Alarmism

Claim: 52F – 59F Annual Average is a “Fundamental” Climate Constraint

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
34 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Despite humans being tropical apes, we apparently find it very difficult to survive outside of temperate zones where average annual temperature ranges from 52F – 59F (11C-15C).

Climate change could bring near-unliveable conditions for 3bn people, say scientists

Each degree of warming above present levels corresponds to roughly 1bn people falling outside of ‘climate niche’

Steven Bernard, Dan Clark and Sam Joiner

Up to 3bn out of the projected world population of about 9bn could be exposed to temperatures on a par with the hottest parts of the Sahara by 2070, according to research by scientists from China, US and Europe.

However, rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions could halve the number of people exposed to such hot conditions. “The good news is that these impacts can be greatly reduced if humanity succeeds in curbing global warming,” said study co-author Tim Lenton, climate specialist and director of the Global Systems Institute at Exeter university.

The report highlights how the majority of humans live in a very narrow mean annual temperature band of 11C-15C (52F-59F). Researchers noted that despite all innovations and migrations, people had mostly lived in these climate conditions for several thousand years.

“This strikingly constant climate niche likely represents fundamental constraints on what humans need to survive and thrive,” said Professor Marten Scheffer of Wageningen University, who co-ordinated the research with his Chinese colleague Chi Xu, of Nanjing University.

Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/072b5c87-7330-459b-a947-be6767a1099d

The abstract of the study;

Future of the human climate niche

 Chi Xu, Timothy A. Kohler, Timothy M. Lenton, Jens-Christian Svenning, and Marten Scheffer

All species have an environmental niche, and despite technological advances, humans are unlikely to be an exception. Here, we demonstrate that for millennia, human populations have resided in the same narrow part of the climatic envelope available on the globe, characterized by a major mode around ∼11 °C to 15 °C mean annual temperature (MAT). Supporting the fundamental nature of this temperature niche, current production of crops and livestock is largely limited to the same conditions, and the same optimum has been found for agricultural and nonagricultural economic output of countries through analyses of year-to-year variation. We show that in a business-as-usual climate change scenario, the geographical position of this temperature niche is projected to shift more over the coming 50 y than it has moved since 6000 BP. Populations will not simply track the shifting climate, as adaptation in situ may address some of the challenges, and many other factors affect decisions to migrate. Nevertheless, in the absence of migration, one third of the global population is projected to experience a MAT >29 °C currently found in only 0.8% of the Earth’s land surface, mostly concentrated in the Sahara. As the potentially most affected regions are among the poorest in the world, where adaptive capacity is low, enhancing human development in those areas should be a priority alongside climate mitigation.

Read more: https://www.pnas.org/content/117/21/11350

My home in Queensland, Australia, experiences an average annual temperature of around 77F (25C), 18F above the alleged human climate niche.

Last time I checked our state enjoyed a prosperous agriculture and mining economy, with vibrant cities full of happy people who mostly don’t own heavy overcoats.

The far North of Australia which includes some of our most prosperous agricultural and mining regions, are even hotter.

Then you have nations like Singapore, Indonesia, Kenya, and Colombia, all established or up and coming economic success stories which sit right on the equator. Venezuela used to be successful, but their problems have nothing to do with global warming.

These glaring exceptions to the “human environmental niche” should be considered strong evidence that prosperity is possible outside the 52F – 59F zone where the bulk of people live. But the authors dismiss this, arguing there is a ongoing causal element to human distribution.

Why have humans remained concentrated so consistently in the same small part of the potential climate space? The full complex of mechanisms responsible for the patterns is obviously hard to unravel. The constancy of the core distribution of humans over millennia in the face of accumulating innovations is suggestive of a fundamental link to temperature. However, one could argue that the realized niche may merely reflect the ancient needs of agrarian production. Perhaps, people stayed and populations kept expanding in those places, even if the corresponding climate conditions had become irrelevant? Three lines of evidence suggest that this is unlikely, and that instead human thriving remains largely constrained to the observed realized temperature niche for causal reasons.

Read more: https://www.pnas.org/content/117/21/11350

I mean I guess its possible all this mild weather is bad for my health. Perhaps all the comfortable year round temperatures and our harsh diet of BBQ meat, fresh salad, beer, beach parties and outdoor living all year round will eventually finish us. But in my opinion the authors need to present stronger evidence than a demographic map, and a failure to address exceptions to their environmental niche hypothesis.

Tom Halla
November 2, 2021 2:07 pm

Why bully gee! We in Texas must be fixing to die, and all those people moving in from colder climates must be suicidal.

SxyxS
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 2, 2021 2:46 pm

The huge majority of people i know spends tons of money to spent their holidays in warmer regions (and the only reason they spent their holidays in colder regions is skiing)
and those regions are usually the most frequented by tourism,
be it in Asia,Europe,America.

Even the only communist country that didn’t look like it got its life sucked out by a grey agony is Cuba (and that’s probably the reason why they got along without any significant democide or mass starvation which are integral part of communism)

Either people are generally suicidal or climate science fiction is full of assholes.
We will get the answer in a few month when the artificial Biden created food shortage will be blamed on AGW instean of Joe Brandon.

John Bell
November 2, 2021 2:10 pm

Incredible all the CRAP they publish in order to virtue signal, and sound sciency. They see the world thru very odd filters. Very telling what the Left obsess over.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  John Bell
November 2, 2021 2:28 pm

The greatest task for the “climate change” true believer is to convince the populace that near ideal conditions and improving weather events is somehow a negative and potentially deadly.

4E Douglas
November 2, 2021 2:10 pm

Increased temperature causes the increase in Margarita consumption..
Could be a cause of premature death.
But cold can cause increased consumption of Schnapps and Sake. Humm.
Actually look at the Roman warm period and the Mideval
Warm periods. Not bad times to be alive.

Capitalist-Dad
November 2, 2021 2:11 pm

I’ll worry about what the warm-mongers say just as soon as there is any human who lives in the global average temperature—which requires some human other than any human who has ever lived so far. Meanwhile, if your areas actual weather becomes unlivable follow the late Sam Kinison’s advice, “Get a U-Haul! Move somewhere else!”

Hoyt Clagwell
November 2, 2021 2:16 pm

Since the global average temperature falls between 52F and 59F, doesn’t that mean that the entire globe is the preferred average temperature for humans? Funny things these “averages.”
I’m pretty sure the actual daily highs and lows are what humans use to determine livability.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  Hoyt Clagwell
November 2, 2021 2:40 pm

George Carlin kinds hit the nail on the head. If 55F is the average, half are below that and half is above. Most people don’t have a clue about what a mean is or what it describes. They don’t realize that is a made up temperature that describes nowhere on earth.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Hoyt Clagwell
November 2, 2021 3:52 pm

Washington state has an average temp of 59F that would seem to make just about everything South of it uninhabitable. I’ve always thought that it was this averageness that made so many of the people from there so crazy.

Abolition Man
November 2, 2021 2:20 pm

I am shocked, shocked I tell you, that humans living in the tropics haven’t already died out!
But I am happy to learn that those who fly to Hawaii or other balmy destinations are doing so as a kind of self-mortification!
The authors need to be put on the list of those waiting for space in Antarctica to open up; hopefully Club Med: Ross Ice Shelf will be completed soon!

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Abolition Man
November 2, 2021 2:33 pm

Not only are those unfortunate denizens of the Tropics surviving, it’s shocking to discover that it was ‘the cradle of man’. Even more shocking is the large number of temperate zone inhabitants who choose to holiday in the Tropics … for pleasure.

H B
November 2, 2021 2:21 pm

Strange that I seem to remember from back in the days of old, when the truth was told, that the ideal temperature for humans was 28 degrees C.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  H B
November 2, 2021 2:36 pm

I suggest that the ideal temperature for humans is where the least energy is required to maintain core temperature … (approx. 28 C)

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  H B
November 2, 2021 3:05 pm

Yes, 28C is just about perfect, thank you. It does depend on humidity, though. In low humidity we can tolerate a lot of variation. Even at 40C life is quite tolerable without cooling, just a hat and plenty of water.

Richard Patton
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 2, 2021 3:15 pm

And sunscreen, don’t forget the sunscreen!!!!

Chris Hanley
November 2, 2021 2:37 pm

The mean average annual temperature of New York is 11.9C (53.4F).
The mean average annual temperature of Miami is 25C (77F).
How come those that can shift to Florida?

Richard Patton
Reply to  Chris Hanley
November 2, 2021 3:15 pm

New York taxes?

Rud Istvan
November 2, 2021 2:41 pm

You know we are winning when obvious drivel like this makes PNAS during COP26. Very ridicule worthy.

Krishna Gans
November 2, 2021 2:57 pm

Why didn’t these guys not have had the idea to have a look at a globe, compare the landmass with a climate atlas and be astonished where people in general live.
Let me tell you:
Not in the Atlantic, not in the Pacific.
But there, were most of land is allocated.
And where do they find the regions with average temperatures they told us ?
May I guess ? 😀 😀 😀 Despite the temperature range they talk of.

Average temps / country

China has f.e. an average temp of 6.95°C
Russia -5.10°C
USA 8.55°C
Germany 8.50°C
India 23.65°C

What the hell do they tell us where people live ?
None of the countries with most population is part of the mentioned temperature range.

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 2, 2021 3:00 pm

we apparently find it very difficult to survive outside of temperate zones where average annual temperature ranges from 52F – 59F (11C-15C).

If it ever gets that cold here, this tropical monkey becomes a Climate Refugee to warmer places toot sweet!

Len Werner
November 2, 2021 3:06 pm

I’m not a climatologist, but what happens if you factor ‘availability of water’ into analyzing where people live? Does temperature retain any significance for the majority if you do?

While I’ve been alive, world population has gone from 2.5 billion to 7.9 billion. It seems to me that the best metric to graph that against is….hydrocarbon consumption. What is the implication?

And why is it so hard to accept that as life on this planet seems suicidal in sequestering CO2 as oil and coal making it unavailable for more life, that humans may have evolved to be the species that returns this trapped carbon to the carbon cycle making it available for more life?

After all, the 20 ton dinosaurs lived when atmospheric CO2 was many times what it is today; ammonites grew to 8 feet, not 8 inches. If scientists at Exeter university had a vision beyond ‘man is bad’ they might grasp the implications.

Joao Martins
November 2, 2021 3:07 pm

PNAS used to be a respectable scientific publication. No more…

Doonman
November 2, 2021 3:09 pm

All humans wear clothing the world around to prevent dying from exposure. Walk around naked at 52 deg F and see how long you survive.

These “scientists” are crackpots and nothing else.

Martin Clark
November 2, 2021 3:17 pm

Another advantage of living in tropical North Queensland is the Covid virii don’t seem to like it, even in the depths of “winter”, when it can often drop to a bone-chilling +10°C, or even a horrific +6°C.

tygrus
November 2, 2021 3:19 pm

The one thing to learn in weather, biodiversity, horticulture, paleontology, geology, volcanology, solar, plate tectonics, climatology, astrology is most processes are not fundamentally constant.

  • Weather involves cycles & chaos.
  • Pick a place and see the major climate shifts, changes in biodiversity.
  • Paleontology required extreme events to cover & preserve small & large skeletons with a lot of silt in a small amount of time.
  • Geology involves changes overtime as it was weathered, moved up/down, earthquakes, extreme events do most of the damage in short intermittent bursts.
  • Volcanoes have not been contant & predictable.
  • Solar activity goes in cycles with direct & indirect effects (irradiance, sunspots, solar winds deflecting cosmic rays that influence clouds).
  • Stars, galaxies & zodiacs (star signs) have shifted in position over time (not quite the same position for the same time of year). Explodes, implodes, collisions.

Lets check the climate constants:

  • Temperature has changed independent of CO2 & other GHG with many extremes.
  • MSL & snow/ice cover have constantly changed with major changes during human history of many metres.
  • water as a GHG varies the warming/cooling effect depending on location, time of day, time of year.
  • plant absorption & growth depends on location, temperature, rainfall, humidity, soil composition, fertilisation, root competition, mulch, drainage, shading.
  • If you build on sand/silt your subject to land sinking. Especially if you pump water from beneath your feet.
  • Desserts were once green and changed long before GHG emissions.

We are a tiny influence on the universe around us.

Sweet Old Bob
November 2, 2021 3:20 pm

WACOC !
What A Crock Of Crap !

Eric Stevens
November 2, 2021 3:24 pm

All this pontification about the ideal temperature range for humans! What do humans actually prefer? Someone should make a global survey of air conditioning settings around the world. This will show the range of temperatures actually preferred by humans.

Ferdinand Engelbeen
November 2, 2021 3:37 pm

Of course that “study” is nonsense, but…

Indeed there is a 3°C range where people are most comfortable. Outside that range there are more premature deaths, about 10 times more to the cold side than to the warm side…

The funny thing is that such a 3°C range is different for any town or country where you live…

Keatinge e.a. have examined that already in 2000, be it only for summer temperatures:
https://www.bmj.com/content/321/7262/670.full

Results: Mortality was lowest at 14.3-17.3°C in north Finland but at 22.7-25.7°C in Athens. Overall the 3°C minimum mortality temperature bands were significantly higher in regions with higher than lower mean summer temperatures”

Conclusions: Populations in Europe have adjusted successfully to mean summer temperatures ranging from 13.5°C to 24.1°C, and can be expected to adjust to global warming predicted for the next half century with little sustained increase in heat related mortality.”

I only wonder how people adapt to a range where they live: is it by genetics, or simply because people adapt in a few days or weeks to another climate? I suppose more the latter: lots of people here get a new home in the far south of Spain when pensioning and get a long pleasant rest of their life by moving from rainy Belgium at average 11°C to 20°C in south Spain…

Ed Fox
November 2, 2021 3:38 pm

A naked human dies of exposure in temperatures less than 80-85 F.

We heat/ cool our houses to 70-75 F. Trees turn their leaves to maintain a temperature of 70-75 F.

Humans can only survive temperatures of 52-59 F because of the domestication of fire.

Human habitation depends much more on the availability of water, not temperature.

Ed Fox
November 2, 2021 3:48 pm

Most cities of the world are located on water for transportation and drinking.

This limits human population, due to lack of fresh water in the horse and polar latitudes.

Temperature is simply an effect, not a cause of human civilization.

Regardless of temperature, if the water supply to a town dies the town dies.

To bed B
November 2, 2021 3:50 pm

The Fertile Crescent and Egypt were the centre of the developed world for millennia. Baghdad has an average high in August of 110 F, and 60 in January. Average daily temperatures from 50 to 95 F. Cairo is not as hot, with daily means from 57 to 83 F. They are the two largest Arab cities by population, 8-10 million.

Thriving areas of the ancient world because of warm to hot and dry climates with irrigation leading to an abundance of food, usually.

Greece and Rome prospered because of trade. Rome’s daily mean varies from 45 to 76, 59.5 F annually and most likely warmer during the RWP.

It seems that only recently have the cooler regions of Europe and North America, and more recently, China and Japan, become manufacturing power houses. Its probably not a coincidence that North England has average highs of 45 F in winter to 70 F in Summer and was the centre of the Industrial Revolution. Much easier to go to work in a factory when its cold outside.

The tropics don’t seem to have much in terms of industry, still. A bit harder to get motivated to go to work?

Kip Hansen
Editor
November 2, 2021 3:58 pm

Eric ==> I looked at this study pretty thoroughly when it first came out. The authors and others misrepresent the findings….there are two nodes of, optimal human habitation, according to their results with a band right across that takes inmost of humanity:

Nodes_of_Habitation.png
Dr K.A. Rodgers
November 2, 2021 3:58 pm

Well, that would seem to explain the Canadians:

https://tradingeconomics.com/canada/temperature

Shoki Kaneda
November 2, 2021 4:01 pm

Humans are tall and skinny (at least naturally), have no fur and sweat all over. Hardly cold weather animals. Given access to water, humans can tolerate considerable heat. It’s cold that kills us.

