Bronze Age City Destroyed by Bolide

1 hour ago
David Middleton
19 Comments

Guest “They nailed this one” by David Middleton

Scientific archaeology is essentially forensic history. It is an interdisciplinary effort, involving multiple disciplines, often including: archaeology, geology, geophysics, physical geography, geochemistry, paleontology physical & cultural anthropology and ancient history. When properly executed, it often yields a fascinating historical reconstruction.

This is one of the best forensic history efforts I have seen in a long time…

A Giant Space Rock Demolished an Ancient Middle Eastern City
By Christopher R. Moore

As the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph).

Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blast was around 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. The shocked city dwellers who stared at it were blinded instantly. Air temperatures rapidly rose above 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius). Clothing and wood immediately burst into flames. Swords, spears, mudbricks and pottery began to melt. Almost immediately, the entire city was on fire.

Some seconds later, a massive shockwave smashed into the city. Moving at about 740 mph (1,200 kph), it was more powerful than the worst tornado ever recorded. The deadly winds ripped through the city, demolishing every building. They sheared off the top 40 feet (12 m) of the 4-story palace and blew the jumbled debris into the next valley. None of the 8,000 people or any animals within the city survived – their bodies were torn apart and their bones blasted into small fragments.

About a minute later, 14 miles (22 km) to the west of Tall el-Hammam, winds from the blast hit the biblical city of Jericho. Jericho’s walls came tumbling down and the city burned to the ground.

It all sounds like the climax of an edge-of-your-seat Hollywood disaster movie. How do we know that all of this actually happened near the Dead Sea in Jordan millennia ago?

[…]

Real Clear Science

The authors also concluded that this bolide was also the likely cause of the destruction of Jericho.

The consistency of this impact evidence with the Biblical story of Jericho makes me think of a classic scene from the movie, Patton

“I love it. I think it is a combination of the Bible and Hollywood.”

The geological and archaeological evidence for this catastrophic impact event are very compelling.

The full article is well-worth reading, as is everything written by Christopher R. Moore. The peer-reviewed paper is open-access and also well-worth reading…

A Tunguska sized airburst destroyed Tall el-Hammam a Middle Bronze Age city in the Jordan Valley near the Dead Sea

Ted E. Bunch, Malcolm A. LeCompte, A. Victor Adedeji, James H. Wittke, T. David Burleigh, Robert E. Hermes, Charles Mooney, Dale Batchelor, Wendy S. Wolbach, Joel Kathan, Gunther Kletetschka, Mark C. L. Patterson, Edward C. Swindel, Timothy Witwer, George A. Howard, Siddhartha Mitra, Christopher R. Moore, Kurt Langworthy, James P. Kennett, Allen West & Phillip J. Silvia
Scientific Reports volume 11, Article number: 18632 (2021)

Abstract

We present evidence that in ~ 1650 BCE (~ 3600 years ago), a cosmic airburst destroyed Tall el-Hammam, a Middle-Bronze-Age city in the southern Jordan Valley northeast of the Dead Sea. The proposed airburst was larger than the 1908 explosion over Tunguska, Russia, where a ~ 50-m-wide bolide detonated with ~ 1000× more energy than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. A city-wide ~ 1.5-m-thick carbon-and-ash-rich destruction layer contains peak concentrations of shocked quartz (~ 5–10 GPa); melted pottery and mudbricks; diamond-like carbon; soot; Fe- and Si-rich spherules; CaCO3 spherules from melted plaster; and melted platinum, iridium, nickel, gold, silver, zircon, chromite, and quartz. Heating experiments indicate temperatures exceeded 2000 °C. Amid city-side devastation, the airburst demolished 12+ m of the 4-to-5-story palace complex and the massive 4-m-thick mudbrick rampart, while causing extreme disarticulation and skeletal fragmentation in nearby humans. An airburst-related influx of salt (~ 4 wt.%) produced hypersalinity, inhibited agriculture, and caused a ~ 300–600-year-long abandonment of ~ 120 regional settlements within a > 25-km radius. Tall el-Hammam may be the second oldest city/town destroyed by a cosmic airburst/impact, after Abu Hureyra, Syria, and possibly the earliest site with an oral tradition that was written down (Genesis). Tunguska-scale airbursts can devastate entire cities/regions and thus, pose a severe modern-day hazard.

[…]

Bunch et al., 2021
Now called Tall el-Hammam, the city is located about 7 miles northeast of the Dead Sea in what is now Jordan. NASA, CC BY-ND

Note to George Howard: Well done! This paper is a scientific masterpiece!

Reference

Bunch, T.E., LeCompte, M.A., Adedeji, A.V. et al. A Tunguska sized airburst destroyed Tall el-Hammam a Middle Bronze Age city in the Jordan Valley near the Dead Sea. Sci Rep 11, 18632 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97778-3

Dolores Testerman
September 21, 2021 2:09 pm

This is by the archaeological team actually digging Sodom –
Is Tall el-Hammam really biblical Sodom? – Troweling Down Episode 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fliRwnQiql4
With over a dozen archaeological sites that could be Sodom, what makes Tall-el Hammam stand out? In this first episode of the Troweling Down Podcast, Dr. Collins and Dr. Byers discuss why Sodom is believed to be the location of Sodom.

Fire from the heavens? Really? [Sodom & Gomorrah Destruction] – Troweling Down Episode 2
Jun 5, 2020 Troweling Down
https://youtu.be/fw-I9vIg-dY
Brimstone and fire from the heavens, really? Genesis 19 says that burning sulfur rained down out of the heavens and destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah. How is that possible? On this podcast, Dr. Collins and Dr. Byers explain the destruction of Sodom. Working with astrophysicists on the site, they discuss the scientific evidence that reveals just how Sodom was destroyed.
They have more videos about this place!

The Biblical City of Sodom: Myth or Reality? 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zlnxr_ixDmo
This 62 acre Middle Bronze Age city in the Jordan Valley was destroyed quickly by a violent cosmic event. In this episode of the Troweling Down Podcast, we get a close up look at a destruction layer of ash, collapsed plaster, and stones as Dr. Collins and Dr. Byers discuss why they believe this site is the location of the biblical city of Sodom.

Dave Burton
September 21, 2021 2:12 pm

Fascinating!

But how, exactly, does “An airburst-related influx of salt” happen?

I can imagine that if a bolide hit a body of saltwater, or (better yet) salt flats, it could throw a lot of salt into the air. But how does that happen from an airburst?

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Dave Burton
September 21, 2021 2:16 pm

This is from the Real Clear Science article…

One remaining puzzle is why the city and over 100 other area settlements were abandoned for several centuries after this devastation. It may be that high levels of salt deposited during the impact event made it impossible to grow crops. We’re not certain yet, but we think the explosion may have vaporized or splashed toxic levels of Dead Sea salt water across the valley. Without crops, no one could live in the valley for up to 600 years, until the minimal rainfall in this desert-like climate washed the salt out of the fields.

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Dave Burton
September 21, 2021 2:35 pm

From the paper near the end with fig. 48. Sounds plausible, great to see a paper with a good reason to have so many authors. —
“Although the precise origin of the peaks in salinity at TeH is unknown, we speculate that an impact into or an airburst above high-salinity surface sediments (26% of land in the southern Jordan Valley at > 1.3% salinity) and/or above the Dead Sea (with ~ 34 wt.% salt content) may have distributed hypersaline water across the lower Jordan Valley.”

Tom Halla
September 21, 2021 2:13 pm

Decidedly massive for an airburst. One could readily interpret it as the gods being seriously annoyed.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 21, 2021 2:18 pm

Roger Caiazza
September 21, 2021 2:14 pm

“Tunguska-scale airbursts can devastate entire cities/regions and thus, pose a severe modern-day hazard.” I am not certain how but I am certain that if this were to come to pass today it would be blamed on global warming.

Roger Caiazza
Reply to  Roger Caiazza
September 21, 2021 2:15 pm

PS – Thanks for posting this fascinating article.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Roger Caiazza
September 21, 2021 2:16 pm

No… They’d blame it on Trump supporters… 😉

SxyxS
Reply to  Roger Caiazza
September 21, 2021 2:34 pm

I posted something similar(there were no comments when i clicked)
– sorry for the “steal”

Gary K Hoffman
Reply to  Roger Caiazza
September 21, 2021 2:59 pm

Women and minorities would be hardest hit.

SxyxS
September 21, 2021 2:26 pm

Something tells me that the mystical ancient flood so many cultures talk about and that turned Noah into an animal collector(catching polar bears with bare hands beares some risk and can be really frustrating when the first 10 polar bears turn out to be from the same gender)
happened as result of a similar,but bigger, event where the object missed the land.

If this would happen nowadays they’d blame global warming – at least until the day some wise guys would replace AGW with comets(as they replaced the Ice Age with AGW ).
Then everyone and his dog would claim that this planet would end by 2030(to be postponed by 2029) if we don’t…………(< insert your most favourite marxist restriction to save humanity here ).

Richard Page
Reply to  SxyxS
September 21, 2021 3:02 pm

Might want to search for a documentary where they examine the first Babylonian text of the flood story – it makes for fascinating watching (especially for the round ark), as does a similar one on what they think is the actual tower of Babel.

Moderately Cross of East Anglia
September 21, 2021 2:27 pm

Very interesting and it makes me wonder if anyone has looked for similar evidence in respect of Sodom and Gomorrah.

peter schell
September 21, 2021 2:28 pm

Forget Jordan’s walls. Am I the only one who thought. Sodom and Gomorrah?

John S
Reply to  peter schell
September 21, 2021 2:44 pm

and Lot’s wife was turned into a pillar of salt.

High Treason
September 21, 2021 2:35 pm

These days we are witnessing global destruction caused by airheads, (rather than airbursts), that believe all the propaganda and swallow all the bovine excrement they have been fed. This strange evolution towards dung beetles is proving to be deadlier than any bolide.

Rud Istvan
September 21, 2021 2:44 pm

Was doing research on this today prior to David’s posting. The archeology has been going on for 13 years. The first results papers on the destruction layer were published in 2018, the most recent just last month. A lot more accumulated evidence between 2018 and now. Radiocarbon dating. Thick pottery shards glassified to only 1mm depth on only the ‘outside’ (from curvature), disproving the alternative earthquake/burning petroleum theory. Glass contains minute zircon crystals enabling peak temperature estimates. Too hot for too short a time for ‘ordinary’ fires. The city wall destruction is not uniformly directional, but rather radial, just like Tunguska, consistent with a bolide shock wave. They have also found (via mass spec) trace minerals (Irridium, gold, …) consistent with a rocky asteroid ‘impact’ as those trace minerals do not exist outside the estimated blast area. And the salt and sulfur for the ‘salted earth’ probably came from the Dead Sea and its gypsum deposits not far away. They speculate this event is the origins of the Sodom and Gemorrah story in Genesis; a roughly 10 megaton bolide air burst from ‘God’.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 21, 2021 3:04 pm

They pretty thoroughly ticked off the entire checklist. I’ve been a “fan” of Christopher Moore for quite a while. Pretty well all of the papers he participates in are the result of solid interdisciplinary teams.

