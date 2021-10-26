Original image: Man at bridge holding head with hands and screaming. By Edvard Munch - WebMuseum at ibiblioPage: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/Image URL: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/munch.scream.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37610298
United Nations

Top UN Climate Official: World Conflict and Refugee Chaos if you Disobey

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
58 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the UN’s top climate official Patricia Espinosa, if nations fail to follow the UN’s direction on climate change, they will face food shortages, conflict and a flood of climate refugees.

Cop26: ‘World conflict and chaos’ could be the result of a summit failure 

Top climate official issues strong warning on effect of unchecked greenhouse gases ahead of summit

Fiona Harvey, environment correspondent
Sun 24 Oct 2021 18.35 AEDT

Global security and stability could break down, with migration crises and food shortages bringing conflict and chaos, if countries fail to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, the UN’s top climate official has warned ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said: “We’re really talking about preserving the stability of countries, preserving the institutions that we have built over so many years, preserving the best goals that our countries have put together. The catastrophic scenario would indicate that we would have massive flows of displaced people.”

The impact would cascade, she said, adding: “It would mean less food, so probably a crisis in food security. It would leave a lot more people vulnerable to terrible situations, terrorist groups and violent groups. It would mean a lot of sources of instability.”

She told the Observer in an interview: “It doesn’t only speak to the environmental side. It is also about the whole system we have built. We know what migration crises have provoked in the past. If we were to see that in even higher numbers – not only international migration, but also internal migration – [it would] provoke very serious problems.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/24/world-conflict-and-chaos-could-be-the-result-of-a-summit-failure

My question – are we talking about chaos, or are we talking about chaos chaos? Maybe chaos chaos chaos, which is even worse?

Back in the real world, CO2 fertilisation has created statistically significant global greening. Wheat production in India this year busted an all time record.

There is no genuine evidence that our current warming is anything but good for the world, other than the dysfunctional models of climate alarmists.

R Taylor
October 26, 2021 10:11 am

How many are suffering from climate change, and how many are suffering from wretched governance?

Tony Sullivan
Reply to  R Taylor
October 26, 2021 10:50 am

Wretched governance is absolutely the core issue here.

It doesn't add up...
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
October 26, 2021 11:26 am

Not least in the West.

Tony Sullivan
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
October 26, 2021 11:55 am

Foreign aid disbursed by the United States just for 2021:

https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/us-foreign-aid-by-country

I’m sure some of the money has/is making a difference, but plenty of it has ended up in the pockets of elected/unelected officials and their cronies. Yet the UN wants to essentially threaten everyone for more.

Duane
Reply to  R Taylor
October 26, 2021 11:34 am

Food supplies at an all time high … population at an all time high … standards of living and personal comfort at an all time high. If that’s “chaos” gimme more!

richard
October 26, 2021 10:14 am

“and a flood of climate refugees” ah the old climate refugee claim that failed to happen last time. All that happened is the populations increased in the countries where they said they would be fleeing from.

Duane
Reply to  richard
October 26, 2021 11:35 am

Yeah, I know about all those “climate refugees” – they’re New Yorkers and Ohioans and Illinoians fleeing the cold north to come down here to sunny and warm Florida by the millions.

Florida’s population increased by 3 million since 2010 .. while all those northern tier states suffered population reductions.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  richard
October 26, 2021 1:08 pm

Climate refugees are vastly outnumbered by political refugees…

Bryan A
October 26, 2021 10:15 am

More likely…
If we fail to CAVE IN to protester demands there will be Traffic disruptions and Chaotic Chaos
Perhaps what is needed is a heaping helping of face to face ridicule and maybe more than a few rotten eggs and rancid fruit aimed in their general direction.
Maybe even a few super soaker squirt guns filled with Morning Breeze.

Steve Case
Reply to  Bryan A
October 26, 2021 11:30 am

I assumed “Morning Breeze” was the chamber pot’s first fill upon waking up to the new day. However my short search didn’t turn up that particular idiom.

But I did like the image (-:

2hotel9
October 26, 2021 10:17 am

So their threat is to flood countries who refuse to submit to their sh*tspew with “refugees”. That is what UN has been doing for a decade now.

Smart Rock
October 26, 2021 10:17 am

“if nations fail to follow the UN’s direction on climate change, they will face food shortages, conflict and a flood of climate refugees”

I think that’s probably a more accurate prediction of future events.

n.n
Reply to  Smart Rock
October 26, 2021 11:14 am

And normalize selective-child (i.e. one-child, delegated) for a planned population.

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  n.n
October 26, 2021 11:25 am

Going forward, it would be great if you could start typing posts in fluent English.

Neal in Texas
October 26, 2021 10:17 am

Math problem: Which will be the largest?
A. The chaos brought on by the consequences of increased global CO2?
B. The chaos brought on by bad governance leading to international conflicts?
C. The chaos brought on by social media coverage of the flavor du jour?
D. The chaos of 18 month – 3 year olds who missed their naps?

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Neal in Texas
October 26, 2021 10:26 am

That’s easy–A is last by a long shot.

Peter Wells
October 26, 2021 10:18 am

Sad that so many are taken in by this fear-mongering.

Art
October 26, 2021 10:18 am

Just more of the same fear mongering we’ve been subjected to for the past 40 years.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Art
October 26, 2021 12:59 pm

Except the constant pressure has paid off for the propagandists. Most people either believe it or believe there must be truth in it. The side benefit was how easily the China virus was turned into a plandemic and destroyed the world economy. No one even dares mention it could have been an act of germ warfare

Ron Long
October 26, 2021 10:22 am

Don’t worry about “climate refugees”, Eric. I watched a climate change genius on CNN say that it costs US $45,000 to maintain one refugee (actually illegal alien, but that’s another topic) in the USA, and here’s a great idea, wait for it…for only US$12,000 per year these poor “Climate Refugees” can safely shelter in place and not undertake their forced death march, saving US $33,000 per year per “Climate Refugee”. Genius! All the wannabe “Climate Refugees” have to do is raise their hand and confess their intentions, and voila! US$12,000 per year is theirs! I think I will declare myself a “Climate Refugee” wait for it…

ResourceGuy
October 26, 2021 10:23 am

They missed Ebola and Covid19 but they want to scare you with this policy agenda item. worry!

ResourceGuy
October 26, 2021 10:28 am

Third world and north-south redistribution schemes did not fly so maybe the third time around will work.

SxyxS
October 26, 2021 10:33 am

This is an open threat (disguised as usual marxist rhetoric )

You do not follow our orders on climate change&Covid(green new deals, built back batter,global currency,lockdowns)
We gonna attack your country with a variety of methods (refugees,revolutions, viruses,cut off from international markets & oil supply,attack on economy and currency ,)

The president of Belarus said he was offered a 900million loan by IMF and World Bank if he locks his country down.He refused(Belarus has less than 5000 covid victims) and instantly protests against him started.

Just as Christina Figueres predicted 3 years ago that we have ” a chance to recreate the world “(seems she already knew about covid in 2018)
here is another “chick” with prophetic skills,
or to be more precise,just another Biden reading the script they were given.

bonbon
Reply to  SxyxS
October 26, 2021 11:11 am

A bit silly to threaten China, who is disinclined to attend FLOP26, with marxist rhetoric, what? What is ‘been there ,done that’ in Mandarin?

ResourceGuy
October 26, 2021 10:34 am

This global scare is brought to you by our sponsors. We’ll be back in a moment with another heartwarming story of perseverance in funneling money to a Swiss bank.

Rud Istvan
October 26, 2021 10:34 am

This UN nonsense was inevitable in the run up to COP26.
The UN FCCC has three problems it cannot avoid and cannot hide, no matter how shrill they are:

None of their negative ‘prognostications have come true. Not even a little bit. In fact quite the opposite—more food, more polar bears, more fossil fuels.

Their renewables solution doesn’t work at any meaningful grid penetration: too expensive, intermittent requiring backup, no grid inertia. Texas Feb 2021 proof.

The rich countries are not forking over the $100billion per year that was promised to the poor countries, despite the UN spending $5 billion to set up admin in South Korea. Not even green Merkel in Germany. Tuvalu keeps on pounding sand.

Tom Halla
October 26, 2021 10:39 am

About the only likely thing to produce mass food shortages would be attempts to reach net zero.

Tony Sullivan
October 26, 2021 10:49 am

The UN official quoted, and the UN as a whole for that matter, are so stupid that they don’t even realize they’ve just admitted what the climate change scare is all about – the redistribution of wealth. That’s my interpretation of this latest round of propaganda, and I’m 100% confident of being correct on this.

Hari Seldon
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
October 26, 2021 11:55 am

Dear Mr. Sullivan you are completely right. The main consultant of Angela Merkel and Mr.Steinmeier President of Germany) on climate issues (and the German representative at IPCC), Mr. Edenhofer has told explicitly and public:

Klimaschutz -- Worum geht es.png
MarkW
October 26, 2021 10:50 am

If oceans keep rising at one inch per century, in 100,000 years, we are all going to drown.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  MarkW
October 26, 2021 1:20 pm

“Run away!”

markl
October 26, 2021 10:50 am

OT but priceless……. https://rumble.com/vo80ck-sky-news-cant-miss-greta-thunberg-roast.html

Tim Gorman
October 26, 2021 10:51 am

Global security and stability could break down, with migration crises and food shortages bringing conflict and chaos, if countries fail to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, the UN’s top climate official has warned ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.

Food shortages? With record global harvest every year? Food shortages, if they exist, are caused by UN interference in the distribution of food, not by climate.

Have you seen any of the refugees flooding the US? They aren’t starving! They are looking for freedom, economic and otherwise, not for food.

Bruce Hall
October 26, 2021 10:54 am

Dem dher Canadians might be sweating somada time. Chaos!

Peta of Newark
October 26, 2021 10:59 am

Sorry hun. You’re a stuck record

Close the door behind yourself on the way out

Oh, have a nice day 🙂

bonbon
October 26, 2021 11:04 am

There are millions threatened with famine, even the US has rocketing food insecurity. Afghanistan faces a humanitarian disaster – and what happens? IMF and World Bank freeze their $9 billion claiming human rights, starving the very kids and women they claim to support?
None of this is caused by climate whatever, but by deliberate refusal to actively deploy.
So is the UN covering for this?
Meanwhile a US attempt to revoke the Security Council veto is blocked.

And this week China celebrates the 50 years return to the UN. Is this what drove Espinosa to such an outburst? Will she next invite Taiwan because Beijing will not go to FLOP26 ?
Meanwhile the Whitehouse says Biden’s outburst on Taiwan was a ‘gaffe’ – they must be falling over themselves!

Chaswarnertoo
October 26, 2021 11:08 am

Just a little tin of instant sunshine on Glasgow would solve this problem.

n.n
October 26, 2021 11:09 am

Another handmade tale and first-order apology for forcing [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] immigration reform for opening abortion fields, democratic gerrymandering, social justice, redistributive change, and other “benefits”.

James F. Evans
October 26, 2021 11:10 am

We will RULE through FEAR…

Shut up & obey.

Bruce Cobb
October 26, 2021 11:13 am

The COP26 climate conference is in chaos and shambles. You can smell the fear.

Scott
October 26, 2021 11:14 am

Is she making an observation or making a threat?

Mike Lowe
October 26, 2021 11:16 am

There’s that word “could” again. Well, almost anything “could” happen, but mostly does not!

Ed Fox
October 26, 2021 11:19 am

One problem. There is no money. We are broke and Binflation and supply chains are the early warning signs.

The solution: tax unrealized capital gains, A tax on Binflation. A tax on money you might make. Maybe.

Yes, that is the latest brainstorm out of the US. The Dems and Fed both want to introduce it via budget reconciliation.

Of course today only for the rich.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Ed Fox
October 26, 2021 12:39 pm

The next logical stages of the illogic is to tax middle incomes the same way and throw on a VAT tax and carbon tax just in case the incomes and activity showed up.

ResourceGuy
October 26, 2021 11:28 am

So is the beach landing on Taiwan during COP26 or just after?

griff
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 26, 2021 12:38 pm

Shortly followed by defeat of the US Navy…

ResourceGuy
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2021 12:41 pm

You don’t actually think Biden’s navy is going to show up for that do you?

ResourceGuy
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2021 12:46 pm

…and the last plane out of Taipei will be loaded with chips instead of Americans and others who want out.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2021 1:24 pm

Does that thought excite you?

ChrisB
October 26, 2021 11:30 am

Again, a never worked parasite from an irrelevant but taxpayer funded cocktail party society is trying to calibrate us by threats and intimidation.

Who cares what you think dear Espinoza?

Duane
October 26, 2021 11:32 am

What she really means is there will be chaos amongst her fellow warmunists if we all don’t do as they say. Maybe she’s talking about all the lawsuits to come for fraud? Or just loss of self esteem when they realize they’ve been fingered as frauds and their is no escaping their permanent discrediting.

Thomas Gasloli
October 26, 2021 12:16 pm

“World conflict and refugee chaos”: so exactly how things have been through the entire existence of humanity.😃

griff
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
October 26, 2021 12:37 pm

and now they get worse, because of the additional impact of climate change

Oldseadog
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2021 1:23 pm

griff, where and in in what way are they getting worse? Please give at least two examples.

Brent Qually
October 26, 2021 12:51 pm

Espinoza’s threat was made at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Riyadh, where average high temperatures in the summer are 109F (43C) and there is no rain whatsoever. Yet Riyadh’s population has doubled to 7.3 million in the last 20 years thanks in large part to in-migration.

Climate believer
October 26, 2021 1:01 pm

They want chaos so bad, they should be careful of what they wish for.

Oldseadog
October 26, 2021 1:20 pm

The Bandar-log are getting more and more shrill which indicates to me that they are getting more and more desperate because they see that more and more people are beginning to doubt the veracity of their statements.
We need Mowgli, Kaa, Baloo and Bagheera to get stuck into them.

SteveB
October 26, 2021 1:24 pm

So if everywhere the weather is awful, why would anyone leave their country to migrate to a country with awful weather?

0
