Ultimate Climate Hypocrisy: Coal Burning BoJo Demands the World “Grow Up”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Even the BBC seems perplexed by UK PM Boris Johnson’s grotesque climate hypocrisy, demanding action from everyone else, while failing to practice what he preaches in Britain.

Boris Johnson: Humanity is reaching a turning point on climate change By Dulcie Lee & Marie Jackson

BBC News A climate summit of world leaders in 40 days’ time will be the “turning point for humanity”, PM Boris Johnson has said in a speech to the United Nations. He warned that global temperature rises were already inevitable, but called on his fellow leaders to commit to major changes to curb further warming. Four areas needed tackling – “coal, cars, cash and trees”, he said. Countries must take responsibility for “the destruction we are inflicting, not just upon our planet but ourselves”. “It’s time for humanity to grow up,” he added ahead of the UK hosting the COP26 summit in Glasgow. The prime minister also said it was time to listen to the warnings of scientists. “Look at Covid if you want an example of gloomy scientists being proved right.” … He previously pledged “never to be lagging on lagging”. But his plan for insulating homes is badly delayed – along with other vital initiatives on issues including aviation, farming and financing the low carbon revolution. Recent research showed his government had imposed less than a quarter of the policies needed to clean up the economy. And some policies – like not opposing a coal mine in Cumbria,cutting taxes on flying and building HS2 – will send emissions up when they are supposed to be going down. … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-58657887

Despite BoJo’s demands that coal be shut down, earlier this month, Boris Johnson was humiliatingly forced to turn to coal, after adverse weather caused renewables to fail, and gas became really expensive during a Europe wide wind drought.

Even coal was not enough. The power price spike created by Britain’s Bojo’s energy policies is causing real problems – power retailers are collapsing right and left. The collapses might force millions of people already suffering fuel poverty onto new, significantly more expensive electricity tariffs. The lost production from rolling factory shutdowns to reduce demand and prevent blackouts could be a genuine threat to Britain’s post lockdown economic recovery.

Yet instead of learning by the abject failure of his policies, Boris seems to be doubling down, insisting even more renewables will solve the problem of output dropping to zero during adverse weather.

Personally I find Boris Johnson’s apparent disconnect from reality on climate issues a little puzzling. I once sat at the next table from Boris at a formal dinner. While I didn’t talk to him personally, he seemed no more insane than any other politician. He took and answered questions, and seemed a reasonably intelligent conversationalist.

Perhaps our friends in Britain can explain? Does Boris truly have no comprehension of these issues, does he not understand Britain needed coal this month? Is Boris simply mouthing a bunch of politically convenient words, with no intention of following through? Or perhaps there is another explanation?

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...