Investors Lose £24 Million In Wind Scam

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Lez

Beware green investments!

Holders of “mini-bonds” issued by Future Renewables Eco, a wind farm investment company, are braced to lose more than half their investments after it collapsed into administration on Sept 17.

It owned 10 wind turbines across Britain and was funded by 750 bondholders who ploughed £24m into the company between 2015 and 2017. 

They were due to vote on Sept 18 on whether the company should be wound up or placed in administration, but the company’s bosses said early voting suggested an administration was inevitable. The company stopped paying interest in May of this year.

One investor invested more than £150,000 of his inheritance in the bonds, which paid up to 9.5pc per year.

He said: “I was a fool. I searched for an ethical investment. I have grandchildren and I wanted it to build up the capital and support the wind industry.”

He thinks Future Renewables was too optimistic about how much money could be made from selling the electricity to the grid, a key part of its business plan.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/consumer-affairs/invested-150000-inheritance-wind-farms-fear-gone-good/

I really cannot understand people who invest so much money in any single company, no matter how attractive it may look. I suspect they were duped by the high rates of interest on offer, which really should have set alarm bells ringing.

But I have no sympathy whatsoever with anybody who prioritises “ethical investment” over financial commonsense.

A quick look at the Annual Accounts of this company shows its whole business model was doomed to fail. The first thing to notice is that the latest set of accounts are for June 2018, filed in February 2019. Clearly the company has been in trouble for a long time.

Those Accounts show how much they have relied on subsidies for their income:

Feed in Tariffs and ROCs account for 72% of turnover, working out at £91.60.MWh. In contrast, electricity sales only earned £35.02/MWh

As you will see, they chalked up a loss of £1986K, before revaluation gains taken on the purchase of another wind farm during the year.

A glance at the P&L shows that the company was effectively bankrupt three years ago:

With turnover of £593K and operating costs of £982K, the company clearly was not viable. And that is before interest payable to bondholders of £2457K. Bondholders, by the way, were owed £15 million at the time.

The company only managed to stay afloat in 2018 by borrowing £4 million from bondholders that year.

Unfortunately investors like this guy have been fooled by the lies put about by the wind industry and renewable lobby, who have deceived the public into thinking that wind power is cheap and efficient.

As the Future Renewables Eco’s bondholders are now finding out to their cost, it is nothing of the sort.

fretslider
September 28, 2021 6:06 am

Should have bought Bitcoin.

HotScot
Reply to  fretslider
September 28, 2021 7:35 am

Or at least spread his risk.

Tom Halla
September 28, 2021 6:10 am

Evidently a subsidy mining Ponzi Scheme. As the existing bond holders were getting paid out of new bond sales, it qualified as one.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 28, 2021 6:33 am

But it was for a good green cause. /sarc

Roger Caiazza
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 28, 2021 8:07 am

Am I the only one who thinks that some day Ponzi Scheme will be supplanted if not replaced by Tesla Scheme?

observa
September 28, 2021 6:10 am

I really cannot understand people who invest so much money in any single company, no matter how attractive it may look.

The rules of investing are simple

  1. The higher the return the greater the risk
  2. Don’t put all your eggs in one bsaket
  3. If anyone tells you they have a sure thing they’re lying to you or else they’d be sunning themselves in the Maldives with their feet in a bucket of champagne. Not telling you and lowering their odds stoopids.
  4. A fool and their money are soon parted for not observing points 1 to 3
  5. Financial regulators are professional mourners paid generously from your taxes to wail and cry with you should you be that fool. Amen
Bill Powers
Reply to  observa
September 28, 2021 8:33 am

Excellent life lessons and observations. If it appears to be “Too Good to be true” that is what it is and you should treat it like the ‘rona.

Grifters have been feeding on #4’s since they were formed out of the primordial Ooze that can often be recognized by the serpentine sound they make: Pssst!

Bill Toland
September 28, 2021 6:12 am

There are going to be a lot more people losing money on these “green” investments. The overall track record of green investments over the last 20 years has been appalling. Most people have no idea of the risks they are running with their money. History has shown that when free money is available from the government, e.g. wind farm subsidies, every conman in existence will be looking to grab a piece of the pie.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Bill Toland
September 28, 2021 8:28 am

What is even more troubling is when workers have to belong to company approved pension schemes without insight into where they contributions are being invested. They should all demand their moneys only go to certain types of companies and avoid these very risky green investments.

ResourceGuy
September 28, 2021 6:22 am

It would have been a larger loss if they had added the term “smart” to the eco name.

SxyxS
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 28, 2021 8:35 am

How many times must scientists be wrong
before we call it a scam?

The money my friend is blowin’ in the wind.

Steve
September 28, 2021 6:27 am

So what happens to all the turbines?.. Companies going broke tend to do no maintenance. Were there security bonds in place for the eventual dismantling of the turbines?

ResourceGuy
September 28, 2021 6:29 am

Does the name Griff appear in the list of original promoters for the smart green company?

fretslider
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 28, 2021 6:35 am

He’s the sales director for Europe (west).

M Courtney
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 28, 2021 7:01 am

Griff always strikes me as sincere.
I don’t believe that people promising 9.5% a year were sincere.

Derg
Reply to  M Courtney
September 28, 2021 7:11 am

Bernie Madoff 🙂

HotScot
Reply to  M Courtney
September 28, 2021 7:37 am

If griff were sincere he would accept there are valid arguments against his climate hysteria.

Coeur de Lion
September 28, 2021 6:33 am

I was recommended Octopus Energy by my advisor.

fretslider
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
September 28, 2021 8:21 am

Al Gore’s firm buys £483m stake in Octopus Energy Group …

Krishna Gans
September 28, 2021 6:37 am

In Germany happend several insolvencies the last 2 years concerning windmill investors.
Will not be the last.

Peta of Newark
September 28, 2021 6:51 am

The timing of this story is epic, BBC have a front-page story on the very subject today.

haha Quote:”One leading fund manager, BlackRock’s chief investment officer for sustainable investing, Tariq Fancy, left his job in frustration. He has denounced ESG investing as “sustain-a-babble” arguing it does more harm than good because people think they’re tackling climate change when they’re not.”

From here – aimed at kiddy-winkles too – how low can they go….

HotScot
Reply to  Peta of Newark
September 28, 2021 7:45 am

Forcing higher interest rates on fossil fuel companies will only result in one thing, they will direct their attention to something else profitable whilst still financing fossil fuels.

Our governments are dumb enough to believe they can outsmart really clever fund managers. They have tried on innumerable occasions before and always come off second best.

M Courtney
September 28, 2021 6:52 am

9.5pc per year!

Ethical, my backside.
You’re lucky to get 3% anywhere at the moment. This was pure greed luring a man to his doom.

On the bright side, only an idiot would miss that this was a scam. 9.5pc per year, really. And it’s better that idiots lose their money lest they spend it on something dangerous.

andy in epsom
Reply to  M Courtney
September 28, 2021 8:39 am

Just the same as people who were using the Icelandic banks for high interest rates around 2007/8 in the UK. Too good to be true.

mark from the midwest
September 28, 2021 6:59 am

The people who make these kinds of investments probably buy into the hype because they are incapable of doing the real analysis to evaluate a claim, regardless of a claim about an investments value or a planets climate dynamics. They follow a narrative, i.e., they like storytelling, they get burned.

Gary Pearse
September 28, 2021 7:09 am

It’s bad enough that an unsophisticated investor simply believed the BS about wind power being cheaper than natural gas. It is totally idiotic that a company built a business plan on believing in the BS.

It should be clear from this example to the unsophisticated activist commenters here that they too have been bamboozled by the “wind is free” slogan. Some of them, of course, know it’s a scam as is the “crisis climate” fronting for global marxist governance.

The “ethical” investor’s lost cash is also a lesson. If it’s dubbed “ethical”, expect lesser real due diligence and higher risk. Seeing through the vail, can we really call an investment ethical that is cynically fronting for a new world order tyranny for the vast majority? Unlike crisis climate, which is still awaited, the misery planned is already upon us

Mr.
September 28, 2021 7:13 am

Be interesting to see how much money from superannuation funds goes into ESG ticked scams.

These would be a magnet for “other people’s money”.

Ron Long
September 28, 2021 7:24 am

“A fool and his money are soon parted.” Thomas Tusser, 460 years ago. Still valid.

HotScot
September 28, 2021 7:34 am

If it looks to good to be true, it surely is too good to be true.

ResourceGuy
September 28, 2021 8:07 am

It’s now a race by fraudsters in EVs vs. wind, solar, and lithium.

In the previous round of sanctioned fraud, a lot of U.S. states gave taxpayer incentives for large scale (pilot) projects in biofuels and silicon-saving solar tech on top of DOE funds from Obama. Those went quietly out of business following the Obama funding mantra of “we don’t pick winners”–only politically connected losers.

Tony Sullivan
Reply to  griff
September 28, 2021 8:28 am

Weak, even by your standards, Griff. Of course there are other scammers out there, no matter the industry. But the volume of them related to renewables is far larger, and will only increase.

Michael in Dublin
September 28, 2021 8:24 am

A wise investor would surely do some kind of “due diligence” before making such large investments.

richard
September 28, 2021 9:00 am

“Meanwhile, as we wait for Europe’s green dream to go up in carbon-heavy smoke as the continent has no choice but to destroy its virtue and ramp up coal plants, we leave the last word to Bloomberg’s Javie Blas who writes that he has “never seen a large economy like Europe (UK+EU) sleep walking into an energy crunch (maybe let’s call it a crisis since major industrial companies are having to shut down) and no a single politician appears to give a damn about it. Incredible.” https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/european-gas-prices-hit-escape-velocity-after-russian-gas-supplies-plunge-57

