content, yet allows them to remove “offensive” material, by upping their intrusion into the private and public communications of members.

The next front in Facebook’s misinformation battle: climate change 

By Clare Duffy, CNN Business
Updated 1409 GMT (2209 HKT) November 7, 2021

New York (CNN Business)In August 2019, when a Facebook employee typed “climate change” into the platform’s search bar, the auto-fill suggestions that popped up included “climate change debunked” and “climate change is a hoax.” The results prompted the employee to ask in a post on the company’s internal site: “Do our policies combatting the spread of misinformation on Facebook apply to climate denialism?” 

The documents highlight how, for years, some employees of the social media company — which recently changed its name to Meta — have raised alarms about climate change misinformation spreading on its platforms, and called on the company to do more to crack down on it. 

On Monday, the company’s VP of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, announced in a blog post additional steps Facebook is taking to address climate change, including expanding informational labels on some posts about climate change to more than a dozen countries. 

Experts, however, say the stakes could not be higher for Facebook to further ramp up its solutions for this problem — and soon. 

“Given that [climate change] is an existential threat, we can’t be casual about the seriousness about the threat of climate misinformation,” said John Cook, a research assistant professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University. “It needs to be addressed with the same level of urgency and proactiveness that they’re showing with Covid-19 and election misinformation.”

Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/11/07/tech/facebook-climate-change-misinformation/index.html

The problem with Section 230 appears to be the definition of “offensive” is too vague.

I think most people would agree social media companies should be allowed to remove say child pornography videos, or videos of perverts filming themselves gang raping adult victims, but Facebook and other activist social media companies appear to want to extend this definition of “offensive” to include discussing theories they don’t like about the origins of Covid, the effectiveness of vaccines, what happened during the last Presidential election, and now, discussion of the causes of climate change.

Are these topics really offensive in the sense that child pornography is offensive? Or are Facebook and other social media giants completely out of control, abusing a weak section 230 law to impose arbitrary censorship on users?

Society really needs to make a decision about what speech is permitted, and what speech social media giants are allowed to censor.

To many people, social media communications are like phone calls. Imagine if you were say discussing current affairs with a friend on the phone, and suddenly a robot voice intruded, explaining a comment you just made conflicted with a fact check?

How is that different to say Facebook intruding on a closed discussion with friends, taking down or downgrading the visibility of posts, or adding their intrusive and in my opinion frequently questionable fact checks? Is it reasonable to do this, even with a public discussion? Are we really a society where it is appropriate to have Facebook censors interrupting private and public conversations with a big megaphone, shouting “fact checks” into the public square?

There is no doubt the heavy handed censorship by Facebook and other social media giants has a chilling effect on legitimate conversation and discovery of new information.

Look at Facebook’s treatment of the Covid lab leak hypothesis. Facebook suppressed suggestions Covid leaked from a lab in Wuhan, until the suppression of this increasingly mainstream theory got embarrassing, then they shamelessly backflipped and lifted the ban.

Facebook: People Are Now Permitted to Speculate Covid-19 Leaked from a Laboratory

Suppression of free speech is dangerous. Chinese suppression of free speech, arresting and intimidating doctors who tried to warn the world, allowed the Wuhan outbreak to grow into a global pandemic.

In my opinion Facebook’s abuse of censorship has strayed dangerously close to the CCP’s level of high risk suppression, through their manipulation and suppression of legitimate discussion about the origins of Covid. How does Facebook’s suppression of the Covid lab leak theory qualitatively differ from CCP suppression of the original medical warnings from Wuhan?

Unless the ambiguity and weakness of US decency laws is addressed, organisations like Facebook will continue in their hubris to impose their views about what speech is permissible on society, for in my opinion frequently opaque reasons, without having to explain themselves, while still enjoying the protection of Section 230.

There is a reason the founding fathers enshrined freedom of speech in the US Constitution. They recognised the anti-democratic nature of denying people access to facts and viewpoints, in order to manipulate the opinions and actions of ordinary people. The Founding Fathers knew the danger to civic society, of concentrating the power to decide what opinions can be expressed, into the hands of one person or a small group of people.

Next time social media giants make a mistake, and interrupt free flow of information because one of their politically radical employees has a hissy fit, the consequences for society might be far worse than the consequences of interrupting a legitimate academic discussion about the true origin of a horrible virus.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Toby Nixon
November 7, 2021 6:11 pm

So, um, are they going to censor “climate change misinformation” such as John Cook saying climate change “is an existential threat”, which is absolutely false?

Last edited 2 hours ago by Toby Nixon
9
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Toby Nixon
November 7, 2021 7:21 pm

Or ANY post about CC from the Obama White House..

5
Reply
Tom Halla
November 7, 2021 6:20 pm

Facebook/Meta has had problems, both with their own leftist employees and the Democratic Party activists in government threatening.to institute the sort of regulation Facebook has been trying to avoid. The Republican consensus is that Section 230 only applies to a neutral forum, that political editing is a violation.
The Democrats want good little doobies, who will label anything not proper in their circles “hate speech”, and ban it. As Zuckerberg and his management have hired mostly people sympathetic with the Democrat position, I have serious doubts as to Zuckerberg being even a libertarian on this issue.

7
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
November 7, 2021 6:28 pm

Do as I do – don’t use social media sites. If you have an account, cancel it. You can live a perfectly fine life without Facebook.

12
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
November 7, 2021 7:24 pm

I still have a FB account, but haven’t been on it in years. I had a TWITter account for a short time, tried to use it for local traffic reporting, since we’re kind of out in the boonies, accidents and such don’t make it to Seattle news, unless it’s REALLY bad. But even a simple accident at the Deception Pass Bridge can cause hours of backups.

But it didn’t pan out, no volunteers. So I cancelled that account. I got onto Parler just before they were cancelled, but that’s really it.

2
Reply
Russell
November 7, 2021 6:42 pm

I do wonder what Metalons will be actioning about other religions and their misinformation about the existence of an all-mighty, miracles and the future risk of leading an impure life. This must surely fall into the science-consistency basket?

4
Reply
MarkMcD
November 7, 2021 6:49 pm

And just when does ‘Meta’ get reclassified as a publisher? I mean given they are controlling the conversation by editing, banning and deleting only one side of a topic?

Also, when do the social media platforms get charged with aiding and abetting terrorism by letting clear calls for violence, bombings and recruitment into known terror organisation remain public?

And how about we STILL have paedo and porn posts and posters as evidenced by how many people keep getting arrested who built their contacts on social media?

Perhaps if the Big Tech controllers spent more time shaping algorithms to check for illegal activity and less on censoring normal people who simply have a different opinion to the communist agenda being preached BY Big Tech, social media would be a cleaner place to visit. Like, check for breaking actual real-world LAWS instead of making up new political rules to censor people.

That censorship removes them all from under S230 umbrella of protection and they should be charged for what they do in breaking the Constitution and for rank censorship in countries without the US Constitution.

6
Reply
Jeff Alberts
November 7, 2021 7:21 pm

“Do our policies combatting the spread of misinformation on Facebook apply to climate denialism?”

The term “Climate Denialism” is itself disinformation.

4
Reply
Insufficiently Sensitive
November 7, 2021 7:40 pm

suddenly a robot voice intruded, explaining a comment you just made conflicted with a fact check?

If there were any justice in this world, that robot and its ‘fact check’ would have no more moral standing than the comment you had just made. As with ‘misinformation’ in the world of social media, their ‘fact checks’ are no less subjective than any human expression of an idea – and they’re both cynical shields for the arbitrary veto power of the media company over the expression of opinions they dislike.

Worse, Zuckerberg and most all the bazillionaire nobility at the heads of those media entities have in their education been exposed to the scientific method, and it appears that their personal ‘fact checkers’ have carefully buried an essential part of it: that any hypothesis must stand perpetually to be verified, and is not to be believed a law of God simply because it has succeeded in some few, or some large number of cases. It must yield as soon as someone confronts it with better evidence.

These ‘fact checks’ appear to be no more than a shield against better evidence, which they want perpetually banished.

2
Reply
MARTIN BRUMBY
November 7, 2021 7:47 pm

Is this the same nitwit John Cook who knocked about with Stephen Lewandowski and liked to dress up in Nazi SS gear?
Or another nitwit John Cook?

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  MARTIN BRUMBY
November 7, 2021 7:52 pm

Same Nitwit

3
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  MARTIN BRUMBY
November 7, 2021 8:25 pm

The other member of that trio is Dana Nuccitelli, co-author of Cook’s thoroughly falsified 97.1% “consensus” paper and currently a particularly noxious, Guardian “climate” propaganda writer.

2
Reply
Independent
November 7, 2021 8:13 pm

As much as I consider Facebook and its ilk to be the digital equivalent of open streams of raw sewage running through a garbage dump, the fact remains that many people are going to use it. Therefore, what needs to be done is to clarify Section 230 so that it’s crystal clear that it does not apply to any company that censors legal content posted by its users.

Basically, if they want to censor, that’s fine – they can be subject to liability for everything posted on their site, including illegal activity such as child porn, IP theft, defamation, etc. But they have a way out of that: don’t censor anything legal. Congress needs to get this done as a top priority as soon as possible.

And if you read up on Zuckerberg and his corruption of the 2020 election, that will really get you going. Educate yourself on that as it’s a huge threat to our country and way of life: https://thefederalist.com/2021/10/14/zuckerbucks-101-how-a-media-mogul-took-over-the-2020-election-and-why-gop-leaders-must-never-let-it-happen-again/

3
Reply
Craig from Oz
November 7, 2021 8:23 pm

There are some among us who like to say that FaceBook is a private company and can ban whatever it likes, or words to that effect.

The phrase you are looking for here is ‘Cake and Eat It Too’.

FaceBook is claiming that you can’t blame them for what people publish, but also that they have the right to control what is published.

This is the problem. You cannot be both an impartial hosting service who only provides the platform for discussion (in the same way a street can’t be blamed for the actions of the protestors who march down it) and also very strictly control what content is displayed on the same platform (which is admitting you DO have a stake in what is being published under your name)

Cake.
Eat.

2
Reply
steve
November 7, 2021 8:29 pm

“Are these topics really offensive in the sense that child pornography is offensive?”

No they are not offensive and those topics are completely legal and legitimate topics as opposed to the illegal offensive child porn comparison. I suspect Facebook’s bias is so bad, they cannot even tell the difference.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness Opinion

Climate Scientists to Their Kids: We’re Going to Die Like the Dinosaurs

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Is Climate Alarmism an Establishment Attempt to Restore Social Control?

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Coal Opinion

BBC Climate Expert Explains How Australia Could Live Without Coal Exports

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences Opinion

BBC: COP26 Document Leak Reveals National Interest Manipulation

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Communications Opinion

Facebook Considering Editorialising Climate Change Posts

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

Lethal carbon-imperialism in Glasgow and DC

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Ridiculae

B.C. doctor clinically diagnoses patient as suffering from ‘climate change’

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Ridiculae

Greta Thunberg: The West Owes Former Colonies a Climate Debt

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: