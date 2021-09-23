UK PM Boris Johnson. By Foreign and Commonwealth Office - Beyond Brexit: A Global Britain, CC BY 2.0, link
Ultimate Climate Hypocrisy: Coal Burning BoJo Demands the World “Grow Up”

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Even the BBC seems perplexed by UK PM Boris Johnson’s grotesque climate hypocrisy, demanding action from everyone else, while failing to practice what he preaches in Britain.

Boris Johnson: Humanity is reaching a turning point on climate change

By Dulcie Lee & Marie Jackson
BBC News

A climate summit of world leaders in 40 days’ time will be the “turning point for humanity”, PM Boris Johnson has said in a speech to the United Nations.

He warned that global temperature rises were already inevitable, but called on his fellow leaders to commit to major changes to curb further warming.

Four areas needed tackling – “coal, cars, cash and trees”, he said.

Countries must take responsibility for “the destruction we are inflicting, not just upon our planet but ourselves”.

“It’s time for humanity to grow up,” he added ahead of the UK hosting the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The prime minister also said it was time to listen to the warnings of scientists. “Look at Covid if you want an example of gloomy scientists being proved right.”

He previously pledged “never to be lagging on lagging”. But his plan for insulating homes is badly delayed – along with other vital initiatives on issues including aviation, farming and financing the low carbon revolution.

Recent research showed his government had imposed less than a quarter of the policies needed to clean up the economy. 

And some policies – like not opposing a coal mine in Cumbria,cutting taxes on flying and building HS2 – will send emissions up when they are supposed to be going down.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-58657887

Despite BoJo’s demands that coal be shut down, earlier this month, Boris Johnson was humiliatingly forced to turn to coal, after adverse weather caused renewables to fail, and gas became really expensive during a Europe wide wind drought.

Even coal was not enough. The power price spike created by Britain’s Bojo’s energy policies is causing real problems – power retailers are collapsing right and left. The collapses might force millions of people already suffering fuel poverty onto new, significantly more expensive electricity tariffs. The lost production from rolling factory shutdowns to reduce demand and prevent blackouts could be a genuine threat to Britain’s post lockdown economic recovery.

Yet instead of learning by the abject failure of his policies, Boris seems to be doubling down, insisting even more renewables will solve the problem of output dropping to zero during adverse weather.

Personally I find Boris Johnson’s apparent disconnect from reality on climate issues a little puzzling. I once sat at the next table from Boris at a formal dinner. While I didn’t talk to him personally, he seemed no more insane than any other politician. He took and answered questions, and seemed a reasonably intelligent conversationalist.

Perhaps our friends in Britain can explain? Does Boris truly have no comprehension of these issues, does he not understand Britain needed coal this month? Is Boris simply mouthing a bunch of politically convenient words, with no intention of following through? Or perhaps there is another explanation?

nicholas tesdorf
September 23, 2021 10:13 pm

Eco-Loons like Johnson are incapable of learning from the failure of their policies as they know that the policies must be correct and reality and facts must be faulty. Their only answer for them is to double down on the failed policies are these are the only possible policies.

Quilter 52
September 23, 2021 10:13 pm

How do we extract Carrie from Downing Street? He’s gone ridiculous since he started listening to her. She was not elected to anything. He was on a very specific program which he now appears to be deliberately avoiding.

dodgy geezer
September 23, 2021 10:22 pm

Politicians are NOT in charge of the ship of state. It is a big massive structure run by civil servants who are usually supported by lobbyists and interest groups.

The politicians are there to provide a public face. But what happens is what the civil servants want. Politicians change, but the government endures. And the government wants us to freeze…

Stephen Wilde
September 23, 2021 10:35 pm

It is Carrie and her friends talking through his mouth.
We see the capture of an elected representative by a single issue pressure group.
In submitting to their will he is committing gross dereliction of duty.
There are a number of sceptical members of his party and we can only hope that one of them takes over soon.
In the meantime he is becoming an embarrassment.

Scott
September 23, 2021 10:36 pm

Simply thinking with his little head instead of the big head

Bevan
September 23, 2021 10:39 pm

“Or perhaps there is another explanation?” – perhaps another Biden ?

Redge
September 23, 2021 10:52 pm

BoJo is, and always has been, a buffoon, not fit to lick excrement off Thatchers shoes

He flip-flops from one “policy” to the next depending on which way the wind is blowing or his todger is pointing.

How the hell the Tories, a once-great party, elected BoJo as PM is beyond me. Then again they did elect Cameron and May.

The current bunch of “Tories” are self-serving, arrogant no-nothings who couldn’t run a piss-up in a brewery.

With all the advances in computers, CGI, and VR movies, could we please bring back Thatcher, or even better, Churchill?

angech
Reply to  Redge
September 23, 2021 11:04 pm

I like Boris in a lot of ways.
He upsets people and calls a spade a spade.
I have never understood his green side and I guess he is just one of the very many people who believe the science and have not yet had to suffer from their views.
That would still have to be over 50% of people from personal experience and looking at the actions taken by mainly western governments over the last 20 years.
We are lucky that the chickens are coming home to roost.
He might just be able to change his tune when facing disaster and reverse course.
Whereas a Biden or a labour party leader would not be able to.

