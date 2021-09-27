coral reefs

Great Barrier Reef experiencing ‘record high’ levels of coral coverage

57 mins ago
Charles Rotter
1 Comment

Sky News Australia

Former JCU Marine Physicist Peter Ridd says the Great Barrier Reef is now experiencing “record high coral cover”.

“This is data that’s been accumulated over a little while now and it shows … it’s actually at record high coral cover,” he told Sky News Australia.

“We’ve got more coral on the Great Barrier Reef now than we did when records began in 1985.

“We’ve got twice as much coral as we had after huge cyclones went through the reef in about 2011 and 2012, and this record-high coral cover is despite supposedly having three catastrophic unprecedented bleaching events in just the last five years.

“So you’ve just got to wonder were those bleaching events maybe as catastrophic as these experts supposedly claimed.”

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Karajas
September 27, 2021 10:26 pm

Universities in Australia, particularly James Cook University (JCU) in Townsville, are plumbing historical lows where it applies to academic freedom and the ability to question the current dogma. Peter Ridd, a passionate and renowned environmentalist, has come out and refuted alarmist pronouncements on the health of the Great Barrier Reef thereby potentially threatening the flow of research dollars to JCU. The response from JCU has been to harass and then deprive Peter Ridd of his academic tenure.

Another example of universities toadying up to moneyed interests has been when Queensland University, Brisbane, has dismissed its student Senate representative, Drew Pavlou, for publically criticising the Chinese Govt for its treatment of the Uighur minority in Sinkiang Province. University vice chancellors in Australia are drawing very healthy salaries these days and the consequence is for them to, first and foremost, toady up to the source of the cash.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

coral reefs

Bleached from a Distance

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
coral reefs

AIMR Playing “Frying Bacon” Sounds to Combat Coral Climate Damage

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
coral reefs

Claim: Coral reef cover, biodiversity, fish catches have declined by half since the 1950s

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
coral reefs

The Madness of John Pandolfi and Michelle Gunn

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

coral reefs

Great Barrier Reef experiencing ‘record high’ levels of coral coverage

57 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Attribution

Second US Academic Arrested, Accused of Starting California Wild Fires

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
coral reefs

Bleached from a Distance

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Heat Wave Versus Cold Wave Deaths in The U.S. and the Pacific Northwest

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: