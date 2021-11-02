COP conferences

Hilarious Writeup of the Heartland Climate Conference

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
52 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Imagine ancient druids writing concerned articles about how upstart Christian missionaries are undermining enthusiasm for their annual Wicker Man human sacrifice, and you get a sense of how UK mainstream media is responding to the forces working against their glorious COP26. Though to be fair they acknowledge the sincerity of Heartland conference participants.

Welcome to anti-Cop26: The climate-change denial expo in Vegas where attendees talk anything but science

As the world’s leading scientists and climate activists prepare to gather in Scotland for the Cop26 summit, a few hundred people have convened 5,000 miles away in Las Vegas for a whole different type of ‘climate’ discussion. Sheila Flynn joined them

There are retired teachers, scientists, engineers, members of ultra-conservative think tanks and lobby groups. The books being handed out for free look a little fringe or inflammatory – with covers featuring war scenes and explosions – but it’s not until the speeches begin at the opening dinner that it becomes abundantly clear that science and climate are not the primary focus of this conference.

Within about an hour, booming, charismatic speakers – both at the podium and through video – rope in rants about everything from critical race theory and the media to mask mandates and Marxism.

It feels like a low-level, alt-right rally – which reaches its peak with a video appearance by Naomi Seibt, the young, blonde, German rock star of the climate-denial movement. She’s often referred to as “the anti-Greta”, as she is known for pushing views diametrically opposed to those of Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

This year’s UN climate summit, Cop26, is widely seen as the moment when countries must raise their ambitions and goals to avert climate disaster by reducing global carbon emission by roughly half by 2030.

And then there’s Vegas.

The Heartland Institute was traditionally funded by fossil fuels but says most financing now comes from private donations.

Dr John Cook, professor at the Centre for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University and founder of the Skeptical Science website, told The Independent last year that Heartland was “one of the particularly prolific producers of climate science misinformation, whereas a lot of others tend to focus on policy”.

“Try as they might, governments couldn’t keep us locked down forever,” Heartland president James Taylor proclaims in the institute’s quarterly performance report being distributed at the conference. 

“Now that we are regaining some of our freedoms, Heartland is sticking it to the environmental left … The worst of the lockdowns are over, and freedom is rising again.

Regardless of what some consider the fringe element of climate science, however, many of the attendees – the ones less concerned with politics and more interested in research – do seem to have their hearts in the right place. They feel they genuinely are environmental activists – but on a whole different plane from the mainstream.

Everyone here is smart – and everyone is sincere,” the wife of one panellist tells The Independent.

What that sincerity might lead to, however – after the weekend’s near-palpable undercurrent of right-wing ideology – remains in doubt.

Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/naomi-seibt-climate-denial-vegas-b1943394.html

If you want a laugh, the full British Independent article is well worth a read. The “anti-Greta” Naomi Seibt also gets a lot of column inches, journalist Sheila Flynn seems particularly bothered by Naomi’s growing influence.

I suspect Heartland and Naomi will get more airtime in coming days. COP26 supporters have built up so much enthusiasm, such a frenzy of “last chance” rhetoric, they will need someone to blame when it all crashes in a heap. So the spotlight will likely turn to those who work to counter Biden’s green agenda, and block the cult like COP26 climate agenda.

ResourceGuy
November 2, 2021 10:11 am

If journalism has descended into mass labeling exercises, then they don’t need to travel 5,000 miles away to do it. Well, maybe the special hit jobs still require travel–just ask Putin’s special agents in the UK and Germany.

Mumbles McGuirck
November 2, 2021 10:14 am

I watched some of the talks at the Las Vegas conference and there were many scientists talking about just the science and climate. That some of the other speakers addressed policy and political matters doesn’t diminish this. If the author were to view the COP26 agenda she would find copious amounts of non-science blather. But she won’t because … SCIENCE!

David Wojick
November 2, 2021 10:15 am

Add this to the list:
https://www.cfact.org/2021/11/02/cop-26-greta-thunberg-sings-shove-your-climate-crisis-up-your-a/

Could not agree more!

Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  David Wojick
November 2, 2021 10:20 am

I knew that sounded familiar

Scissor
Reply to  David Wojick
November 2, 2021 11:26 am

She’s jumped the shark.

nyolci
November 2, 2021 10:15 am

Yep, now you see, for most people you are like the Flatearthers. In the last 20 years or so people didn’t give a shxt about climate change. Now its effects are getting perceptible, and even ordinary people start to see it, and it’s getting a bit frightening to them too. And they are starting to discover that the “debate” has been a pretty one sided, industry funded, bullshot-slinging exercise against scientists.

Jon R
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 10:35 am

Provide your data and I will die for your cause. Otherwise pound sand.

ripshin
Editor
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 10:38 am

This is the most hilariously blatant gaslighting I’ve ever read.

And they are starting to discover that the “debate” has been a pretty one sided, industry funded, bullshot-slinging exercise against scientists.

All the money, all the attention, and all the “bullshot-slinging” is from industry funded sources? Good god man. What kind of brainless fog do you live in? The barest hint of an independent thought would immediately demonstrate the complete backwardness of your statement. Sheesh. Of all the arguments you could have attempted. SMDH!

rip

ResourceGuy
Reply to  ripshin
November 2, 2021 12:03 pm

Climate consulting contracts these days include online message management that is typified by nyolci.

MarkW
Reply to  ripshin
November 2, 2021 12:35 pm

I’ve asked nyolci for proof of it’s claim that we skeptics are funded by industry.
It’s response was that this claim wasn’t something that needed to proven since everyone it knows, knows it to be true.

WR2
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 10:44 am

We have a winner for most lies and logical fallacies in a single paragraph.
Straight out lies, ad hominems, wishful thinking, recency bias, availability bias, confirmation bias, red herrings…yep, you got em all. Nice job.

fretslider
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 10:53 am

“Now its effects are getting perceptible,“

You mean winter is coming, yes it’s getting colder

Must be all that, er, warming

Mr.
Reply to  John Garrett
November 2, 2021 11:47 am

Is this a side-on picture of a “nothing-burger”?

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 10:57 am

Now that is what I call funny.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 11:12 am

I live on the edge of the tropics nyolci. Tell me when am I gonna die of climate change, or experience these horror heatwaves, or perceive climate change?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
Mr.
Reply to  Eric Worrall
November 2, 2021 11:48 am

Eric, we’re all gonna die WITH climate change, but none of us will die OF climate change.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Mr.
November 2, 2021 12:22 pm

When they started talking about “new math”, I didn’t know what they meant.

Now I realize it refers to the way we count Covid “deaths”, Global Warming “deaths”, as well as the ability to call $3.5 trillion of pork spending a “zero cost” plan!

HotScot
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 11:41 am

In an online poll run by the UN, of sixteen life affecting subjects like education, health, housing etc. climate change came – guess where?

Yep, 16th, some way behind internet access. It got so embarrassing the poll was taken down.

LOL. Peopl don’t give a monkeys about your pathetic hysteria.

Hutches Hunches
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 11:42 am

So the Flatlanders will be forced to accept the Gospel of CP026 due to recent heat waves? Unfortunately, for the C0P26 Crowd, reality will again soon doom their noble goal of saving the planet from a problem that doesn’t exist. A cold winter is all that’s needed to undermine their gloom and doom predictions forcing them to again insist that cold weather is a function of global warming.

M Courtney
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 11:47 am

 …one sided, industry funded…

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos has been speaking in Glasgow.
It takes a special mind to be so immune to evidence. 

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 11:59 am

industry funded

You’re too funny.
Remind me, how’s the “renewables” industry getting on? If you want to see huge amounts of money being flung around, just go and check out the cash sloshing around in the “green energy” sector.

Tony Sullivan
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 11:59 am

Now its effects are getting perceptible, and even ordinary people start to see it, and it’s getting a bit frightening to them too.”

Show us some science-based convincing data, and you might just sway some opinions on this forum.

I, however, won’t be holding my breath. And I highly doubt anyone else will either.

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 12:00 pm

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 12:00 pm

Now its effects are getting perceptible, and even ordinary people start to see it, and it’s getting a bit frightening to them too

You’ll have the data for all those frightening effects, won’t you? Come on then, show it to us.

CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 12:07 pm

@Nyolci:

Pray tell me Nyolci, what is the criminal penalty for Orwellian thought-crime and religious heresy against the holy faith of climate alarmism? Are we to be shot, locked up maybe? Do you have any notion at all of how scientific discourse is supposed to work?

It is my understanding that the realm of science is one where one never stops asking questions and challenging proposed belief systems. Is that your understanding of it, or no? The intolerance for dissent against the climate alarmist narrative coming from individuals such as yourself (among many other) demonstrates that the narrative is NOT about the Earth’s climate.

The narrative is in fact a political pretext or smokescreen for the power and money to drive activist political and environmental agendas for the Orwellian collective. That is is why no dissent is permitted — the agendas must not be threatened or challenged.

You are programmed to believe what you are told to believe by the high priests at the U.N. and elsewhere who are manipulating and corrupting science to service their agenda or purposes. Why? Because thinking independently for yourself is not on your menu.

What we see today is little different from what we see in oppressive police states where the state controls public perceptions and beliefs, where we must believe what The State tells us to believe. God help those who do not.

Are we to love climate Big Brother Nyolci?

P.s. PLEASE provide evidence that today’s meteorological events are historically unusual or otherwise unprecedented. Thank you.

michel
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 12:22 pm

Here is the hard question you have to answer.

If its so universally accepted that there is a climate crisis, and its threatening human civilization on earth, why are Russia and China not even coming to COP26? Why is China still building coal fired power plants? Why is India postponing net-zero till 2070 and in the meantime building out coal as fast as it can?

Why, if its universally accepted in the West, does it always come at the bottom, or close, of voter preoccupations?

There are people who are thoroughly persuaded of the existence of a climate crisis. They are to be found on the coasts of the US, the South East of the UK (and a couple of university towns in the North), parts of urban Australia. Some in Germany.

And the people who are persuaded and concerned within those areas are invariably middle class, working in media, politics, public sector civil service.

There are also a very large number of people who, confronted with the activists penchant for personal attacks, blacklisting, name calling, have quietly decided to stay quiet or to voice mild agreement for the sake of peace and their jobs.

The situation in these controversies, and it works the same way with race and gender, is a bit like the former Soviet Union. Its not state imposed, and its not policed by a secret service, but the situation is the same, its just that people are doing it to each other.

What happens is, you can be in a room with a dozen people, none of whom believe any of it. And you hear all of them saying they do, and how important the measures proposed by the activists are, and what a pity its all being thwarted by special interests.

You stand there staring at them, recalling how differently those you know well spoke in private when with you by yourself. And you hear the exact same words coming out of your own mouth. And as you look at each other, neither of you dares to wink or allow the slightest hint of a grin.

China and Russia is serious. They have a state controlled scientific establishment. Both have produced models showing no cause for alarm. The Russian one is the only accurate mainstream model we have. And both China and India are acting on this basis. And, like everyone else, though probably for different reasons, keeping very quiet and diplomatic about the question itself. But, notice, carefully avoiding being in any meetings where they would be forced either to commit to the insanity or to take a stand against it.

75% of the world doesn’t believe any of it. And within the countries that are the 25% of believers, 75% of their own voters don’t believe it either.

David Brewer
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 12:27 pm

If you would do some research, you might learn that most of “big oil” is actually fairly prominent in the green movement… and that most of the scientists that still follow the scientific method rather than selling themselves to the government for funding feel that “climate scientists” should re-learn the basic tenets of science.

MarkW
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 12:34 pm

Once again, nyolci reveals that all it has are blatant lies and insults.
So events that have been occurring forever, are now proof that things are different?
No increase in tornadoes, no increase in hurricanes, no increase in wild fires, no increase in droughts, no increase in floods.

Scissor
Reply to  nyolci
November 2, 2021 12:39 pm

Many of us recall when the cold trend was really perceptible. It’s not quite as bad now.

fretslider
November 2, 2021 10:18 am

The Indie was so successful it had to quit printing.

Best of all was their star journalist Johan Hari who was caught plagiarising.

Hari was suspended and then resigned from The Independent after admitting to plagiarism, and making pejorative edits to the Wikipedia pages about journalists who had criticised his conduct.

They know how to pick them at the Indie

John Garrett
November 2, 2021 10:19 am

…but it’s not until the speeches begin… that it becomes abundantly clear that science and climate are not the primary focus of this conference.

LOL.

Sheila Flynn appears to be unwittingly describing the current Glasgow circus.

Ronald Stein
November 2, 2021 10:23 am

Greta preaches “no more exploitations” but she is inadvertently supporting what is exposed in the Pulitzer Prize nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations – Helping Citizens Understand the Environmental and Humanity Abuses That Support Clean Energy”.
https://shop.americaoutloud.com/content/clean-energy-exploitations-helping-citizens-understand-environmental-and-humanity-abuses

The book highlights how Asians and Africans, many of them children from the poorer and less healthy countries, are being enslaved and are dying in mines and factories to obtain the exotic minerals and metals required for the green energy technologies for the construction of EV batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and utility-scale storage batteries.

In addition, the mining for these materials in less-developed countries, with virtually non-existent environmental regulations, inflict degradation to the local landscape beyond comprehension.

Dave-E
November 2, 2021 10:29 am

So what the dutiful acolytes of the Marxist Socialist Media are saying is anyone who questions Official State Policy on Climate Change is anti-science. Do these propagandists actually attend and listen, or is what they type a collection of comments from government Climate Czars and the ignoramuses in the Twitterverse?

Ron Long
November 2, 2021 10:32 am

Sheila Flynn, Lifestyle and Culture Reporter for the British Independent, apparently believes she can tell the difference between Science and Political Science, because what? Someone important told her? She saw it on TV? Hallucenogenic “medications” showed her the way? Everybody knows? What?

Krishna Gans
November 2, 2021 10:49 am

COP26 in visual work :

comment image

Seaice doesn’t care climate lies 😀

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 2, 2021 11:04 am

Record growth of (arctic) sea ice extent.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
November 2, 2021 11:05 am

In October 2021. The warmest October evah …..

Krishna Gans
November 2, 2021 10:55 am

Snow in the Alpes, up to half a meter, down to 800 m
comment image

Source

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 2, 2021 10:59 am

Still waiting on the update (after COP26) for North Atlantic SST

Krishna Gans
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 2, 2021 11:49 am

Why wait ?
comment image

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 2, 2021 12:05 pm

That’s looking chilly!

bonbon
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 2, 2021 12:16 pm

Yeah, and I am having trouble getting some Ski Slalom footage on Eurosport. Only Slovenian coverage so far… What has happened?

Last edited 17 minutes ago by bonbon
Kip Hansen
Editor
November 2, 2021 10:58 am

The journalist is the one hat attended the conference for Channel 4 TV. Instead of asking questions so that she could report the viewpoints of the speakers, she vehemently argued the climate crisis viewpoint with everyone she questioned.

HeaterGuy
Reply to  Kip Hansen
November 2, 2021 11:58 am

Kip, I attended as well. Anyone that witnessed her line of questioning clearly understood she was just parroting climate alarmist talking points without understanding her own questions. Her LinkedIn profiles lists her as a “Lifestyles and Cultures” reporter. Part of the problem…the media is sending their “Alec Baldwin comforts Halyna Hutchin’s family after shooting..” reporter to a science meeting. GIGO.

Kevin kilty
November 2, 2021 11:29 am

For someone like Sheila Flynn, science is all about ideology. Or more crudely put, all about politics. I love the part about the world’s leading scientists meeting in Glasgow. “Leading scientist”; is that like a pied piper?

Anon
November 2, 2021 11:37 am

I really find it incredible that they chose to cover this at all. As corporate media is losing credibility everywhere, this is like leaving bread crumbs for a mouse to follow to the block of cheese.

Streisand Effect

The Streisand effect is a phenomenon that occurs when an attempt to hide, remove, or censor information has the unintended consequence of increasing awareness of that information, often via the Internet. It is named after American singer Barbra Streisand, whose attempt to suppress the California Coastal Records Project photograph of her residence in Malibu, California, taken to document California coastal erosion, inadvertently drew greater attention to it in 2003.

Attempts to suppress information are often made through cease-and-desist letters, but instead of being suppressed, the information receives extensive publicity, as well as media extensions such as videos and spoof songs, which can be mirrored on the Internet or distributed on file-sharing networks.

The Streisand effect is an example of psychological reactance, wherein once people are aware that some information is being kept from them, they are significantly more motivated to access and spread that information.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streisand_effect

Using phrase like “anti-Cop26″, “anti-Greta” elevates them to the same level.

When Is Bad Publicity Good?

Negative publicity can increase sales when a product or company is relatively unknown simply because it stimulates product awareness.

https://www.gsb.stanford.edu/insights/when-bad-publicity-good

If you look at someone like Jordan Peterson, he was an obscure college professor with only 500 copies of his first book sold. Then the Left-wing media went after him and he became a media superstar and millionaire and just recently purchased a second “vacation” home. (lol)

But “unintended consequences seem to be a hallmark of today’s governing elites.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Anon
Redge
November 2, 2021 11:45 am

Dr John Cook, professor at the Centre for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University and founder of the Skeptical Science website, told The Independent last year that Heartland was “one of the particularly prolific producers of climate science misinformation, whereas a lot of others tend to focus on policy”

Projecting much, Johnny boy?

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  Redge
November 2, 2021 12:08 pm

Cut him some slack, he’s only a cartoonist.

bonbon
November 2, 2021 12:13 pm

Strange that people miss COP1, Berlin 1942, where the keynote speech ran as follows :

¨It is time to break with the folly of these megalomaniacs, in particular these Christians, who speak of dominating the Earth; all of that must be brought back into perspective. There is nothing particular about man. He is but a part of this world. In the face of a good storm, he can do nothing. He cannot even predict it.… Man must relearn how to see the world with worshipful respect. Only then will he be able to perceive things as they are: only then will he see to what extent we are caught up in a system [greater than ourselves].¨

Fully documented in Chapoutot’s famous book (French and English versions) – go google…

This time ’round, the billionaire’s private jets to Glasgow are in your face. Back then the Warbugs’s, Harriman Brothers, Norman Montague stayed in the shadows….

MarkW
November 2, 2021 12:31 pm

They have never found any evidence that Heartland is “funded by fossil fuel interests”. But that won’t stop them from repeating that lie over and over again.

michel
November 2, 2021 12:31 pm

Lord make me good… but not yet

From today’s Telegraph:

Mr Xie said China had “already been making our biggest possible effort to address climate change”, adding: “So regarding the fact that China is the current largest emitter, it’s because China is at a special development stage.”

Like I say, no-one believes it. No-one will come right out and say they don’t. but every time it comes down to do what they say they believe they must….

Well, yes, of course. But not yet!

