The problem with climate models

3 hours ago
Andy May
By Andy May

By Andy May

In my last post, on Scafetta’s new millennial temperature reconstruction, I included the following sentence that caused a lot of controversy and discussion in the comments:

“The model shown uses a computed anthropogenic input based on the CMIP5 models, but while they use an assumed climate sensitivity to CO2 (ECS) of ~3°C, Scafetta uses 1.5°C/2xCO2 to accommodate his estimate of natural forcings.”

I thought in the context of the post, the meaning was clear. But, Nick Stokes, and others, thought I meant that ECS was an input parameter to the CMIP5 climate models. This is not true, ECS is computed from the model output. If you pull the above quote out of the post and view it in isolation, it can be interpreted that way, so I changed it to the following which is unambiguous on the point.

“The model shown uses a computed anthropogenic input based on the CMIP5 models, but while they use an assumed climate sensitivity to CO2 (ECS computed from the CMIP5 ensemble model mean) of ~3°C, Scafetta uses 1.5°C/2xCO2 to accommodate his estimate of natural forcings.”

Then we received criticism about the computation of the ensemble model mean ECS, some said the IPCC did not compute an ensemble mean of ECS. This is nonsense, they compute it in AR5 (IPCC, 2013, p. 818). A portion of the table is shown below as Figure 1.

Figure 1. A portion of IPCC AR5 WG1 Table 9.5, page 818. The average ECS of the CMIP5 models is shown at the bottom as 3.2 degrees.

As you can see in Figure 2, most of the models greatly overestimate warming in the mid to upper tropical troposphere. A pressure of 300 hPa occurs at about 30,000 feet or 10 km altitude and 200 hPa is at about 38,000 feet or 12 km altitude. The top of the troposphere is the tropopause, and in the tropics, it is usually between 150 hPa or 14 km and 70 hPa or 18 km.

Figure 2. CMIP5 models versus weather balloon observations in green in the mid- to upper troposphere. The details of why the models fail statistically can be seen in a 2018 paper by McKitrick and Christy here.

The purple line in Figure 2 that tracks the weather balloon observations (heavy green line), is the Russian INM-CM4 model. As we can see, INM-CM4 is the only model that matches the weather balloon observations reasonably well, yet it is an outlier among the other CMIP5 models. Because it is an outlier, it is often ignored. In Figure 1 we can see that if ECS is computed from the INM-CM4 output, we get 2.1°C/2xCO2 (degrees warming due to doubling the CO2 concentration). Yet, while an ECS of 2.1 is clearly matching observations since 1979, the model average is 3.2. It is significant, literally, that INM-CM4 is one of the few models that passes the statistical test used in McKitrick and Christy, 2018 (see their Table 2). This is why I used the word “assumed.” The evidence clearly says 2.1, so 3.2 must be assumed. ECS is not an input to the models, but tuning the models changes ECS and the modelers closely watch the value when tuning their models (Wyser, Noije, Yang, Hardenberg, & Declan O’Donnell, 2020).

McKitrick and Christy chose the tropical middle to upper troposphere for their comparison very carefully and deliberately (McKitrick & Christy, 2018). This part of the atmosphere is sometimes called the tropospheric “hot spot” (See Figure 3). Basic physics and the IPCC climate models suggest that, if greenhouse gases (GHGs) are causing the atmosphere to warm, this part of the atmosphere should warm faster than the surface. Dr. William Happer has estimated that the rate of lower to middle tropospheric warming should be about 1.2 times the warming at the surface.

Figure 3. The tropospheric “hot spot” as seen by the Canadian Climate Model from 1958 to 2017. From McKitrick and Christy, 2018. Note: mb = hPa. The horizontal scale is latitude in degrees, the vertical scale is atmospheric pressure, and the colors are the warming trend rate, fastest warming is red.

The reason is simple. If GHGs are causing the surface to warm, evaporation will increase on the ocean surface. Evaporation and convection are the main mechanism for cooling the surface because the lower atmosphere is nearly opaque to most infrared radiation. The evaporated water vapor carries a lot of latent heat with it as it rises in the atmosphere. The water vapor must rise because it has a lower density than dry air.

As it rises through the lower atmosphere, the air cools and eventually it reaches a height where it condenses to liquid water or ice (the local cloud height). This causes a tremendous release of infrared radiation, some of this radiation warms the surrounding air and some goes to outer space. It is this release of “heat” that is supposed to warm the middle troposphere. Does the “hot spot” exist? Theory says it should, if GHGs are warming the surface significantly. But proof has been elusive. In Figure 4 we plot the surface temperature from the ERA5 weather reanalysis versus the reanalysis temperature at 300 mb (also 300 hPa or about 10 km). The curves below are for most of the globe, the data is from the KNMI climate explorer. I tend to trust reanalysis data, after all it is created after the fact and compared to thousands of observations around the globe. This plot is one example, you can make others easily on the site.

Figure 4. ERA5 weather reanalysis temperatures from the surface (2 meters) in orange and at 300 mbar (10 km). We expect a faster rate of warming at 300 mbar than at the surface, but, instead, the rates are almost the same, with the surface rate slightly higher. The El Niños have a higher rate at 300 mbar, which makes sense.

Surface ocean warming should cause a “hot spot.” We see this in every El Niño in Figure 4. Surface warming due to GHGs should do the same thing, but this is not seen in Figure 4. As I stated above, the models have been tuned to produce an assumed ECS.

Discussion

As a former petrophysical computer modeler, I’m surprised that CMIP5 and the IPCC average results from different models. This is very odd. Standard practice is to examine the results from several models and compare them to observations, this is what John Christy has done in Figure 2. Other comparisons are possible, but his is carefully done to highlight the differences. The spread in model results is huge, some go off scale in 2010. This is not a dataset one should average.

When I was a computer modeler, we would choose one model that appeared to be the best and average multiple runs from just that model. We never averaged runs from different models, it makes no sense. They are incompatible. I still think choosing one model is the “best practice.” I’ve not seen an explanation for why the CMIP5 produces an “ensemble mean.” It seems to be an admission that they have no idea what is going on, if they did they would choose the best model. I suspect it is a political solution for a scientific problem.

Also, the results (see Figures 1 and 2) suggest that the models are out of phase with one another. Figure 2 is a pile of spaghetti. Since it is obvious that natural variability is cyclical (see (Wyatt & Curry, 2014), (Scafetta, 2021), (Scafetta, 2013), and Javier’s posts here and here), this odd practice of averaging out-of-phase model results completely wipes out natural variability and makes it appear nature plays no role in climate. Once you do that, you have no valid way of computing the human impact. They have designed a method that guarantees the computation of a large ECS. Sad.

Works Cited

IPCC. (2013). In T. Stocker, D. Qin, G.-K. Plattner, M. Tignor, S. Allen, J. Boschung, . . . P. Midgley, Climate Change 2013: The Physical Science Basis. Contribution of Working Group I to the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press. Retrieved from https://www.ipcc.ch/pdf/assessment-report/ar5/wg1/WG1AR5_SPM_FINAL.pdf

McKitrick, R. & Christy, J., 2018, A Test of the Tropical 200- to 300-hPa Warming Rate in Climate Models, Earth and Space Science, 5:9, p. 529-536

Scafetta, N. (2021, January 17). Climate Dynamics. Retrieved from https://doi.org/10.1007/s00382-021-05626-x

Scafetta, N. 2013, “Discussion on climate oscillations: CMIP5 general circulation models versus a semi-empirical harmonic model based on astronomical cycles, Earth-Science Reviews, 126(321-357).

Wyatt, M., & Curry, J. (2014, May). Role for Eurasian Arctic shelf sea ice in a secularly varying hemispheric climate signal during the 20th century. Climate Dynamics, 42(9-10), 2763-2782. Retrieved from https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00382-013-1950-2#page-1

Wyser, K., Noije, T. v., Yang, S., Hardenberg, J. v., & Declan O’Donnell, a. R. (2020). On the increased climate sensitivity in the EC-Earth model from CMIP5 to CMIP6. Geosci. Model Dev., 13, 3465-3474.

Zoe Phin
February 6, 2021 2:03 pm

Oh I’ll tell you the problem!

http://phzoe.com/2021/02/06/greenhouse-gases-are-coolants/

Joel O'Bryan
February 6, 2021 2:42 pm

“… tuning the models changes ECS and the modelers closely watch the value when tuning their models.”

and, tuning to expectation = pseudoscience = Cargo-cult science.

GCMs are Cargo-cult science, as in, “Those finicky cargo planes will start landing if we can just get our runway layout just right. Send more money so we can keep making the adjustments.”

jon2009
February 6, 2021 2:45 pm

They average it out because it is a consensus science, not empirical.

Derg
Reply to  jon2009
February 6, 2021 3:04 pm

Settled science 😉

john
Reply to  Derg
February 6, 2021 3:20 pm

Biden goes full on Solyndra.. https://www.google.com/amp/s/qz.com/1968184/biden-could-prove-the-solyndra-scandal-wasnt-a-failure/amp/

Last edited 1 hour ago by john
Andy May
Author
Reply to  john
February 6, 2021 3:28 pm

Oh, good grief!

Derg
Reply to  john
February 6, 2021 4:16 pm

“ Eichacker says. “The costs of climate change are incomprehensibly large [and] the downside of losing on a few more Solyndras pales in comparison to not trying to do more.” In other words, better to suffer through a Solyndra than miss out on a Tesla.”

This is the problem now. Leftist driving energy policy 🙁

Jim Gorman
February 6, 2021 2:56 pm

I suspect it is a political solution for a scientific problem.”

It is that for sure, but also follow the money. Once someone like the IPCC chooses the winner, everybody else can pack it up and go home. Do you know how much money climate scientists and universities/colleges/ngo’s will lose when this happens? Ain’t going to happen. Besides the fact that it is an automatic propaganda winner to have multiple “models” all showing somewhat the same thing.

Joel O'Bryan
February 6, 2021 2:56 pm

As for Andy’s question about, why does IPCC average and ensemble of models that all (or most are clearly) wrong? He does touch on the fact this is political solution, a solution of inclusion. And by including all international players (model teams) who play along with the scam, it gains political support from team’s governments wanting to look like they are “following science.” This is done to garner a “consensus” and to wave it in front of ignorant reporters and politicians, and thus dupe the public with pseudoscience, as the shakedown continues.

Consensus is the realm of politics and religion, of which climate change is both. Climate modeling and by extension most of climate science that seeks to calculate an ECS with that crap is just simply junk science through and through.

The CMIP process IS consensus science at work. Nothing more.
And as the late Michael Crichton said, “If it’s consensus, it’s not science. If it’s science, it’s not consensus.”

Since the IPCC was designed as political solution to provide the rationale for imposing climate policies and making it look like science.

commieBob
February 6, 2021 3:09 pm

Edward Norton Lorenz (May 23, 1917 – April 16, 2008) was an American mathematician and meteorologist who established the theoretical basis of weather and climate predictability, as well as the basis for computer-aided atmospheric physics and meteorology.

He discovered that the climate is a chaotic system. That means it is so sensitive to initial conditions that it can’t meaningfully be predicted. Given that, and given that nobody has refuted his observation, why do people continue to write climate models in the conventional manner?

Doonman
Reply to  commieBob
February 6, 2021 3:50 pm

Shhhhhh, stop interfering with sciency talk by recalling facts.

Rud Istvan
February 6, 2021 3:14 pm

Andy, very nice follow up post. My complements.

A key question you implicitly raise is how does Russian climate model INM-CM4 differ from the rest in order to track observations?

I am going from memory of a long analysis of that question by Ron Klutz of Canada (his blog is IIRC Science Matters) some years ago.

  1. Significantly higher ocean thermal inertia, especially in the crucial slab layers above the thermocline. Makes much sense; water has about 1000x the heat capacity of air (depending on its absolute humidity, of course).
  2. Significantly less positive water vapor feedback, because they more accurately modeled observed tropical rainfall that washes out water vapor. I wrote about this in the long Climate chapter of The Arts of Truth. The difference between AR4 CMIP3 and observed rainfall was almost 2x. This is also the core observation by WE in his tropical Tstorm thermoregulation theory, posted many times here. The Russians basically model Willis Eschbach’s idea.
  3. Because of 2, significantly less positive cloud feedback (obviously, since clouds form from water vapor). My own estimate derived in the Climate chapter of my ebook was about zero cloud feedback. In Bode f/(1-f) terms, AR4 has WVF at ~0.5 and Cloud feedback at 0.15, for a total of (using Lindzen’s graph with zero feedback at ECS 1.2C) 0.65. Very high, close to Monckton’s legitimate instability threshold (microphone/speaker squeal) at about 0.7-0.75. So we know from reality that 0.65 cannot be real. It is too high, since the climate does not squeal.

These comments may allow newer WUWT readers to focus on the BIG climate model issues, and research for themselves the papers and data underlying them.

As just one example taken from the Climate chapter of TAOT, Andrew Dessler’s second paper in 2010 purported to find positive cloud feedback by comparing clear sky to all sky satellite TOA IR. This was promptly amplified by NASA on their website. The fundamental problem is, his data is an almost perfect shotgun pattern with an r^2 of 0.02. NOTHING—NO TREND. And he should have known that from the gitgo if he had any stats competence at all. That paper arguably comprises academic misconduct.

And as icing on this somewhat mathematical cake, IF you assume cloud feedback is 0, and that WVF is half of explicit AR4 ( which was 2.4 from 1.2) because of the rainfall discrepancy, and then you plug that net net Bode ~0.25 into Lindzen’s curve based on zero feedback 1.2C ECS, then ECS is ~1.6. Which is what Lewis and Curry concluded as the most likely estimate in their series of energy budget method ECS papers. QED.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 6, 2021 3:34 pm

Thanks Rud. Good analysis. How did we find ourselves in the position of having to prove the alarmists are wrong. We believe that climate is controlled by nature, that is the default position! Now we have to prove human’s do not control the climate, the sci-fi position. Weird.

n.n
Reply to  Andy May
February 6, 2021 3:44 pm

It has roots in the sociopolitical complex and uncivil rights, where there is a presumption of guilt until proven otherwise. A profitable model that has, surprising many, transferred to science.

RickWill
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 6, 2021 4:09 pm

The INM model is much more realistic with ocean warm pool temperature:
http://climexp.knmi.nl/data/icmip5_tas_Amon_inmcm4_rcp85_160-179E_-5-5N_n_+++.png
It gets up to 302K in the Nino4 region. It is low now and needs to be at the set point of 30C to be correct.

By contrast, the GISS model achieves the physically impossible:
http://climexp.knmi.nl/data/icmip5_tas_Amon_GISS-E2-H_p3_rcp85_160-179E_-5-5N_n_+++.png
With the tropical warm pool reaching 307K. That is something that cannot occur on planet Earth in the hundred years or next hundred million.

RickWill
Reply to  RickWill
February 6, 2021 4:19 pm

Just to compare with reality, albeit over a shorter time frame:
http://climexp.knmi.nl/data/itao_sst_160-179E_-5-5N_n.png
It is quite clear the temperature gets controlled at 30C. Some overshoot but the regulation is quite tight.

Real time data from 0N, 156E when it was in the warm pool shows just how well the thermostat works.

Temp_Regulation.png
RickWill
February 6, 2021 3:46 pm

The revised climate model for 7 Feb 2021:
comment image

Average Global Temperature = {30 + (-2)}/2 = 14C

So simple it makes me smile about all the religious nonsense that gets dragged into Climate Change.

Derg
Reply to  RickWill
February 6, 2021 4:18 pm

Not to Nick. He drunk the Koolaid and is incapable of changing his mind.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Derg
William Haas
February 6, 2021 4:15 pm

Yes, if they knew what they were doing by now they would have only one model, the one that best fits the real climate data. Having so many models in the first place means that a lot of guesswork was involved. Averaging different errant models is nonsense. It would appear that politics and not science has driving their effort. So all conclusions based on the errant models is nothing but nonsense and not science. So it is the Russian model that is the only one that seems to be doing at least a reasonable job predicting our global climate. I wonder how good this model is at back constructing the past. Has any parameterization been used in the Russian model. What they should now as discarding all ot the errant models and concentrate on making variations to the Russian model to see if they can achieve a better fit. How exactly is CO2 based warming handled in the Russian model? It is my understanding that others have produced models but not climate simulations that have reasonably predicted today’s climate that do not make use of any CO2 based warming at all.

Zoe Phin
February 6, 2021 4:19 pm

Why ia everyone hung up on IPCC junk science, when NASA knows the truth:
http://phzoe.com/2021/02/06/greenhouse-gases-are-coolants/

Tim Gorman
February 6, 2021 4:28 pm

Andy,

Thanks for what you have been doing. The shame is that not one single Democrat will read your analyses and understand what you’ve been saying. Not one.Not a single one. They are too tied up in censorship and the money they can grub from CAGW!

Tom
February 6, 2021 4:28 pm

How well the models do at predicting seems to depend a lot on which RCP/SSP you chose. Since the beginning of CMIPs, is there any basis for arguing that we have not followed the worst case scenario going forward. If so, the the models seems drastically off. This always gets fuzzed up by showing the spaghetti charts which include all of the scenarios. Can you or anyone comment, and hopefully with charts. Thanks.

Frank from NoVA
February 6, 2021 4:47 pm

Nice post Andy – very well written. Slightly off topic, but I recall reading in the past, and was wondering if you could verify, that the GCMs need to assume an atmospheric viscosity on the order of that of molasses to prevent the model results from exploding. If this is the case, and given McKitrick and Cristy’s work above, in addition to Pat Frank’s work on error propagation, how is it even remotely possible that these model’s have any scientific standing?

