Aussie PM Scott Morrison Brandishes a Lump of Coal in Parliament
Climate Politics Opinion

Nancy Pelosi: Aussie PM “leading the way” on Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Has Aussie PM Scott Morrison just sold out Australia’s Economy to Big Green? Until now Scott Morrison has done a good job, resisting globalist calls to shut down our coal industry. But fulsome praise from Nancy Pelosi is not a good omen for things to come.

Nancy Pelosi says Australia is ‘leading the way’ on climate

By Matthew Knott
September 24, 2021 — 3.08am

Washington: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has hailed Australia as a global leader on climate change while echoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s rhetoric about the importance of countries “meeting and beating” their climate targets.

A day after meeting with Morrison at the US Capitol, the Democrat, widely described as the most powerful woman in US political history, singled out Australia for praise while discussing climate change at a briefing with congressional reporters.

“The Prime Minister of Australia, Morrison, he was saying, ‘We’re not only addressing the Paris Accords – our slogan is we meet it and we beat it’,” Pelosi said.

“So they’re leading the way and that’s what we all have to do …”

Pelosi’s praise defies any expectations that Morrison would face public criticism from Democrats during his trip to the United States for failing to set sufficiently ambitious climate targets.

At the previous day’s meeting, Pelosi mentioned climate change and told Morrison “thank you for your leadership in that regard”.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/nancy-pelosi-says-australia-is-leading-the-way-on-climate-20210924-p58ude.html

It could be part of a game, to try to pressure Aussie PM Scott Morrison into agreeing to something terrible. Or maybe he told Nancy during his meeting that Australia would announce something dramatic, like a ban on future coal projects, or a binding net zero by 2050 commitment.

There is no doubt Scott Morrison is under enormous pressure to act. Members of his own cabinet, like Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, are totally onboard the green bandwagon. Every other week Josh writes an article urging Australia to commit to squandering of billions of dollars of taxpayer’s money on useless renewable “opportunities”, which private industry refuses to touch without government funding.

Other members of the cabinet, like Resources Minister Keith Pitt, seem to be opposed to government funding for renewables – but will the courageous opposition of a handful of senior politicians be enough to prevent our government from destroying our own coal industry?

I fear things could be about to get a lot worse for the Australian Economy.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nicholas tesdorf
September 24, 2021 10:12 pm

Having Nancy Pelosi praise Scott Morrison for ‘leading the way‘ on ‘Climate Change’ is extremely worrying to hear. Nothing good ever comes out of Nancy Pelosi’s mouth. Let us hope that Scott Morrison is just leading the Eco-Loons ‘up the garden path’ and not leading Australia to Economic Suicide. Australia should imitate the uncriticised China by saying all those things that the Eco-Loons love to hear and then quietly doing nothing suicidal at all.

3
Reply
Serge Wright
September 24, 2021 10:20 pm

I was thinking the same thing when I saw this report. It’s also possible that Morrison held ground and Pelosi is obfuscating to avoid critism from the hard left of her party and from Boris’s wife.

1
Reply
Tom Foley
September 24, 2021 10:45 pm

Now that Australia’s buying American submarines, we will of course be expected to go all the way with America on everything else. Didn’t Morrison realise this?

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Foley
September 24, 2021 11:12 pm

If Australia does this we won’t be able to afford the submarines. Coal exports are a major pillar of the income which is keeping our messed up economy afloat. Frydenberg’s green export vision is a fantasy.

0
Reply
Mike
September 24, 2021 11:23 pm

The mining, export and use of coal is going, and will continue to go…..UP…..as it should.

0
Reply
Paul Tikotin
September 24, 2021 11:27 pm

Let’s just cool our jets here. Has Frydenberg really advocated squandering money, or has he just proposed policies of which you disapprove?

I am no fan of Frydenberg and would love to find an article he has written or a video he has made where he actually advocates squandering money. Ammunition is needed in these arguments, not mutual back-slapping between righteous bloggers.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics COP conferences Opinion

Ultimate Climate Hypocrisy: Coal Burning BoJo Demands the World “Grow Up”

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

“Lying Flat”: Back to Nature Undermining the Chinese Economy

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Canada Election: Climate Skeptics Could Win The Balance Of Power

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Climate ugliness Opinion

NYT: “Do We Need to Shrink the Economy to Stop Climate Change?”

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics Opinion

Nancy Pelosi: Aussie PM “leading the way” on Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Fossil Fuel Divestment Fools

Shell Goes Full BP – Part Deux

6 hours ago
David Middleton
Energy

Energy poverty is not an option for India’s 360 million poor

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Aussie Federal Treasurer Pushes for a Climate Unicorn Powered Economy

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: