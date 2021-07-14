Politics and climate change

Biden Administration Working To Undermine America

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From The MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

The great thing about our freedom-based economic system is that the government doesn’t have to do much at all in order for the people to prosper and the economy to grow. Just sit back and watch the people create businesses, put each other to work, and provide for every imaginable human need.

But we now have a government in the hands of people who hate America and hate its freedom-based system. The current administration is actively working to undermine the American economy and advance the interests of our geopolitical adversaries. In no area is this more true than the field of energy. In this field, the Biden Administration came in with the explicit goal of undermining American energy production. Indeed if an administration wanted to undermine American energy prosperity as much as possible and comparably benefit our adversaries, it is difficult to think of anything it would do different from what the Biden Administration is doing.

During most of my adult life, “energy independence” has been a bipartisan goal throughout the federal government. That goal was actually achieved under President Trump. Within just a few months, Biden has undone that achievement. The administration has made no secret of its goals to reduce U.S. energy production of the things that work (i.e., fossil fuels) and to drive up their price. Let’s just make a small list of key actions in furtherance of those goals:

These are just examples of an overall hostility to fossil fuel energy development, specifically intended to have the effect of making energy projects more difficult and more expensive to develop. And so far, the government’s actions are rapidly accomplishing their intended goals:

OPEC members and Russia are the obvious candidates to step in to take advantage of the price increases, but it seems that those parties are currently having some kind of stand-off as to who gets how much of a quota when production goes up. From the Wall Street Journal, July 6:

[A] squabble between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over quotas is blocking an agreement [to lift production].

Do you think that a competent American administration might want to see American production go up at such a time? Wrong:

A White House spokesperson on Monday said it is urging OPEC and its allies [including Russia] to quickly come up with a compromise “that will allow proposed production increases to move forward.”  The Administration is worried that higher gas prices could undermine Mr. Biden’s climate agenda and spending plans.

In lieu of energy independence, we are now seeing imports from Russia reach highs not seen for ten years. From S&P Global, April 16:

Imports of Russian oil, which consists mainly of fuel oil feedstocks and some crude, recently reached a 10-year high as US refineries continue to ramp up runs as the economy starts to recover from COVID-19. Russian oil imports as a share of US total oil imports hit a record high of 8% in January 2021, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration, up from 4% during 2018.

It’s hard to imagine a more counter-productive set of policies than what the Biden Administration is implementing under the rubric of supposedly “fighting climate change.”

Read the full post here.

Sweet Old Bob
July 14, 2021 10:04 am

We know who the puppet is .

But who controls the puppet ?

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
July 14, 2021 10:08 am

Biden should listen to Greta — she has biblical powers … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtJkQP8O4bo

Scissor
Reply to  John Shewchuk
July 14, 2021 11:27 am

The insurance company has ruled that the destruction of the Floyd mural by lightening was an “act of God.”

https://www.newsweek.com/george-floyd-mural-collapse-lightning-strike-toledo-1609480

Perhaps Greta and Joey can visit the place together to place blame.

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
July 14, 2021 10:44 am

I fully agree with this article. I published the following recently:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/07/12/china-will-benefit-when-biden-caves-to-climate-activists-marc-morano/#comment-3290639

China owns the Bidens and their cronies.

The Western world has been conquered from within by traitors. Europe and the British Commonwealth countries have fallen to the totalitarian Marxists, and now that America has fallen there is nowhere left to run to.

Think Europe in 1940, after the fall of France – “nowhere left to run to”.

Jay Willis
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 14, 2021 10:52 am

Allan, “China owns the Bidens and their cronies.” … I think it is the case that Biden and his controllers are invested in China. It is just simply a product of globally moveable capital. China and the far east are where the growth is. That’s where rich people are investing their money. Then the simple result is that they seek ways to continue or improve their investment. There is no need to invoke some imagined enemy state.

bill Johnston
Reply to  Jay Willis
July 14, 2021 11:22 am

So you think that biden* doing things that benefit our adversaries and harm the US are the cabal simply trying to improve their investment. OK, got it.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
July 14, 2021 11:57 am

griff
July 14, 2021 10:07 am

But we now have a government in the hands of people who hate America

A ridiculous assertion.

Curious George
Reply to  griff
July 14, 2021 10:10 am

 Don’t ascribe to malice what can be plainly explained by incompetence.

John Larson
Reply to  Curious George
July 14, 2021 11:37 am

Don’t ascribe to malice what can be plainly explained by incompetence.”

Is it not just as logical to say; Don’t ascribe to incompetence what can be plainly explained by malice? I can understand saying don’t assume malice if incompetence might explain some behavior, but ruling out bad intentions seems kinda . . narrow minded, shall we say . . (on my planet anyway ; )

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  griff
July 14, 2021 10:21 am

Any facts to back up your assertion?

Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
July 14, 2021 10:28 am

Opposing the current constitutional structure of the US, despising US history as inherently sinful, and proposing to change the structure to something a large proportion of the public despises can be reasonably construed as “hating America”.

dgp
Reply to  griff
July 14, 2021 10:49 am

I’ll allow it.

Anti-griff
Reply to  griff
July 14, 2021 11:18 am

Lyin’ Joey….Joey Lyin’ Biden….to throw his own words back in his face…he’s a lyin’ dog faced pony soldier.

Scissor
Reply to  griff
July 14, 2021 11:30 am

“Children are being raised to hate it.”

Mr.
Reply to  griff
July 14, 2021 11:34 am

Partially true Griff.
The current cabal of Democrats are just determined to sideline any groups who can’t be relied upon to keep them in power for as long as they are the primary beneficiaries.

And by whatever nefarious means they deem necessary.

MarkW
Reply to  griff
July 14, 2021 11:54 am

The author provides evidence. Where’s yours?

ResourceGuy
July 14, 2021 10:12 am

The stimulus legislation also included a provision to sell a sizable amount of oil from the SPR, supposedly to prevent a price spike. That did not get much coverage in the orchestrated news landscape. We’re going to need a lot of oil to drive the economy to pay for all the policy adventures later classified as mistakes…if there is any coverage of that.

Nick Schroeder
July 14, 2021 10:13 am

How did Biden become all three branches in one??
Where are Congress and the courts?
Parked on the side lines, thumbs up their butts?
This is NOT how I learned it in 5th grade civics!!!
Where is the fourth estate?
Oh, right.
The lying, fact free, fake news MSM coup de’tat propaganda machine stampeded the sheeple electorate into deposing Trump and installing this senile, blithering idiot.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
July 14, 2021 10:20 am

The Congress with a Democrat majority in the House and a Democrat “majority” in the Senate, are with Biden all the way, if not pushing him. The Courts can’t act unless someone brings an action. So, where are all the folks who are willing to go to court?

Ken Pollock
July 14, 2021 10:15 am

Can you imagine Boris and friends getting away with a 31% increase in petrol prices in 6 months? And for no good reason, given that we would then need to import a similar amount of fuel from Russia or the Middle East.
Not easy to understand how Biden manages to get away with it…

Jim Hartley
July 14, 2021 10:36 am

A war against fossil fuels, period. It’s not about Climate Change, for all the reasons Judith Curry laid out in “5 minutes.” Getting rid of our fossil fuels might have a small effect on global temps, but would bankrupt our economy. Doing the same in China might have more impact on temperatures, and even more effect on global economy. In other words, do we really think we can control global temperatures? Those who do need a sense of reality, and should first understand the consequences of achieving their dreams.

Never mind that we are not even in any sort of climactic disaster, in the first place.

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Jim Hartley
July 14, 2021 11:00 am

MY SITUATION ASSESSMENT – published circa November 2020
 
It’s ALL a leftist scam – false enviro-hysteria including the Climate and Green-Energy frauds, the full lockdown for Covid-19, the illogical linking of these frauds (“to solve Covid we have to solve Climate Change”), paid-and-planned terrorism by Antifa and BLM, and the mail-in ballot USA election scam – it’s all false and fraudulent.
 
The Climate-and-Covid scares are false crises, concocted by wolves to stampede the sheep.
 
The tactics used by the global warming propagandists are straight out of Lenin’s playbook. The Climategate emails provided further evidence of the warmists’ deceit – they don’t debate, they shout down dissent and seek to harm those who disagree with them – straight out of Lenin.
 
The purported “science” of global warming catastrophism has been disproved numerous ways over the decades. Every one of the warmists’ very-scary predictions, some 80 or so since 1970, have failed to happen. The most objective measure of scientific competence is the ability to correctly predict – and the climate fraudsters have been 100% wrong to date.
 
There is a powerful logic that says that no rational person can be this wrong, this deliberately obtuse, for this long – that they must have a covert agenda. I made this point circa 2009, and that agenda is now fully exposed – it is the Marxist totalitarian “Great Reset” – “You will own nothing, and you’ll be happy!”
 
The wolves, proponents of both the very-scary Global Warming / Climate Change scam and the Covid-19 Lockdown scam, know they are lying. Note also how many global “leaders” quickly linked the two scams, stating ”to solve Covid we have to solve Climate Change” – utter nonsense, not even plausible enough to be specious.
 
Regarding the sheep, especially those who inhabit our universities and governments:
The sheep are well-described by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the landmark text “The Black Swan”,  as “Intellectual-Yet-Idiot” or IYI – IYI’s hold the warmist views as absolute truths, without ever having spent sufficient effort to investigate them. The false warmist narrative fitted their negative worldview, and they never seriously questioned it by examining
the contrary evidence.
 
More, for those who can and do read and think:
 
CLIMATE CHANGE, COVID-19, AND THE GREAT RESET
A Climate, Energy and Covid Primer for Politicians and Media
By Allan M.R. MacRae, Published May 8, 2021 UPDATE 1e
Download the WORD file
https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/climate-change-covid-19-and-the-great-reset-update-1e-readonly.docx

Steve Case
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 14, 2021 11:56 am

The duck test says your right. Common sense says Democrats really don’t want to destroy America. Logic says if the destruction of America is the goal, what’s going on is the way to do it. Silver linings, heroes and magic bullets don’t seem to be anywhere around.

Paint me angry, frustrated and depressed.

Rob_Dawg
July 14, 2021 10:49 am

> It’s hard to imagine a more counter-productive set of policies than what the Biden Administration is implementing under the rubric of supposedly “fighting climate change.”

Ask a Californian.

John Larson
July 14, 2021 11:07 am

“But we now have a government in the hands of people who hate America and hate its freedom-based system.”

I think what is/has been going on is better understood as something akin to organized crime, wherein it’s the desire to control and intimidate which motivates what might appear to be motivated by hatred. And, as organized crime attracts those who wish to control and dominate, the promise of such an opportunity to indulge such “antisocial” impulses while prospering financially, can be very seductive for some.

Simply put; I believe the “criminally minded” prefer to live in a society that is corrupt, because they essentially anticipate not being able to conform to standards “imposed” by the more fair minded among us.

Earthling2
July 14, 2021 11:16 am

Black is white, up is down, and Joe Biden is a duly elected legitimate president. Everything Joe Biden said the last few days about Republican states making ‘Jim Crow” era laws restricting voting by minorities is one of the biggest lies of them all. The old adage about telling a big lie over and over again certainly applies to Joe Biden. The ABC, BBC, CBC and every other major media in the world are repeating his lies verbatim, without any investigative journalism whatsoever. The voting laws in Delaware are more restrictive than anything being proposed by any republican state.

Destroying the productive capacity of the USA to be energy independent is part of the plan to destroy American independence and rely on foreign oil imports, which will then need military intervention to protect our national interests when fossil fuels get too expensive. The renewable energy climate scam is meant to destroy our electricity grid and reward their donors, while the country falls to pieces. If this isn’t obvious to everyone by now, then these people are also part of the problem. And very few journalists even try to cover this honestly.

Anti-griff
Reply to  Earthling2
July 14, 2021 11:51 am

What’s the difference between Joey Lyin’ Biden and the dictators in Cuba and Venezuela? Answer: Not much. Let’s deport Joey to Cuba!

niceguy
Reply to  Earthling2
July 14, 2021 11:56 am

“Joe Biden is a duly elected legitimate president” and clogged urinals justify stopping counting votes.

joe belford
July 14, 2021 11:36 am

” our freedom-based economic system”

LOL, what country is this guy from?

John Larson
Reply to  joe belford
July 14, 2021 11:49 am

I get your point, but not your laughter.

MarkW
Reply to  joe belford
July 14, 2021 11:57 am

I suppose you prefer socialism, where the government controls everything.

ResourceGuy
July 14, 2021 11:38 am

The press plays an outsized role in that decline. By letting the Obama/Pelosi shovel ready stimulus pass with 5% going to roads and bridges without sufficient coverage of that ruse and follow up coverage, we now have the same Party encouraged to do it again with the same 5% portion but this time tagged as racist roads.

