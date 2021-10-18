Climate Politics nuclear power

Britain to Downgrade Renewables, Embrace Nuclear Power

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

h/t Jo Nova; In the wake of Britain’s recent catastrophic wind drought, the Boris Johnson administration appears set to embrace nuclear power as their main strategy for achieving net zero.

U.K. Net Zero Emission Plan to Focus on Nuclear Power, FT Says

By Sherry Su 16 October 2021, 20:35 GMT+10

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is to unveil an overarching “Net Zero Strategy” paper as soon as Monday, along with a “Heat and Building Strategy” and a Treasury assessment of the cost of reaching the 2050 goal, the report said.

The main strategy will have a heavy focus on Britain’s nuclear power program. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to give the go-ahead to the documents on Friday, according to the report. 

The creation of a “regulated asset base” model will be key to delivering future large atomic-power stations. Under the plan, households will be charged for the cost of a plant via an energy levy long before it begins generating electricity, the report said. 

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-16/u-k-net-zero-emission-plan-to-focus-on-nuclear-power-ft-says

A pivot to nuclear power is marginally less insane than a 50 degree north nation trying to stay warm in winter using solar power, but the new proposal still sounds very expensive.

The “regulated asset base” prepayment for new nuclear plants will drive up the cost of energy for Britons who are already reeling from having to pay for the British Government’s energy market tinkering.

In addition, a commitment to future nuclear power does nothing to solve Britain’s current energy woes. A new generator which is planned to come online in 15 years or whatever does not help keep the lights and heating on today.

When France transitioned to affordable nuclear power in the 1970s, there was bipartisan support for the move. Continued reliance on oil and fossil fuel was seen as a major national security risk. The mass produced nuclear plants were deployed with minimal red tape, and have continued supplying France with affordable, reliable nuclear power ever since.

But a similar will to act decisively does not yet appear to exist in Britain.

It is the rush, the government attempts to impose energy policy, which I believe is making everything so expensive. Nobody will invest in nuclear in Britain without government financial support, because the political risk is too great. Building nuclear plants is affordable, until you add the red tape and the risk the next administration might shut you down.

The best thing the Boris Johnson administration could do, in my opinion, is to lay off the power sector, stop funnelling ordinary people’s utility bill cash to special interest groups through sweetheart deals and guaranteed purchase contracts, and allow the free market to restore reliability and affordability to Britain’s energy network.

Right now Britain’s energy market is a mess, everyone has their hand out. All of these demands for special consideration to achieve non-commercial government energy policy objectives are being subsidised by ordinary people, who are suffering unprecedented energy bills and fuel poverty.

BoJo’s administration has got to stop tinkering, they have to stop trying to kid themselves that they can somehow outsmart the smooth operators who run Britain’s energy industry, the smart boys who are doing very well out of this shambles, at the expense of the British People.

4.7 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
20 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter
October 18, 2021 10:10 pm

A shift is taking place in the EU. France and nine other countries want to make nuclear energy to be a “green energy”, so nuclear project can get subsidies that other “green” source get.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/nuclear-option-pits-germany-and-france-against-each-other-tmxwrkqkv

1
Reply
Doonman
October 18, 2021 10:15 pm

Under the plan, households will be charged for the cost of a plant via an energy levy long before it begins generating electricity, the report said.

Hey that’s a great business model. Pay now and get nothing. Who could argue with that?

4
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Doonman
October 18, 2021 10:24 pm

Build Back Better, New Green Deal, Great Reset.

sarc.

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Dennis
October 19, 2021 12:00 am

You will own nothing, and be happy….

0
Reply
Gaz
Reply to  Doonman
October 18, 2021 10:37 pm

Much better to go for the small factory built nuclear power stations which, individually, can be delivered within a single parliamentary term under a fixed price contract with the private sector and can also be sold offshore to get economies of scale in production and amortize design costs over numerous units. The same units, or relatively minor variants are probably suited to marine propulsion and possibly able to be built on marine hulls to be deployed wherever in the world there are medium term power shortages.

5
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Gaz
October 18, 2021 10:48 pm

Steady in old chap. it taken 20 years for rhem to realise nukes are the only viable replacemnt for fossil. It will be another ten before they realise that SMRs are the future.

5
Reply
Julian Flood
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 18, 2021 11:49 pm

Leo, I thought ‘sensible comment, give it an uptick.’ Seeing it’s you – the man whose Gridwatch Templar website reveals the tightrope the UK’s Grid is walking this winter – I’d like to give you more, but the system won’t let me.

I will mention my TCW blog post laying out a speech for the UK Prime Minister to give at COP26 elsewhere. But big nukes, the almost unbuildable EPRs? They’ve got a long way to go before they hit sanity.

JF

0
Reply
Capn Mike
Reply to  Gaz
October 18, 2021 11:48 pm

Back in the day, I was stationed aboard a Nuke surface ship. We were audited for radiation leakage annually. In my three years aboard, the radar spaces failed the audit every time due to broken tubes with radioactive elements, but the actual nuke power spaces passed easily.

1
Reply
Abolition Man
October 18, 2021 10:44 pm

Instead of opening up their abundant oil and gas reserves to provide reliable energy until new nuclear plants can be built, the British pols want their constituents to hunker down and pay in advance for heat and electricity to be delivered fifteen years in the future!? Did they consult with the Bai Den Regime on best energy policies for this idiocy!?
Only a politician or a bureaucrat could be this stupid, and the current crop in Washington may be going for the all time record; but BoJo and his pals are working hard to keep up!

3
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  Abolition Man
October 18, 2021 11:06 pm

If the pols gave a damn about the poor idiots who voted for them they would insure cheap, reliable gas and coal was producing power unfettered, and ten they could get away with a little tax on the top to help finance the nuke plants. Eventually the mineral fuels will run out ( yes, decades from now) so it will be good to develop and build several generations of nukes by then.

0
Reply
Julian Flood
Reply to  Abolition Man
October 18, 2021 11:55 pm

The UK is world class in the stupidity of our politicians. An Energy and Climate Change Minister who got us within two weeks of running out of gas for the power stations was elevated to Sec of State during Covid. Failing upward.

JF

2
Reply
Leo Smith
October 18, 2021 10:52 pm

If the lights go out in Westmintser we may see some action.
Not really much before.

1
Reply
StephenP
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 18, 2021 11:55 pm

The lights won’t go out in Westminster as they have a combined heat and power plant run on natural gas. So they will be OK as we are paying the bills through tax.
Will they allow themselves natural gas after 2035 if the plant needs updating, or will they install air source heat pumps?

0
Reply
John
October 18, 2021 10:53 pm

Unfortunately if you don’t want gas and coal for electricity Nuclear is the only choice but that is only about 40% of the use of fossil fuels
The rest is for making everything from clothes to food to medicine
You can’t make nylon or wheat or plastic syringes and medical PPE from electricity
so poor old BOJO is still Fxxx’d along with the NHS and British public

god help the queen because BOJO has no hope

0
Reply
Patrick MJD
Reply to  John
October 18, 2021 11:14 pm

BoJo is not running the show. Carrie is.

3
Reply
Julian Flood
Reply to  Patrick MJD
October 19, 2021 12:01 am

Mrs Carrie Johnson’s nickname when she worked in the PM’s Office was supposedly Princess Nut Nuts. I believe it was Princess Numnuts. An urban dictionary gives the definition of a numnuts as someone who spreads disaster whatever she tries to do.

Sums it up I think

JF

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
October 18, 2021 11:26 pm

Boris Johnson administration appears set to embrace nuclear power as their main strategy for achieving net zero

If the change of strategy is substantially true heads should roll.
For a start there ought to be serious consequences for the Climate Change Committee (CCC) that has misled the parliament and people as to the costs of ‘net zero’.
The fact that the person heading the CCC also runs a ‘sustainability’ consulting firm is neither-here-nor-there 😉.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
3
Reply
Chris Hanley
October 18, 2021 11:41 pm

Boris Johnson and his government are in political trouble, this announcement could be simply a ploy to get through a looming tough winter, to divert attention, i.e to ‘keep the natives quiet’ at least for the time being.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
0
Reply
StephenP
Reply to  Chris Hanley
October 18, 2021 11:57 pm

Let’s see what happens after COP26 with all its virtue signalling.

0
Reply
stinkerp
October 19, 2021 12:00 am

A pivot to nuclear power is marginally less insane than a 50 degree north nation trying to stay warm in winter using solar power

Wait…what?! Nuclear is the safest, most efficient, and cleanest form of base load power generation invented so far. Now that practical and economical uranium extraction from seawater has been demonstrated, with enough fuel in the oceans to power the planet for a billion years, it is essentially “renewable” energy. It’s the most sane choice for clean, reliable base load power of all the technologies available today.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

nuclear power

Researchers find few adverse health effects in wildlife exposed to low levels of radiation from the Fukushima nuclear accident

1 day ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas

IEA: More Renewable Investment Required to Stabilise European Energy Markets

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

SMH Suggests Any Aussie Net Zero Pledge Might be Misleading

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics United Nations

Greta Climate Case Thrown Out by the United Nations

4 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics nuclear power

Britain to Downgrade Renewables, Embrace Nuclear Power

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Fail Opinion

It’s the 1970s all over again, and Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Commentary

$5 trillion in 2021 global debt/equity raised (so far), “divest fossil fuels” in full swing, the world running short of natural gas/coal, and winter is coming

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

New court filings illuminate academia’s deep role in climate industry

13 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: