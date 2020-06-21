Alex Epstein interviews Naomi Seibt on her fight against the German government

From Alex Epstein, host of Power Hour: On this week’s (6/17) episode of Power Hour I interview Naomi Seibt, the 19-year-old German teenager who has been called “the anti-Greta” for her articulate and outspoken challenges to climate catastrophism.

The focus of our discussion is the outrageous attempt of the German government to take down her videos challenging climate catastrophism and advocating what she calls “climate realism.”

Instead of trying to resolve the issue quietly, Naomi says “I’m going to go big this time. And I’m going to involve the press. I’m going to make this very public….people will see what’s going on and how they try to silence us. And I think that will make them question the issue a lot more.”

