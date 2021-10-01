Aussie Treasurer: Climate Change is Not Just an Issue for Affluent Liberals

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Inner city based Aussie treasurer Josh Frydenberg telling rural district representatives like Senator Bridget McKenzie, that they don’t understand farming, mining and climate change.

Climate change does not have a postcode, Treasurer Frydenberg says By Rob Harris

September 29, 2021 — 12.24pm Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the impact of climate change will not be limited to postcodes, hitting back at criticism from his Nationals colleagues that it is only an issue for voters in affluent electorates. Mr Frydenberg, who represents Kooyong in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, held a joint press conference with fellow cabinet minister Bridget McKenzie on Wednesday, a day after she took a swipe at her Liberal colleagues over a net zero emissions target. … Mr Frydenberg said climate change was a “global challenge” that required “national solutions” and it was not a binary choice between the regions and jobs. “We’re obviously having very positive and constructive internal discussions,” he said. “Not everyone will agree on every point, but we’re having constructive discussions internally about other aspects of that plan, longer-term aspects of that plan to reduce our emissions.“ Mr Frydenberg said reducing emissions through a “well-considered, funded plan” would create jobs across the nation. … Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/climate-change-does-not-have-a-postcode-treasurer-frydenberg-says-20210929-p58vq0.html

Josh Frydenberg, who represents an inner Melbourne constituency, was speaking in support of colleague Dave Sharma, who represents an inner Sydney region, and who also seems to think he understands farming and mining better than people who work as or represent farmers and miners.

Bridget McKenzie takes swipe at ‘vacuous’ Liberals over net zero By Rob Harris

Updated September 28, 2021 — 2.57pm Liberal MP Dave Sharma says climate change can no longer be fought through a city-country divide, firing back at his cabinet minister colleague Bridget McKenzie after she labelled the Liberals’ support for a carbon neutral economy by 2050 the “worst kind of vacuousness over values”. The Victorian senator, who holds several regional-based policy portfolios, says too many federal MPs were worried about being “cool” rather than “the consequences of their decisions”. The junior Coalition partner – which is bitterly divided on the issue – has put off a likely fierce debate on a net-zero target until a planned face-to-face meeting on October 17, warning they will not be pushovers on any net zero emissions pact. Senator McKenzie singled out Mr Frydenberg, the member for the Melbourne seat of Kooyong, and Dave Sharma, who holds the Sydney seat of Wentworth, in her criticism as the debate over the target hits fever pitch within the federal government. “It is easy for the member for Kooyong or the member for Wentworth to publicly embrace a net zero target before the government has a position, because there would be next to zero real impact on the way of life of their affluent constituents,” she wrote in The Australian Financial Review on Tuesday. “Our people, by contrast, are generally living in the electorates with the lowest per capita incomes, while the industries that underpin our regional economies are emissions-intensive. Not just in coal, but farming, transport, manufacturing, food processing and more.” … Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/bridget-mckenzie-takes-swipe-at-vacuous-frydenberg-over-net-zero-20210927-p58v97.html

Just how much more deranged can the Aussie climate debate possibly become?

MP Bridget McKenzie, who represents rural voters, and who is herself an avid outdoor enthusiast, is trying to make inner city based politicians understand that the climate actions they propose would devastate the economies of the rural regions she represents.

The proposed carbon actions, as always, would be far worse for the economy than reactive, as needed climate adaption. Even if the worst climate predictions come to pass, digging a few new reservoirs to improve flood control and dought resilience would be a far more affordable than imposing a regressive nation wide carbon tax.

But inner city based politicians Josh Frydenberg and Dave Sharma are utterly convinced they know better than people who have lived and worked the land their entire lives. In my opinion, the inner city representatives likely believe they are trying to help rural yokels who are too stupid to understand their own best interests. Yet as Senator Bridget McKenzie pointed out, the cost of climate action would disproportionately impact energy intensive rural economies. It would not be Josh and Dave’s voters who would have to pay the carbon price.

You would think it should be obvious who is right – yet there is a real chance inner city climate warriors like Josh and Dave will win. Climate obsessed inner city representatives outnumber rural representatives.

Let us hope some semblance of sanity prevails, but I’m not optimistic. Aussie politicians have already devastated Aussie manufacturing, with decades of high cost green energy initiatives.

If Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg gets his way, and imposes unsustainable carbon costs on the rural mining and farming sectors, just as his predecessors wrecked Australia’s manufacturing industry with high gas and electricity costs, there won’t be a lot left of the Australian economy.

