Guardian: UK Industry Facing Climate Policy Winter Shutdown

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova – People who lived through the blackouts and economic chaos of the 1970s must be experiencing a strong sense of deja-vu, with Boris Johnson starring as the spiritual successor of the weak, ineffectual Conservative leader Edward Heath.

UK industry could face shutdowns as wholesale gas price hits record high

Steel, chemicals and fertiliser industries warn of difficult winter unless government takes emergency action

Rob Davies and Joanna Partridge
Thu 7 Oct 2021 05.00 AEDT

Wholesale gas prices hit new all-time highs on Wednesday, prompting warnings that factories could be forced to shut down over winter or switch to more polluting fuels just as the UK hosts the Cop26 climate conference next month.

The crisis has already forced a wave of collapses among energy suppliers that has led to warnings of “desperate choices” for households likely to face higher bills as a result.

As power-hungry sectors such as steel, glass and chemicals fight their own battle with soaring gas and electricity costs, they warned of further shocks to both industry and consumers, including higher prices of goods and factories being forced to temporarily close.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/06/uk-industry-could-face-shutdowns-as-wholesale-gas-price-hits-record-high

Why do I think Heath is comparable to Boris Johnson? Because just like Heath, Boris Johnson’s ineptitude could be about to plunge Britain into a new era of darkness, rolling power cuts and industrial stoppages.

When the lights DID go out: Meals by candlelight and lamp-lit shopping… how miners strikes and sky-high inflation saw 1970s Britain plunged into darkness with a three-day working week

  • From 1972, Prime Minister Edward Heath was locked in political battle with National Union of Mineworkers 
  • A six-week strike that year led to mass blackouts around the country and thousands of lay-offs
  • Heath then imposed a three-day week in 1973 as continued coal shortages threatened electricity supply
  • TV companies including the BBC and ITV had to stop broadcasting at 10.30pm each night
  • Ordinary Britons were ordered to limit heating to one room and to keep non-essential lights switched off 
  • Do YOU remember the crisis? Send recollections and pictures to harry.s.howard@mailonline.co.uk

By HARRY HOWARD, HISTORY CORRESPONDENT FOR MAILONLINE 

PUBLISHED: 21:21 AEDT, 21 September 2021 | UPDATED: 23:55 AEDT, 21 September 2021 

As Britain grapples with soaring gas and electricity prices and an energy supply crisis, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been forced to say there is ‘no question of the lights going out’.

But, when the country was gripped by strikes by coal workers in the 1970s, the lights really did go out.

From 1972, the then Tory Prime Minister Edward Heath became locked in political battle with the immensely powerful and militant National Union of Mineworkers.

Unlike today, most of Britain’s electricity came from coal, and so crisis struck when miners voted to strike over wages for six weeks between January and February 1972.

Miners picketed power stations in an effort to restrict coal supply, leading to mass blackouts around the country and businesses being forced to close.

Whilst that strike came to an end with the Government’s capitulation and a pay rise for miners, the following year saw further unrest when ministers capped public sector wages amid an inflation crisis – as the NUM demanded a further pay hike of 35 per cent.

Although another strike was initially avoided, miners did vote to ban overtime, leading to the halving of coal production and the imposition by Heath of a three-day week in December 1973, with the aim of conserving coal stocks and keeping all essential lights on.

Nearly all businesses had to limit their electricity use to three days a week and were banned from operating for long hours on those days.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10012345/When-lights-DID-1970s-Britain-plunged-darkness-three-day-working-week.html

The British government claims there is no question of the lights going out – but I’m not sure I believe them. In any case, the crazy price spikes on offer could achieve the same effect as an actual shutdown, by making power utterly unaffordable.

At least Heath had the excuse of not being the primary cause of his disaster. Heath’s weakness might have made his administration the plaything of militant unions, but he didn’t personally order power generators to be shut down.

Boris Johnson, by contrast, in my opinion is entirely responsible for Britain’s current energy market chaos. Boris could have shored up Britain’s energy security, and removed obstacles to shale, to eliminate dependence on Russian gas and French electricity, he could have re-opened coal mines or secured sufficient supplies to buffer Britain against supply shocks. All this could have happened right from the start of his administration.

But in his arrogance, in my opinion BoJo did the opposite – he ignored warnings, and powered full steam ahead with his disastrous green energy plan, deliberately killing off investment in coal and other reliable forms of energy, and creating the conditions which led to Britain’s current calamitous shortages and energy market instability. Just when Britain was finally showing signs of pulling out of BoJo’s Covid lockdown recession.

In the 1970s legendary Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher challenged and defeated Heath as leader of the Conservatives, soared to victory, and instituted economic reforms which revived Britain’s moribund economy. But Thatcher was already a prominent member of Heath’s cabinet. Of course, no leader is perfect, even good leaders. Margaret Thatcher promoted global warming alarm to publicly justify her campaign to crush militant coal unions, and restore stability to Britain’s energy supplies.

Which British cabinet member today will step into Thatcher’s shoes and save Britain? Michael Gove? Alok Sharma? Maybe a member of the shadow cabinet? Keir Starmer or Ed Miliband?

Perhaps there is a new Thatcher in waiting, hiding their talent behind a convincing facade of mediocrity and incompetence. But if there is, I don’t know them.

Joel
October 7, 2021 10:12 pm

Since we agree Thachter helped to start the coal bad narrative, why not blame her for the current insanity?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Joel
October 7, 2021 10:56 pm

Thatcher helped start it, a fact I acknowledged. But as Lord Monckton pointed out, when she realised what a monster she created, Thatcher tried to undo the damage. Even if this wasn’t the case, Thatcher did a great deal of good in other respects. I don’t see everything through a global warming lens.

Redge
Reply to  Joel
October 7, 2021 10:58 pm

Thatcher didn’t think coal was bad. She thought the coal miners union, headed by the odious Scargill, was bad for the country

And she was right

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Joel
October 7, 2021 11:17 pm

Do grow up.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel
October 7, 2021 11:48 pm

Because she recanted?
She realized it was a climate scam near the end.

We all make mistakes. The difference is being able to admit them, correct them, and move on. Honest intellectuals admit mistakes and correct. Socialists can’t do that. They always blame someone else and then double down on the failed policy.

Climate believer
Reply to  Joel
October 8, 2021 12:24 am

Your logic suggests we should actually be blaming Harold Wilson who shutdown more coal mines than Thatcher ever did.

Stephen Wilde
October 7, 2021 10:21 pm

A large slow moving cloud filled high pressure system is settling over the uk for the next week or so.
Solar and wind energy will be negligible.
Failure to plan backup facilities has been gross negligence and has been perpetrated by leftist bedwetters some of whom are still in the Tory party and the PM is married to one.

13
David Guy-Johnson
October 7, 2021 10:34 pm

If you think the PM is entirely responsible, you’re, quite frankly, nuts. He’s only been in power a couple of years and it may have escaped your notice that this weak in effectual fool as you call him, pushed through Brexit against all the odds. It must so escaped your notice that ever since then that there has been a little bug going around that has occupied most of the attention of moat of the world

A very poor article

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
October 7, 2021 10:43 pm

Heath wasn’t entirely responsible for the 1970s either. But Thatcher proved that if Heath was a better leader, he could have fixed the problems. History will judge Boris in a similar light.

As for Brexit, a lot of commenters are suggesting the current trade and partnership agreement is “Brexit in name only“.

If Boris was displaying any suggestion he had learned by his horrendous mistakes, I would have been a little nicer. But if anything he seems to be doubling down on the disastrous renewable energy policies which got Britain into this mess.

Redge
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
October 7, 2021 10:59 pm

BoJo is a clown and has always been a clown, who flip flops on his view depending on which way the wind is blowing.

The only difference between then and now is he’s the UK’s PM

pigs_in_space
Reply to  Redge
October 7, 2021 11:44 pm

And that Heath was a nasty Paedo, who got the UK (finally) into the EEC.
He kicked the bucket before he could be taken to the courts, just like another (BBC and MM) well protected nasty called Savile!

Bojo is just another nasty liar, who got the UK “sort of” back out of what evolved from the EEC into a socialist camp bent on redistributing cash from “haves” to “have nots” or too lazy to work for it.

The contrast is really small.
The continuity of flagrant gravy trains, and abuse of power is the most striking, while the lunatics are now out of the asylum running the place.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
October 7, 2021 11:27 pm

And having pushed through Brexit gas shortages along with petrol and food shortages. It is worth noting that there are no such shortages in the EU or even in Northern Ireland which is still part of the customs union. This shortage is due to Brexit and it is the Tories and Boris’s fault,

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 7, 2021 11:34 pm

That simply isn’t true Izaak.

Europe is suffering severe power price spikes as well. Britain, being on the end of a long supply line, gets their share once everyone has taken their helping. Brexit did not change this.

Its possible Britain may not have had such severe truck driver shortages if they were still part of the EU. But there is another possible explanation. Britain recently tightened their tax laws, specifically IR35, making it very difficult for small businesses to claim tax deductions. This has caused severe shortages in some industries, because a lot of expats working in Britain didn’t accept the effective tax hike, and decided to call it quits and go home. I don’t know if truck drivers were hit as hard as other industries, but its a possibility.

Climate believer
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 8, 2021 12:11 am

Typical champagne socialist, “up the workers” except when the workers don’t vote as they’re told.

The workers voted for Brexit.

Labour, (so funny), now hate those workers, (and basically all the unwoke).

Those workers (and basically everyone else) hate Labour.

Tony Bliar went to war against the will of the British people…. seems to be a bit of a theme with the Left.

I despise Johnson and all that he and his cronies have done to degrade conservative values, but this peanut throwing from the Left is pitiful, you’re a laughing stock.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
October 7, 2021 11:51 pm

David,
You’re acting as if BoJo can’t walk a straight line and chew bubble gum at the same time.

Being good at Multi-tasking is essential to being a successful executive in both business and in government. Dealing with multiple issues and handling the crises they present and correcting where necessary are hallmark traits of good leaders.

gbaikie
October 7, 2021 10:44 pm

UK average yearly average temperature is about 10 C {50 F} and London is about 10.5 C- too bad they didn’t get enough global warming. France average is 14 C and Paris is about 11.5 C.
Global warming is mostly about warmer winters and warmer nights. Why do the Brits want colder winters?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  gbaikie
October 7, 2021 10:51 pm

I lived in Britain for a while. From what I saw, British support for climate action is because Britons are decent people. They’ve been told that global warming will hurt poor people in hot countries, and while warmer weather might be nice for Britain, they don’t like the idea of profiting from the pain of others.

This is why alarmists speaking to UK audiences made such a big deal of hyping Australia’s bushfires, creating a false narrative that their cousins in Australia were really suffering because of the world’s selfishness.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 7, 2021 11:20 pm

Yep. The watermelons lied to Joe public in Britain. And will reap the whirlwind.

angech
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
October 7, 2021 11:23 pm

If one of the underwater cables goes the Liberals may come back!

gbaikie
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 7, 2021 11:35 pm

Australia’s average temperature is about 22 C. It’s close or in tropics. Tropics is little effected by global warming or cooling, though Australia could have less deserts if there was any global warming.
Earth is in The Late Cenozoic Ice Age, wiki:
Late Cenozoic Ice Age – Wikipedia
And during this 34 million years long period with warm and cold periods, Australia
has remained around it’s current temperature. The tropical zone doesn’t change much whether we in interglacial period or glaciation period. Australia has never been as cold as UK is presently. But deserts conditions in tropics do change.
8,000 years ago Sahara desert was grasslands and forest during the warmest time of the Holocene period.
So, Earth is in icehouse climate or Ice Age. And Earth has about 1/3rd of land area as deserts. In icehouse climate or Ice Age one is globally drier, and have lot’s of deserts. The tropical zone is 80% ocean and this ocean is global heat engine.
An icehouse climate is defined as cold oceans {we have very cold oceans] and one or more ice caps. Antarctica continent moved South and started forming glaciers and within last 2 million years, Greenland started forming glaciers. And last 2 million years has been the coldest period within the 34 million year icehouse climate.
Anyhow, we between glacial periods, hence the term interglacial period, and peak temperature of the holocene occured in period called holocene climate optimum:
Holocene climatic optimum – Wikipedia
And UK should be at least couple degrees warmer than it is now. And Australia should have had less desert.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  gbaikie
October 7, 2021 11:40 pm

I think its likely Australia would receive deeper inland incursions of monsoon rain if the world was warmer, but climate is pretty complicated, so who knows. One thing for sure, we’re better off developing the engineering capacity to face whatever comes, than sacrifice our freedom of movement in a crazy attempt to tie ourselves to chaotic natural cycles.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 8, 2021 12:04 am

In a sane world, Australia would have 10 nuclear power stations on each coastline. They would each drive 3 reverse osmosis water purifier plants to push purified sea water inland for irrigation to farmers. Those farmers then would be able to feed half the world, all totally self sustained with its own internal nuclear fuel supplies and unlimited sea water for purification.

But we do not live in sane world. The Left is mentally insane, and the opportunity for the kind of power that would present them is unbearable to resist and thus screwing it all up before it all got going from the paper planning stage.

gbaikie
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 8, 2021 12:08 am

Perhaps brits are worried about sea level rise. If choice to continue being cold and not have sea level rise. Though sea level in last 100 years has only been about 7″.
In terms of engineering capacity, it seems UK should look into using Geothermal energy and be so bold as look for in oceans.
But equally bold moves, could be adding lot water to Sahara deserts- which would increase global temperatures, but lower sea levels.
Another challenging thing, doing something to start ocean settlements.

It’s my opinion the Mars settlements will lead to ocean settlements- Mars settlement require using the ocean to launch rockets- and such busy activity in ocean should lead to ocean settlement in region one launching rockets. Another things is if we get significantly more sub-orbital travel, one launch and land on the Ocean. For sub-orbit, a good place to land and leave could include the English Channel.
There are lot things the brits could do, but socialism will get them there, they need more free enterprise.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 7, 2021 11:54 pm

BBC has gotten lots of mileage from the goodwill of the British people. Not sure how much longer the climate scam can last though when those British people start freezing due to power cuts and high energy bills. Everyone’s got limits to their goodwill.

Alastair gray
October 7, 2021 11:32 pm

Maybe theGrauniad should be claiming credit for this emerging disaster Its what they wanted and worked so hard for and derided contrary opinion as denier maunderings

Joel O'Bryan
October 7, 2021 11:44 pm

BoJo, Trudeau and Macron made fun of Trump and his ignoring the Climate Scam while he and Energy Secretary Perry kicked onerous methane and fracking -water regulations to the curb and drove drove the US to Energy Dominance.

Now Dementia Joe is the benefactor of that foresight until his EPA flying monkeys and DoEnergy clowns can screw it all up again.

Who’s laughing now?

Screen Shot 2021-10-07 at 11.40.07 PM.png
Gary Pearse
October 7, 2021 11:47 pm

Thinking people basically foresaw at once that an ill begotten totalitarian governance, fronted by a phony climate crisis which was crafted by moldy European neomarxists to destroy the Western economy, culture and civilization would be a human disaster.

This ideology has killed at least 100million people. What is it with Europeans not being able to let go of this marxist horror. At least Marx thought he was freeing up the poor, the laborer. These people are actually knowingly prepared to do several billion in!

The initiators Maurice Strong, Christiana Figueres, etc. said it was their duty to bring it about destruction of economies, culture, civilization. They made no bones about it. They told us what the scam was about.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Gary Pearse
October 7, 2021 11:58 pm

The 20th Century death toll from totalitarians, the Marxists, the National Socialists, the family Communists, whatever you want to call them, is well north of 300 million bodies. Probaly closer to 500 millions if you count indirect deaths due to war displacements and starvation.

fretslider
October 7, 2021 11:54 pm

Grocer Heath was a disaster – except to those of us at school

griff
October 8, 2021 12:42 am

The UK has no shortage of natural gas: it is just that prices have risen sharply.

Renewables energy production has no effect on gas price – if anything it means less gas is used, reducing cost.

The French power line is just 2% of UK peak demand -and anyway the new Norway line is coming into use for this winter. The UK is not dependent on French power, it is just that it can often buy it cheap when output of nuclear plants exceeds French domestic demand

would we still have a crisis with 100% fossil fuel? Yes…

Unless somehow the UK had fracced enough gas to reduce the price?

Densely populated UK has good reason to avoid the environmental impact of fraccing.

and above all it is essential to reduce the use of gas (all fossil fuel) given we DO have a climate emergency – that’s what the observations of science show us.

The forecast for the winter is given every year by National Grid: this year’s is not substantially different from previous years – it always ‘warns of power failures’ because it sets out clearly the possible power impacts.

Sad to see alarmism and hysteria over UK power based on such distortions of the facts…

