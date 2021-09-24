Nancy Pelosi: Aussie PM “leading the way” on Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Has Aussie PM Scott Morrison just sold out Australia’s Economy to Big Green? Until now Scott Morrison has done a good job, resisting globalist calls to shut down our coal industry. But fulsome praise from Nancy Pelosi is not a good omen for things to come.

Nancy Pelosi says Australia is ‘leading the way’ on climate By Matthew Knott

September 24, 2021 — 3.08am Washington: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has hailed Australia as a global leader on climate change while echoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s rhetoric about the importance of countries “meeting and beating” their climate targets. A day after meeting with Morrison at the US Capitol, the Democrat, widely described as the most powerful woman in US political history, singled out Australia for praise while discussing climate change at a briefing with congressional reporters. “The Prime Minister of Australia, Morrison, he was saying, ‘We’re not only addressing the Paris Accords – our slogan is we meet it and we beat it’,” Pelosi said. “So they’re leading the way and that’s what we all have to do …” Pelosi’s praise defies any expectations that Morrison would face public criticism from Democrats during his trip to the United States for failing to set sufficiently ambitious climate targets. At the previous day’s meeting, Pelosi mentioned climate change and told Morrison “thank you for your leadership in that regard”. … Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/nancy-pelosi-says-australia-is-leading-the-way-on-climate-20210924-p58ude.html

It could be part of a game, to try to pressure Aussie PM Scott Morrison into agreeing to something terrible. Or maybe he told Nancy during his meeting that Australia would announce something dramatic, like a ban on future coal projects, or a binding net zero by 2050 commitment.

There is no doubt Scott Morrison is under enormous pressure to act. Members of his own cabinet, like Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, are totally onboard the green bandwagon. Every other week Josh writes an article urging Australia to commit to squandering of billions of dollars of taxpayer’s money on useless renewable “opportunities”, which private industry refuses to touch without government funding.

Other members of the cabinet, like Resources Minister Keith Pitt, seem to be opposed to government funding for renewables – but will the courageous opposition of a handful of senior politicians be enough to prevent our government from destroying our own coal industry?

I fear things could be about to get a lot worse for the Australian Economy.

