Coal COP conferences

BoJo Scolds World Leaders for Lacklustre COP26 Climate Finance Commitments

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As Britain turns to coal to fend off blackouts during the Europe wide wind drought, British PM Boris Johnson has scolded other world leaders for not agreeing to a shutdown of the coal industry.

Boris Johnson rebukes world leaders on climate change and warns history will judge them

By Bevan Shields
September 21, 2021 — 6.40am

London: A “frustrated” Boris Johnson has chastised fellow world leaders for shirking a key pledge to tackle climate change, warning history will judge them if they fail to step up.

The British Prime Minister, who hopes to make a breakthrough at November’s Glasgow climate summit a landmark achievement of his prime ministership, used a United Nations address to blast rich countries for not giving developing nations $US100 billion ($137 billion) a year to combat global warming.

Johnson said he was angry at the failure to meet the Paris Agreement promise because it was central to limiting the damaging impacts of climate change.

“Over the past year we’ve come together many times to discuss climate change,” he said. “So you know by now how this conversation goes.

“I talk about the need to rid the world of coal-fired power and internal combustion engines, the need to stop deforestation, and for developed nations to find that $US100 billion.

“And everyone nods and we all agree that something must be done. Yet I confess I’m increasingly frustrated that the ‘something’ to which many of you have committed is nowhere near enough.

“And while progress is being made all over the world, the gulf between what has been promised, what is actually being delivered, and what needs to happen … it remains vast.”

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/boris-johnson-rebukes-world-leaders-on-climate-change-and-warns-history-will-judge-them-20210921-p58tct.html

If it wasn’t for coal, the lights would have gone out this week over much of Britain.

Renewables cannot produce when there is no wind or sunlight. No economically plausible battery could keep the lights on for days on end.

And prolonged wind droughts are not that unusual. In 2018, Britain experienced a nine day wind drought, just like the current wind drought.

Renewables will never be a fit replacement for reliable electricity. Every prolonged wind drought or renewable generation disaster is just more evidence that renewables are unfit for purpose.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
23 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Carlo, Monte
September 21, 2021 10:03 am

What a dork, what an idiot.

15
Reply
Burgher King
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
September 21, 2021 10:09 am

We have our own dork/idiot as our Fearless Leader. Whenever he’s awake, anyway. But he is a fair bit older and grayer than is BoJo.

6
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Burgher King
September 21, 2021 10:48 am

You think his hair colour is honest.
It would be the only thing.

2
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Burgher King
September 21, 2021 11:10 am

More than just a dork – Biden is traitor! A Chinese plant!

Watch this IMPORTANT VIDEO about the vaccine-caused “Summer Spike”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obdI7tgKLtA

Repeating, the Summer Spike in alleged Covid-19 “cases” was caused by the toxic vaccines, not the virus.

Told you so – more than 3 months go. Protect your kids – no toxic Covid-19 vaccines!

HEELS DUG, NOT BUDGING + CHINA’S CORN IMPORTS JUMP 221%
September 21, 2021 Cap Allon
 
The scientific establishment has been utterly corrupted.
And this is indisputable when you consider the evidence.
Case in point, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used to be entirely funded by tax-payers money. But guess who funds them now? Yep, the FDA –the government body tasked with “protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs and biological products”– now obtains almost half of its money from the very same big pharma companies seeking approval for their drugs, via payments called ‘user fees’.
See a conflict of interest there…?
Oh, and it goes far deeper and darker than that, but given the level of stick I receive when drifting away from topics of ‘climate’ and ‘weather’, I’d best leave it there. But briefly, and on the topic of the vaccines, I will urge that you watch this video released yesterday by Project Veritas — it has already been deleted on platforms such as Facebook, so watch ASAP before it’s pulled from YouTube, too:

To have maintained trust in ‘the system’ given the events of the past few years shows a mastering of cognitive dissonance.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by ALLAN MACRAE
1
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
September 21, 2021 10:09 am

He wants to have his cake and let others eat it for him.

What a mess he is for his contradiction he brings up.

7
Reply
Neo
September 21, 2021 10:14 am

In 2018, Britain experienced a nine day wind drought, just like the current wind drought.

I’m sure there is a paper out there now being wriiten to say that wind droughts will go away if we reduce carbon.

10
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Neo
September 21, 2021 10:21 am

Can’t be than from griff 😀
And can be compensated with more windmills following griffs comments 😀

(Please do not make Griff be the person become the topic of discussion, who isn’t in the thread at this time) SUNMOD

Last edited 55 minutes ago by Sunsettommy
3
Reply
DonM
September 21, 2021 10:15 am

Little Boris and a bunch of his little friends were crossing a bridge of a fast moving stream.

The idiot friend says “hey let’s jump off”.

The follower friends say “yess, yes, that will be fun … and we can get to the lake shore faster.”

The cute girl in the bunch encourages Boris to jump “Jump Boris, this will show your courage and leadership and I will get hot.”

“Let’s all jump, Do we we all agree? Yes? Yes, so lets do it.”

Boris jumps. The others watch. Boris bumps his head. He is bleeding. He yells & chastises his friends as he is washed downstream. He tries to yell out to his friends, gurgling & chocking, “Hey, why aren’t you guys jumping too? I don’t understand … I don’t understand … I don’t understand.”

A passing car stops. The cute girl gets in & leaves the group. “Are these real leather seats?”, she asks the driver.

8
Reply
John Bell
September 21, 2021 10:18 am

How long before the torches and pitchforks? The world need a “French revolution” against these tyrants. they are trying to stop coal power BEFORE there is something to replace it.

10
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  John Bell
September 21, 2021 10:58 am

Guillotines are a little messy but very effective.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
September 21, 2021 10:30 am

Boris Johnson is such a disappointment, but imagine Jeremy Corbin.

3
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 21, 2021 10:54 am

Corbyn? Someone who thought that broadband would become a vital part of infrastructure that needed supporting.

Looks like the kind of practical person the country needed.

This is a problem caused by underinvestment in infrastructure. Corbyn was what we needed.

-1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  M Courtney
September 21, 2021 10:58 am

The impression of Corbin from Texas was that he was to the left of Fidel Castro or Chavez.

1
Reply
Malcolm Latarche
September 21, 2021 10:35 am

Boris needs reminding that there was no mention of the Paris Agreement in the last Conservative Party Manifesto.

2
Reply
HotScot
September 21, 2021 10:35 am

Boris is thrashing around like a trout in a puddle.

The Chinese, Russians and Indians are laughing at him, and Biden as well – making grand speeches about demanding unity to save the planet when he knows full well those three countries are so emboldened by his incompetence they can do what they like.

Who the hell is Biden to demand anything of anyone, all three of those countries know he stole the 2020 election because they were in on the deal!

3
Reply
David Wells
September 21, 2021 10:39 am

In 2017 the UK experienced 7 consecutive months of windless days and 2016 was not far behind. These feckless green morons parrot but renewables generate 11% or whatever to disguise the fact that this generation is random unpredictable and interuptable. National Grid have only just woken up to the fact that wind and solar cannot generate inertia for a black start and intend to repurpose ccgt ocgt plants to burn gas but not generate electricity in order to sustain the belief renewables can replace coal oil and gas. They never thought this idiocy through and every time the sh1t hits the fan they spend more money to conjure up a supposed solution to keep their fetid reputations intact.

Boris said all the uk needed to power every home in the UK is another 40GW’s of wind capacity today the UK needed another 264 GW’s and on Sunday when wind was supplying 0.34GW’s we would have needed 748,000 2.5mw turbines it has been as high as 1.6 million.

It is absurd that politicians and the media to sustain their beliefs talk about trains leaving stations transition is now unstoppable join the herd and something magical will happen, fat chance.

Either they dont comprehend reality or dont want to comprehend reality or believed that if enough political pressure and media propaganda scaremongering was imposed a solution would appear they act like rabbits caught in headlights. I am sure in my mind that if they scare us enough they believe people will just switch off the heating and commit suicide to save the planet. Every facet of the debacle contradicts and conflicts every other facet but the most damning and morally repugant initiative is Attenborough Prince William and Damian Carrington refocusing their onslaught on brainwashing children complaining climate change is not mentioned in the syllabus enough times. What exactly they hope to achieve by these epic acts of deception and mendacity and how being Net Zero will make their as yet unidentified dreams come true I really dont know. Boris has never said or spelt out what 66 million people in the UK will get for a lifetime of penury and debt and the confected media is too scared to ask.

3
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 21, 2021 10:44 am

Hey, the more stupid stuff that comes out of his mouth, the sooner people will start to catch on, just wish it wasn’t taking so long. The total disconnect with reality that many Western leaders are demonstrating should be getting them tossed out of office but instead Canada had their chance to be rid of Trudeau and re-elected him!

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 21, 2021 11:01 am

Correction – Ontario & Quebec had a chance to get rid of Trudeau.

All the other provinces don’t have enough voters / seats to countermand what Ontario + Quebec want to do.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 21, 2021 10:44 am

Make your increased transfer of funds now before the natural climate cycles work against us and reveal what you were not told.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 21, 2021 10:45 am

Remember science debate has ended because the lobbyists told us so.

1
Reply
Michael in Dublin
September 21, 2021 10:47 am

Blundering Boris with fulsome praise of blundering Biden. We certainly do not get the principled leaders we need in the West but the terrible leaders we deserve because of our lack of discernment. We need wise and principled leaders who have a genuine concern for all the citizens of their countries and not those fixated on implementing what they believe to be politically expedient.

1
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
September 21, 2021 11:01 am

US, UK, Canada and New Zealand are led by idiots. Is there any hope in Australia?

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
September 21, 2021 11:06 am

He’s been taking lessons from Scoldilocks.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

COP conferences

Suspend climate policies and cancel COP26 to save Britain from looming energy disaster

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
COP conferences

The Impossibility Of The 1.5C Target

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
COP conferences Paris Climate Accord

AP: “UN: Climate pledges put world on ‘catastrophic pathway’”

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coal nuclear power

Renewable Britain Undersea Cable Failure Sends Electricity Prices Soaring

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coal COP conferences

BoJo Scolds World Leaders for Lacklustre COP26 Climate Finance Commitments

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

Suspend climate policies and cancel COP26 to save Britain from looming energy disaster

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Missing wind variability means future impacts of climate change may be underestimated in Europe and North America

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Solar Electric Propulsion Makes NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Go

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: