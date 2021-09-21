COP conferences

Suspend climate policies and cancel COP26 to save Britain from looming energy disaster

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 20, 2021

By Paul Homewood

The GWPF calls for suspension of climate policies:

The GWPF has consistently warned that Britain’s unilateral climate policies under both Labour and Conservative administrations were creating an insecure and expensive energy sector that would ultimately fail due to consumer costs and collapsing security of supply.

These warnings are now fully vindicated. Over-reliance on renewables and interconnectors and a failure to maintain a diverse portfolio of energy supply and electricity generation has resulted in a fragile, weather-dependent British system that is critically vulnerable to pan-European low wind conditions, interconnector failure, and high regional gas prices.

Income support subsidies to renewable energy investors currently total about £10 billion a year, and are still rising, while grid management costs have increased six-fold (to just under £2 billion a year) since the early 2000s when renewables were first introduced in significant quantities.

In spite of this large and growing cost burden, renewables do not protect the consumer effectively against fluctuations in gas prices, since wind and solar are both critically reliant on gas to guarantee security of supply. The UK’s apparent diversity of supply is an illusion.
The current energy cost and supply crisis is the result of decades of ill-considered climate policy which has prioritised costly emissions reductions technologies while neglecting the consumer interest, security of supply and macro-economic impact.

The severity of the current crisis merits emergency measures, not only to protect consumers and the economy, but also to avoid the crisis from turning into social disaster as winter approaches.

The GWPF is calling on the Government to:

1. Suspend all green levies on energy bills, funding subsidies temporarily out of taxation, but acting firmly to cancel these subsidies in the near term.

2. Cancel constraint payments, and compel wind and solar generators to pay for their own balancing costs, thus incentivising them to self-dispatch only when economic.

3. Remove all fiscal and other disincentives to oil and gas exploration, including shale gas, to increase domestic production levels.

4. Suspend carbon taxation on coal and gas generation in order to provide consumer relief and ensure security of supply.

5. Re-open recently closed gas storage facilities and support new storage projects.

6. Suspend all further policy initiatives directed towards the Net Zero target, including the Carbon Budgets, the heat pump targets, and the overly ambitious timetable for the ban on petrol and diesel engines, until the UK energy sector has been stabilised.

7. Facilitate the acceleration of building and deploying Small Modular Reactors for both electricity and heat.

Dr Benny Peiser, GWPF director, said:

Britain’s boasts of low carbon leadership are collapsing in humiliation. Our foolish and badly engineered green policies show the world that we have nothing to offer, except a grim warning. The Prime Minister should cancel COP26 and focus on saving Britain from a deepening energy crisis.”

Scissor
September 21, 2021 6:11 am

Hear, hear!

Vuk
Reply to  Scissor
September 21, 2021 6:32 am

It’s going to be hard sell in the cold November, I suggest COP26 to be moved to January 2026.
BBC the other day spoke of global heating, I guess it may not going down
thereby well with plebs when their home HEATING isn’t working.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Scissor
September 21, 2021 6:53 am

I remember in 1985 when the 1970s Carter-era domestic solar thermal tax credits in the US ended: within a few months the entire industry was gone.

2hotel9
September 21, 2021 6:18 am

England is more screwed than Canada and they just stupidly re-elected the naked Boy King. Parliament has taken stuck on stupid and doubled down. What a bunch of clowns. Every member of their government needs their electric, gas and water shut off.

griff
Reply to  2hotel9
September 21, 2021 6:25 am

And the right wing party Watts predicted would hold the balance of power got nowhere.

Patrick MJD
Reply to  griff
September 21, 2021 7:05 am

You are an idiot. You never lived through the “energy poverty” of the 60’s and 70’s in the UK.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  griff
September 21, 2021 7:46 am

The balance of power in Canada remains in the hands of the NDP, who are champagne communists. The party that won the popular vote actually ended up in 2nd place because of constituency population imbalance favoring the eastern half of the country. The entire western half of the country is again nearly unrepresented by the governing party, in fact has a history of having its wealth generating resources taxed or legislated into oblivion. The province that benefits most elected a number of Separatists to parliament. The only good thing about Canadian politics is that no party is powerful enough to truly screw things up….except the CO2 emissions file where all parties have CC platforms that require Canada be cooled by a degree at taxpayer or industry expense.

Ron Long
September 21, 2021 6:19 am

I’m actually in favor of the ultimate Reality Check, where a lot of people freeze/starve in the dark. Who thinks BoJo/Biden are going to abandon the train of fools they are riding on and embrace Reality (check it out, Trudeau was just re-elected in Canada). Sorry, not going to happen.

griff
September 21, 2021 6:25 am

Critically vulnerable to a combination of 4 or 5 different circumstances all happening at once?

Renewables to blame for natural gas price?

This is just nonsense.

More offshore wind and solar would see us much better off…

Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
September 21, 2021 6:52 am

No sun, no winds, no watts. More mills, more panels will have no effect 😀

Bill Toland
Reply to  griff
September 21, 2021 7:11 am

Griff, on a cold still winter’s night, wind and solar will add up to nothing. How many times have you been told that an intermittent power source cannot replace a reliable power source?

fretslider
Reply to  griff
September 21, 2021 7:18 am

Is that really the best you could come up with?

More nothing is no better than nothing

Bill Toland
Reply to  griff
September 21, 2021 7:25 am

Griff, we haven’t even got to winter yet, when energy demand in Britain soars. How will we keep the lights on then?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Bill Toland
September 21, 2021 7:35 am

Candellight dinner with candel heating of the meal, that’s griffs preference.

Hatter Eggburn
Reply to  griff
September 21, 2021 7:35 am

Britain’s government has been doing everything in its power to destabilise grid power and gas supply.

  • Racist campaign of hostility against gas supplier nation Russia
  • Every possible incentive to increase unreliable intermittent power
  • Every possible dis-incentive for reliable fossil fuel power
  • Letting gas storage disappear
  • Relying on interconnectors from countries e.g. France that the UK is practically at war with
  • Decision paralysis on nuclear

What’s happening now with gas supply and power prices is what success looks like to this Talebanically green government and its supporting chorus in the elites and academia (e.g. Griff). I assume that you do consider this as success?

Ron Long
Reply to  griff
September 21, 2021 7:35 am

OK, griff, nobody is that stupid, so the presumption is that you area snarky troll who says things for effect.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 21, 2021 6:29 am

Much as I hate the idea of allowing this train wreck to continue on to its ultimate destination that may be the only way that people are going to wake up and demand an end to all the Green/socialist/marxist garbage we are being force fed. It was bad enough before covid escaped from Fauci’s funded GoF lab in China but since then things have only gotten worse. It is past time for people to learn just how terrible a Zero Carbon world is.

Bill Everett
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 21, 2021 7:00 am

Unfortunately, this type of information does not get exposed to most of the US population.

Mike Haseler (aka Scottish Sceptic)
September 21, 2021 7:01 am

Livid in Glasgow – I do hope COP isn’t infectious
Oops … I meant: living in Glasgow … but it’s funnier that way.

Steve Case
September 21, 2021 7:04 am

Regarding the cartoon:

“No son, It’s cuz of them green taxes”

Should have read:
“No son, It’s because of those green taxes.”

I don ‘t like being portrayed as a dem dese & dose ignoramus.

David Wojick
September 21, 2021 7:07 am

She’s BACK! Greta marches resume on Friday:

https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/global-protest-seeks-to-turn-up-heat-on-leaders-over-climate-1.5592774

Fun to watch.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  David Wojick
September 21, 2021 7:38 am

comment image

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  David Wojick
September 21, 2021 7:39 am

Germany is going to elect itself a winter of frozen toes.

fretslider
September 21, 2021 7:14 am

It’s the last thing they’ll do because that would mean making sense

This is the new religion

ResourceGuy
September 21, 2021 7:16 am

Let the green tards freeze in the dark.

Richard Page
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 21, 2021 7:43 am

The trouble is it won’t be the green ‘tards freezing in the dark, it’ll be the rest of us plebs that don’t get our voices heard that’ll suffer. The green ‘tards will jet off to the south of France or Italy and ooh or aah over the rustic peasant lifestyle that they are spending a fortune on achieving while tut-tutting that little Tarquin and Giselle will have to grow up in such an awful world of warmth and plenty with sod all to complain about.

