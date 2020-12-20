Climate ugliness

Forbes Climate Crisis: “Lock in lifestyle changes brought about by COVID-19”

45 mins ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

According to Forbes contributor and clean tech entrepreneur Wal van Lierop, climate change is such an emergency that Covid-19 lockdowns should continue indefinitely as climate change lockdowns.

We Need An Operation Warp Speed To Battle Climate Change

Wal van Lierop
Dec 19, 2020,04:42pm EST

When I wrote about the new Roaring 20s last December, the world was largely unaware of COVID-19. Although the pandemic has caused indescribable tragedy and hardship, it has also shown that with proper motivation and financing, humanity can do the impossible. That scientists developed safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines in less than a year is evidence of our untapped potential to solve global problems. 

The lesson for climate change is that if we act with equal vigor, we can solve this crisis. But we need an Operation Warp Speed for the Climate. Thanks to the European and South Korean Green Deals and President-elect Joe Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan, the world is positioned to do it. Just as the original Operation Warp Speed met the need for timely new treatments and vaccines, this operation would deliver game-changing innovations for our climate crisis.

1.    Lock in lifestyle changes brought about by COVID-19 

When COVID-19 lockdowns began in spring, people adjusted their behavior, and daily CO2 emissions worldwide decreased by an average of 17%. BP and other energy companies expect COVID-19 to permanently dent demand for fossil fuels. 

We have discovered that worldwide lifestyle changes are possible and have a massive impact on emissions. A recent survey commissioned by JLL JLL +0.6%, a commercial real estate company, found that 72% of office workers want a hybrid model in which they continue work at home several days per week after the crisis ends. A quarter want to continue working remotely full time. Let’s lock those changes in to reduce commuter pollution. Meanwhile, we need a way to get people safely back onto public transport (its usage is down). And for cases where transportation is unavoidable or has even increased, like with online shopping and freight shipping, it’s time to scale electric trucks and hydrogen-powered cargo ships. 

While we’re at it, let’s ensure that business travel never returns to its former excesses. Most of the time, there’s no reason to take one-day trips across the globe. Regular business meetings can be done more efficiently virtually, complemented by in-person contact only once in a while. 

Governments could cement these lifestyle changes with tax deductions and by finally ending fossil fuels subsidies, as I wrote last year. In response, people would reduce their fossil fuel usage, and innovators would develop carbon-free alternatives sooner than they would otherwise. If a deadly virus changed our lifestyle at Warp Speed, why can’t a deadly climate crisis do the same?

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/walvanlierop/2020/12/19/we-need-an-operation-warp-speed-to-battle-climate-change/

What about nuclear fission Wal van Lierop? Van Lierop mentions nuclear fusion research, but like most greens he completely ignores nuclear fission.

We know nuclear fission works. France decarbonised their economy in the 1970s, by replacing most of their fossil fuel plants with nuclear. They still get around 75% of their electricity from nuclear plants.

Rather than imposing permanent Covid-19 style climate lockdowns, the entire world could copy what France did in the 1970s. In as little as a decade, we could reduce anthropogenic CO2 emissions by at least 30%, with no lifestyle sacrifices whatsoever.

But for some reason hardline greens like van Lierop would apparently rather have us locked in our homes and local towns like sheep in pens, than promote a viable zero carbon option which allows us keep our current lifestyles.

Krishna Gans
December 20, 2020 10:12 am

Is the author in the position to prove that lockdowns à la COV-19 have any success in the climate case ? I doubt it.

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Krishna Gans
December 20, 2020 10:37 am

The way the Wuhan virus was handled has no connection to handling Human-caused Climate Change, other than it gives authoritarians the idea they can control people.

Lockdowns haven’t reduced the CO2 going into the atmosphere except on a temporary basis back when manufacturing was curtailed, but manufacturing is increasing now, even under the current lockdown regimes so thinking lockdowns are going to reduce CO2 production doesn’t match reality.

They just want to control people’s actions. That’s what all this is “Reset” BS is about.

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
December 20, 2020 10:22 am

Gee Wal, no need to be a poker player to see the tell here. I’m sure a permanent lockdown would be a bonanza to a dirty little ‘clean tech entrepreneur’ that’s been on edge for the last 4yrs. Sheesh, even the classic “Robber Barons” of 19th Century US didn’t want to lock everybody up to enhance their businesses.

Why does the bright new world have to be so Pol Pot – Khmer Rougeish. BTW you should see the kindly Wiki bio of little Pol:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pol_Pot

1
Reply
Climate believer
December 20, 2020 10:24 am

Revolution! they’re always up for it….remember comrades..

“The end may justify the means.” ― Leon Trotsky,

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
December 20, 2020 10:32 am

From the article: “Although the pandemic has caused indescribable tragedy and hardship, it has also shown that with proper motivation and financing, humanity can do the impossible. That scientists developed safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines in less than a year is evidence of our untapped potential to solve global problems.”

Yes, that took real leadership. Thankfully, we had the leadership we needed at the time.

Thanks, President Trump.

1
Reply
markl
December 20, 2020 10:43 am

This should be real popular with the people of the world considering how easy and carefree the quarantines/lock downs have been. If you understand what they are really saying it’s “destroy your freedom and economy and everyone will be happier”. Just think, we could stop doing all those bourgeois things like eating in restaurants, going to sports events, attending movies and concerts, family gatherings,vacations, flying, or anything that requires being around people or travel.

0
Reply
