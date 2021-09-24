Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Shortening Northern Europe Summers…August Temperatures Have Been Cooling Since, JMA Data Suggest

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
21 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 21. September 2021

Late summers have been cooling across far northern Europe…September: Finland braces for one of its coldest this century, mercury drops to -6.4°C 

By Kirye
and Pierre

Last month we looked at July mean temperature data from the stations in northern Europe for which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) have enough data and found northern Europe (Norway, Sweden and Finland) had seen no mid summer warming in 20 years.

Now the JMA has the data for the same stations for August. Again the trends show late summer has been cooling, and not warming.

What follows are the trends for Finland since 1996:

Data: JMA

In Finland, all six stations for which the JMA has sufficient data show a slight to notable cooling since 1996. None have shown warming for the month of August.

Sweden

Next we look at Sweden, home of teen climate doomsday alarmist, Greta Thunberg:

Data: JMA

Poor Greta has seen her summers cool.

Norway

Finally we look at the trends at 11 stations in Norway:

Data: JMA

Seven of of 11 stations in Norway have seen cooling. So summers over far northern Europe obviously are not extending further into the fall. Quite the opposite seems to be the trend: fall is encroaching into summer.

And how is September, 2021, shaping up? The following anecdote provides a hint.

September may be “perhaps the coldest of the 21st century”

Earlier today at Twitter Mika Rantanen posted how frost has gripped much of Finland this morning, with temperatures falling to a wintry  -6.4°C.

Last night was the coldest one so far during this autumn, with -6.4°C measured in Ylivieska airport.

September 2021 is on its way to perhaps the coldest of the 21st century in Finland. pic.twitter.com/kc3J6ci4CB

— Mika Rantanen (@mikarantane) September 21, 2021

21 Comments
John Phillips
September 24, 2021 2:23 am

Does anyone here actually believe this stuff?



AleaJactaEst
Reply to  John Phillips
September 24, 2021 2:27 am

“believe” no – analyse and add as a data point like any other scientific discourse – yes.

Belief is for religions. Unfalsifiable.



aussiecol
Reply to  John Phillips
September 24, 2021 2:28 am

And why shouldn’t we?



Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  John Phillips
September 24, 2021 2:29 am

What stuff, that it is getting cooler instead of warmer? That is normal weather, has been happening for decades and we have lots of data to show warmer and cooler trends. Slightly cooler in the 1970s that inspired the fear of a new ice age, then some warmer years, now cooler again.



Joao Martins
Reply to  John Phillips
September 24, 2021 2:33 am

If you don’t believe that official records do not lie, what do you believe? Crystal ball statements? Official records “homogenized” by NOAA or NASA?

Last edited 52 minutes ago by Joao Martins


Bill Toland
Reply to  John Phillips
September 24, 2021 2:33 am

Obviously, you must have a refutation of this article. Can we hear it?



ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Bill Toland
September 24, 2021 2:39 am

Is JP one of those who claims that “warming causes cooling”?

Here is what I believe:

I believe we had this CAGW nonsense sorted in 2002, when we published:

1. “Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.” – 2002
 
2. “The ultimate agenda of pro-Kyoto advocates is to eliminate fossil fuels, but this would result in a catastrophic shortfall in global energy supply – the wasteful, inefficient energy solutions proposed by Kyoto advocates simply cannot replace fossil fuels.” – 2002
 
3. “If [as we believe] solar activity is the main driver of surface temperature rather than CO2, we should begin the next cooling period by 2020 to 2030.” – 2002
 
3a. “I suggest global cooling starts by 2020 or sooner. Bundle up.” – 2013

See Electroverse.net for record-cold events all over the world.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by ALLAN MACRAE


ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
September 24, 2021 2:43 am

ARCTIC FRONT ENGULFS EUROPE, HEAVY SEPTEMBER SNOW TO BLAST WESTERN U.S., + SUBTROPICAL QUEENSLAND SUFFERS RARE SPRING SNOWS AND WINTER-LIKE LOWS
September 23, 2021 Cap Allon
With the intensifying gas crisis, one UK charity has already said that people will be forced to choose between “heating and eating’” this winter. And that’s assuming there is even enough food and gas to go around — things are really that tight at the moment.



HotScot
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
September 24, 2021 3:25 am

Just ordered my standby generator mate.

I endured the 1970’s energy crisis in the UK complete with power cuts. I’m not putting up with that sh!t again!



B Clarke
Reply to  John Phillips
September 24, 2021 2:44 am

Anything you write NO, looks like you have actually answered the question ” define climate denial ” by example well done.



fretslider
Reply to  John Phillips
September 24, 2021 2:45 am

Does anyone here actually believe this stuff?”

Belief is hardly scientific, and it seems exclusively reserved to climate modelling.

Semiconductor driven blind faith



David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  John Phillips
September 24, 2021 3:00 am

So you don’t believe in easily verifiable facts?



B Clarke
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
September 24, 2021 3:06 am

Yep thats climate denial, from a global warmest, the hypocrisy is strong in this one.



Ron Long
Reply to  John Phillips
September 24, 2021 3:16 am

John Phillips, I believe you’re an idiot. I find the data presented by Pierre interesting, especially as regards the Doom Princess in Sweden.



John Phillips
Reply to  John Phillips
September 24, 2021 3:23 am

I mean – does anyone believe this ever so carefully cherry-picked set of data signify anything worth signifying?

Why JMA? Why Summer? Why start 1995/6, Why Scandinavia?

I guess having put in the hours to find locate one dataset/season/time period/region out of countless possible combinations that showed cooling, Kirye wanted to get another post out of her labours 😉

Last edited 1 minute ago by John Phillips


fretslider
September 24, 2021 2:36 am

This year doublethink has gone extreme in itself

Its been a relatively cool and wet summer with three hot days (followed by the inevitable thunderstorm)

But if you consult griff’s weathermeisters it’s a different story

“Summer has been warmer and drier than normal despite floods, Met Office says

You could be forgiven for thinking it’s been a terrible summer. Just look out of the window and you’re as likely to see torrential rain as sunny skies – putting paid to any idea of a beach staycation….”

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/08/07/summer-has-warmer-drier-normal-despite-floods-met-office-says/

When you ‘ve had a lot of rain the ground gets saturated. Add in a heavy storm or two… 

The Met Office is sticking with the narrative – ‘hotter, drier summers’ h/t David King

“Met Office meteorologists say the heavy rain and flooding have made people forget the long hot periods”

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-weather-british-summer-warmer-24715239

That’s the three hot days (and a thunderstorm).  

The trees are showing signs of packing up earlier than usual this year, it must be too hot and arid for them.

Last edited 39 minutes ago by fretslider


B Clarke
Reply to  fretslider
September 24, 2021 3:02 am

The leaves have been dropping for over a week, wild Berrys are overloading the trees this year.

Pleasent days cool nights were I am.



B Clarke
September 24, 2021 2:39 am

So global warming appears now to not be seasonal in high latitude countries, so we only have selective left, which is more down to media than global geographic locations , we can now drop global out of the equation.



David Guy-Johnson
September 24, 2021 3:00 am

Very interesting, although the weather patterns mean that this September in the UK has been very pleasantly warmer than usual



fretslider
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
September 24, 2021 3:13 am

You think so?



ren
September 24, 2021 3:03 am


“The steep rise in European gas prices has been driven by a combination of a strong recovery in demand and tighter-than-expected supply, as well as several weather-related factors. These include a particularly cold and long heating season in Europe last winter, and lower-than-usual availability of wind energy in recent weeks.”
“Recent increases in global natural gas prices are the result of multiple factors, and it is inaccurate and misleading to lay the responsibility at the door of the clean energy transition,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.
Going forward, the European gas market could well face further stress tests from unplanned outages and sharp cold spells, especially if they occur late in the winter. Gas storage levels in Europe are well below their five-year average but not markedly below their previous five-year lows, which were reached in 2017.”
“Based on the available information, Russia is fulfilling its long-term contracts with European counterparts – but its exports to Europe are down from their 2019 level. The IEA believes that Russia could do more to increase gas availability to Europe and ensure storage is filled to adequate levels in preparation for the coming winter heating season. This is also an opportunity for Russia to underscore its credentials as a reliable supplier to the European market.”
“European electricity prices have climbed to their highest levels in over a decade in recent weeks, rising above 100 euros per megawatt-hour in many markets. In Germany and Spain, for example, prices in September have been around three or four times the averages seen in 2019 and 2020. This increase has been driven by the surge in gas, coal and carbon prices in Europe. The strong rise in gas prices led electricity providers in a number of European markets to switch from gas to coal for power generation – a trend that would have been more pronounced if it had not been for the increase in the price of carbon emission allowances on the European market.”
https://www.iea.org/news/statement-on-recent-developments-in-natural-gas-and-electricity-markets



