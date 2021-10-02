Family harvesting crops, near Jaipur, India.
Here’s Why Climate Alarmists Are Ignoring All-Time Record Crop Production in India

By Vijay Jayaraj

From The Western Journal

All-time record crop production in India belies the doomsday narrative of climate alarmists. To no great surprise, the U.N. and media ignore the remarkable achievement of this country of 1.4 billion people because it contradicts a political agenda pursued with religious fervor.

Even as the world’s largest democracy enhances global food security, the media spread news of the U.N.’s “code red” for humanity over August’s specious report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that rising temperatures threaten the earth.

In fact, India’s record food production contradicts claims about adverse climatic effects on crops.

Countries across the globe are experiencing improved environmental health: Pollution levels are down in the developed world and nations are increasingly using their financial wealth for reforestation and betterment of ecosystems, including that of the agricultural sector.

India has outperformed the previous year’s crop production by an incredible 3.7 percent — 308 million tons for 2020-21 compared to a previous 297 million tons.

The agricultural ministry noted that all major crops — including wheat, maize and oilseeds — registered record output this year. India has also had its highest-ever horticulture production in 2021, which includes fruits, vegetables, aromatic and medicinal plants, spices and plantation crops.

Several factors have contributed to the massive crop output that is a welcome departure from continual famines of the 1950s and ’60s stemming from insufficient food grains.

In the 1970s, India’s agricultural sector entered the Green Revolution spawned by Norman Borlaug’s improved, gene-edited crop varieties. With the economic liberalization of the 1990s, the country further opened doors for its agricultural sector to flourish so that today it is one of the world’s top producers.

Also important to note is that this remarkable success in food production would not have been possible without an environment favorable to crops. What the media call a curse — increased levels of carbon dioxide and greater warmth — has been a blessing to farmers and consumers.

Yields of food crops — in India and worldwide — have benefited from the fertilization effect of carbon dioxide and the longer growing seasons resulting from natural increases in temperature. Overall, agriculture certainly has not been hurt by weather; otherwise, such record harvests likely would have been impossible.

India’s experience, for example, has allayed fears about the region not receiving enough rainfall due to climate change.

Data of rainfall for the last 100 years reveal that there has been no declining trend in the monsoon, with the rainfall pattern largely being typically unpredictable except for few short periods of consistency.

Cold weather — what climate doomsayers seem desperate to have — is the bane of crops.

In 2021, 80-90 percent of vineyards and orchards in parts of France died during a cold wave that a government official called the “greatest agricultural disaster” in recent memory. Likewise, in Brazil and Paraguay, cold waves in June and July reduced crop yields in many regions. Citrus fruits, sugarcane and coffee were most affected.

Today’s global average temperature contrasts favorably to that of the 17th century’s Little Ice Age, when cold temperatures caused widespread death of plants and people. The gradual increase in warmth since the 18th century has ensured improved environmental conditions for flora.

So media stories of a warming climate endangering global food security are absurd. Real-world data reveal that the modern climate has been a boon to crops.

There is no climate emergency. Earth and its people are in fact flourishing in a time of relative warmth and plenty.

Vijay Jayaraj is a contributing writer to the CO2 Coalition and holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India.

fretslider
October 2, 2021 6:08 am

Vijay Jayaraj is a contributing writer to the CO2 Coalition and holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia”

I bet the University of Easy Access really hates him now

Leo Smith
Reply to  fretslider
October 2, 2021 6:42 am

But they cant touch him, can they?

fretslider
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 2, 2021 6:50 am

The tentacles are everywhere. But India isn’t exactly leading the charge.

Joao Martins
Reply to  fretslider
October 2, 2021 7:42 am

Can they “un-grant” him his master’s degree?

LdB
October 2, 2021 6:24 am

Australia will also have record agricultural production both in value and for most crops except wheat which will be second largest harvest.

Tim Gorman
October 2, 2021 6:25 am

*Global* crop production remains at record highs. There *are* regions each year that have problems but these are also always offset by regions that have bumper crops. This is indicative of WEATHER, not climate! Especially not global climate!

Crop failure is just one more prediction of the climate alarmists that has failed, along with the Artic ice disappearing, polar bears going extinct, and NYC being underwater by now. The climate alarmists can wail all they want and continue to predict the end of the world but the people of the Earth *are* beginning to look at them as they look at the unkempt prophet on the corner with the placard that reads “The World Ends Tomorrow!”.

Joao Martins
Reply to  Tim Gorman
October 2, 2021 7:55 am

Yes, Tim. But this progress in ensuring subsistence does not result only from nature, be it through temperature or CO2 rising. A great deal is the outcome of human ingenuity!

Human inventiveness, the capacity to take advantage of the knowledge of the forces of nature in the limits of the human interaction and capabilities, is a factor of change. Of progress. It creates more living conditions where and when it seems impossible.

But this capacity cannot be extrapolated outside the limits where humans can interfere, as the climatists seem to believe: humans can control a crop, several acres of that crop, even millions of acres; but they do it with different techniques and inputs each year and in every different place or farm, because the weather of a given month is not the same each year. Jumping from this to controlling the climate is ludicrous…

Steve Case
October 2, 2021 6:29 am

“Yields of food crops — in India and worldwide — have benefited from the fertilization effect of carbon dioxide …”

CO2 is way more than mere fertilizer. It is a necessary component of primary photosynthetic production. It has to be there and more is better.

“So media stories of a warming climate endangering global food security are absurd.”

And as such it fits the definition of the big lie.  “….a lie so colossal that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.”

richard
October 2, 2021 6:35 am

There have been bumper harvests in the US and Australia this year. Agriculture is a proxy for weather and will always be here to mock the eco loons. Agriculture yields are up- https://ourworldindata.org/yields-and-land-use-in-agriculture#yields-since-1960.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 2, 2021 6:42 am

The CAGW clowns lost me when they started out by claiming warming was a disaster. But I am a gardener and studied paleoclimates in grad school. I always knew they were evil liars out for some hidden agenda. When Gore jumped on the bandwagon it should have been obvious to everyone it was a huge scam. He was in it to get richer and has succeeded beyond even his wildest dreams.

I am so happy to see India have bumper harvests, this is such good news and I hope it continues for decades to come.

John K. Sutherland
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 2, 2021 7:11 am

Pamela, they will now be able to afford the energy so many of them need.

Vuk
October 2, 2021 7:01 am

Forthcoming European energy crisis this winter may finally bring to back to sanity some of the less hard core eco-lunatics.
India wants to catch up with China, plentiful food would enable it to spend more money on infrastructure and modern industry. World needs prosperous democratic India to some extent counterbalance totalitarian China who already is starting to openly menace the Taiwan, which if we are honest can not depend itself without major support from USA which is no guaranteed by any means.

Tom Halla
October 2, 2021 7:05 am

The green blob is so much into the Malthus/Ehrlich model they ignore that several essential premises are not occurring.
Food production is fairly consistently up, and populations in most places are not increasing. Indeed, the baby bust and obesity are the real problems.

ghalfrunt
October 2, 2021 7:53 am

So the non existent climate change is improving yields. Surely something wrong here?

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  ghalfrunt
October 2, 2021 8:02 am

You haven’t kept up with the news of impending doom of declining harvests from the tricky media these days.

fretslider
Reply to  ghalfrunt
October 2, 2021 8:12 am

“ non existent climate change”

The climate is always changing

Mr and Mrs David Hume
October 2, 2021 7:55 am

He is not right about the rate of warming in India. The 100 year rate over the last 120 years has been less than 1 degree C.

AntonyIndia
October 2, 2021 7:58 am

Sugar (cane) production same: https://www.thehindu.com/business/ethanol-production-absorbed-2-mt-of-sugar/article36784565.ece
President of the association Niraj Shirgaokar said India is now a net surplus sugar producer. Exports and higher ethanol production would make the industry sustainable, he added.”

One should add that governmental subsidy for sugar makes farmers grow it; one negative side effect is that therefore some farmers in less rainy areas still grow it but than with deep bore well pumping on “free” agricultural electricity – which explains 3/4 of India’s regular power cuts. Better cut subsidy to only rain fed regions.

