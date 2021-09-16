IFA1 French British Undersea Cable. Source GetLinkGroup, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Renewable Britain Undersea Cable Failure Sends Electricity Prices Soaring

39 mins ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Observa; Britain may face the embarrassment of being forced to ramp up coal power during Glasgow COP26, as a critical undersea cable failure has cut the ability of imported French nuclear power to help maintain the fantasy that Britain’s renewable heavy electricity grid is fit for purpose.

Power prices soar after key electricity cable between UK and France catches fire

British electricity prices jumped by 19 per cent to £475 per megawatt hour on Wednesday.

Holly Bancroft

A key electricity cable between Britain and France has been shut down after a fire, sending wholesale prices soaring. 

The fire will reduce imports from France until the end of March 2022, the National Grid has warned. 

They said the blaze broke out on Wednesday while planned maintenance was taking place at the site near Ashford in Kent. 

Prices of natural gas, which have already been at record highs in recent weeks, soared more than 18 per cent at the news.

British electricity prices meanwhile jumped by 19 per cent to £475 per megawatt hour on Wednesday.

The IFA1 interconnector had been used to import electricity, generated largely by nuclear power, from France.

… 

Glenn Rickson, head of European power analysis at S&P Global Platts Analytics, said the fire “couldn’t come at a worse time for the UK”. 

Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/business/energy-prices-france-uk-fire-b1921154.html

This new PR and energy supply disaster comes hot on the heels of recent claims that Britain withdrew hardline climate demands in the free trade agreement being negotiated with Australia.

What can I say BoJo – despite your harsh words and attempted bullying, Australia stands ready to deliver all the coal you need for Britain to stay warm and keep the lights on this winter.

Or you can do what China allegedly does, since they tried to punish Australia by blocking some of our imports – covertly buy Aussie coal through secondary markets, to avoid the embarrassment and loss of face of admitting you can’t live without our coal exports. I hear Singapore provides a discreet service and reasonable fees. If you pay a little extra, they might even relabel the coal shipments as “wood chips”.

BoJo, you better get your order in quickly. Goldman Sachs just forecast an imminent global coal supply crunch which could almost double already sky high current world prices.

On a serious note, my heart goes out to Britons who will be caught by skyrocketing energy prices. But there is still time to avert the worst of this crisis. Write to your MP and demand they produce a rational plan for maintaining reliable and affordable electricity supplies this winter.

Ebor
September 16, 2021 6:05 am

Boy, reality can really be uncomfortable can’t it?

7
Reply
BobM
September 16, 2021 6:06 am

“Write to your MP and demand they produce a rational plan for maintaining reliable and affordable electricity supplies this winter.”

“Write to your MP and demand they produce a rational plan for maintaining reliable and affordable electricity supplies.” – Fixed it.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
September 16, 2021 6:07 am

Oh well, the UK is not quite at the pitchforks and torches level of civil unrest—yet.

2
Reply
MarkW
September 16, 2021 6:10 am

If Britain had a reliable source of electric power, this problem would be nothing more than a glitch.

4
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  MarkW
September 16, 2021 6:11 am

Yep.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 16, 2021 6:11 am

Better hook up the climate protesters to treadmill generators and mouse cages. This looks serious, unlike the protesters. Putin might break a rib from laughing so hard.

1
Reply
griff
September 16, 2021 6:19 am

Well we have another 7 HVDC cables in the planning/build stages.

UK used coal power last summer too, when as now there was plant offline for summer scheduled maintenance. Before this month we went 55 days with no coal power at all

-4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  griff
September 16, 2021 6:33 am

It’s amazing how hard the alarmists work to hide the fact that wind and solar just don’t work.
BTW, the only reason why you were able to do without coal, was all of the natural gas and nuclear plants were running flat out.

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
September 16, 2021 6:26 am

If the UK had been building Coal and Nuclear plants like China, they wouldn’t that this problem … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1Iu9D5RhqQ

1
Reply
bonbon
September 16, 2021 6:26 am

Now that BoJo ¨stabbed France in the back¨ as Macron said today about selling British nuclear-powered subs to Australia, when the deal for French diesel-electric subs was sure, who knows what will happen. There is more underwater than mere power cables!

By the way, the China Australia coal-skirmish, is all about that thing called Pacific NATO by Stoltenberg. Just imagine now China’s attitude!

Geopolitics, especially green, is really a fly in the ointment!

Last edited 9 minutes ago by bonbon
1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  bonbon
September 16, 2021 6:35 am

As all businessmen know, no deal is a sure thing until the ink on the signatures dries.
And even then there’s always a chance of something falling through.

Australia has a right to seek the best deal. If that best deal wasn’t the French bid, then the only ones to blame are the French.

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
September 16, 2021 6:29 am

Reality is so inconvenient. It never intrudes the faculty lounges or ministerial offices but is really annoying elsewhere.

1
Reply
Tom
September 16, 2021 6:38 am

The weaker electrical power generation and distribution systems become, the more we will see these kinds of problems, and the more costs will be driven up. Question is, at what point will people realize we can’t continue down the renewable path without backup?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

