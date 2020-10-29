Democrat Presidential wannabe Joe Biden. By David Lienemann – White House (V011013DL-0556), Public Domain, Link

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Joe Biden wants to jail oil executives for causing climate change, though he wants everyone to believe he does not intend to ban fracking, despite what he said in the Presidential Debate. My question – when the police are defunded, who will Biden ask to slap on the handcuffs?

Biden Suggested Jailing Fossil Fuel Executives to Fight Climate Change in 2019 Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested last year that, if elected, his administration would seek to fight climate change by any possible measure, including jailing fossil fuel executives for excessive pollution. Biden, who is under fire for his position on fracking in the closing days of the presidential contest, made the comments during a campaign swing through New Hampshire in 2019 ahead of the state’s first in the nation primary. During an event with supporters in Peterborough, the former vice president was asked about what the consequences to America would be if the country did not stop using fossil fuels in the future–to which Biden responded, “we’re all dead.” “We have to set sort of guide rails down now, so between the years 2021 and 2030, it’s irreversible, the path we set ourselves on. And one of which is doing away with any substance for fossil fuels – number one,” Biden said during the event. “Number two, holding them liable for what they have done,” the former vice president said of fossil fuel executives, “particularly in those cases where your underserved neighborhoods and – you know the deal, okay. And by the way, when they don’t want to deliver, put them in jail. I’m not joking about this.” … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/29/biden-suggested-jailing-fossil-fuel-executives-to-fight-climate-change-in-2019/

This desire to arrest oil executives might be seen as a contradiction of Joe Biden’s position that he will allow fracking, but perhaps he intends that arrangements will be made for oil executives to manage their fracking operations from special jail cells provided with full internet and telephone access.

Of course to arrest the oil executives, someone has to be sent out to actually slap on the handcuffs. Given strong democrat support for defunding the police, perhaps Joe Biden could ask one of those new police replacement community outreach workers to politely ask the executives to come quietly. Or maybe Biden will ask BLM or Antifa militias to make a citizens arrest.

