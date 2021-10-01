Senator Bridget McKenzie, one of the Aussie heroes trying to resist the green blight. By CNBP Flickr account - link, CC BY 2.0, link
carbon tax Government idiocy

Aussie Treasurer: Climate Change is Not Just an Issue for Affluent Liberals

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Inner city based Aussie treasurer Josh Frydenberg telling rural district representatives like Senator Bridget McKenzie, that they don’t understand farming, mining and climate change.

Climate change does not have a postcode, Treasurer Frydenberg says

By Rob Harris
September 29, 2021 — 12.24pm

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the impact of climate change will not be limited to postcodes, hitting back at criticism from his Nationals colleagues that it is only an issue for voters in affluent electorates.

Mr Frydenberg, who represents Kooyong in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, held a joint press conference with fellow cabinet minister Bridget McKenzie on Wednesday, a day after she took a swipe at her Liberal colleagues over a net zero emissions target.

Mr Frydenberg said climate change was a “global challenge” that required “national solutions” and it was not a binary choice between the regions and jobs.

“We’re obviously having very positive and constructive internal discussions,” he said.

“Not everyone will agree on every point, but we’re having constructive discussions internally about other aspects of that plan, longer-term aspects of that plan to reduce our emissions.“

Mr Frydenberg said reducing emissions through a “well-considered, funded plan” would create jobs across the nation.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/climate-change-does-not-have-a-postcode-treasurer-frydenberg-says-20210929-p58vq0.html

Josh Frydenberg, who represents an inner Melbourne constituency, was speaking in support of colleague Dave Sharma, who represents an inner Sydney region, and who also seems to think he understands farming and mining better than people who work as or represent farmers and miners.

Bridget McKenzie takes swipe at ‘vacuous’ Liberals over net zero

By Rob Harris
Updated September 28, 2021 — 2.57pm

Liberal MP Dave Sharma says climate change can no longer be fought through a city-country divide, firing back at his cabinet minister colleague Bridget McKenzie after she labelled the Liberals’ support for a carbon neutral economy by 2050 the “worst kind of vacuousness over values”.

The Victorian senator, who holds several regional-based policy portfolios, says too many federal MPs were worried about being “cool” rather than “the consequences of their decisions”.

The junior Coalition partner – which is bitterly divided on the issue – has put off a likely fierce debate on a net-zero target until a planned face-to-face meeting on October 17, warning they will not be pushovers on any net zero emissions pact.

Senator McKenzie singled out Mr Frydenberg, the member for the Melbourne seat of Kooyong, and Dave Sharma, who holds the Sydney seat of Wentworth, in her criticism as the debate over the target hits fever pitch within the federal government.

“It is easy for the member for Kooyong or the member for Wentworth to publicly embrace a net zero target before the government has a position, because there would be next to zero real impact on the way of life of their affluent constituents,” she wrote in The Australian Financial Review on Tuesday.

Our people, by contrast, are generally living in the electorates with the lowest per capita incomes, while the industries that underpin our regional economies are emissions-intensive. Not just in coal, but farming, transport, manufacturing, food processing and more.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/bridget-mckenzie-takes-swipe-at-vacuous-frydenberg-over-net-zero-20210927-p58v97.html

Just how much more deranged can the Aussie climate debate possibly become?

MP Bridget McKenzie, who represents rural voters, and who is herself an avid outdoor enthusiast, is trying to make inner city based politicians understand that the climate actions they propose would devastate the economies of the rural regions she represents.

The proposed carbon actions, as always, would be far worse for the economy than reactive, as needed climate adaption. Even if the worst climate predictions come to pass, digging a few new reservoirs to improve flood control and dought resilience would be a far more affordable than imposing a regressive nation wide carbon tax.

But inner city based politicians Josh Frydenberg and Dave Sharma are utterly convinced they know better than people who have lived and worked the land their entire lives. In my opinion, the inner city representatives likely believe they are trying to help rural yokels who are too stupid to understand their own best interests. Yet as Senator Bridget McKenzie pointed out, the cost of climate action would disproportionately impact energy intensive rural economies. It would not be Josh and Dave’s voters who would have to pay the carbon price.

You would think it should be obvious who is right – yet there is a real chance inner city climate warriors like Josh and Dave will win. Climate obsessed inner city representatives outnumber rural representatives.

Let us hope some semblance of sanity prevails, but I’m not optimistic. Aussie politicians have already devastated Aussie manufacturing, with decades of high cost green energy initiatives.

If Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg gets his way, and imposes unsustainable carbon costs on the rural mining and farming sectors, just as his predecessors wrecked Australia’s manufacturing industry with high gas and electricity costs, there won’t be a lot left of the Australian economy.

19 Comments
Tom Halla
October 1, 2021 6:06 pm

Australia needs some better choices in parties. From what I can tell from the US, Labour is even more suicidally green.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 1, 2021 7:22 pm

Bridgette McKenzie‘s party, the National Party, so far seems to be holding the line against the green madness. As junior partners in Australia’s coalition government, they have just enough influence to stop Josh Frydenberg implementing his crazy climate plans, if they stay strong. But I worry Josh and ScoMo might find a way to get to them. There are a lot of levers Josh and ScoMo can pull. Stopping climate action is not the National Party’s only priority.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
Tom Halla
October 1, 2021 6:08 pm

From what I can tell from the US, Australia does not have much choice, as the Labour Party is even more suicidally green than the Liberals.

Interested Observer
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 1, 2021 7:32 pm

Today in Australian politics, it is no longer Liberals vs Labour, with the Liberals representing business class interests while Labour represents working class interests. It is now the Greens-Labour coalition, representing the inner city chatterati and public sector unions, versus the Liberal-National coalition, who represent business interests both urban and rural, big and small.

Unfortunately, many rusted-on working class Labour voters cannot see that their interests are no longer represented and are, in fact, being actively undermined by the party they support. Some have woken up to it, which is why the conservative government was elected and maintains its level of support. If Frydenberg is stupid enough to emulate the left’s policies, not only will they lose that support, they’ll fracture the conservative coalition and end up in the political wilderness.

The pandemic has exposed the new political reality in all its ugliness. The new class divide is between those who get their paychecks from the government, in no danger of losing their jobs, and those who don’t, which the government can throw out of work at any time it chooses. Those who get their paychecks from the government dominate the Greens-Labour coalition and, as long as they keep getting paid, they will happily destroy the country.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Interested Observer
Stephen Mueller
October 1, 2021 6:16 pm

Josh Frydenberg is trying to get reelected, I like Josh but it informs you of the man when he knows only 1.3 percent of the atmosphere is expelled each year from all of Australia and he will ruin this country just to be reelected , it is these times where real man stand up tell the truth to those in inner cities types to learn more about the climate, perhaps even venture out into it from time to time. I live in country Victoria and have a small farm looking after animals and I can tell Josh two things one the climate is fine and the BOM have know idea what they are talking about.

lee
Reply to  Stephen Mueller
October 1, 2021 8:07 pm

And Australia is a carbon (sic) sink. That the various parties don’t want to use the national sequestering of CO2 is merely because if they did that under protocols, they would have to actively show changes from drought, bushfire, renewed growth etc. So it goes in the too hard basket.

aussiecol
October 1, 2021 6:27 pm

This debate will be decided at the federal election next year. It has proved in the past to be political suicide put climate change in front of cost of living and jobs.
But the interesting thing is, who to choose. The opposition’s climate change agenda is more draconian than the present government. So the lesser of two evils I guess.
Even though our emissions amount to around 1% to the rest of the world, there seems to enormous pressure by other nations for us to set the standard. Wish we had a prime minister with balls to tell them to bugger off. We need a Trump alter ego.

Martin Clark
Reply to  aussiecol
October 1, 2021 6:45 pm

The results from the OCO2 indicate that Australian emissions were zero back in 2014-5, and a lot of industry has been destroyed since then.

lee
Reply to  Martin Clark
October 1, 2021 8:10 pm

The Chines TanSAT satellite as well.

Scissor
Reply to  aussiecol
October 1, 2021 6:52 pm

As far as setting standards are concerned, the Melbourne police seem to be doing a kick ass job.

TomB
Reply to  aussiecol
October 1, 2021 7:39 pm

To be honest, I don’t hold out much hope. I watch election after election being decided in spite of what is obvious to all of us. The low information voters out number us – vastly. She, and we, and all of us across the globe, are being consumed by the great communist wave. That wave was predicted to have happened over a century ago. Looks like we’re finally gonna get it. And it won’t be a conquest. The majority will have voted it in willingly.

GoatGuy
Reply to  aussiecol
October 1, 2021 7:48 pm

We in the US also need a Trump-alter-alter-ego. The Fire, but directed at the feather-headed political-and-structural ideals which are increasingly the providence of exactly the same divided populus inner city majority, compared to the far-flung rural representation.

Problem is, no one has the furious fire. Here, there or yonder.

GoatGuy

Malrob
October 1, 2021 6:44 pm

Inner city green elites. Their knowledge of the production chain that feeds them and their proflgate lifestyle starts at the supermarket and ends at the garbage bin.

lee
Reply to  Malrob
October 1, 2021 8:11 pm

Milk comes from cartons.Who needs to know anything else?

Waza
October 1, 2021 7:08 pm

Honestly I have no idea what Josh is doing.
BUT
Right now in Australia, the politics of COVID absolutely dominates the politics of climate change. These debates could just be play acting to string along gullible voters and maybe future voters ( lockdown kids).

Barry James
October 1, 2021 7:12 pm

No need to be a scientist to understand this

CO2 Scam.jpg
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Barry James
October 1, 2021 8:40 pm

The diagram is misleading.
The ‘natural 96.5% CO2 emissions’ are merely part of the natural carbon cycle i.e. over time there is no natural increase in the atmospheric CO2 concentration as a result.
There is little doubt that the increasing CO2 concentration is mostly due to human emissions, that doesn’t imply that it is harmful or needs to be controlled.

Mr.
October 1, 2021 7:34 pm

A rational voter in any developed democracy might say to himself / herself –

“re the emissions reductions issue – which candidates are appealing to the real life interests of us, their electors, and which are appealing to their potential colleagues for appointment to international lobbying or UN outfits?”

An old hard-boiled Aussie politician and renowned punter once remarked –
“always back self interest. It always runs true to form”

nicholas tesdorf
October 1, 2021 8:01 pm

The Liberal Party of Australia’s pandering to Eco-Loona and their mishandling of Covid with useless lockdowns will ensure a swing against them at the next election. Unfortunately, the Greens and the Labour Party are even more suicidal and crammed with Eco-Loons. The few rational politicians who might be elected are too few in number to have any effect.

