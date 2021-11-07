NASA

NASA, USGS Release First Landsat 9 Images

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
3 Comments

From NASA

The first image collected by Landsat 9, on Oct. 31, 2021, shows mangroves along the northwest coast of Australia clustered in protected inlets and bays on the edge of the Indian Ocean. Fluffy cumulus clouds and high-altitude cirrus clouds hover nearby.
Mangroves are prominent along the northwest coast of Australia. The first image collected by Landsat 9, on Oct. 31, 2021, shows mangroves clustered in protected inlets and bays on the edge of the Indian Ocean. Fluffy cumulus clouds and high-altitude cirrus clouds hover nearby. The aqua colors of the shallow near-shore waters give way to the deep, dark blues of the ocean.
Credits: NASA

A composite of four images taken by two instruments carried by Landsat 9.
Landsat 9 carries two instruments designed to work together to capture a broad range of wavelengths: the Operational Land Imager 2 and the Thermal Infrared Sensor 2. Data from both instruments are shown in this image. Credits: NASA

Landsat 9, a joint mission between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) that launched Sept. 27, 2021, has collected its first light images of Earth.

The images, all acquired Oct. 31, are available online. They provide a preview of how the mission will help people manage vital natural resources and understand the impacts of climate change, adding to Landsat’s unparalleled data record that spans nearly 50 years of space-based Earth observation.

“Landsat 9’s first images capture critical observations about our changing planet and will advance this joint mission of NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey that provides critical data about Earth’s landscapes and coastlines seen from space,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “This program has the proven power to not only improve lives but also save lives. NASA will continue to work with USGS to strengthen and improve accessibility to Landsat data so decision makers in America – and around the world – better understand the devastation of the climate crisis, manage agricultural practices, preserve precious resources and respond more effectively to natural disasters.”

These first light images shows Detroit, Michigan, with neighboring Lake St. Clair, the intersection of cities and beaches along a changing Florida coastline and images from Navajo Country in Arizona that will add to the wealth of data helping us monitor crop health and manage irrigation water. The new images also provided data about the changing landscapes of the Himalayas in High Mountain Asia and the coastal islands and shorelines of Northern Australia.

Landsat 9 is similar in design to its predecessor, Landsat 8, which was launched in 2013 and remains in orbit, but features several improvements. The new satellite transmits data with higher radiometric resolution back down to Earth, allowing it to detect more subtle differences, especially over darker areas like water or dense forests. For example, Landsat 9 can differentiate more than 16,000 shades of a given wavelength color; Landsat 7, the satellite being replaced, detects only 256 shades. This increased sensitivity will allow Landsat users to see much more subtle changes than ever before.

“First light is a big milestone for Landsat users – it’s the first chance to really see the kind of quality that Landsat 9 provides. And they look fantastic,” said Jeff Masek NASA’s Landsat 9 project scientist at Goddard Space Flight Center. “When we have Landsat 9 operating in coordination with Landsat 8, it’s going to be this wealth of data, allowing us to monitor changes to our home planet every eight days.”

Landsat 9 carries two instruments that capture imagery: the Operational Land Imager 2 (OLI-2), which detects visible, near-infrared and shortwave-infrared light in nine wavelengths, and the Thermal Infrared Sensor 2 (TIRS-2), which detects thermal radiation in two wavelengths to measure Earth’s surface temperatures and its changes.

These instruments will provide Landsat 9 users with essential information about crop health, irrigation use, water quality, wildfire severity, deforestation, glacial retreat, urban expansion, and more.

“The data and images from Landsat 9 are expanding our capability to see how Earth has changed over decades”, said Karen St. Germain, Earth Science Division director at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “In a changing climate, continuous and free access to Landsat data, and the other data in NASA’s Earth observing fleet, helps data users, including city planners, farmers and scientists, plan for the future.”

NASA’s Landsat 9 team is conducting a 100-day check-out period that involves testing the satellite’s systems and subsystems and calibrating its instruments in preparation for handing the mission over to USGS in January. USGS will operate Landsat 9 along with Landsat 8, and together the two satellites will collect approximately 1,500 images of Earth’s surface every day, covering the globe every eight days.

“The incredible first pictures from the Landsat 9 satellite are a glimpse into the data that will help us make science-based decisions on key issues including water use, wildfire impacts, coral reef degradation, glacier and ice-shelf retreat and tropical deforestation,” said USGS Acting Director Dr. David Applegate. “This historic moment is the culmination of our long partnership with NASA on Landsat 9’s development, launch and initial operations, which will better support environmental sustainability, climate change resiliency and economic growth – all while expanding an unparalleled record of Earth’s changing landscapes.”  

Landsat 9 data will be available to the public, for free, from USGS’s website once the satellite begins normal operations.

NASA manages the Landsat 9 mission development. Teams from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, also built and tested the TIRS-2 instrument. NASA’s Launch Services Program, based at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, managed the mission’s launch. The USGS Earth Resources Observation and Science (EROS) Center will operate the mission and manage the ground system, including maintaining the Landsat archive. Ball Aerospace in Boulder, Colorado, built and tested the OLI-2 instrument. United Launch Alliance is the rocket provider for Landsat 9’s launch. Northrop Grumman in Gilbert, Arizona, built the Landsat 9 spacecraft, integrated it with instruments, and tested it.

For more information on Landsat 9 and the Landsat program, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/Landsat9

-end-

Tylar Greene

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg
November 7, 2021 10:54 pm

“science-based decisions on key issues including water use, wildfire impacts, coral reef degradation, glacier and ice-shelf retreat and tropical deforestation,” said USGS Acting Director Dr. David Applegate.

So we won’t be able to detect the recent improvement in coral reef conditions on GBR; the increase is Arctic sea ice in the last 12mo to now be more than the 2007 minimum and the general green of the planet.

Apparently these instruments will only detect negative changes of the “climate crisis”.

So by looking with one eye closed and carefully filtering the data to only report negative change Dr Applegate will be able to “inform science-based decisions on key issues”.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Greg
1
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Greg
November 7, 2021 11:05 pm

With such blatant and massive bias it’s no wonder “the science” is skewed.

Great images from this instrument. Hopefully we can find some real scientists to work in them.

0
Reply
Climate believer
November 7, 2021 11:34 pm

If you look at their image of the Florida panhandle, then look at Google earths image (Landsat) of the same area twenty years ago, and compare the two….

…you get to see the “potential impacts of rising sea levels” with your own eyes.

You will “potentially” be very underwhelmed.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

NASA

NASA’s Juno: Science Results Offer First 3D View of Jupiter Atmosphere

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Lucy Is Going to Space!

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Solar Electric Propulsion Makes NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Go

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Small Satellite, Big Questions: CuPID CubeSat Will Get New Perspective on Sun-Earth Boundary

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

NASA

NASA, USGS Release First Landsat 9 Images

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications Opinion

Facebook Considering Editorialising Climate Change Posts

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

Lethal carbon-imperialism in Glasgow and DC

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Ridiculae

B.C. doctor clinically diagnoses patient as suffering from ‘climate change’

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: