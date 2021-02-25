Climate Propaganda

“Wind was operating almost as well as expected”… A Texas-sized Energy Lie

1 hour ago
David Middleton
Guest “fact checking the fact checkers” by David Middleton

Note to fact checking trolls: The featured image is a meme. Look up the word meme before you prattle on about the frozen wind turbine not being in Texas. Also, I have been referring to the freakishly cold weather, snow and ice of the past couple of weeks as Winter Storm Younger Dryas. It is my unofficial pet name for the the Texas weather from February 9-18, 2021. Fact checkers who say this storm name doesn’t exist will very likely be ridiculed.

Meme: “an amusing or interesting item (such as a captioned picture or video) or genre of items that is spread widely online especially through social media”

Ever hear someone say, “Everything’s bigger in Texas“?

Well… The lamestream media lies about the recent Texas energy disaster have been Texas-sized.

This is just a small sample…

Fact check: Renewable energy is not to blame for the Texas energy crisis
Natural gas, the state’s dominant energy source, has provided drastically less energy than expected, according to experts and industry data.

[…]

“Wind was operating almost as well as expected,” said Sam Newell, head of the electricity group at the Brattle Group, an energy consulting company that has advised Texas on its power grid.

“It’s an order of magnitude smaller” than problems with natural gas, coal and nuclear energy, he said.

[…]

NBC News

WINTER STORM 2021
No, frozen wind turbines aren’t the main culprit for Texas’ power outages
Lost wind power was expected to be a fraction of winter generation. All sources — from natural gas, to nuclear, to coal, to solar — have struggled to generate power during the storm that has left millions of Texans in the dark.

[,,,]

Frozen wind turbines in Texas caused some conservative state politicians to declare Tuesday that the state was relying too much on renewable energy. But in reality, the wind power was expected to make up only a fraction of what the state had planned for during the winter.

[…]

Texas Tribune

No, Wind Farms Aren’t the Main Cause of the Texas Blackouts
The state’s widespread electricity failure was largely caused by freezing natural gas pipelines. That didn’t stop advocates for fossil fuels from trying to shift blame.

[…]

However, wind power was not chiefly to blame for the Texas blackouts. The main problem was frigid temperatures that stalled natural gas production, which is responsible for the majority of Texas’ power supply. Wind makes up just a fraction — 7 percent or so, by some estimates — of the state’s overall mix of power generation this time of year.

[…]

New York Times
  • “Wind was operating almost as well as expected”
  • [W]ind power was expected to make up only a fraction of what the state had planned for during the winter.
  • Wind makes up just a fraction — 7 percent or so, by some estimates — of the state’s overall mix of power generation this time of year.

The “fraction” link in the New York Times article leads to the Texas Tribune article I quoted. The “fraction” link in that article leads to another Texas Tribune article that says this:

Only 7% of ERCOT’s forecasted winter capacity, or 6 gigawatts, was expected to come from various wind power sources across the state.

Texas Tribune

That’s just a bald-face lie… Or a very confused journalist.

ERCOT’s (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) wind output is actually fairly reliable in winter, particularly in February.

EIA Texas Electricity Profile 2019

In February 2020, wind accounted for 26% of ERCOT electricity generation…

ERCOT Fuel Mix Report: 2020

Wind has accounted for at least 20% of ERCOT’s February generation from 2016 to 2020.

ERCOT % Feb Generation From Wind
201110%
201211%
201313%
201410%
201512%
201620%
201723%
201825%
201924%
202026%
2021 (Feb 1-8)30%
2021 (Feb 9-18)8%
ERCOT Fuel Mix Report

In February 2021, prior to Winter Storm Younger Dryas, wind accounted for 30% of ERCOT’s electricity generation…

EIA Hourly Grid Monitor

During Winter Storm Younger Dryas, wind dropped off to 8% of ERCOT electricity generation, while natural gas more than doubled as a percentage of ERCOT electricity generation…

EIA Hourly Grid Monitor

While there were severe problems with thermal generating sources from February 15-18, wind was basically a no-show from February 9-18.

EIA Hourly Grid Monitor

And this puts the lie to these fact checker claims:

  • Fact check: Renewable energy is not to blame for the Texas energy crisis
  • No, frozen wind turbines aren’t the main culprit for Texas’ power outages
  • No, Wind Farms Aren’t the Main Cause of the Texas Blackouts
  • Renewable energy is why Texas has less natural gas and coal capacity than it would have had otherwise.
  • Frozen wind turbines are why coal-fired power plants were operating at >90% of capacity from February 9-14 and natural gas power plants were operating at 70% to more than 80% of capacity from February 11-14.
  • Wind farms aren’t the main cause of the Texas blackouts because most of them had already been knocked offline by freezing temperatures and ice… Nearly a week before the blackouts! Where’s my Sam Kinison video?

The desperation on the part of the lamestream media to proactively defend wind power during this fiasco would be funny, if not for the fact that this lie quickly gained so much traction, that I have even repeated it. Wind power did not perform better than expected in any rational sense of the phrase.

That said, wind power has generally been very successful in Texas… The problem is that ERCOT’s plan for a total failure of wind power seems to have been hoping that natural gas, coal and nuclear power plants could successfully operate at about 90% of capacity until the wind power came back online.

“Hope ain’t a tactic.”

Mark Wahlberg as Mike Williams in Deepwater Horizon

Even with all of the system-wide failures, natural gas is the only reason that this energy disaster didn’t claim hundreds, if not thousands, of lives. Winter Storm Younger Dryas will probably surpass Hurricane Harvey as the most expensive natural disaster in Texas history and ERCOT was possibly within five minutes of it being possibly the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history when they began load-shedding.

Former Texas Public Utilities Commissioner Rebecca Klein laid out some questions that need to be asked and answered in this very thoughtful article:

1. Are we prepared to pay more for electricity and water to ensure higher levels of reliability? And if so, how much more? Greater reliability may mean a number of things, such as required weatherization of infrastructure assets; higher mandated margins of reserve generation than we have today; real incentives for customer conservation and/or smart appliances; better coordination among gas, electric and water utilities; making sure our gas supply is safe, adequate and accessible; or tweaking our wholesale power price caps, among many other things. Some of these activities come at a higher price than others. We need to evaluate the tradeoffs in a systematic way.

2. How can we be better prepared for “outlier” events, regardless of their probability? Would it make sense to require state-wide scenario planning that includes coordinated drills that test both our operational and communication capabilities across multiple entities?

3. How can all stakeholders, particularly ERCOT, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Office of Public Utility Council (but also utilities, etc.) provide more timely, transparent, and relevant information to consumers about how to prepare; what is happening and why; what to expect; and whom to call?

C3

Or we could go with AOC’s solution.

The breakdown for 16 February 2021:

MWh%
Wind Generation          73,3956%
Solar Generation          20,1342%
Hydro Generation            3,8330%
Other Generation               6820%
Natural gas Generation        759,70865%
Coal Generation        204,65518%
Nuclear Generation          98,3948%
Total    1,160,801100%
EIA

Fossil fuels accounted for 83% of our electricity generation on February 16. Fossil fuels + nuclear accounted for 92%. But AOC says more wind & solar would have saved the day…

15 Comments
starzmom
February 25, 2021 2:03 pm

David, your captions in the first table for Feb 2021 are backwards, at least according to your pie-charts.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by starzmom
0
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Author
Reply to  starzmom
February 25, 2021 2:25 pm

The table was backwards… Fixed.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
February 25, 2021 2:16 pm

David,
Please keep hitting the alarmists over the head with that 2X4; it is often the only way to get their attention! I was going to send AOC my idea for a campaign to lower oxygen levels to about 5,000ppm to help prevent fires (think of the lives that would save,) but I was afraid she might take it seriously and her followers would probably follow her right off the cliff!
We climate realists must keep beating the drum of Truth and explain to the children why Unreliable Energy will never be able to replace fossil fuels and nuclear in the foreseeable future!
That’s why the ChiComs are building up their capacity so rapidly!

1
Reply
Russell McMahon
February 25, 2021 2:17 pm

Datapoint (maybe): I’m told that

  • Wind Turbines in climates where very cold temperatures are usual are equipped with de-cing systems, that
  • the Texas WTs were (mostly?) not, and that
  • if they had been then operation would have been very much less affected.

Comments welcome.
I’m in NZ so can only look on from a distance and read the wide range of overlapping perspectives offered.

Russell McMahon

0
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Author
Reply to  Russell McMahon
February 25, 2021 2:45 pm

Texas wind turbines are not equipped with deicing systems… They are designed for a climate in which extremely hot weather is the main problem. Texas hasn’t experienced a prolonged period of sub-freezing weather like this since 1983. The entire system is designed for peak demand in mid-summer.

Wind turbines with deicing systems generally have heating elements that require:

  1. The wind turbine to be shut down during deicing.
  2. Electricity to power the heating elements.

States to the north of Texas, with winterized wind turbines also had problems. The Southwest Power Pool (SWPP), north of Texas also saw a collapse of wind generation.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  David Middleton
February 25, 2021 2:54 pm

So, whether electric compressors, electric deicers, or electric heaters, a cascade failure was in progress.

0
Reply
Dr. Deanster
February 25, 2021 2:21 pm

The San Angelo Live article you linked in your last article pretty much pins the cause on wind. When wind power cratered on Monday Morning Feb 14, combined with increased demand, and poor management, … the fuel generated sources were tripped, and dropped off the grid to protect the grid. (the whole out of sync story). Fossil Fuels didn’t fail, they were shut down to protect the infrastructure.

I’ve said all along, Texas screwed up big time by buying into the global warming lie, and closing down 11 coal fired plants since 2018. Each of those plants kicks out about 500 MW, so we are talking over 10,000 MW worth of power capacity taken off line, and sacrificed to the global warming gods.

If Texas was smart they would add back Coal and Gas capacity, maybe build a few more nuclear plants to boot, and come up with an emergency plan …. it goes like this:

When the temps drop to freezing and humidity is high, take the stinking windmills off line, and let the fuel generated sources handle the job until conditions improve. Problem solved.

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
February 25, 2021 2:31 pm

Wind gradually goes offline, but no turbines fail outright. It's night so solar isn't working. Some gas generation is offline and demand goes way into the red. The stagecoach is being chased by the bandits, the cavalry escort is missing and having a coffee, and the driver is whipping the horses to go faster. A horse goes lame and a wheel comes off the coach'The bandits catch the stage and the gold is gone,

The horse is shot for going lame and causing the wheel to come off.

Any gas generation that went lame will be blamed.

The horse is shot for going lame and causing the wheel to come off.

Any gas generation that went lame will be blamed.

1
Reply
vboring
February 25, 2021 2:36 pm

Maybe they should install a bunch of batteries. A few billion dollars worth should be enough to bankrupt even more gas plants, then carry the system for the first four hours of the first day the next time this happens.

1
Reply
Ron Long
February 25, 2021 2:39 pm

Tell a bigger lie and keep going. The left is not just clueless, they are corrupt (Chicago is most corrupt city in USA) and dishonest. OK, AOC is intellectually challenged. The next two years are likely to be traumatic.

0
Reply
Brian Jackson
February 25, 2021 2:50 pm

Texas was operating as it always has, it didn’t learn it’s lesson from 2011.
.
“Pipelines in Texas don’t use cold insulation —so things were freezing.”
.
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/weather/2021/02/17/no-frozen-wind-turbines-arent-the-main-culprit-for-texas-power-outages/
.
Will the third time be the “charm” and get Texan’s to listen to the experts?

0
Reply
Brian Jackson
Reply to  Brian Jackson
February 25, 2021 2:52 pm

Fracked natural gas wells have a lot of moisture coming up at the well head right Mr. Middleton?

0
Reply
Brian Jackson
Reply to  Brian Jackson
February 25, 2021 2:53 pm

Texas need backup for it's unreliable natural gas supply.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
February 25, 2021 2:52 pm

This came from a review of the recent ERCOT board meeting, skating on thin ice. Not direct quote.

A board member noted that forecasting is more than important than ever now that we increasingly rely on renewables, which usually are more variable than the old workhorses, gas, coal, and nuclear (though last week all sources of power were badly affected). I got the impression that they had a climate change ain’t going to freeze that bad no more mindset. Lack of homework? Whooping cranes benefit, they have trouble foraging in invasive mangroves, now on their way to fossilhood.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
February 25, 2021 2:54 pm

David
I think you have a typo’. Shouldn’t that be the “Prattle Group?” 🙂

0
Reply
