Top UN Climate Official: World Conflict and Refugee Chaos if you Disobey

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the UN’s top climate official Patricia Espinosa, if nations fail to follow the UN’s direction on climate change, they will face food shortages, conflict and a flood of climate refugees.

Cop26: ‘World conflict and chaos’ could be the result of a summit failure

Top climate official issues strong warning on effect of unchecked greenhouse gases ahead of summit

Fiona Harvey, environment correspondent

Sun 24 Oct 2021 18.35 AEDT

Global security and stability could break down, with migration crises and food shortages bringing conflict and chaos, if countries fail to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, the UN’s top climate official has warned ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said: “We’re really talking about preserving the stability of countries, preserving the institutions that we have built over so many years, preserving the best goals that our countries have put together. The catastrophic scenario would indicate that we would have massive flows of displaced people.”

The impact would cascade, she said, adding: “It would mean less food, so probably a crisis in food security. It would leave a lot more people vulnerable to terrible situations, terrorist groups and violent groups. It would mean a lot of sources of instability.”

She told the Observer in an interview: “It doesn’t only speak to the environmental side. It is also about the whole system we have built. We know what migration crises have provoked in the past. If we were to see that in even higher numbers – not only international migration, but also internal migration – [it would] provoke very serious problems.”

…