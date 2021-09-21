BoJo Scolds World Leaders for Lacklustre COP26 Climate Finance Commitments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As Britain turns to coal to fend off blackouts during the Europe wide wind drought, British PM Boris Johnson has scolded other world leaders for not agreeing to a shutdown of the coal industry.

Boris Johnson rebukes world leaders on climate change and warns history will judge them

By Bevan Shields

September 21, 2021 — 6.40am

London: A “frustrated” Boris Johnson has chastised fellow world leaders for shirking a key pledge to tackle climate change, warning history will judge them if they fail to step up.

The British Prime Minister, who hopes to make a breakthrough at November’s Glasgow climate summit a landmark achievement of his prime ministership, used a United Nations address to blast rich countries for not giving developing nations $US100 billion ($137 billion) a year to combat global warming.

Johnson said he was angry at the failure to meet the Paris Agreement promise because it was central to limiting the damaging impacts of climate change.

“Over the past year we’ve come together many times to discuss climate change,” he said. “So you know by now how this conversation goes.

“I talk about the need to rid the world of coal-fired power and internal combustion engines, the need to stop deforestation, and for developed nations to find that $US100 billion.

“And everyone nods and we all agree that something must be done. Yet I confess I’m increasingly frustrated that the ‘something’ to which many of you have committed is nowhere near enough.

“And while progress is being made all over the world, the gulf between what has been promised, what is actually being delivered, and what needs to happen … it remains vast.”

…