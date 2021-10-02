Climate Politics

Guardian Accuses Big Business of Undermining Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Climate Plan

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Accountable.US has accused Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Disney of backing “shady groups” working to oppose President Biden’s $3.5 Trillion climate bill.

Apple and Disney among companies backing groups against US climate bill

Amazon and Microsoft also supporting groups fighting legislation despite promises to combat the climate crisis, analysis finds

Oliver Milman @olliemilman
Fri 1 Oct 2021 16.00 AEST

Some of America’s most prominent companies, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Disney, are backing business groups that are fighting landmark climate legislation, despite their own promises to combat the climate crisis, a new analysis has found.

A clutch of corporate lobby groups and organizations have mobilized to oppose the proposed $3.5tn budget bill put forward by Democrats, which contains unprecedented measures to drive down planet-heating gases. The reconciliation bill has been called the “the most significant climate action in our country’s history” by Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the US Senate.

“Major corporations love to tell us how committed they are to addressing the climate crisis and building a sustainable future, but behind closed doors, they are funding the very industry trade groups that are fighting tooth and nail to stop the biggest climate change bill ever,” said Kyle Herrig, president of watchdog group Accountable.US, which compiled the analysis.

“Hiding behind these shady groups doesn’t just put our environment at risk – it puts these companies’ household names and reputations in serious jeopardy,” Herrig said.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/01/apple-amazon-microsoft-disney-lobby-groups-climate-bill-analysis

The link on the Accountable.US website mostly just seem to reference the Guardian article.

The groups they’re talking about include the US Chamber of Commerce and Business Round Table, so some of the “shady groups” at least are not hollow front organisations.

Frankly I’m not sure what to make of this. Did someone in the Chamber of Commerce lose the memo?

Whatever the answer, I suspect the US climate scene is about to become a lot more complex.

Vuk
October 2, 2021 10:04 am

What would they expect, follow lemmings over the cliff. Lunatics taken over the asylum.

4
Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
October 2, 2021 10:20 am

Faced with energy shortages it appears that government officials have softened their attitude towards oil and gas drilling industry.
“Sharp cuts in methane from leaking gas drilling platforms and production sites could play a major role in the greenhouse gas emissions reductions necessary to fulfil the Paris climate agreement, and should be a key aim for the Cop26 UN climate talks, new research suggests.
Cutting global emissions of methane by 40% by 2030 is achievable, with most cuts possible at low cost or even at a profit for companies such as oil and gas producers. It would make up for much of the shortfall in emissions reductions plans from national governments, according to the Energy Transitions Commission thinktank”
It appears the Guardian’s correspondent agrees.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/30/cutting-methane-should-be-a-key-cop26-aim-research-suggests
As DM would say ‘ drill baby drill’, but plug your hole, no stinking methane wanted around here.

Tom Halla
October 2, 2021 10:04 am

Yeah! Everyone who opposes our holy cause is a vendido, a sellout, as no one could possibly honestly disagree with our sheer obviousness/sarc

2hotel9
October 2, 2021 10:17 am

Too funny! The people who own and operate Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Disney are 100% in support of the Faux Joe Xiden Admin and its goals. Leftists angry at the leftists they have praised and worshiped. It just don’t get any funnier!

markl
October 2, 2021 10:21 am

Political movements cobbled together with varying minority interests are doomed to eat themselves.

Ron Long
October 2, 2021 10:25 am

Maybe large companies (and small companies, and rational somewhat educated people) oppose the $3.5 trillion proposal because it it a destructive lurch to Socialism. The congressional Representative Occasional Cortex has proposed a Civilian Climate Corp. to fight global warming and there are billions of dollars in the $3.5 trillion dedicated to this nonsense. The Democraps are trying to buy votes with our tax money, by paying people to sit at home smoking weed and playing video games. Unfortunitly it appears to be working.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 2, 2021 10:26 am

Just maybe some of these CEOs are starting to realize that the 3.5 Trillion spending bill is a bridge too far? If the Western economies go down the tubes so will their companies, going Green doesn’t look so good after all.

