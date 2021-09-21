Covid 1984 – KFC Smugglers and Brutal Police Repression

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As some Republicans discuss possible sanctions against Australia over police brutality towards Covid lockdown protestors, New Zealand has just arrested occupants of a car with a trunk full of lockdown contraband KFC chicken meals.

US Republicans want to sanction Australia – because of the brutality against protests 20 Sep. 2021 21:36 The world’s sharpest lockdown and the massive intervention of the police against protests over the corona measures in Australia have now led to US Republicans wanting to resort to a means that is otherwise reserved for political opponents of the US: sanctions. American Republicans urged the United States to impose sanctions on Australia this week in response to several cases where Australian police officers violently attacked “unauthorized protests”. On Sunday said in an article Ben Kew – the English editor of the Florida Conservative magazine El American – That the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison “has to pay for such shameless human rights violations”, which happened against protesters as well as against other Australians through the strict COVID-19 lockdown measures. … Read more: https://then24.com/2021/09/20/us-republicans-want-to-sanction-australia-because-of-the-brutality-against-protests/

Tweet from Republican Ben Kew;

What is taking place in Australia is unprecedented. This once thriving liberal democracy now more closely resembles a tyrannical regime. Whether it be through sanctions, boycotts or mere diplomatic warnings, the world must act.



My column for @elamerican_ https://t.co/7XDzCObXhd — Ben Kew 🇨🇺 (@ben_kew) September 19, 2021

A video of the protests.

The protests occurred after members of the construction industry refused mandatory vaccination. The Victorian premier retaliated by ordering a two week lockdown, an apparent attempt to starve the construction workers into submission. Construction workers immediately joined in a mass protest in Melbourne. So far there has been substantial use of rubber bullets and violent clashes with police.

Victoria Covid update: police arrest 44 people and fire rubber pellets during Melbourne construction protests State health minister says closure of industry necessary to prevent spread of Covid and protests a ‘deplorable’ insult to Victorians Caitlin Cassidy

Tue 21 Sep 2021 17.53 AEST Thousands of protesters have gathered in Melbourne for a second day, clashing with police and blocking traffic on the West Gate Freeway, after authorities announced the forced closure of the construction industry for a fortnight due to ongoing concerns with “poor compliance” with health orders. The Victorian health minister, Martin Foley, said there were 403 direct cases linked to construction across 186 sites with “multiple cases” having seeded to the regions. Foley said the decision to close down the industry – estimated to cost more than $6bn – was due to a “combination of factors” but the protests were a “deplorable … insult to Victorians” that risked being super-spreader events. “As a result of these figures, the public health team was left with no choice but to hit the pause button and continue working with the sector over these next two weeks to improve compliance … and slow the spread of the virus,” he said. … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/21/victoria-covid-update-rubber-bullets-fired-on-second-day-of-construction-protests-which-block-freeway

New Zealand has presented a stiff challenge to Victoria’s Covid insanity, with the news that eating KFC in New Zealand is now a serious felony, warranting a police chase and a hard stop.

New Zealand Covid: Men caught smuggling KFC into lockdown-hit Auckland NZ police have made a bizarre arrest after a pair of alleged gang associates were caught trying to enter Auckland with a boot full of KFC chicken and tens of thousands of dollars. The men were charged with breaching the country’s tough Covid-19 rules. Under Auckland’s strict Level 4 lockdown, all restaurants, including take-away services, remain closed. Police said the men, aged 23 and 30, had travelled from Hamilton, about 75 miles south of Auckland. A police spokesperson told the BBC that officers made the arrest after they noticed a suspicious looking vehicle travelling on a gravel road on the outskirts of the city. “Upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a u-turn and sped off trying to evade police,” they said. “The vehicle was searched and police located the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways.” … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-pacific-58638752

Regardless of where you stand on Covid lockdowns, what is happening in Victoria and New Zealand is not just wrong, but seriously Orwellian. I really wish politicians would look themselves in the mirror, and ask themselves how we got to the point where smuggling KFC is treated as a serious felony, while in Victoria, people attempting to execute their democratic right to free assembly are met with a hail of rubber bullets, rather than someone prepared to listen to their grievances.

Ever wake up and wonder what happened to the world we grew up in? The Babylon Bee, a political satire site, had to start a sister site Not the Bee, which is dedicated to reporting real life weirdness, because political parody which stands out from every day life is a real challenge in today’s world.

