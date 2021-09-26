Greta Thunberg Lashes Out at Deep Green World Leaders

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greens eating their own – can anybody ever be green enough for Greta?

Mocking Biden’s build back better;

Greta Thunberg mocks Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ climate plan Dylan Stableford·Senior Writer

Sat, September 25, 2021, 2:20 AM Speaking at a climate rally in Berlin on Friday, Greta Thunberg mocked President Biden’s attempt to address climate change through his “Build Back Better” agenda. “As we move out of the pandemic, many are talking about using this as an opportunity for a green sustainable recovery, whatever that means,” the 18-year-old Swedish activist said. “And world leaders are talking about ‘building back better,’ promising green investments and setting vague and distant climate targets in order to say that they are taking climate action.” In his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden announced that the United States would double its financial contributions to help developing nations combat and adapt to climate change. … “The fact that we are in a crisis that we cannot build, buy or invest or way out of seems to create some kind of collective mental short-circuit among the people in power,” Thunberg said. “And the longer they pretend that we can solve the climate crisis within today’s system, the more invaluable time we will lose.” … Read more: https://www.yahoo.com/news/greta-thunberg-mocks-biden-build-back-better-climate-change-162003829.html

New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern also received criticism.

Greta Thunberg takes another swipe at Jacinda Ardern’s response to climate change By Stuff

2:56pm Sep 26, 2021 Greta Thunberg, the originator of the global School Strike for Climate movement, has taken a fresh swipe at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for a lack of action over climate change. In an interview with The Guardian, Ms Thunberg said she can’t think of any politician who has impressed her. When asked about Ms Ardern, Ms Thunberg said New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions haven’t fallen. “It’s funny that people believe Jacinda Ardern and people like that are climate leaders. That just tells you how little people know about the climate crisis,” she said. “Obviously the emissions haven’t fallen. It goes without saying that these people are not doing anything.” … Climate Change Minister James Shaw said Ms Thunberg is correct to say New Zealand’s emissions haven’t yet decreased. “That is why the work our Government is doing is so important – and clearly we have a lot of work to do,” Mr Shaw told Stuff on Sunday. “This is a marathon effort involving every minister and every part of Government.” … Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/world/climate-change-greta-thunberg-takes-another-swipe-at-jacinda-ardern/8606cc8d-4c73-4c0b-840b-493451825c60

For once I agree with Greta.

President Biden, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, how can you look your supporters in the eye and continue mouthing your empty climate promises?

Until you turn CO2 emissions in your countries around, we shall continue to print Greta’s harsh criticisms of your climate incompetence and utter lack of progress.

Just as soon as we finish laughing.

