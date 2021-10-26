Climate Economics

SEC Obsesses Over “Climate” Risk Disclosures

From the Manhattan Contrarian

Progressive Craziness Of The Day: SEC Obsesses Over “Climate” Risk Disclosures

Francis Menton

This makes three posts in a row on the subject of a “progressive craziness of the day.” But then, there’s enough progressive craziness to have such a post every day; or, really, multiple. There is an endless supply.

As a reader of this blog, you may rarely pay much attention to what comes out of the Securities & Exchange Commission. If you should ever look, it probably all seems like a lot of inside baseball mumbo jumbo. On the other hand, if you are a senior executive or board member at a public company, or maybe a corporate lawyer at one of the big law firms, you must pay close attention to everything the SEC does. The Commission wields oodles of arbitrary and unaccountable power. When the SEC says “jump,” corporate America responds, “how high?”

Needless to say, the SEC is one of those government places filled with seemingly “smart” people with no practical sense or knowledge about how the world actually works. But they think that with their brilliance they can bring about perfection and utopia in the world with just a few more regulations and micromanagement of the little people. Then — as has happened in the past few months — the real world intervenes, and shows what dopes these people are.

Since Joe Biden took office as President back in January, the SEC has gone completely berserk with an obsession over “Climate Change Disclosure.” To be fair, the SEC’s core mission is requiring disclosures from businesses of relevant information. But which information is important? Fortunately all the “smart” people know that the very most important risk facing the world today is “climate change.” The risk is “existential.” All the with-it governments of the world are committing themselves to “net zero” carbon emissions. Every company that currently uses fossil fuels could be affected; and the producers of the fossil fuels, like oil and gas and coal companies, are the clear first targets.

Obviously, lots of energy-intensive companies could be floundering or even out of business before you know it. Surely, the public must be warned!

So under Biden the SEC got right to work. On February 1, 2021 it announced the hiring of its first ever Senior Policy Advisor for “Climate and ESG.” On February 24, the Acting Chair of the Commission directed the staff to “enhance its focus on climate-related disclosure”:

Today, I am directing the Division of Corporation Finance to enhance its focus on climate-related disclosure in public company filings. . . . Now more than ever, investors are considering climate-related issues when making their investment decisions. It is our responsibility to ensure that they have access to material information when planning for their financial future.

Then, on March 4, the SEC announced the creation of a new Enforcement Task Force on Climate and ESG Issues.

The task force will be led by Kelly L. Gibson, the Acting Deputy Director of Enforcement, who will oversee a Division-wide effort, with 22 members drawn from the SEC’s headquarters, regional offices, and Enforcement specialized units. . . . The initial focus will be to identify any material gaps or misstatements in issuers’ disclosure of climate risks under existing rules.

On March 15, the big announcement was that the SEC was now considering major changes to rules governing disclosure of “climate change” risk. (“[Q]uestions arise about whether climate change disclosures adequately inform investors about known material risks, uncertainties, impacts, and opportunities. . . .”) In its Spring Regulatory Agenda, published in June, the SEC then notified the world that it was considering whether to “propose rule amendments to enhance registrant disclosures regarding issuers’ climate-related risks and opportunities.” That release suggested that new rules might come as early as October. And on July 28, new Chair Gary Gensler spoke at a conference, where he stated that he had requested the staff “to develop a mandatory climate risk disclosure rule proposal for the Commission’s consideration by the end of the year.”

So shall we check on what is happening in the real world?

The headline on the front page of the Wall Street Journal today is “Climate-Focused Investors Miss Oil-and-Gas Rally.” (Online, it’s “Energy-Stock Surge Leaves Climate-Focused Investors Behind.”) It seems that even as the SEC has spent 2021 obsessing over whether investors are adequately informed about the terrible risks to the energy sector from government “climate” policies, stocks in that sector have surged some 54% since the beginning of the year. Oh, and 19% just in the past month, as artificial government-induced coal and natural gas shortages have sent prices spiking:

The S&P 500 energy sector has rebounded 54% this year, outpacing the broad index’s 21% climb and leading the second-best performing group by about 16 percentage points. . . . [T]hose who avoided the sector also avoided its 19% surge in the past month. The S&P 500 is up about 3% in that span.

Here is a chart of the stock prices of several prominent oil and gas companies against the S&P 500 since the start of the year:

It seems that it never occurred to the geniuses in our government that the combination of increasing reliance on useless wind and solar energy with restrictions on new drilling and pipelines for oil and gas would lead to a spike in prices for fossil fuels — and to big increases in the value of fossil fuel-producing companies.

There will shortly be thousands upon thousands of additional pages of corporate disclosures of the “risks” of attempts by governments to suppress the use of fossil fuels. But governments have no real idea how to replace the fossil fuels and still have a modern economy.

Read the full article here.

Mr.
October 26, 2021 6:14 am

Is there a way to invest in “Stupid” as a commodity?

I mean, it’s omnipresent, and now getting weaponized.

What’s Elon doing in this space? Should I follow his moves?

Richard Page
Reply to  Mr.
October 26, 2021 6:24 am

It’s ‘post-intelligence’ I believe!

Dave O.
Reply to  Mr.
October 26, 2021 6:28 am

“Stupid” is a growth industry. One way to take advantage is to invest in fossil fuels.

Tom Halla
October 26, 2021 6:19 am

If one follows the Austrian School’s criticism of socialism, no one has accurate enough information to set prices without a free market giving feedback.
This is socialist Rube Goldberg machine fortune telling. Pretending to estimate what effects government policies will have on given company will inevitably result in total fantasy writing.

tygrus
October 26, 2021 6:27 am

But who writes the reports before the disclosures? I imagine the consultants lining up with their begging bowls for $millions to forecast the future for each stock exchange listed company. $Billions wasted to replace the assets & fossil fuel products we have now, nothing additional except it increases costs (paid + subsidies) until some nirvana is reached. It’s nice having furniture made of natural wood, clothes of natural fibres but not everything is that simple. YMMV.

ResourceGuy
October 26, 2021 6:37 am

Obsession is it the marching order from the Party.

David Elstrom
October 26, 2021 6:42 am

In fact, “the risk of attempts by governments to suppress the use of fossil fuels” is more appropriately labeled a political risk disclosure. It’s tragic that in America, a supposedly free country, companies must now disclose that the government might seek to loot them in the name of a “climate crisis” that exists only as an opportunistic power grab by American Marxists. Note that the Declaration of Independence requires government to protect life, liberty, and property, and defines a government that does not as tyrannical and despotic.

David Roger Wells
October 26, 2021 6:46 am

Truth be told there is no replacement for fossil fuels. Once we lose the portability of oil there is no fusion, fission, wind turbines solar panels EV’s or ICE cars and vehicles. Having spent some considerable time in the NHS this year it is patently obvious that everything the NHS needs to provide its services is 100% reliant on fossil fuels to enable all of the medical equipment they need and without petrochemicals none of the products demanded to treat patients from blood tests to catheters and syringes. We actually waste our most precious resource to take holidays in Spain how stupid is that. The problem is not that fossil fuels cause climate change the problem is that once extinguished its good bye Vienna.

Every madness dreamed by climate change fear practitioners and every solution advocated to solve a non existent problem is an Alice in Wonderland fantasy a myth which evaporates as soon as you begin to identify the numbers and relate those numbers to what is and what will always remain finite commodities which cannot be dug out of the ground without oil and cannot be shipped across the oceans without oil and cannot be refined and manufactured without fossil fuels.

It never ceases to amaze me that Shell and BP whilst protesting the greenness and desire to end their use of fossil fuels to appease the madding crowd will then set up like Ineos production facilities to turn methane into hydrogen because of a deceptive political whim to help these demented and discredited morons and greenwash their reliance on fossil fuels.

Doesn’t everyone know that everything dug out of the environment is finite? The BP report indicates we maybe have 60 years of provide methane reserves, but there is hopefully more than that. Biden stops pipeline growth but shale gas producers in response just flare off which is a finite resource like Qatar who flare off more methane in one day to keep production at full capacity than the UK burns in one year. But to appease political dimwits like Boris and XR Shell and BP have decided to embrace hydrogen by steam reformation of methane knowing that if you burn one ton of methane you emit 2.5 tons of Co2 but to get one ton of hydrogen you need to reform 3.5 tons of methane in a process which emits 12.5 tons of Co2. Therefore if Co2 is a concern you need to embrace CCS which neither Shell or BP do a this time when steam reforming methane for hydrogen to clean petroleum spirit to the current standard which is never mentioned by the UN or the EU with the extra Co2 emitted to atmosphere.

The reason why CCS will never work is because of the parasitic load. If you want to bury 12.5 tons of Co2 for every ton of hydrogen produced you need to burn another 1.5 tons of methane to power the capture sequestration compression transit and storage underground for all time. Hydrogen can never be a solution because its cost is at least 4 or 5 times more than burning methane directly and whether its used for heating cooking or transport the cost will come back to the consumer but politicians couldn’t care less because the alternative is to admit they are stupid muddle headed incompetent and inadequate and who else can pay other than the consumer, there isn’t anyone else.

If every country adopted hydrogen from methane because there never can be enough wind and solar capacity to meet current demand and generate hydrogen as well. Nuclear power could never be rolled out at an economic cost to generate hydrogen it is all pie in the sky mendacity and prevarication. Boris to meet Net Zero is acting like a phone based scammer he doesn’t expect every one to fall for his bludgeoning but just enough to across a wide enough remit by nibbling a bit here and there ad hoc so that he can glorify himself in historical terms as being the climate redeemer who save the planet. Who could ever prove him wrong because he is endeavouring to solve a problem that does not exist.

Rob_Dawg
October 26, 2021 6:47 am

“Exxon knew” decades ago so invest in Exxon.

LdB
October 26, 2021 6:51 am

So whats the disclosure look like … the climate looks fine got plenty of fossil fuel reserves, next item.

