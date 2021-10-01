Left Greta Thunberg. Right UK PM Boris Johnson. By Foreign and Commonwealth Office - Beyond Brexit: A Global Britain, CC BY 2.0, link
Climate Politics

British PM Capitulates to Greta Thunberg

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Following Greta’s recent temper tantrum, in which she slammed allegedly green leaders for their lack of progress, politicians are making a big show of their contrition.

Climate change: Youth have ‘every right to be angry’ says UK PM

By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent, Milan

Boris Johnson says young people have every right to be angry about the state of climate change. 

The UK prime minister told climate activists in Milan that they were paying the price for the “reckless actions of their elders”. 

The penitent mood here was underlined by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who said politicians needed to be “whipped into action.”

Both agreed that urgent action to limit warming was now desperately needed.

They’ve heard from a host of voices including Greta Thunberg who castigated politicians for dashing the hopes and dreams of young people. 

Speaking here today, several senior politicians conceded that Ms Thunberg was essentially correct in her analysis. 

“Young people around the world are already paying the price for the reckless actions of their elders,” said Mr Johnson. 

“Hundreds of millions of you are facing rising seas, failing crops, burning forests, and evermore ferocious storms, daily challenges that lead to lost opportunity. And your future is literally being stolen before your eyes.”

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-58750164

It is possible the politicians all actually mean to keep their promises they will try harder, but I think there is room for doubt.

And it seems unlikely Greta would accept even a genuine British effort to go green.

As the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, in the eyes of deep greens, Britain more than anywhere is irredeemably guilty of climate sin.

Dennis
October 1, 2021 10:05 pm

She might remind him of home?

MARTIN BRUMBY
Reply to  Dennis
October 1, 2021 10:22 pm

Very likely, Dennis.

But maybe Greta (and perhaps Carrie, too) has something to worry about.

It is obvious that what passes for Boris’s brain, resides in his bellend.

A great one for fresh totty is our Boris!

Nice to see our old chum Matt McGrath on his jolly to Milan. No doubt he’s hugging plenty of Chinamen!

Stephen Wilde
October 1, 2021 10:10 pm

Horribly embarrassing.
So many politicians with no scientific knowledge or experience at all being fooled by utter
charlatans.
Destroying the future of young people whilst pretending to help them.

u.k.(us)
October 1, 2021 10:20 pm

Youth is wasted on the young.
Ain’t nuthin gonna change that.

iflyjetzzz
October 1, 2021 10:27 pm

Just another con artist politician grifter who says anything to appease people so he can keep on grifting.

John Doran
October 1, 2021 10:45 pm

Proof positive our political systems are beyond repair.
A pol with a reputation as a famous liar & begetter of sprogs attempts to fashion world climate policy after the lead of a nasty tempered teenager who has been indoctrinated with nonsense.
It would be funny were it not deadly serious.
I wonder when China & Russia will bring down the curtain on this nastiest of pantomimes?

Chris Hanley
October 1, 2021 10:56 pm

Q. What is Matt McGrath the BBC’s environment correspondent doing in Milan, did he use fossil fuels getting there and if so is his trip really necessary?
A. He is attending a meeting of ‘ministers’ in preparation for the big shindig in Glasgow in November.
Greta and 400 of her young followers are also in Milan ‘to formulate a response to rising temperatures’, how did they get there and if by using fossil fuels are their trips really necessary?
Guys: there is a fossil fuel caused climate emergency don’t forget.

Dennis
Reply to  Chris Hanley
October 1, 2021 11:09 pm

All good for them, the EU has exempted private executive jet aircraft from carbon or emissions tax levied against commercial aircraft.

[sarc]

ParmaJohn
October 1, 2021 11:07 pm

Where oh where are the adults??

Rory Forbes
October 1, 2021 11:09 pm

Boris Johnson says young people have every right to be angry about the state of climate change.

Then Boris Johnson is even more of a bloody fool than I originally thought. Pandering to angry, omnipotent children with no clue about science is pathetic. To perform like a trained seal for the whole world to see deserves nothing but scorn.

These people must learn that there will never be enough humiliation to suit them, because none of it is based on any science. There is no enough.

Damon
October 1, 2021 11:25 pm

Is there any evidence AT ALL that the world is doomed in (some number) of years if we do not DO something?

tonyb
Editor
October 1, 2021 11:29 pm

It is a shame that history no longer seems to be taught in schools, let alone climate History. It seems that weather and climate only began around the year 1990.

tonyb

Bill Toland
October 1, 2021 11:37 pm

I have never understood the amount of attention that Greta Thunberg gets in the media. It is blatantly obvious that she is utterly clueless about everything. Why would anybody take advice from an ill-educated teenage moron who played truant from school too many times?

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Bill Toland
Crowcatcher
Reply to  Bill Toland
October 1, 2021 11:49 pm

You missed out the “mentally subnormal” (aspurgers)!!!!

zemlik
October 1, 2021 11:41 pm

Boris apparently decides policy on whatever the media says that morning.

