BBC Climate Expert Explains How Australia Could Live Without Coal Exports

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Coal is both Australia’s second largest export and something Australia could live without, according to the BBC.

Climate change: Why Australia refuses to give up coal

By Frances Mao
BBC News, Sydney

In a world racing to reduce pollution, Australia is a stark outlier.

Canberra has also resisted joining the two-thirds of countries who have pledged net zero emissions by 2050.

And instead of phasing out coal – the worst fossil fuel – it’s committed to digging for more. 

So it’s no surprise that Australia is being viewed as a “bad guy” going into the COP26 global climate talks in Glasgow, analysts say.

Mining has helped drive Australia’s economy for decades, and coal remains the country’s second-biggest export. 

Coal exports totalled A$55bn (£29bn; $40bn) last year, but most of this wealth was kept by mining companies. Less than a tenth went to Australia directly – that’s about 1% of national revenue.

The coal workforce of 40,000 is about half the size of McDonald’s in Australia. But coal jobs do sustain some rural communities.

But analysts say there’s no long-term market as countries race to meet emissions goals.

Australia could end its literally toxic relationship with coal fairly quickly, experts say.

Its economy is stable and well-diversified to absorb the loss of coal exports.

This has frustrated those who say Australia should be investing to become a renewables superpower. 

As one of the sunniest and windiest continents on Earth, Australia is “uniquely placed to benefit economically” from its abundant natural resources, says the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental organisation.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-57925798

The BBC economic analysis leaves out an important detail – the $55 billion / year annual coal export industry keeps the the Australian dollar afloat. Australian law requires companies to sell exports at realistic prices, even if they are cross selling between divisions of the same company, so all that coal has to be purchased using Australian dollars. Without that $55 billion annual influx of foreign currency, the value of the Aussie dollar would likely collapse.

What about Australia’s alleged opportunity to become a green energy superpower?

My question: Why are the experts who claim Australia could be a “renewables superpower” demanding government support, instead of putting their own money where their mouth is?

The reason, of course, is the numbers don’t add up.

Australia might be one of the sunniest and windiest continents on Earth, but it is also one of the driest and dustiest places on Earth.

The Australian outback is an incredibly hostile environment for machinery.

Even on the coast, where I live, everything gets covered with a thick layer of dust in days. Gearboxes and bearings fill with grit. Surfaces get abraded. Plastic and rubber rapidly disintegrates under our hot ultraviolet soaked sunlight.

If I park my automobile outside at night, by morning I need to wash my windscreen using the wipers.

Some of the dust contains salt and organic compounds, and picks up electrostatic charges as it is blown by the wind, so it sticks to surfaces like glue, and has to be washed off. You cannot just shake or brush it off.

In the desert, away from the coast, it is even worse.

Unless you have a good supply of fresh water and soap for washing dust off everything you care about, lubricating oil to clean out dust contaminated bearings, and maintenance people to fix all the stuff which breaks, no machinery installation in the Australian interior survives for long.

Vast supplies of fresh water are not easy to find in Australia. Where fresh water is available, it is mostly already claimed by others, who would have to be compensated for loss of access. Billions of dollars would be required, to buy out farmers and miners who are already using every scrap of fresh water which is available, assuming you could convince any of them to sell.

Why would the cleaning water have to be fresh? What about pumping salt water from the ocean?

Salt water would be a disaster for cleaning renewable energy installations. The water would leave a film of translucent salt on everything. Stalagmites and stalactites of electrically conductive salt would accumulate on the edges of solar panels and sensitive electric installations, creating short circuits and fires. Salt water is far more corrosive than fresh water, it would rapidly attack any alumina fittings and all but high grade stainless steel. Salt water use could even lead to accelerated structural failures if there were any significant earth leakages, by accelerating corrosion of any structural metal components in contact with the ground. The influx of salt would remain in the environment, causing a localised ecological disaster.

Remember, the interior of Australia is sunny AND windy. Those solar panels better be anchored to the ground with lots of concrete and structural steel, otherwise they will blow away. The UV gelcoat protection on wind turbine blades would have to be meticulously maintained, to prevent our harsh sunlight from wrecking the plastic. And lets not forget, the freak storms which occasionally sweep in from the coast can drop rock hard hailstones the size of baseballs – not a good thing for anything caught under the storm.

This in my opinion is why companies are demanding large infusions of government cash before they’ll touch our alleged amazing opportunity to become a “renewables superpower”. As with most renewable energy schemes, I believe people behind the Australian “renewables superpower” vision expect any profit will come from milking taxpayers, not from genuinely profitable commercial sales of their product.

Tom Halla
October 22, 2021 6:11 pm

Green prayer wheels have always been something of a scam, with greens knowing the math, but lying as to how viable they were. They should have been honest, and stated that they want people to freeze in the dark, as industrial society is their ultimate evil.

commieBob
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 22, 2021 6:32 pm

Yep. What set off my bs meter was:

Less than a tenth went to Australia directly ...

Weasel words to cloud the minds of people who don’t know much about economics. They remind me of These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.

Cheap lying liar mind tricks.

PCman999
Reply to  commieBob
October 22, 2021 7:35 pm

Exactly! $55 Billion enters the economy, spirals a few times through the economy, turning into, say $150-200 Billion additional to the total economy. Even more if some of the coal is used to make other products like steel and feedstock for other chemicals. I doubt imported wind turbines and solar panels will have the same effect, especially considering how high-maintenance and fragile green tech is.

Ron Long
October 22, 2021 6:12 pm

Isn’t Australia still selling their high-quality coal to China? In a round-about way, perhaps? And isn’t it better that China uses Australian high-quality (cleaner burning and higher BTU) coal instead of their low-quality, more “contaminating” coal? Isn’t Australia therefore helping control pollution?

RickWill
October 22, 2021 6:34 pm

Unless you have a good supply of fresh water and soap for washing dust off everything you care about, lubricating oil to clean out dust contaminated bearings, and maintenance people to fix all the stuff which breaks, no machinery installation in the Australian interior survives for long.

This is what is commonly referred to as clutching at straws. Australia provides half of the world’s iron ore from the same hostile environment. It took a few decades to convert UK/US design to the environment but Australians have managed very well in the last 30 years or so.

Solar installations in this part of the world are doing OK.
https://www.australiansolarquotes.com.au/blog/2012/04/07/marble-bar-nullagine-power-stations-build-solar-farm-north-perth/
This one did get government help but at current diesel fuel prices would be easily economic without subsidy.

Solar power is so prevalent in northwest WA that the grid provider has to cap solar installations to avoid grid instability. The same problem would occur in South Australia if they did not have Victoria to take their excess solar.

Solar power is uneconomic because of the cost of overcoming the intermittency. Bringing in BS about cleaning, lack of water corrosion etc is just that – BS.

The grid scale solar schemes in Queensland and South Australia are uneconomic because rooftop solar has no scheduling limit. It forces grid scale to curtail most days as observed in SA today:
http://nemlog.com.au/gen/region/sa/

If storage cost nothing then intermittent solar would be the lowest cost energy source in Australia. But storage is EXPENSIVE.

Ron Long
Reply to  RickWill
October 22, 2021 6:46 pm

Rick, when you search for recommendations of cleaning solar panels in an arid, dusty environment, it recommends cleaning them with water and soap. The Google solar cell station reports a 15 % increase in electricity generation after cleaning. Not sure why you call BS on Eric?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  RickWill
October 22, 2021 7:14 pm

Marble Bar has relatively abundant sources of Artesian water replenished by Summer storms, accumulating through fractured rock near the Coongan River. More than enough to supply cleaning water to a small solar array like Pippunyah Power Station.

When I say there is not enough water, I’m talking about the quantities of water which would be consumed by Australia becoming a renewable energy “superpower”, renewable facilities of sufficient scale to replace the energy content of our coal exports.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
RickWill
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 22, 2021 8:02 pm

Northern Australia has huge quantity of water available. Old River comes to mind without a seconds thought.

Dewatering is a huge issue for any mine in northern Australia. There has been no issue collecting water for any purpose in northern Australia. I have direct experience with the water issues in all the iron ore mines, Argyle Diamond Mine, Ranger Uranium mine, Century zinc mine and Mt Isa copper mine. Water is a serious issue and excess has been known to halt mining in lower extents for over a year.

To think there is a shortage of water in northern, inland Australia is naive.
https://www.google.com.au/maps/place/Ranger+Uranium+Mine/@-12.6798656,132.9008378,5040m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x2cb7bcdc9ab4d4cb:0xaefbac381144c319!8m2!3d-12.6847555!4d132.9106698
https://www.google.com.au/maps/place/New+Century+Mine/@-18.7565597,138.6165293,13286m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x6a1bfb37d784bcc3:0xfc1747cff50d5d33!8m2!3d-18.7340049!4d138.6191558
https://www.google.com.au/maps/place/Argyle+Diamond+Mine,+Lake+Argyle+WA+6743/@-16.4517447,128.4187977,84933m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x2c9bf3cf92d7a3af:0xd07e4761f4dbb250!8m2!3d-16.720286!4d128.3850445

Century transported concentrate from the mine to port at Karumba over 300km away using excess water from the mine. The filtered water was used in Karumba for cattle feed fattening. Even getting rid of that water was not sufficient to reduce the gradual accumulation of water in the water containment are of the mine.

Water is not an issue anywhere in northern Australia – suggesting so is naive. Australia could be transporting water south at very low cost to provide water security rather than just letting it go back into the Timor Sea.

David Kamakaris
October 22, 2021 6:43 pm

“In a world racing to reduce pollution, Australia is a stark outlier.”

Hello?? China anyone?

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  David Kamakaris
October 22, 2021 7:29 pm

And India
Africa
Oh, and Europe and Britain
Lest we forget

There are real costs attached to stupidity

Joel O'Bryan
October 22, 2021 6:49 pm

Per the COP process CO2 emissions are scored against the emitter, where the fuel is burned.
Aussie coal sent to China and other developing countries doesn’t count against Australia’s INDC’s emissions, and since the COP process gives developing countries a total pass on emissions, the climate scammers are left with nothing.
So now they have decided to go after Australia’s economic livelihood, not because Oz is the emitter, but because their COP accounting process is doesn’t ding Australia’s coal.

Last edited 1 hour ago by joelobryan
nicholas tesdorf
October 22, 2021 7:01 pm

Under its energy crisis, China is releasing Australian coal from its bonded storage, after a year-long import ban, One million tonnes of Australian coal were stranded in Chinese warehouses. However, China has been accessing this coal since last month. In addition, demand from China and India has pushed International coal prices to record highs,

China is scrambling to reduce a power crisis from a coal shortage.
A power crisis is gripping the world’s top consumers of coal due to demand from industry and households, pushing World prices to record highs and causing widespread curbs on use. 
Many cargo loads of coal from Australia have been diverted to India.

There seem to be increasing votes from the majority of the world for Australia to keep on digging up coal and selling it to the world. The fact that the UK killed off its antiquated and inefficient coal industry is irrelevant.

Mr.
October 22, 2021 7:02 pm

Eric, I wonder why you wonder why renewables require government investment subsidies.

All the renewable propositions require OPM.
(Other People’s Money, which is what all the left’s agendas require.)

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mr.
October 22, 2021 7:17 pm

Yes, all the mealy mouth talk of policy signals = $$$

Linley
October 22, 2021 7:18 pm

I am an Australian. I don’t think Australia should stop its coal mining (or it’s gas drilling). As others have said we have the cleanest coal in the world and if we stop mining then the world emissions increase as other coal will be used.

i can’t comment on our ability to create a green hydrogen industry, however one thing that is not mentioned re green hydrogen is lots of clean water is required I think. We don’t have that and desalination of sea water before making the hydrogen is going to be a very energy intensive process.

In relation to Australia’s economy, something that is rarely mentioned is that as well as coal and gas we have lithium (the biggest lithium producer in the world by some margin), copper, iron ore, uranium and other bits and pieces, all growth industries in a low emissions world. The requirement for an increase of these minerals is not well reported. Our mining is relatively clean and safe and we should be a supplier of choice.

PCman999
October 22, 2021 7:20 pm

It’s quite easy for a country to without tens of billions of dollars in productive industry, as the BBC says. Just cancel the national public broadcaster for starters…

observa
October 22, 2021 7:23 pm

As one of the sunniest and windiest continents on Earth, Australia is “uniquely placed to benefit economically” from its abundant natural resources

That’s true but alas those pesky consumers interested only in marginal outputs-
Wind Energy in Australia | October 2021 | Aneroid

RexAlan
October 22, 2021 7:29 pm

“But analysts say there’s no long-term market (for coal) as countries race to meet emissions goals”.

If that’s the case why is the price of coal going through the roof.

observa
Reply to  RexAlan
October 22, 2021 7:50 pm

Doing exactly what the watermelons want with carbon taxing and yet they’re still not happy?
Sad Sack Syndrome methinks.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  RexAlan
October 22, 2021 7:56 pm

Any data which disagrees with the models is written off as an “anomaly”, just like the cooling trend in Antarctica.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Robert of Texas
October 22, 2021 7:55 pm

If Australia did become a “renewables superpower”, how would they export any of that energy to other countries? By making liquid hydrogen?

So they would take a relatively cheap existing raw resource (coal) which is already easy to export, and replace it with a very expensive intermittent power source (say wind) whose infrastructure would require 100% replacement every 20 or so years, use that to make hydrogen losing most of the energy in the process, move that to special ships, and then ship it to special receiving ports – and do all of this at a 55 billion dollar profit or essentially make themselves more poor.

Yeah, I bet every Autralian is just dying to jump on board of that ship-to-nowhere.

Al Tinfoil
October 22, 2021 7:56 pm

The COP26 fanatics have closed their eyes and ears to the current energy crisis and skyrocketing prices for electricity, coal,oil, and natural gas. The BBC continues to beat the “Green” drum with the mantra `”Carbon Bad, Coal Bad, Wind and Solar Good”. They seem desperate to keep the gravy train of government subsidies for wind and solar installations flowing.
Meanwhile, the current energy supply and price increase crisis is caused by government reliance on that same Green Agenda: Nuclear and Coal-fired electricity generating plants have been decommissioned, and investment in fossil fuel extraction has been reduced. The Green Dream has hit the wall of reality: Wind and Solar are unreliable and uneconomic to provide base load electricity. Countries are now scrambling to find energy sources as winter approaches in China and Europe and industries are shutting down as fuel supplies become short and electricity costs skyrocket. Homeowners face electricity outages and cold homes. Coal-fired electricity plants are being re-started to provide electrical service. China is realizing that it was a mistake to refuse imports of coal from Australia, and is now taking all the coal it can at whatever price in an attempt to keep the lights lit and the factories running.
Food security has also become an issue as fertilizer production is reduced and prices increase from lack of energy supplies.

