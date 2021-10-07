Climate Economics

Claim: Green Loans and Solar Panels Could Save Households Money

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
30 Comments
Aussie Home Energy Claim
Aussie Home Energy Claim (source SMH)

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s “climate genius” Seth Griffith explains how households could all be powered by government financed solar with an EV in the garage by 2024.

Clean energy cash splash would cut household bills $4200 by 2035

By Nick O’Malley and Mike Foley
October 5, 2021 — 5.00am

Australian households would save $4200 on their energy bills by 2035 if governments helped them add solar power and batteries, replace gas cooking and heating appliances and purchase electric vehicles.

The subsidies would cost around $12 billion in the earlier years of such a scheme, but save $300 billion in household energy costs and help reduce the nation’s domestic greenhouse gas emissions by about a third, according to analysis by the energy non-profit group, Rewiring Australia.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg last month labelled economic risk as the primary motivation for climate action and put it front and centre of the next federal election, due by May next year.

“Australia has a lot at stake. We cannot run the risk that markets falsely assume we are not transitioning in line with the rest of the world,” Mr Frydenberg said.

If governments subsidised early uptake, the savings would soon outweigh the costs, the analysis shows.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/clean-energy-cash-splash-would-cut-household-bills-4200-by-2035-20211004-p58x2w.html

Given there are around 8.3 million households in Australia, the $12 billion subsidy quoted by SMH only stretches to $1445 / household. Not nearly enough to subsidise a full solar conversion and EV purchase. And a lot of those households are high-rise apartments, so not a lot of space for the solar panels.

Even if you have the roof space, the energy budget is wafer thin.

I have a friend who lives in a very sunny part of Queensland, whose very large house and garage roof area is covered with solar panels. He has a big battery and an EV. Not because he believes we are experiencing a climate crisis, all this is because he doesn’t trust the government’s ability to run the country or competently provide basic services. He also collects rainwater and grows his own food.

He can *just* about run everything off the solar, except 2-3 times per year when he has to switch on the grid supply. No home heating or cooling, other than a few fans, and this only works when he limits driving to 5-10 miles per day in his EV.

Total cost of all this (including a cheap low range EV) was around AUD $65,000. Scaling this out to every house in Australia, $65k x 8.3 million households = $539 billion.

Of course this setup wouldn’t work for most people. There is nothing average about my friend’s house or his solar setup.

The bit Seth left out, is that even if you have a decent roof space, staying within the energy budget of the solar energy you can collect from an average roof would for most people require some drastic lifestyle changes. Especially if they do not live in a sunny part of a sunny state like Queensland, which experiences mild winters and good sunlight pretty much all year round.

If a person runs an energy intensive home business side hustle, say doing some automobile repairs and arc welding, they would be well and truly stuffed. Same for people who live in Australia’s densely populated cold climate states, which barely see the sun in winter.

There is an additional problem. My friend’s solar panels need a regular wash, to keep them operating at peak efficiency. Above all else Australia is a dusty place, a land of vast deserts and sweeping plains. A lot of dust from our arid interior gets carried and deposited on more populated regions, when the wind blows across our drylands. Australia has enough water for most people to live comfortable lives – but not if every household starts using hundreds of litres per week of additional water, to keep their solar panels clean.

30 Comments
Tom Halla
October 7, 2021 6:07 pm

Being unwilling to do math, or make realistic assumptions in one’s plans, seems to be a requirement for a green.

Kalsel3294
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 7, 2021 6:25 pm

Perhaps the fact that they define themselves by a single monochromatic light in a world of a much wider spectrum says it all.

Ron Long
October 7, 2021 6:19 pm

Math challenged, are we, in Ozzieland? Oregon has eliminated testing for math as a requirement for High School graduation, so they are undoubtedly producing a lot of future politicians

LdB
October 7, 2021 6:22 pm

After the home insulation debacle of 2010 known affectionately as the Australian pink batt disaster no Australian government is going to go near such stupidity. It’s a greentard flapping his gums over something that will never happen.

Patrick Peake
October 7, 2021 6:28 pm

I think that another missed point is that the cost of petrol in Australia includes a lot of tax. Already we are seeing states put a road tax on EVs. This will presumably increase because governments will still want the tax revenue to pay for roads and so on. So you cannot credit the full avoided cost of not using petrol because EVs are going to face very similar direct costs

Dennis
Reply to  Patrick Peake
October 7, 2021 7:19 pm

“Fuel excise is a flat sales tax levied by the Australian Government on petrol and diesel bought at the bowser. The current rate is 42.7 cents in excise for every litre of fuel purchased. This rate is adjusted from time to time in line with inflation and is in addition to the GST.
Budget papers show Australian motorists will pay $49.3 billion in net fuel excise over the next four years. These papers also show that the equivalent of almost of all this, $46.8 billion, will be re-invested in land transport projects.”

Mr.
Reply to  Dennis
October 7, 2021 8:13 pm

It should be scary for all taxpayers that no governments have said how they intend to replace the $billions in direct taxes they currently collect from gasoline & diesel pumps.

My prediction is that instead of “consumers pay”, it will be “everybody pays”.

H.R.
Reply to  Mr.
October 7, 2021 9:27 pm

I believe that governments have done the math and intend to make up the revenue this way, Mr.
comment image

niceguy
Reply to  Patrick Peake
October 7, 2021 8:00 pm

In France most of the price paid for unleaded is tax. (Also, tax on tax.)

So the political class disguised as the fifth power, the so called “journalists” (*) and “analysts”, instead of sayingas they should according to conventions used everywhere else (**) – that taxes on unleaded are above 100%, do divide the taxes by the total paid amount to get an amount of taxes in the 60% range.

(*) or “journalopes

(**) if political science is a thing, or can be a thing, or might possibly be a goal, you can’t make up conventions on the fly; if not, than the whole “studying political science” is a scam, and is to science what astrology is to astronomy; if so, the prestigious “Science Po” Parisian school is a fake school (fake as in fake bills) and each and every employee of that school has a fake employment (which is criminal)

nicholas tesdorf
October 7, 2021 6:38 pm

The electricity bill for our terrace house in inner Sydney is about $600 per year, so the $4200 saving promised by Nick O’Malley and Mike Foley should reward us with a nice profit of $3,600 per annum in 2035. Also by then, the pigs will be flying overhead to give extra shade in summer.

Charles Higley
October 7, 2021 7:01 pm

Draw a line following the middle latitude of the US. No one buying solar panels for their house will ever even break even is they live above that line. Canada is a total loss. There is nothing wrong with end users generating a bit of electricity and drawing less from the grid, but it has to be economically worthwhile or they are hurting themselves.

It is the stupid idea that they can construct a reliable energy supply from unreliable energy sources that makes such policies just stupid and pie-in-the-sky and a SCAM on the people.

Remember, the goal of politicians is not to beef up an energy sector that already has working companies that can do the job. They want to push new areas in which family and friends can benefit hugely from crony capitalism.

Dennis
Reply to  Charles Higley
October 7, 2021 7:24 pm

I travel around and across Australia on different routes now that I am retired, in the mostly remote area country away from the coastal strip around it fuel supplies are from “Roadhouses” or service centres that offer multiple services often including accommodation and cafes.

All of them have diesel generators for electricity supply, there is no electricity grid.

Very few have solar panels mainly because of the high temperatures and dusty conditions.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  Charles Higley
October 7, 2021 8:08 pm

Charles,
Assuming your claim is true then most of Australia lies in the profitable zone. Dever is at
39N while Melbourne is at 37S (i.e. closer to the equator). Hobart is at 42S so a small price reduction in solar panels means that even there solar power would be profitable. Plus electricity prices in Australia are about twice that of the US which again means that solar panels make much better economic sense in Australia, even if you live in Hobart. In additional solar thermal hot water systems are also viable across most of Australia further reducing costs.

Mr.
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 7, 2021 8:50 pm

If your “profit” on any investment is at the whim of a government subsidy, you’re no more astute than bitcoin dabblers who are at the mercy of Elon Musk’s tweets.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 7, 2021 9:03 pm

It’s nearly always raining in Tasmania, with occasional sunny days. The local joke here is that we have summer here between February 3rd and 6th.
Strangely enough, there are houses with solar panels. I think the main benefit they derive from the panels is as an extra layer of insulation on the roof.

Dennis
October 7, 2021 7:17 pm

Please don’t don’t ignore maintenance and replacement costs for rooftop solar installations and include in your cost-benefit analysis before ordering.

Also, the best performance of solar panels is on cool clear days between 10.00am and 2.00pm in Australian conditions, during the other daylight hours output is “minimal”.

Anon
October 7, 2021 7:22 pm

And after they get you all set-up, BAM!!!

Electricity companies get green light to charge rooftop solar owners for exporting power to grid

AEMC chief executive Benn Barr said households selling their excess power back into the grid are putting increasingly unmanageable strain on a system that was not set up to be two-way.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-12/power-companies-to-charge-solar-owners-for-exporting-to-grid/100368588

Maybe they will allow you to use the $1445 to offset the grid fees?

Chris Hanley
October 7, 2021 7:29 pm

Scaling this out to every house in Australia, $65k x 8.3 million households = $539 billion …

That would be $539 billion every 15 years or so.

Chris Hanley
October 7, 2021 7:37 pm

Australia would need to sell an awful lot of coal to China to pay for all the solar panels and EVs.

Joel O'Bryan
October 7, 2021 7:44 pm

And what electrical grid with generation schemes in Australia could deliver that increase in demand for night time recharging?
Every rechargeable battery Kw requires 4-5 Kw of dedicated solar panels to recharge during sunlit hours, only to be discharged in about 3 hours at night, then sit depleted for 10m hours until the late morning sun is high enough to begin recharging again. Multiplying all the serially discharging battery banks and then each having dedicated solar panel farms to recharge during the leads to whopping number of solar farms and BISS systems. When it is all said and done, not one kilogram of CO2 emissions have been saved due to production and maintenance logistic tails of solar and battery farms.

Griffith sadly fails at doing an end-to-end energy analysis of where every kilowatt-hr goes and where it s replaced in his scheme. If he were to do such an entire end-to-end analysis, he’d find far unrealistic levels of solar panels and batteries are required. So he is either ignorant or a liar, or both.

Last edited 1 hour ago by joelobryan
Dennis
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 7, 2021 8:08 pm

Western Australia will not permit solar storage batteries mounted on or close to a building for fire protection purposes.

niceguy
October 7, 2021 7:53 pm

Like the Apple Store genius?

John
October 7, 2021 8:03 pm

unfortunately most solar panels in Australia have a life of 8 years and similar for EVs and Batteries
So every 8 years you fork out 100k to be more realisitic
I dont think this individual has a bone of reality in his body

But then again why should it be different the past Chief Scientist Allan Finkle was also a numpty and made illogical statements – and claimed to be an Engineer

the basics dont work

Most high tech items fail because of capacitors, semiconductors etc

At least on older Holdens you could run them for 1million miles as long as they were maintained

Oh well just another misinformed twitter

Izaak Walton
Reply to  John
October 7, 2021 9:22 pm

Not sure where you get the 8 year figure from. Most new panels come with a 25 year
warranty. Plus the latest generation of batteries for cars last over a million km. And both
panels and batteries are improving every year.

Rhs
October 7, 2021 8:22 pm

With NPR running stories like this:
https://www.npr.org/2021/10/07/1015460605/gas-stove-emissions-climate-change-health-effects
Everything will be electric based in no time.

Vincent
October 7, 2021 8:43 pm

All the problems mentioned in your article, Eric, are solvable as technology progresses.

I’ve never seen any house in Australia which has the entire roof area covered with solar panels. One usually sees, on average, about 1/4th of one side of the roof covered with solar panels, which is the side most orientated towards the sun.

If a house were designed to maximize the amount of solar electricity that could be produced, it would need a flat roof tilted towards the sun. If the entire roof were covered with solar panels, or better still, built with solar tiles, the electricity produced would be about 8 times what the average Australian householder who has solar panels on the roof, currently produces.

“According to Tesla, their solar roof tile is the most durable one found in the market and the glass comes with what they call an “Infinite Tile Warranty.” Basically, the warranty lasts as long as your house is still standing.”

However, most people don’t live in houses designed to maximize the production of solar electricity, but a future scenario when it is both efficient and inexpensive for the average householder (in Australia at least) to produce all the electricity requirements for their home use and EV travel, when EVs become affordable, seems realistic to me.

lee
Reply to  Vincent
October 7, 2021 8:55 pm

Just rotate all the current housing. Problem solvered. 😉

Mr.
Reply to  Vincent
October 7, 2021 9:14 pm

The solar technology to enable houses to disconnect from the grid has been available for at least 30 years now.

How come nobody is doing it?

Peta of Newark
October 7, 2021 8:55 pm

Oh dear, how to put this…

Let’s give the guy a break can we?

He’s in a damn near impossible job (his own choice surely Shirley) but it’s a job where he’s expected to Please Everybody All Of The Time
For starters that’s a non-starter.

But the point is not to get disheartened by that fact/point, he really does have to do something to buoy-up not only himself but ‘The People‘. He has to have and maintain a spark of Enthusiasm.
Otherwise where is he, where would anybody be without ‘something to look forward to’? Probably in an Emergency Room getting your stomach pumped out of pills, alcohol, Paraquat or of a doughnut-overdose.
Don’t laugh. Doughnut ODs are called Heart-Attack/Stroke/Cancer/Dementia

And that is the job he’s in= trying to envision things to look forward to, things that will make The People = ‘happy’ or ‘better off’ or whatever your vision of sweetness & light might be.

So in a way we are all right/correct. He is doing the horribly difficult job that he’s chosen himself to do and been elected to do, so he is correct in doing/saying what he does. That Is The Job he’s In
A serious problem there is the size of the task and thus we see a tendency to exaggerate = lying basically and then ‘we’ fall foul of the Tangled Web’

But the Naysayers, as we see here in most comments here so far, are also correct. They are pointing out ‘Diversity‘ = pointing out that One Solution will not fit all.
(Something Communist/Socialist Collectives have discovered not to work, many times over)

Is that his ‘Personal Fail’
Is that = ‘Government Fail’
Is that = Fail of Settled Civilisation(s) ##

But then we’re now going out and dispensing ‘Blame’ which is hardly any recipe for making progress on any front.
haha = Dispensing Blame is just another way of saying Climate Science, when all said and done – and as we see when looking on the bright side, progress is glacial.

In a nut-shell, 2 questions:
Are there too many people?
Has Government got too big?

Thus, what to do – if possible without going out ‘laying blame’

## does that mean that all Governments of all Settled Civilisations are, have to be, Socialist and thus by definition, are all Doomed to Fail

Is that what we’re seeing now. looks like it in Europe certainly because that is exactly what the Common Market and then the EU were/are, epic experiments in Socialism and the whole thing is crumbling.
Should that be ‘bumbling’ as in ‘Boris’?

oh dear oh dear, its a laugh-a-minute innit…

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Peta of Newark
October 7, 2021 9:13 pm

too late for the edit:

Just properly noticed the word ‘loan’ in the headline.

Shows, to my mind, how bad things are.
Because Government Loan = Free Money.
And is simply the adult version of giving/withholding sugar/candy to small children as a Carrot & Stick method of control
Works for a while but once Homeostasis kicks in, as it always does, the end result is Total Disaster

