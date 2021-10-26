Climate Propaganda

Cooked Up Consensus: Lynas et al “Should Rather Be Classified As Propaganda, Bad Science”…”Truly Brazen”

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 26. October 2021

Cooked up consensus…

Image: Copyright NoTricksZone

Martin Landvoigt writes on truth and consensus, climate models, the “fundamental and methodological difficulties” in climate science and how “hard, robust evidence is largely lacking” and so it’s “a matter of weakly substantiated opinions”.

Climate consensus and the climate

By Martin Landvoigt at Philosophieren für alle), Die kalte Sonne
(Text excerpt translated, subtitles added by P. Gosselin)

On this basis, the argument of the supposed consensus in climate science has been presented several times and repeatedly.

Numerous studies are supposed to prove this. In particular, the study: Quantifying the consensus on anthropogenic global warming in the scientific literature – John Cook, Dana Nuccitelli, Sarah A Green, Mark Richardson, Bärbel Winkler, Rob Painting, Robert Way, Peter Jacobs and Andrew Skuce – Published 15 May 2013.

Cook et al 2013 refuted

Arguably the most influential study used by U.S. presidents and other top-level decision makers as evidence for climate policy. Nevertheless, it can be considered refuted:

Detailed analysis shows that only 0.5% (65 of the 12,000 abstracts rated) suggest that humans are responsible for more than 50% of the global warming up to 2001, contrary to the alleged 97% consensus amongst scientists in the Cook et al study. Citing fear mongering and faulty methodology Friends of Science reject the study and President Obama’s tweet as careless incitement of a misinformed and frightened public, when in fact the sun is the main driver of climate change; not human activity or carbon dioxide (CO2).

Friends of Science

Many articles and studies refute their approach and results. Including:

The claim of a 97% consensus on global warming does not stand up
Consensus is irrelevant in science. There are plenty of examples in history where everyone agreed and everyone was wrong

Richard Tol in The Guardian

Of course, the method used is also astonishing: studies published on the subject of climate change were examined. Therein lies the assumption that scientists who publish on the topic are the only authoritative experts. This method, which probably provides a ‘biased’ selection, also only highly dubiously suggests expert opinion. Wouldn’t a representative survey among experts have been the appropriate method? So too among meteorologists and other scientists working in many different capacities around weather and climate. In fact, there are such studies that show the picture in a much more differentiated way, yet still largely ignored.

Now a new study has been published: Greater than 99% consensus on human caused climate change in the peer-reviewed scientific literature by Mark Lynas, Benjamin Z Houlton and Simon Perry – Published 19 October. Will this study provide better and more up-to-date knowledge than the many studies that preceded it? Unfortunately, it does not.

The abstract does not specify what the consensus is supposed to be:

We identify four sceptical papers out of the sub-set of 3000, as evidenced by abstracts that were rated as implicitly or explicitly sceptical of human-caused global warming. In our sample utilizing pre-identified sceptical keywords we found 28 papers that were implicitly or explicitly sceptical. We conclude with high statistical confidence that the scientific consensus on human-caused contemporary climate change—expressed as a proportion of the total publications—exceeds 99% in the peer reviewed scientific literature.

Lynas et al.

Naturally this leaves room for all kinds of assumptions: Does that 99% consensus really claim a strong, predominant or complete influence of anthropogenic factors? Or is it merely that there is a – quantitatively unnamed – human influence on the climate? The latter can be assumed since there are masses of articles doubting a dominating influence of those factors on the climate.

However, since the mentioned 3000 articles probably do not have exactly that question as a subject of investigation (only generic keywords were searched), it cannot be assumed that valid quantifiable investigation results are available here. The analysis of the text confirms this:

3.1. Results of random sampling
Our random sample of 3000 papers revealed a total of 282 papers that were categorized as ’not climate-related‘. These false-positives occurred because, even though the climate keywords occurred in their title/abstracts, the published articles dealt with social science, education or research about people’s views on climate change rather than original scientific work.

Lynas et al.

Little surprised then we have the classification:

Explicit endorsement with quantification
Implicit endorsement
No position		19
460
2104

Lynas et al.

Source: Lynas et al. 2021

Less than 1% of the papers quantify the human influence on the climate

In plain language: only 19 out of 3000 papers examined quantify the human influence on the climate. The rest obviously do not make any quantifiable statements. And even from those 19 papers it is not analyzed how the influence was quantified. A quantification of 50% anthropogenic contribution would already be considered as evidence of the so-called consensus here, but in other contexts would already mean also contradiction to the IPCC and the verdict of climate denier. Although the 2104 papers are relevant and describe climate change, they do not even make implicit statements about human causation. Why not actually? To speak here of a far-reaching consensus of over 99% is truly brazen!

Only consensus: man has some impact

Therefore, the claimed consensus could only be that man has some influence on the climate. But the investigation does not even come up with that, although it would be a trivial statement. A similar consensus will be that the color of the cloudless daytime sky is blue. But this is completely irrelevant and does not justify political decisions, especially if they drastically change the living conditions of people. Correspondingly wrong is then also the conclusion:

The tiny number of papers that have been published during our time period which disagree with this overwhelming scientific consensus have had no discernible impact, presumably because they do not provide any convincing evidence to refute the hypothesis that—in the words of IPCC AR5—’it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century‘ [12], and, most recently in IPCC AR6—’it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land‘ [13].

Lynas et al.

How did it survive peer-review?

The entire paper had not even examined whether there was a consensus on “human influence being the dominant cause of the observed warming”. How could such wrong conclusions survive a peer review? This raises doubts about the value of peer review.

Nevertheless, it can be assumed that this study will continue to be used – without giving details – as proof of the scientific nature of climate protection policy. However, it is precisely this considerable effect that is probably intended and should rather be classified as propaganda and bad science.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
October 26, 2021 2:17 pm

The major untenable assumption was that the keyword search was valid, or being applied to the correct set of papers.

3
Reply
Mr.
October 26, 2021 2:28 pm

So if you were a journalist with any scintilla of self respect who reported this study without questioning its probity, wouldn’t you now be dealing with an extreme case of self-loathing?

(Or are you a gormless twat that just copy/pastes anything that’s fed to you?)

3
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Mr.
October 26, 2021 2:29 pm

clarification – this was not a comment directed at the author of this post.

1
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Mr.
October 26, 2021 2:50 pm

So, for journalists, as a class, I’m going to go with “B”.

2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Mr.
October 26, 2021 3:55 pm

Just look at the pathetic lies that our various trolls repeat over and over again. And most of them aren’t even paid to make themselves look stupid.

1
Reply
Barry James
October 26, 2021 2:44 pm

I used to think that it would not be possible for anyone to make a bigger hash of assessing scientific papers than Cook did with his “97% consensus” hit job, but here we go with Lynas trying to outdo him using similar methodology. Another case of “the ends justifies the means”. To call this “junk science” demeans all other practitioners of that black art. This is further evidence also that “peer review” no longer has any credibility.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Barry James
1
Reply
Brian Pratt
October 26, 2021 2:45 pm

Regarding peer review, note that Cook is named in the acknowledgements, but it is not clearly stated he actually was a formal reviewer. Obviously he would endorse the paper. Mark Lynas has a history degree and was a virulent anti-GMO activist, then did an abrupt 180 and now strongly supports GMO and gets invited to conferences to speak on this. I wonder if he could be persuaded to reverse his AGW stance.

0
Reply
markl
October 26, 2021 2:46 pm

Another “if you repeat it enough times it becomes truth” consensus supported by the media.

1
Reply
stinkerp
October 26, 2021 2:53 pm

They’ve only moved the needle 2 points in 8 years from 97% to 99%. At this rate it will take another 44 years to turn it up to 11.

They need to get to 110% now or they’re headed for a disaster of biblical proportions: fire and brimstone coming down from the sky, rivers and seas boiling, forty years of darkness, earthquakes, volcanoes, the dead rising from the grave, human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together – MASS HYSTERIA!

Or something.

Last edited 1 hour ago by stinkerp
3
Reply
HotScot
October 26, 2021 3:12 pm

The peer review system is already in the dock, this type of publication will do science no good whatsoever.

I despair for the scientific community, this must be desperately frustrating.

1
Reply
Robert Alfred Taylor
October 26, 2021 3:36 pm

I would love to see an honest survey where these questions were asked:
What percentage of global warming since 1850 is proven to be caused by humans?
To what degree do the current and projected warming rates represent an existential danger to civilisation?
To what degree do the costly measures taken and proposed represent an existential danger to civilisation?

3
Reply
Pieter A Folkens
October 26, 2021 4:01 pm

It’s simply a propaganda exercise of transference (the special appeal to authority).

0
Reply
PaulH
October 26, 2021 4:05 pm

The abstract does not specify what the consensus is supposed to be:

I think that’s the whole point of this kind of “research.” 😄

0
Reply
eo
October 26, 2021 4:11 pm

“Humans are to be blamed for all the wrongs in this world” is the popular and current mantra. That is why a large segment of the human race is calling the current era “Anthropocene era” but in reality that large segment of the human race is suffering from ennui. The challenge of being human with a particular mission in life is now very low. After all humans and his technology have addressed the challenges in a span of one or two generations the challenges that his ancestors have face for a millions years or so. The core of the present civilization is the harnessing of energy and once energy is sniffled out the current civilization could collapse and it is back to dark ages with all the new challenges humanity will have to face again.

Future historians will be calling this era ” Misanthropic era ” rather than “Anthropocene era”.

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  eo
October 26, 2021 4:39 pm

This happened before – see Gilgamesh. Enlil could not sleep with the noise of humans so commanded a plague, drought, and Flood. We call that Babylon, and Venice/Rome the wh*ore of Babylon (Ishtar) . Today this is called eugenics in polite company – see Huxley’s UNESCO manifesto…

0
Reply
Nigel in California
October 26, 2021 4:42 pm

The tiny number of papers that have been published during our time period which disagree with this overwhelming scientific consensus have had no discernible impact, presumably because they do not provide any convincing evidence to refute the hypothesis that—in the words of IPCC AR5—’it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century‘ [12], and, most recently in IPCC AR6—’it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land‘ [13].
Lynas et al.

Translation into WUWT-speak:

Argumentum ad populum…argumentum ad populum…argument from ignorance and incredulity…appeal to authority, appeal to authority, proof by assertion, and false authority (within which are hubris and hasty generalizations).

In summary: Kettle Logic

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Propaganda

California Democrats promote climate propaganda supporting Biden’s flawed “extreme heat” campaign

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Propaganda

Prince Charles Adds to His List of Climate Last Chances

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Propaganda

Sky News Doomsday Climate Report Flooded with Misleading Sea Rise Claims–Guido

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda

L A Times manufactures “extreme heat” propaganda to comply with Biden’s climate alarmist agenda

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Propaganda

Cooked Up Consensus: Lynas et al “Should Rather Be Classified As Propaganda, Bad Science”…”Truly Brazen”

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
United Nations

Top UN Climate Official: World Conflict and Refugee Chaos if you Disobey

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

SEC Obsesses Over “Climate” Risk Disclosures

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Have You Seen The Guardian’s Climate Disaster? It Appears To Have Gone Missing!

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: