It’s the 1970s all over again, and Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW

OCTOBER 17, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Want proof that the Biden administration is really the second incarnation of the Carter administration? We have runaway inflation, Americans trapped overseas, a member of the first family who tried to do business with Libya and a president begging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC Plus) to increase oil production. It’s like the 1970s all over again.

Gas prices have risen $1 a gallon since Joe Biden’s election, while crude oil prices have doubled since November to $83 per barrel — and some analysts predict they could rise by another $10 before the end of the year. Natural gas prices have shot up more than 150 percent in the same period, which means winter heating bills for the half of American homes that use natural gas are projected to be 30 percent higher than last year — 49 percent higher in the Midwest.

This is the result of deliberate policy choices. Biden has made clear his intention to tax and regulate the fossil fuel industry out of existence. During the 2020 campaign, he declared, “I guarantee you. We’re going to end fossil fuel.”

Well, those threats have consequences. Today, the number of rigs producing oil across the United States is 528, roughly half its 2019 peak under President Donald Trump. When you tell oil producers you plan to put them out of business, they are not going to bolster production or drill more wells. When your $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” plan would impose punitive taxes oil and gas, the producers are going to get the picture that building back better doesn’t include them.

And when you make clear you plan to destroy an industry, banks and investment firms stop investing in it. The New York Times reports that the “flow of capital from Wall Street has slowed to a trickle after a decade in which investors poured over $1.4 trillion into North American oil and gas producers through stock and bond issues and loans” as woke capitalists “pare their exposure to fossil fuels to meet the commitments they have made to fight climate change.” BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has announced that it intends to have “net zero emissions across our entire assets under management by 2050.”

The result? Less fossil fuel production and higher prices — with lower-income Americans who can afford it the least penalized the most at the pump.

Full story here.

57 Comments
Ron Long
October 18, 2021 6:07 pm

Add to the similarities Billy Carter Beer and Hunter Biden “Art”, both losers riding coattails.

Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
October 18, 2021 6:40 pm

I don’t think the Chinese owned the Carter family. I don’t think that Billy was taking showers with or having sex with Amy.

Opus
Reply to  Ron Long
October 18, 2021 7:59 pm

At least you could get a buzz off of Billy Beer and if you have a unopened can, you’re rich.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
October 18, 2021 6:09 pm

Let’s go, Brandon!!!

Regards,
Bob

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
October 18, 2021 6:19 pm

Let’s go, Brandon!!!

Pauleta
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
October 18, 2021 6:50 pm

C’mon man!

LOL

gringojay
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
October 18, 2021 7:04 pm

Chalk talk =

FF5A7751-1FF8-420F-8B9E-98E7192708F6.jpeg
John
October 18, 2021 6:10 pm

guess what
you got exactly what you asked for

a Fxxx Wxxx brain dead President

and guess what you have him for another 3 years

so get ready to freeze with no energy and starve because there is no fuel for the trucks and farmers

But what is worse is he is imposing his will on the World with the idiot BOJO

telling everybody they must be net zero

wake up America and prove that you are really an educated country

throw out this idiot while you still have a chance

Tom Konerman
Reply to  John
October 18, 2021 6:36 pm

We did not elect him President.

Derg
Reply to  Tom Konerman
October 18, 2021 6:39 pm

Remember they told us that a pipeline company can be hacked but it is impossible to hack an election 😉

Robert of Texas
Reply to  Derg
October 18, 2021 7:22 pm

What they meant to say is “You just elected a hack.”

Ron Long
Reply to  John
October 18, 2021 6:49 pm

We are stuck with Brandon, for sure, but maybe not for 3 more years. The 25th Amendment says that if the President should be unable to perform his/her duties as President the Vice President becomes President. The trick is figuring who refers the question of the fitness of the President for medical review. If the Congress can do it, we may only have to wait one more year.

Robert of Texas
Reply to  Ron Long
October 18, 2021 7:24 pm

Um, so we get Kamala Harris instead? Are you trying to frighten me or depress me?

noaaprogrammer
Reply to  Robert of Texas
October 18, 2021 9:07 pm

The same puppeteers will be pulling her strings too.

Edward Katz
October 18, 2021 6:15 pm

American have the chance to reverse this idiocy in next year’s mid-term elections. Give the GOP control of Congress and they’ll block any more of Biden’s asinine moves before it’s too late.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  Edward Katz
October 18, 2021 6:36 pm

What asinine moves? Biden’s agenda has been stalled from the start by Minchin and the requirement to get 60 votes to pass any meaningful legislation in the senate. There is no need for the GOP to block anything since the democrats are doing it themselves.

Derg
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 18, 2021 6:41 pm

Lol…Democrats own both houses and the Presidency.. you can’t possibly be that stupid

60 votes 😉

And remember this stupid President just issues executive orders and the equally stupid circle back press secretary calls the laws.

Good one Izaak.

H.R.
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 18, 2021 7:07 pm

You’re close to the mark, Izaak.

Most of the Commie-NWO-Create-Serfs-Eliminate-The-Middle-Class-stuff is being rammed through via regulation and Executive Order or just the threat of same.

Even a blind squirrel finds a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup now and then. Good job.👍

meab
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 18, 2021 7:21 pm

Budget bills require only 51 votes in the Senate, Isick. You should take a remedial course in US civics before you falsely pontificate again. Oh, and it’s Manchin, not “Minchin”, and it’s not just Manchin. He and Sinema are keeping Brandon from getting 50 votes so, so far, Kamala Harris doesn’t even get the tie break.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  meab
October 18, 2021 8:18 pm

Meab,
Yes budget bills only require 51 votes and yes I misspelt Senator Manchin’s name. However you cannot do much using only budget reconcilliation. Biden’s agenda is dead in the water and has been before he even started his term of office.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 18, 2021 7:22 pm

“What asinine moves?”

Every move Biden has made.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 18, 2021 7:28 pm

The main reason we want the Republicans to take over the U.S. House is so we can impeach Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for dereliction of duty for failing to stop the invasion of the United States by illegal aliens.

We also want to start investigations on all the criminal Democrats in and out of Congress, and the Washington DC swamp, concentrating on the criminal enterprise that was the Obama/Biden administration and continuing with the Biden administration. And Hillary. Let’s not forget Hillary. She’s the one that started and paid for this whole Russia collusion hoax. Hillary should go to jail, too..

It’s time for major reform of every government agency, and the criminals that are in these agencies should go to jail.

It’s time for Republicans to play hardball with those who seek to destory our Republic. And we know who they are. No more Mr. Nice Guy. How about it, Republicans?

Eric Worrall
Admin
October 18, 2021 6:18 pm

The bit I find puzzling is why they believe ending fossil fuel before an alternative available will produce anything other than chaos?

My theory is they have a magical belief in engineers. They don’t understand them, they don’t like the way engineers talk back and make them feel stupid whenever they propose running the country on renewables, so they convince themselves the engineers just need to be nudged in the right direction, be given a bit of direction, then they’ll knuckle down and sort everything out.

Plenty of examples of this kind of thinking in “Atlas Shrugged”.

John
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 18, 2021 6:24 pm

no Engineers would tell them the truth
they believe there own BS and smell regularly to prove it still smells good

Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  John
October 18, 2021 7:29 pm

Ah, but you’re talking from the perspective of the engineer 😉

Mike Jonas
Editor
Reply to  John
October 18, 2021 7:53 pm

The engineers that told Joseph Stalin the truth ended up dead or in gulags. The engineers that kept their mouths shut ended up dead or in gulags too, because there was no way they could meet the targets set by the party. This is not a good time to be an engineer in America.

Dean
Reply to  Mike Jonas
October 18, 2021 8:47 pm

The book “Stalin and the Scientists” by Ings goes into great depth just how bad it was in the USSR.

Sam Capricci
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 18, 2021 6:50 pm

I always picture them the same as depicted in this cartoon…

http://www.sciencecartoonsplus.com/gallery/math/math07.gif

That’s the one where the board has equations and then a miracle happens and then more equations. Liberals and Democrats, if they weren’t so destructive, they seem to just live their lives based on the magical thinking.

jtom
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 18, 2021 6:52 pm

Some I’ve talked to can not grasp that the energy output of a solar cell cannot exceed the energy it receives from the sun. They believe engineers can simply replicate Moore’s law using solar cells. And they have zero understanding of how much energy we use. We’ll just put a bunch of batteries in a big ol’ warehouse, and run the city on batteries for the two or three days the wind doesn’t blow. Sure. Easy.

It’s really useless. Sometimes you have to let them suffer the consequences of their ignorance, and try to minimize the effect it will have on you.

Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  jtom
October 18, 2021 7:26 pm

YES – this is driving Aussie treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s green madness. His calculations show that when you apply a geometric progression the the capabilities of solar panels and batteries, we can electrify Australia by next Tuesday for the price of a pack of smokes.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 18, 2021 8:17 pm

we can electrify Australia by next Tuesday for the price of a pack of smokes.

Given the incredible increase in the price of smokes, that may be true before long. $50 a packet?

I don’t smoke cigarettes myself so it’s not an issue for me, but not only do they do the same to cigars, which I do, they won’t let you bring in more than a couple. It’s a massive tax grab.

Dean
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 18, 2021 8:48 pm

Its $50 for a small pack.

Kevin
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 18, 2021 8:41 pm

Coal was used to power the steam engines which not only removed water from the mines to allow more coal to be mined, it also drove the machines that transported the coal. The same was largely true for oil although it had to be refined first.

We have seen no similar examples of self-sustaining production in renewables. How can renewables be scaled up to power a modern economy when they are not used to power the factories that produces the solar panels and wind turbines?

H.R.
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 18, 2021 7:17 pm

Nope, Eric. The plan is to destroy everything so the Commies can “Build Back Better.” Chaos is the end goal.

The socio-psychopath-narcissistic elites expect to hoover up all the remaining middle-class wealth while we newly created serfs, live a life of subsistence and attend to their needs.

What’s not to like if you’re a globalist multi-billionaire?***



***Trouble is, each one thinks that they are the smartest person in the room and should be at the top. Oopsie! That’s when the long knives come out until only one is left.

Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  H.R.
October 18, 2021 7:28 pm

There is certainly a desire to restore the concept of aristocracy, you just need to see photos of post Covid Hollywood events, where only the help wear masks.

Robert of Texas
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 18, 2021 7:28 pm

They believe in people who have interesting sounding degrees but who did not actually learn anything useful in our jokes-for-universities. These graduates can probably lead a group session on Wokfulness or Diversity, but can’t even use a calculator correctly to perform basic math – that was too hard to learn.

Tom Halla
October 18, 2021 6:23 pm

At least Biden,or whomever is actually running this clown show, has not tried price controls. Otherwise, this is the Seventies redux.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 18, 2021 6:42 pm

Biden is trying to get producers to pump more oil. It might not exactly be price controls but it’s just a horse of another color.

Tom Halla
Reply to  Scissor
October 18, 2021 6:47 pm

Yes, but the half assed socialism of price controls under Nixon and Carter are much more destructive.

Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  Scissor
October 18, 2021 7:31 pm

The funny part is they are supposed to pump more oil without drilling any new wells.

John Shewchuk
October 18, 2021 6:56 pm

Jimmy Carter was smarter than Biden. In 1977 Carter said that the world will run out of OIL by 2010. CO2 levels should drop any day now.

OilProblem.jpg
jtom
October 18, 2021 6:57 pm

I am just waiting for slow Joe to tell us to lower our thermostats and wear sweaters if heating costs are too high. That’s exactly what Carter said.

There is a difference between the two of them, though. Carter was a disaster as a President, but a fine man. Biden is just a disaster.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  jtom
October 18, 2021 7:37 pm

Biden is definitely not a fine man. He is a self-centered criminal who thinks he knows it all, and he has no empathy for the suffering of innocent people, although he pretends he does. Go by his actions, not his words. Biden’s actions have literally ruined the lives of millions of people all over the world since he gained political power. The trail of misery he has left behind him is unbelievable.

H.R.
October 18, 2021 6:58 pm

“Lesko Brandon” makes Jimmah Cahtah look like a g-e-e-e-e-n-i-u-s.




N.B.: I have zero sympathy for the fully cognizant klepto-politico Zho Baidan and his “10% for the Big Guy.” I have a mother-in-law with dementia and I have a lot of sympathy for thoroughly-being-screwed-used-drugged-mugged Joe Biden of the past 2 or 3 years.-


Shameful, evil abuse of a near-corpse who knows not what he does by the GEBs,*** let alone what time it is… other than pudding and naptime and “read or sign this.” They are probably lying to him about his 10%. Screw Dementia Joe, sez they.




*** GEB = Globalist or Greedy Evil Bastard. Take your pick, but most often it’s both.

Mark Ulmer
October 18, 2021 7:17 pm

That headline is really insulting to Carter.

Robert of Texas
October 18, 2021 7:20 pm

I thought Carter was the worst president in my life until biden, but I don’t remember him being THIS BAD. biden has, in my opinion, completely moved the bar on utter irresponsibility and total incompetence to a new level. So saying biden is as bad as Carter is giving biden too much credit – he is much worse.

Lil-Mike
Reply to  Robert of Texas
October 18, 2021 9:14 pm

Jimmy was too concerned with being a man of peace. This became leverage that could be used against him. Being a man of peace, a foreign actor could commit just about any act of war, and Jimmy couldn’t respond without breaking his main conviction. Ronald Reagan on the other hand would joke “We’ve outlawed communism, the bombs are flying” on a supposedly muted hot-mike. Causing Gorbachev to shit his pants and walk a fine line.

Anon
October 18, 2021 7:26 pm

At least we will have the televisions shows to go along with the “new Carter”:

All in the Family – Archie Bunker on Democrats

I was too young to see these when they aired, but I remember some of the reruns. It is amazing how eras repeat themselves.

Duane
October 18, 2021 7:27 pm

Nope, nope, nope.

Crude oil production in the US dropped dramatically starting in March 2020 due to a crash in oil demand due to COVID, which naturally caused a steep reduction in oil prices. US producers produce according to prevailing prices, not political rhetoric.

Then starting in late 2020 the world economy cranked up again, as everyone knows, and the immediate result was a runup in oil prices. EIA and industry leaders now predict the inevitable runup in US oil production through next year with the expectation that oil prices will then come back down to somewhere less than today’s price of $90 per bbl to around $72/bbl … and likely lower still if supply inevitably overshoots demand.

World oil prices are totally a function of supply vs demand which has nothing to do with who is in the White House. In fact US oil production peaked in 2019 and has been coming down ever since, with acceleration in the drop hitting with COVID.

Supply vs demand, not politics.

Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  Duane
October 18, 2021 7:33 pm

Sure its supply vs demand, but politics has choked off the supply, like Biden’s ban on new leases and pipeline cancellations. In a hostile environment, people stop investing. The USA would be awash with oil if Trump was still at the helm.

William Haas
October 18, 2021 7:35 pm

Biden’s ignorance and incompetence has led form one disaster to another. He has become the disaster President. He seems to have so little authority at the White House that he has to get permission to answer questions. Getting the most incompetent people to fill positions in his administration has not helped matters either. Who ever is actually calling the shots is trying to take the USA apart. After cutting energy production with the hope of cutting CO2 emissions he has a lot of gall to ask foriegn producers for more fossil fuels to burn. Cutting fuel production without an adequate alternative has been a really stupid idea. If we are really going to cut energy use so as to fight climate change then we do not need all of this infrastructure. If we are trying to cut energy use then we should not be adding people to this country through illegal integration. Maybe it would be best to stop foriegn trade considering the energy use involved. I think it would be best for all if Joe Biden concentrated on personally fighting climate change by remaining in his basement in Delaware in strict climate lockdown.

D K
October 18, 2021 7:37 pm

The 70’s may be the only decade he can remember and he wants to bring them back

David S
October 18, 2021 7:40 pm
  • “I guarantee you. We’re going to end fossil fuel.”” Translation: If you live in a cold winter area you’re going to freeze to death.
willem post
October 18, 2021 7:53 pm

For decades, Joe Biden has been, and still is, a big-talking, bragging, plagiarizing, grifting and grafting, corrupt, glad-hander, who likes to sniff and feel other men’s women and children.

He has been near brain-dead for a long time.

He is totally ineffective at anything he does; even his mentor Obama agrees.

He is a puppet in the hands of Socialist idiots, who know not their belly buttons from a hole in the ground.

Biden and his handlers are zig-zagging from corner to post, created NOTHING BUT AWFUL RESULTS THAT WILL ULTIMATELY RUIN/WEAKEN THE US FOR A LONG TIME.

Their malfeasances amount to TREASON.

Carter was a highly intelligent nuclear engineer, who advised admiral Rickover

HE WROTE NUMEROUS WELL-RECEIVED BOOKS AFTER HE RETIRED,

He received a Nobel peace price, while in office.

There is NO comparison between Biden and Carter

HIDING THE HUNTER BIDEN EVIDENCE TO PROTECT JOE BIDEN
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/hiding-the-hunter-biden-evidence-to-protect-joe-biden

Alan
October 18, 2021 8:04 pm

A little off topic, I’ve been arguing with a liberal alarmists who claims no climate scientist has ever claimed the artic would be ice by 2013. I’m tired and ready for bed. I figure someone here can supply an answer.

SMC
October 18, 2021 8:36 pm

Biden and the Democrats were very clear on what they were running on; resist Trump, put people out of work, resist Trump, close businesses, resist Trump, raise taxes, resist Trump, take away rights, resist Trump.

Why is everyone so surprised that they are attempting to fulfill the agenda they made? If you voted Biden, assuming the election wasn’t actually rigged, then this is what you voted for. Why are folks surprised?

Dean
October 18, 2021 8:38 pm

Let’s Go Brandon

