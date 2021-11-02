Climate Politics COP conferences

COP26 And The Hubris Of Our Political Overlords

Guest Blogger
From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

There is a very reasonable argument to be made that the climate-related Conferences of Parties (COPs) that occur annually under UN auspices are terrible things. They cost (i.e., waste) enormous resources, and they have the potential to do great damage to the world economy and the well-being of the people. Fair enough. But on balance, my view is that it’s a good thing we have them. I can think of no other comparable activities that put on such dramatic and widely-viewed display the immeasurable foolishness and hubris of our political overlords.

By the time you read this, COP26 will likely have opened in Glasgow, Scotland. Thousands will be in attendance. Most every country of the world has sent at least some high-level delegation, and the majority are sending the President or Prime Minister. U.S. President Joe Biden will be there in person, along with PM Boris Johnson of the UK, President Emanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, and comparable heads of state from across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, Oceania, and North and South America. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry used his usual portentous tone to set the stage (as quoted by the BBC):

America’s climate envoy John Kerry says the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow is the “last best hope for the world to get its act together”.

The idea is that hundreds of global leaders, not a one of whom has much if any idea how the world’s energy systems work, will come together to agree and order that those systems must be completely discarded and replaced. Currently, all the world economies run mostly on fossil fuel energy; but these political leaders are oh so much smarter than that, so they will order that use of such energy must be reduced and then ended, and associated carbon emissions will of course decline commensurately. These people equally have no idea how or whether the newly-ordered alternative energy systems might work, or how much the new systems might cost when fully implemented. Those things, you see, are mere engineering details, too insignificant to warrant the attention of great potentates. What they do know is, as the magnificent Barack Obama put it in 2008, “this was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal. . . .”

Given that this is COP26 — that is, the 26th of these mostly-annual lollapaloozas since the game got started at the Rio “Earth Summit” back in 1992 — perhaps it is time to look back over these close-to-three-decades at how the whole model for controlling the world’s climate has been working out. For example, you may be wondering, since world leaders started making agreements intended to lower emissions of CO2, how much have those emissions actually gone down? Fortunately, a UN agency, the IEA, keeps a graph of annual “energy-related” CO2 emissions. Here is that graph since 1990:

Hmmm. It sure looks from that that, despite nearly 30 years of UN “climate” confabs, the overall trend in emissions is sharply up, not down. Annual world CO2 emissions, according to the IEA, were 20.5 GT in 1992, the year of the Rio conference, and are said to be 33.0 GT this year. Yes, there was a downward blip in 2020, undoubtedly associated with the pandemic, but in 2021 we have already nearly equalled the prior level, and have returned to a steep upward climb.

Or perhaps we might look at the trend of CO2 concentration in the atmosphere. My friends at the GWPF have helpfully put together a chart which combines the NOAA CO2 concentration data from the Mauna Loa Observatory with the times of the main UN conferences and agreements intended to slow the rise:

Do you spot there the close association of the main international UN conferences with the reverses in increasing concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere? If not, is there something wrong with you?

So the many UN conferences and the associated agreements and pledges of major countries to decrease carbon emissions have neither slowed the growth of emissions nor the rise of CO2 in the atmosphere. Has this whole exercise then been completely ineffective? Actually, there are many effects of these so-called “climate” policies that we can point to:

  • Western European countries have largely barred the further development of fossil fuel resources, including coal and natural gas. As a result, they have become increasingly dependent on Russia for those resources. Did I mention that Vladimir Putin is one of the few heads of state who have declined to attend COP26?
  • China has basically claimed to be exempt from the whole UN process by reason of being a “developing” country. In 1990 it was a distant third in emissions behind the U.S. and EU, and barely ahead of Russia. Today its emissions are well more than double those of either the U.S. or EU, and more like 6 times those of Russia.

Oh, China’s Xi Jinping is another one of those few world leaders who is not showing up at COP26.

  • Places like Germany that have most aggressively pursued fossil fuel suppression have managed to achieve consumer electricity rates in the range of triple international norms. All over Europe, energy prices are spiking. Here in the U.S., less than 10 months of a Biden presidency emphasizing suppression of fossil fuels have managed to see gasoline prices increase close to 50%.

Read the full article here.

Tom Halla
November 2, 2021 6:06 am

If the participants really believed what they are preaching for the hoi polloi, they would hold a virtual meeting.QED

Gregory Woods
November 2, 2021 6:11 am

That first graph sure looks like a hockey stick to me…

IanE
Reply to  Gregory Woods
November 2, 2021 6:42 am

Not your game then, I’m guessing.

Bill Toland
November 2, 2021 6:19 am

Our emperors have no clothes. Rather foolhardy in Glasgow in November.

Jeff L
November 2, 2021 6:21 am

The first 2 graphs in combination are very interesting!
The CO2 emitted from “energy related” sources has greatly flattened in the last 10 years
However, the second graph shows that this is having no effect on the continued upward trend in CO2 concentration.
It seem the logical conclusion is that there is more going on with CO2 concentration that just energy use.
And yet the huge push is to change all our energy systems.
Those 2 graphs combined pretty much already prove it is folly.
I need to cross plot those data later today to further emphasize the point. I ‘ll try to post that here later today (unless someone beats me to the punch).

Matt Kiro
Reply to  Jeff L
November 2, 2021 6:38 am

When I looked at the first two graphs I noticed that CO2 ppm is increasing at steady rate. But the amount of CO2 being emitted has greatly increased. Shouldn’t the rate of change of CO2 ppm be increasing also?

Hopefully your cross plot will show how they interact

Charles Higley
November 2, 2021 6:21 am

It is useful to include the scientific observation that there is a delay of up to 800 years between ocean temperatures and atmospheric CO2 concentration, as seen in ice core studies. The delay in shorter period ocean changes and CO2 appear to be on the decadal scale. Remember that, at any given time, colder waters are absorbing CO2 and warmer waters are releasing CO2, so there is a clear two-way flux occurring.

AND, the GWPF curve above does not at all mean that our emissions are causing this rise, as global CO2 has been much higher during three times in the last 220 years. The latest high CO2 was in the 1940s in response to the hot 1930s, being up to 500 ppm CO2, much higher than our current ~400 ppm CO2. Conveniently, the graph starts at 1960 and does not include real chemical CO2 data that show that there was a high peak around 1940.

HotScot
November 2, 2021 6:26 am

My observations on the Manhattan Contrarians site was that it appears the first and third graph are computer models, not measured entities.

The first graph includes the supposed ‘dip’ in emissions thanks to covid which simply doesn’t appear on the second graph.

The reason being is simple enough, the dip is entirely theoretical and not measured and were that graph superimposed on the second graph the inconsequence of it would be revealed; the first graph would be bumping along the bottom of the second, almost invisible.

fretslider
November 2, 2021 6:36 am

“China has basically claimed to be exempt from the whole UN process by reason of being a “developing” country.”

China’s claims are bogus, it began to industrialise in the late 19th century. They might have been on the slow side doing it, but they’ve got a pass anyway.

“a grotesque spectacle of decadence and hypocrisy

COP26 is gearing up to be a grotesque spectacle. We are about to witness Versailles levels of extravagance and hypocrisy. The rich, the powerful and the full of puffed-up virtue will gather in Glasgow to pontificate to the rest of us about how much we are harming the planet with all our waste and hubris. They’ll arrive in their private jets to bemoan the scourge of air-industry emissions. They’ll tuck in to five-star meals in between wondering out loud if the little people should eat less meat. They’ll rest their weary, virtuous heads on plump, silk pillows after long days of discussing how to rein in the material aspirations of the masses. It promises to be one of most nauseating displays of oligarchical conceit of recent times.

It feels like the elites are just laughing in our faces now. So the other day we had the UK’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, saying everyone will have to eat less meat and fly less if we are going to get a handle on this climate-change thing. A little later it was reported that around 400 private jets will fly into COP26, carrying world leaders and big-business execs to the plush surrounds in which they’ll wring their manicured hands over mankind’s carbon crimes. Ordinary people are guilt-tripped for taking one poxy flight a year to escape the trials and vagaries of life in capitalist society for a couple of weeks, while those who quaff champagne on airplanes that it costs $10,000 an hour to hire out get to pose as hyper-aware defenders of poor Mother Nature.”

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/11/01/the-elites-are-laughing-in-our-faces/

It is a sick joke.

